Free healthcare in Canada: guide for expats and immigrants

Key takeaways Newcomer status 💡 Likely access route 📥 Health card role 🔍 Main risk to plan for Permanent residents Usually provincial or territorial public cover Needed for most non-emergency care Applying late or missing documents Work permit holders May qualify, depending on local rules and permit conditions Needed once approved for local cover Assuming all workers qualify right away International students Rules vary a lot by province or territory May be provincial, school-based, or private Relying on the wrong type of student cover Protected persons May qualify for provincial cover or temporary federal support Needed if enrolled locally Not checking separate federal routes Visitors Usually private cover only A public health card usually does not apply Large bills for urgent or early care

How free healthcare in Canada actually works The Canadian healthcare system is funded mainly through taxes, so eligible residents can often see a doctor or go to hospital without paying at the point of care. The money is public, but the rules are local. If you hear someone talking about ‘Medicare Canada’, it helps to know that that’s a shorthand description. Health in the Canadian public system isn’t covered by one national card or one set of benefits. Provinces and territories run plans such as OHIP in Ontario, MSP in British Columbia, and RAMQ in Quebec, and each individual area decides who qualifies, when coverage starts, and what services are insured. Usually covered in principle: family doctor visits, hospital care, and medically necessary tests.

family doctor visits, hospital care, and medically necessary tests. Often not fully covered: outpatient prescriptions, most dental care, routine eye care, and some therapies.

outpatient prescriptions, most dental care, routine eye care, and some therapies. Access is tied to your health card and your plan rules, so timing matters as much as eligibility. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Canada with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website

Who can get public healthcare in Canada? A common question is whether healthcare for newcomers is automatic. It is not. Many citizens and permanent residents can apply, but workers, students, refugees, and dependants are checked under province-specific rules. If you are unsure where you fit, look beyond your visa label. Provinces may also check where you live, how long you plan to stay, whether that province is your main home, and sometimes your permit length. Status 👥 Likely eligible? 📥 What affects eligibility? ➡️ Common next step ☑️ What to verify officially Permanent residents and citizens Usually yes Residence and registration Apply right away Start date and documents Returning Canadians Often yes Time away and new province Reapply or transfer Coverage start Temporary foreign workers Sometimes Permit length and province Apply on arrival Work permit rules International students Sometimes Province and permit length Check early Student rules Refugees or protected persons Often yes IFHP and provincial timing Check both Coverage start and limits Visitors and tourists Usually no Visitor status Use visitor insurance Emergency billing Province snapshot: OHIP, MSP, RAMQ, and other provincial plans Plan names matter because your forms, benefits page, and health card application all sit under the provincial plan, not under a Canada-wide portal. Province 📃 Plan 💡 Current general start rule 🔍 What to verify Ontario OHIP (Ontario Health Insurance Plan) Eligible applicants can get immediate coverage if they meet current rules Status, residency, and document requirements British Columbia MSP (Medical Services Plan) Coverage usually starts 3 months after arriving if you”re a new immigrant When your wait period starts and whether you need private cover Quebec RAMQ (Régie de l’assurance maladie du Québec, which may use French-first labels) Coverage often starts after a waiting period of up to 3 months, unless an exemption applies Whether you qualify for an exemption or social security agreement Alberta AHCIP (Alberta Health Care Insurance Plan) Start rules depend on your move type and immigration category Your exact eligibility and official start date Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more

How to apply for a health card and handle the waiting period Most provinces follow the same basic path. You confirm eligibility, gather identity and immigration papers, prove local residence, submit the application, and wait for your card or approval letter. The waiting period for healthcare is where many newcomers get caught out. Ontario says eligible applicants can have immediate OHIP coverage, British Columbia and Quebec say coverage usually begins after a maximum of three months unless an exception applies. Check your province before you assume same-day access. Check official rules for your province and status. Collect your passport, permit or permanent residence papers, and proof of address. Apply through the service point or online route your province uses. Keep copies, the submission date, and any reference number. Ask what care is billable before coverage starts, especially clinics, prescriptions, and ambulances. Worth remembering: Apply as soon as you settle.

Bring originals if in-person verification is required.

Save every receipt during a gap period. Expatica’s Moving to Canada guide can help you line up health admin with the rest of your settlement checklist. What documents newcomers usually need Document lists vary, but these are the items many provinces ask for. Passport or other government ID.

Permanent resident papers, work permit, study permit, or protected person documents.

Proof you live in the province, such as a lease, utility bill, or bank letter.

Any completed provincial form or reference number. Bring paper and digital copies if you are visiting a service centre. Where to get care before your card arrives Do not delay urgent care because you are worried about paperwork or cost. Emergency rooms will still treat urgent problems, but walk-in clinics, urgent care, prescriptions, and follow-up visits may bill you if your public coverage is not active yet. Go to the emergency room for serious or life-threatening symptoms.

Use walk-in clinics or urgent care for non-emergency issues.

Call your provincial nurse line if you are unsure where to go. ✍️Insider tip: Calling the nurse advice line first can save time and help you avoid the wrong level of care.

What public healthcare usually covers and what it does not Publicly funded care is strongest when you need medically necessary physician or hospital treatment. That is why many people describe care as free at the point of care for eligible residents. What’s covered under Canadian healthcare is narrower than many newcomers expect. A hospital visit may be covered, but the medicine you pick up later, dental care, or an ambulance trip can still create out-of-pocket costs depending on your province. 📥 Usually included 🔍 Common gaps Doctor visits and hospital treatment Prescriptions outside hospital Medically necessary tests and specialist care Most dental and routine vision care Emergency treatment Many therapy services and some mental health care Some surgical-dental care in hospital Ambulance charges or partial coverage in some provinces Services that are usually covered For eligible residents, the usual pattern is hospital care, physician services, and medically necessary diagnostics, although each province defines medical necessity a little differently. Normally covered under public health routes: Hospital stays and emergency treatment.

Family doctor and specialist visits.

Tests ordered because they are medically necessary. Common gaps newcomers still need to budget for This is where private cover, employer benefits, or careful budgeting can matter. A newcomer may have public coverage for the hospital visit itself but still pay for the prescription filled after discharge. May not be covered under public health routes: Prescription drugs taken outside the hospital.

Dental care and routine eye exams or glasses.

Physiotherapy, counselling, and other therapies.

Ambulance fees in some provinces.

When private coverage can help newcomers Private insurance can help when public cover has not started, when your province does not cover your status, or when you want help with gaps such as prescriptions, dental, or vision. It can also matter for relatives and friends who visit your and are not eligible for provincial plans. That does not mean private insurance is mandatory for every newcomer. If your public plan starts quickly, supplementary cover may be optional. If you do need temporary or international cover, compare exclusions, waiting clauses, benefit maximums, and whether the plan is built for new residents rather than short-term tourists. Insurance Insurance in Canada: A guide for expats Read more Cigna Health Insurance for expats in Canada If you’re considering getting private health cover, one popular provider to look at is Cigna Global. Cigna’s expat health insurance is designed specifically for expatriate life and provides permanent, ongoing coverage that allows you to access Canada’s medical services. That can be handy to bridge the gap during a wait period, or to top up your public health cover if you want extra peace of mind. Like other global insurance providers, Cigna gives you access to a network of hospitals and medical specialists so you’ll know that whether you’re settling in Toronto, Vancouver, or any other Canadian city, you’ll have reliable healthcare protection. Go to Cigna

How do you use healthcare services after you arrive? Once you are registered, the next question is usually practical, not legal. You need to know where to go for routine care, where to go for urgent care, and which costs may still follow you home. Family doctor, walk-in clinic, or emergency room? Use a family doctor for routine care, follow-ups, prescriptions, and referrals. If you do not have one yet, a walk-in clinic is often the first stop for non-urgent problems, while an emergency department is for severe symptoms, major injuries, chest pain, trouble breathing, or anything that should not wait. You will usually be asked for your health card when you receive non-emergency care. Writer Claire Millard Insider tip Many newcomers use walk-in clinics first while they search for a long-term family doctor, so it helps to keep digital and paper copies of your ID and health documents ready. Prescriptions, dental, mental health, and ambulance costs These are the most common surprise-cost areas after arrival: Prescriptions: medication given in hospital may be covered differently from pharmacy prescriptions.

medication given in hospital may be covered differently from pharmacy prescriptions. Dental and vision: these are often outside core public cover.

these are often outside core public cover. Mental health: some psychiatrist care may be covered, but counselling and therapy often are not.

some psychiatrist care may be covered, but counselling and therapy often are not. Ambulance: charges may still apply, even when the situation feels urgent. Before you book care, check your local plan, any provincial drug program, employer benefits, or student coverage. If you want help building a wider newcomer budget around these gaps, our saving money in Canada as an expat guide is a useful next step. Managing uncovered costs or overseas payments as a newcomer If you need to pay an overseas insurer, receive help from family abroad, or cover a bill before local systems are set up, it’s helpful to plan your transfers to avoid high fees, slow delivery times or surprise exchange rate markups. Wise is one handy service to look into, with fast or even instant international transfers which can be sent from 160+ countries to Canada. Transfers use the mid-market exchange rate and low, transparent fees so you’ll easily be able to see the full cost of your payment. With a Wise Account, you can also hold multiple currencies and receive money from abroad with account details in 20+ supported currencies (including Canadian dollars). You can also spend like a local with the linked Wise debit card in Canada. Receive emergency support from relatives in another country.

Pay a foreign insurer or clinic in the currency requested.

Keep money in one currency until you are ready to convert it. Open a Wise account Money Management How to use Wise in Canada as an expat Read more Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. Check Wise Pricing to learn more about fees.