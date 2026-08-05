Doctors in Canada: A Guide for Expats

Key takeaways What to do 💡 Why it matters 🔍 What to check Apply for your health card Public care and some patient registries depend on it Check your eligibility and when your cover begins Join your province’s patient registry or follow the local health authority process It is often the main way to find a family doctor or nurse practitioner Confirm waitlist steps and health card requirements Expect waitlists in many areas Shortages mean finding a provider can take time Keep your details up-to-date and respond quickly if contacted Use walk-in clinics or virtual care for non-emergency needs They can help with routine issues, prescriptions, and some referrals Check booking rules, fees, and public coverage Learn how referrals work Specialists often need one from a primary care provider Ask who can issue it *Information checked 29th July 2026

How primary care works in Canada Primary care in Canada usually starts with a family doctor or nurse practitioner. They are often your first point of contact for routine healthcare and can assess symptoms, prescribe medicines, order tests, provide ongoing care, and refer you to specialists when needed. Insurance Health insurance in Canada Read more What a family doctor, GP, and nurse practitioner do A family doctor is the primary care doctor most people look for in Canada. Although GP (general practitioner) is understood, Canadians more commonly use the terms family doctor or family physician. Nurse practitioners also provide primary care in many clinics. Depending on the province or territory, they may: Assess symptoms

Diagnose common conditions

Order tests and follow-ups

Prescribe medicines

Manage ongoing care for chronic conditions

Make referrals to specialists

Offer healthy living and preventative healthcare advice Why referrals and health cards matter A referral is not the same as a specialist appointment. It is the request from a primary care provider that allows you access to specialist care, and many specialists will not see patients without one. Health cards are important because access to publicly funded healthcare, patient registries, and billing for insured services depends on your province or territory and your eligibility. Three things that are important to remember: Family doctors, nurse practitioners, and some walk-in doctors can issue specialist referrals

Bring your health card, ID, and any recent medical records to appointments

Apply for your health card early and check local registration requirements

How to find and register with a doctor For most newcomers, the process is straightforward: Apply for public health coverage if eligible Join official patient registries or waitlists Widen your local search Confirm clinic registration requirements. Start with your province’s registry or health authority Official registries and health authority resources are usually the best place to start because they explain the local process and, where available, let you join a patient registry or waitlist. Canada does not have a single national matching system. Ontario is a useful example. Once eligible for the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP), many newcomers who do not have a family doctor can register with Health Care Connect, continue contacting local clinics, and use walk-in or other temporary care while waiting. Canada.ca’s newcomer healthcare guidance also recommends starting early, because access varies by location. Province or territory 🏢 Main registry or authority ⭐ What it helps with 💡 Notes for newcomers Ontario Health Care Connect and local clinics Matches eligible patients with a family doctor or nurse practitioner Check OHIP first and keep details current British Columbia Health Connect Registry and regional tools Adds you to a matching system and local search routes MSP and local availability both matter Alberta Alberta Find a Doctor plus local clinic search Helps you find clinics that are accepting patients Confirm with the clinic directly Quebec Québec Family Doctor Finder Registers eligible patients for access to a family doctor through the provincial system. Valid RAMQ card usually required *Information checked 29th July 2026 Writer Gary Buswell ✍️Writer’s tip Settlement agencies and community organisations sometimes know about local clinics accepting new patients before larger online directories are updated. Use settlement agencies, community health centres, and directories If official registries feel slow or unclear, expand your search through local support services. The IRCC settlement services directory can help eligible newcomers find organisations that offer language help and local referrals. Community Health Centres can also help, especially if you need team-based care, language support, or help navigating the system. Directories are useful for finding new clinics, but listings may not always be up to date. Always contact the clinic directly to confirm it is accepting new patients. Use settlement agencies if you are new and need local help

Try community health centres if you need language support or team-based care

Check directories for a wider clinic list

Call clinics directly to confirm they take new patients

Ask whether interpreter support is available What to ask before you join a clinic Are you accepting new patients for ongoing care?

What documents do I need, such as a health card, ID, or proof of address?

What languages do your staff speak?

How do I book appointments?

What happens outside normal hours? A common mistake is assuming one form completes your registration. Many clinics also need ID checks, an intake appointment, or confirmation that they can accept you as an ongoing patient.

What to do if you can’t get a family doctor yet Because of shortages of family doctors and nurse practitioners in many parts of Canada, many newcomers need to rely on other healthcare options at first. That does not mean you have no access to non-emergency care. In a medical emergency, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency department. Walk-in clinics, urgent care, and telemedicine options These are services that can help in certain situations if you don’t yet have a regular provider. Coverage, booking rules, and referrals vary by province, clinic, and whether the service is public, employer-funded, or private-pay. A common question is whether walk-in really means walk-in. In many cities, clinics ask you to book ahead or join a same-day queue online, so check early if you can. Option ⭐ Best for 📥 Referral possible 🌐 Covered or not 🔍 What to check before you go Walk-in clinic Non-urgent illnesses, prescriptions, and short follow-up Often yes Often covered if you are eligible Check same-day booking rules Urgent care centre Same-day problems that are not life-threatening Sometimes Usually publicly funded for eligible patients, but availability varies by province Check hours and what conditions they handle Pharmacist care Minor conditions, medication advice, and some renewals Usually no Services and prescribing authority vary by province Ask what your pharmacist can assess or prescribe Virtual care or telemedicine Advice, common conditions, and quick triage Sometimes Availability and public coverage vary by province Confirm fees and follow-up rules *Information checked 29th July 2026 Writer Gary Buswell Insider tip If you are struggling to get an in-person appointment, a virtual or telephone appointment may be a quicker option for many common conditions. Check what services are available in your province or territory. How to get specialist care without a regular doctor You can sometimes access specialist care without having a regular family doctor, but you will usually still need a referral. A walk-in doctor, nurse practitioner, or another primary care provider may decide to issue one if it is medically appropriate. Bring a list of your medications, any recent test results, and a brief summary of your medical history. Ask whether the referral has been sent, how you will be contacted, and how long the wait is likely to be. Remember that a referral places you in the specialist’s queue – it does not guarantee an immediate appointment.

Provincial differences newcomers need to know Canada does not have a single national registration system for family doctors. Rules, terms, and access can vary by province or territory, so use local information when you search. Health card eligibility and wait periods Getting your health card is often the first administrative step. Some temporary residents qualify for provincial healthcare, while others do not, and the date your cover begins depends on where you live. Ontario, for example, says eligible applicants can get OHIP without a waiting period, while British Columbia says most new residents wait until the rest of the month they arrive plus two additional months before MSP coverage starts. Do not assume one province’s rules apply everywhere. You may be asked to provide: Proof of identity

Evidence of status, such as a work or study permit

Proof of address

A completed application form, if required

Sometimes, proof of work, study, or other eligibility requirements If your provincial health coverage has not started yet or you are not yet eligible for it, private health insurance can help cover healthcare costs. When private cover may help during gaps in care Public cover may not start immediately in every province or territory, and some temporary residents are not eligible for provincial healthcare. If you face a gap in coverage, private or international health insurance may help cover healthcare costs while you wait. For example, if you are waiting for MSP coverage to start in British Columbia or need temporary cover during a work permit extension, [Cigna Global](affiliate link) is one provider some expats compare. Always check the policy wording carefully, including what is covered, any exclusions, and the claims process, and compare it against other private plans or the cost of paying directly for services such as walk-in appointments. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Canada with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website Quebec and other province-specific terminology Search terms vary across Canada. Most provinces use terms such as family doctor, family physician, and nurse practitioner, while patient registries often have province-specific names. In Quebec, try searching for médecin de famille, GAMF, or local clinic names in French. Some information and local clinic resources may be available only in French. Insurance Insurance in Canada Read more

Prepare your documents, records, and backup cover Having your documents and medical records ready can make it easier for a new clinic to register you and understand your healthcare needs. How to transfer medical records safely Bring copies of key medical records, such as: Vaccination history

A list of your current medications, including names and doses

Details of any chronic conditions, allergies, previous surgeries, or ongoing pregnancy care

Recent test results or specialist letters

Translations of key documents if originals are not in English or French Bring copies rather than original documents where possible, and highlight any information that could affect immediate treatment, such as serious allergies or current medications.