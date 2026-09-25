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Understanding Canada Lease Agreements: Red Flags for Newcomers

Newcomers to Canada are often pushed to make fast housing decisions before they fully understand local lease rules. That can make a normal rental agreement feel much riskier than it looks on paper.

Claire Millard
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Last updated

A lease matters because it controls more than your rent. It can also shape who pays utilities, how deposits work, when a landlord may enter, and what happens if something goes wrong. To make sure you can settle smoothly into your new life in Canada you’ll have to make sure you find the right home for your needs – and check that the lease agreement is fair to all involved. This guide walks through red flags to look out for, and how you can move forward with your Canadian rental.

Key takeaways

If you are still in the middle of moving to Canada, it’s important to stay aware of potential unfair treatment, fraud and scams involved in rental agreements. Here are some common red flags to watch out for.

  • Make sure the rent, deposit, utilities, and other essential terms are clearly included in a written lease before making a payment.
  • Check large upfront payments and additional fees against the rules in your province or territory.
  • Confirm how much notice the landlord must provide before entering the property.
  • Be cautious if you are pressured to pay quickly or use an untraceable payment method. Keep payment receipts and written records.
  • Check clauses making the tenant responsible for all repairs, as they may conflict with provincial tenant protections.
  • Rental laws vary across Canada, so verify advice with the relevant authority in your province or territory.

*Details checked 12th August 2026

Disclaimer: This guide is for general information only, not legal advice. It was checked against official Canadian and provincial sources on 12th August 2026, but tenancy rules can change and differ by province or territory.

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What a Canadian lease should include

A lease is a legal rental contract. The safest agreements are specific, written, and easy to verify. As the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) puts it, a lease should set out the “terms, conditions, and duration” of the rental agreement.

Essential terms to find in a standard lease

Before any money changes hands, you should be able to find these basics in writing:

  • full names of the landlord and tenant
  • the rental address and start date
  • rent amount, due date, and payment method
  • lease length and what happens at renewal
  • which utilities or services are included
  • deposit wording, including what the payment covers
  • repair, guest, pet, and move-in condition rules

One thing worth knowing is that “utilities included” does not always mean everything. In the official guide to Ontario’s standard lease, sections on rent, utilities, and additional terms are separate for a reason, so do not assume heat, hydro, parking, internet, or laundry are covered unless the lease says so clearly.

Which rules can change by province

Lease basics may look similar across Canada, but deposits, standard forms, and entry rules can change by province or territory.

ProvinceExample differenceEntry exampleOfficial check
OntarioMost residential tenancies use the standard lease, and a rent deposit cannot be used as a damage deposit24 hours’ written notice, between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. is generally required for many entriesOntario standard lease guide
British ColumbiaSecurity deposit is capped at half of one month’s rentAt least 24 hours’ written notice, usually between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m.BC landlord access
AlbertaSecurity deposit can be up to one month’s rentAt least 24 hours’ written notice is required for many non-emergency entriesAlberta during a tenancy
*Details checked 12th August 2026

Verify live rules with the relevant provincial or territorial tenancy authority before publication, signing, or paying.

Red flags newcomers should catch early

Red flags can show up in the lease itself or in the landlord’s behaviour before signing. The easiest way to scan them is to separate money issues from rights and privacy issues.

Illegal deposits and excessive fee clauses

A common newcomer pressure point is being asked for extra rent upfront because you do not yet have Canadian credit history. The Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC) notes that landlords may check your credit report, and Canadian government information suggests they may ask for a guarantor if you have no credit history, but that does not turn every payment request into a standard rule across Canada.

Watch closely for:

  • requests for several months of rent upfront without a clear legal basis for that province
  • non-refundable deposits that are not explained in the lease
  • vague “admin,” “processing,” or “holding” fees
  • mandatory cleaning fees presented as automatic deductions
  • cash-only, wire-only, or other hard-to-trace payment demands

Ontario is a useful example of why wording matters. Its standard lease guide says extra terms that require deposits or fees not permitted under the law, such as damage or pet deposits, are void. British Columbia also says landlords cannot charge application or processing fees.

Entry, privacy, repair, and renewal red flags

Some of the most important red flags sound routine at first glance. Look for these:

  • Open-ended entry rights: Safer wording explains notice, timing, and purpose. In Ontario and BC, official guidance sets notice conditions for many landlord entries, rather than allowing entry “any time”.
  • All repairs shifted to the tenant: A lease can explain tenant responsibilities, but broad wording that makes you pay for everything deserves a province check. Alberta says the agreement should spell out care, maintenance, and repair responsibilities, not leave them vague.
  • Clauses that waive legal rights: One thing worth knowing is that some extra terms may be unenforceable if they try to remove rights given by provincial tenancy law.
  • Confusing renewal wording: If the lease mentions automatic renewal, rent changes, or penalties for leaving, ask what happens at the end of the fixed term and where that process is written.

If the language is broad, ask the landlord to rewrite it in plain English before you sign.

How to protect yourself before signing

Once you spot something unclear, the goal is not to panic. It is to ask better questions, document every answer, and verify the rule before you pay or sign.

Questions to ask and records to keep

Verbal promises are easy to lose later. A short paper trail gives you something real to rely on if the listing changes, the fee changes, or the landlord says a clause means something different.

Newcomer checklist:

  • What exactly is included in rent?
  • What deposit is being requested, and what does it cover?
  • What happens when the lease term ends?
  • How are repairs handled, and who pays for what?
  • How much notice is normally given before entry?
  • Keep the lease, receipts, screenshots of the listing, written promises, and move-in photos or videos.
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How to verify the listing, landlord, and payment request

If you are searching from abroad or under time pressure, the risk is not just a bad clause. It is paying the wrong person before the paperwork is solid. In an ideal work you’d meet the landlord and view the unit in person – but as this isn’t always possible, you may need to take extra steps to protect yourself:

  1. Confirm the unit exists at the stated address.
  2. Ask for a live viewing or live video walkthrough if you cannot attend in person.
  3. Match the landlord or manager name across the lease, emails, and payment request.
  4. Make sure the payment amount and purpose match the written lease exactly.
  5. Refuse untraceable payments before a formal lease is in place.

FCAC says warning signs of rental scams include being asked to leave a deposit without a formal lease, being asked to send money outside the country, or seeing photos that do not match the property. If you think the listing is fraudulent, report it to your local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Paying deposits and rent safely as a newcomer

Once the lease terms look acceptable, keep the payment process simple and traceable. Match the payee name to the lease, save receipts, and keep amounts in CAD where possible so you can track exactly what was requested and sent.

Major local banks such as RBC, TD, and Scotiabank may become part of your longer-term setup, especially if a landlord later prefers a Canadian chequing account. But in the first weeks after arrival, many renters are still balancing money from home, deposits, and first rent. That is also when a budget can tighten quickly, so it helps to plan extra setup costs early, especially if you are planning on saving money in Canada.

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Using a Wise Account to move rent funds and hold CAD

One practical option for some newcomers is the Wise Account. It can help you hold CAD and other currencies, receive money from abroad, and make documented transfers while you settle in.

You can open your Wise account in Canada, or in many other countries before you relocate. Add funds to your account in your home currency and convert to CAD using the mid-market exchange rate with low fees, ready to make your rental payment. Wise offers cross border transfers to Canada and many other destinations, with fast deliveries and low, transparent costs. That makes it a great choice for one off deposit payments as well as for regular rental costs.

Learn more about Wise

FAQ

FAQs

Is last month's rent the same across Canada?

No. Deposit rules are not fully standard across Canada, and provinces can allow or restrict different types of payments in different ways. Confirm the live rule with your provincial or territorial tenancy authority before paying.

Can a landlord ask for several months of rent upfront in Canada?

Requests for large upfront payments should always be checked against the rule in the relevant province and against the written lease. If the request is verbal, unclear, or paired with pressure tactics, pause and verify before sending money.

How much notice does a landlord need before entering a rental unit?

Landlord entry is usually regulated, and notice requirements often apply outside emergencies. The exact timing, format, and exceptions vary by province or territory, so use the official source for your location.

What should I do if a lease clause seems illegal or unfair?

Do not ignore it, and do not rely only on verbal reassurance. Ask for clarification in writing, compare the clause against your province’s official tenancy guidance, and seek help from a tenant support or legal resource if needed.

Useful resources

Checked 12th August 2026

Claire Millard

About the author

Claire Millard is a content and copywriter with a specialty in international finance and 10 years experience working in-agency and as a contractor, with some of the most innovative financial service organisations in the world. Her work has featured in The Times and The Telegraph, as well as industry magazines and leading personal finance blogs.

Having lived in 5 different countries over the past 10 years, Claire is particularly interested in helping expats, travellers and anyone else living an international lifestyle to navigate the complexities of managing money across currencies, even if it means spending most of her working life squinting at a screen trawling the Ts&Cs and interpreting bank small print.

More articles by Claire Millard
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