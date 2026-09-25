Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

Healthcare Services

Dental care in Canada: Guide for expats and newcomers

Understand dental care in Canada early, so you know what is covered, what is not, and where to get help after you move.

Tarah Ren
Written by
Last updated

Discovering that provincial or territorial health cards generally exclude routine checkups and cleanings catches many new arrivals off guard. Unless your employer offers an extended health plan, you will likely need to arrange private insurance or handle clinic bills directly.

This guide helps newcomers and expats understand coverage, likely costs, and how to find a dentist quickly after arrival.

Key takeaways

Here are the main decisions most newcomers need to make first.

  • Routine dental care: Standard provincial health plans usually exclude cleanings, fillings, and checkups. You can confirm exact coverage boundaries directly through your local health ministry.
  • Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP): Federal dental support requires meeting specific income thresholds and residency criteria rather than granting automatic entry to all newcomers.
  • Finding a provider: Because clinic participation in the CDCP is voluntary, use the official online search tool to check if a local dentist accepts the plan and provides direct billing.
  • Other coverage options: Supplementary plans, such as workplace benefits, private policies, or international insurance, come with distinct waiting periods, annual limits, and itemized exclusions.
  • Dental costs: While clinics typically follow provincial fee guides, individual treatment prices vary, making it best practice to ask for a written estimate prior to procedure day.
  • Dental emergencies: Severe tooth pain, bleeding, or facial swelling warrant immediate contact with an emergency dental clinic, while any condition compromising your breathing requires a call to 911 or a visit to the nearest hospital ER.

Note: The information here is general only, not medical, legal, tax, or insurance advice, and CDCP and other program details should be rechecked before treatment because rules can change.

How dental care works in Canada

Most dental care in Canada is delivered through private dental offices, not through the same system that covers family doctors and hospital care. Standard provincial health cards generally exclude everyday services like cleanings, fillings, and annual checkups for the vast majority of residents.

Instead, most people fund their treatment using employer benefits, the Canadian Dental Care Plan, private cover, international insurance, or your own funds. While some provinces and territories offer targeted assistance programs for children, seniors, low income residents, or emergency hospital procedures, these exceptions rarely apply to working-age expats and newly arrived immigrants.

You will usually need separate cover or out-of-pocket payment for:

  • Checkups and cleanings
  • Fillings and X-rays
  • Root canals and crowns
  • Dentures and many emergency dental visits

Which dental coverage options may apply to newcomers

Before you book treatment, work out which coverage route fits your status.

Coverage routeWho it may suitWhat it may coverMain limits How to verify
CDCP (Canadian Dental Care Plan)Eligible residents with no access to private dental coverageA portion of many preventive, basic, major, and emergency servicesIncome tests, co-payments, fee gaps, start dates, preauthorization for some careOfficial eligibility and coverage pages
Employer dental benefitsWorkers and dependants covered through a jobRoutine care, fillings, some major work, sometimes orthodonticsAnnual maximums, waiting periods, exclusions, percentage limitsHR team or insurer booklet
Private dental insurancePeople without employer cover who want local backupRoutine and major care, depending on the policyWaiting periods, annual caps, exclusionsInsurer terms and quote
International insuranceExpats who travel often or want cover across countriesBroader medical cover, sometimes dental-related support depending on planVaries widely by policy and countryPlan wording before purchase
Selected public programsSome refugee claimants, protected persons, or low income groupsLimited dental or coordinated support in some casesStatus specific, province specific, and time limited in some casesOfficial program rules

If you are still sorting out broader health cover, start with our guide below so you can separate what public healthcare usually covers and where dental care fits in.

#

Insurance

Health insurance in Canada

Read more

How the Canadian Dental Care Plan works

To access coverage through the CDCP, you need to be a Canadian tax resident with a filed return, a family net income below $90,000, and no existing access to private or workplace dental benefits.

While the plan reduces out-of-pocket costs, it does not guarantee completely free care. Depending on your family income bracket, you might need to pay a partial co-payment, and dentists are allowed to bill you for any gap between their usual fees and what the plan pays. Keep in mind that complex procedures also require formal pre-approval from the program before you sit in the chair.

Practical next steps:

  • Check the official eligibility rules
  • Apply through the official government process
  • Wait for Sun Life confirmation and your coverage start date
  • Confirm clinic participation and any extra charges before booking

When private or international insurance helps

Private or international insurance is still a good idea if you are waiting for local coverage, do not qualify for CDCP, need family cover, travel often, or simply want the benefits of private healthcare access.

One thing worth knowing is that dental benefits can look generous at first glance but still have waiting periods, annual maximums, or important exclusions.

If you’re looking for private dental insurance options in Canada, our guide below can be a useful starting point:

Securing an international policy through Cigna Health or Allianz Care gives you immediate financial protection before local or workplace benefits take effect. Their modular plans let you customize your coverage level, helping you handle routine checkups, accidental injuries, and complex procedures without paying full price out of pocket. Cigna allows you to also combine dental with vision and hearing benefits under one plan, giving you hassle-free direct billing and seamless coverage across borders.

Go to Cigna Health Go to Allianz Care

Note: Benefits, exclusions, and pricing depend on the plan and applicant profile.

Cigna Global

How to find and choose a dentist in Canada

Your main point of contact will usually be a general dentist for everyday care, cleanings, and basic restorations. If a complex issue arises, your general dentist will refer you to a specialist like an oral surgeon or periodontist.

You can find reputable clinics through settlement agencies or public healthcare directories. While major cities provide easy access to clinics that speak multiple languages, rural areas often mean expanding your search to neighboring towns. Anyone moving to Quebec should check language options directly with the reception desk before scheduling an appointment.

Shortlist clinics in this order:

  1. Ask settlement services, friends, coworkers, or neighbours for recent recommendations.
  2. Check clinic websites for services, languages, location, accessibility, and emergency information.
  3. Confirm the clinic is accepting new patients and whether it handles direct billing, which means it sends claims to your plan for you.
  4. Ask about hours, wait times, and who you call if pain gets worse after office hours.
  5. Choose the clinic where you feel informed, comfortable, and not rushed.

Reviews help, but they should not replace official checks. Some university dental clinics in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Halifax may offer lower-cost supervised care, although waits can be longer.

Questions to ask before you book

Ask these six questions before your first appointment:

  • Are you accepting new patients?
  • Do you accept CDCP or my specific dental insurance Canada plan?
  • Do you offer direct billing?
  • What does the first visit usually include?
  • Are there extra fees for X-rays, emergency assessment, or specialist referral?
  • Can the clinic support me in English, French, or another language?

What dental care costs in Canada

Dental fees are often guided by provincial fee guides, but final prices still vary by clinic, city, treatment complexity, and whether imaging or specialist care is needed. That is why dental care costs can feel confusing for newcomers.

The fee guide shapes the price, but your actual bill reflects what your clinic charges, what your plan reimburses, and whether extra treatment is needed.

Dental prices vary widely, so compare support routes first and confirm the exact clinic quote second.

Support routeWho it suitsWhat it may coverWhat to verify first
Public supportEligible local groupsLimited essential careProvince or territory rules
CDCPEligible residents without private coverSelected oral health servicesEligibility, co-payment, participating clinic
Employer planWorkers and dependantsRoutine and restorative care up to plan limitsAnnual maximum, exclusions, direct billing
Private insuranceNewcomers without employer coverDepends on the planWaiting period, limits, cosmetic exclusions

Because live national ranges are not published in one reliable Canada-wide source, use this cost-check list before treatment:

  • Ask for a written estimate, not just a verbal quote
  • Ask whether the price includes X-rays, cleaning time, lab work, and follow-up visits
  • Confirm what your plan covers and what you must pay yourself
  • Ask whether a staged treatment plan is possible if you need several procedures

Emergency dental care in Canada

Urgent dental problems include severe toothache, swelling, trauma, broken teeth, uncontrolled bleeding, or signs of infection.

The key question is whether it can wait safely. If swelling is spreading, you have trouble swallowing, or breathing feels affected, get urgent medical help right away.

Follow this order:

  1. Call a dental office that offers emergency appointments and explain your symptoms clearly.
  2. If your regular clinic cannot see you, contact an urgent dental clinic nearby.
  3. Go to emergency medical care or call 911 for dangerous swelling, serious injury, or heavy bleeding.

Managing dental bills as a newcomer

Uninsured dental care can strain a landing budget, so requesting a written treatment estimate beforehand ensures you know the exact costs and whether the clinic handles direct billing.

If you need several procedures, check whether treatment can be split into stages so you can deal with the most urgent problem first and budget for the rest. For more budgeting help, see saving money in Canada as an expat.

If you are drawing from savings abroad or receiving financial support from family overseas, managing cross-border transfers efficiently keeps dental costs from escalating. Using Wise allows you to convert foreign currencies into Canadian dollars at the mid-market exchange rate without high bank markups. Holding a multi-currency account makes it easy to move funds into CAD ahead of time, receive transfers from abroad like a local, or pay Canadian dental clinics directly using a linked debit card or Interac e-Transfer.

Go to Wise

Before you agree to treatment, try to:

  • Get a written estimate
  • Confirm direct billing and reimbursement steps
  • Ask for staged treatment if multiple procedures are needed
  • Ask whether the clinic offers payment options

FAQ

FAQs

Is dental care free in Canada?

No. Routine dental care is usually not free under provincial public healthcare in Canada, so many people rely on dental insurance Canada plans, employer benefits, CDCP, IFHP in some cases, or out-of-pocket payment. Do not assume your health card covers routine dentistry unless you have checked the exact program rules.

How do I find a dentist who accepts CDCP in Canada?

Start with the official Sun Life search tool, then confirm details directly with the clinic. Provider participation is voluntary, so finding dentist in Canada options for CDCP can take a second check.

    1. Use the official Sun Life provider search.

    1. Call the clinic to confirm CDCP participation and direct billing.

    1. Ask whether the clinic is still taking new CDCP patients.

What should I do in a dental emergency in Canada?

For severe pain, swelling, infection, trauma, or bleeding, call a dentist or urgent dental clinic immediately. For dangerous swelling, major injury, or heavy bleeding, seek emergency medical help at once and do not wait for emergency dental care Canada coverage details to be sorted first.

Useful resources

Information correct 16th August 2026

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.

More articles by Tarah Ren
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Did you find this guide helpful?