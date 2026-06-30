How to become a nurse in Belgium

Why pursue a nursing career in Belgium? Belgium offers a unique combination of high-level clinical practice and an enviable quality of life for healthcare professionals. The national healthcare system is built on stable funding and deep respect for the medical profession, ensuring your skills remain in high demand. Beyond professional prestige, the country provides a supportive social framework designed to help international arrivals integrate quickly and build a long-term future. Whether you choose a vibrant, multilingual city or a peaceful suburban town, you’ll find a work culture that prioritises your well-being. Great work-life balance: Nurses in Belgium enjoy some of the highest holiday allowances in Europe. You can typically expect between 29 and 30+ days of paid annual leave, plus 10 public holidays.

Nurses in Belgium enjoy some of the highest holiday allowances in Europe. You can typically expect between 29 and 30+ days of paid annual leave, plus 10 public holidays. Strong job security: Because nursing is a high-demand profession, you can expect a high degree of job security and your choice of workplace, from major university hospitals to private specialised clinics.

Because nursing is a high-demand profession, you can expect a high degree of job security and your choice of workplace, from major university hospitals to private specialised clinics. Clear path to residency: Holding a stable nursing position provides a reliable pathway to permanent residency and, eventually, Belgian citizenship for you and your family.

Holding a stable nursing position provides a reliable pathway to permanent residency and, eventually, Belgian citizenship for you and your family. Continuous professional growth: The system actively encourages further specialisation. You’ll often find opportunities for employer-funded training, which typically come with a salary increase. For more information on what to expect after your shift ends, read our guide on living in Belgium.

Understanding nursing roles & specialisations Nursing in Belgium is structured into distinct tiers based on education and level of responsibility. The system was recently overhauled to introduce more specialised roles and clearer career pathways, making it easier for healthcare professionals to advance. Whether you enter as a registered nurse or a nursing assistant, you’ll find a highly regulated environment that clearly defines what you can do and how you can grow. As of 2026, the profession has also seen a push toward task shifting, giving experienced nurses more autonomy to perform technical procedures that previously required a doctor’s prescription. Role title Education/Training required Main responsibilities Nursing Assistant Vocational training (Secondary level) + Registration Assisting with personal hygiene, mobility, feeding, and basic monitoring under the supervision of a nurse. Licensed Nurse 3-year degree Performing standard nursing acts, administering medications, and providing routine clinical care. Registered Nurse 4-year Professional Bachelor’s Degree (240 ECTS) Full clinical responsibility, planning care, and coordinating with medical teams. Advanced Practice Nurse (APN) Master’s Degree + Specialised training Managing specialised units (ICU, Midwifery, Oncology), conducting clinical research, and holding increased diagnostic authority.

Eligibility requirements for foreign nurses Practicing nursing in Belgium requires meeting specific standards regarding your education and language skills. The process follows two main paths depending on where you received your training. While the paperwork can feel overwhelming, focusing on these three core requirements helps you stay organised. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip If you trained outside the EU, begin your diploma equivalence application as early as possible. It is often the longest step in the process and can take several months before you get a decision. 1. Professional qualification & equivalence A nursing degree or diploma from a recognised institution is the essential starting point for your application. If you trained within the European Union (EU), your qualifications usually fall under automatic recognition thanks to EU Directive 2005/36/EC, which speeds up the process significantly. Nurses trained outside the EU need to apply for a formal equivalence of their diploma. This is handled by regional bodies like NARIC-Vlaanderen in Flanders and usually takes 6-12 weeks. Depending on how your curriculum is evaluated, you might need to complete a bridge course or a competency exam to align your skills with Belgian standards. 2. Language proficiency Effective communication is vital for patient safety, so providing proof of proficiency in the language of your chosen region is a key step. In the French-speaking region (Wallonia and parts of Brussels), most hospitals require a B2 level of French. In Flanders, a B2 level of Dutch is typically the standard for Bachelor-level nurses. Required exams: Common assessments include the DELF/DALF for French or the CNaVT/ITNA for Dutch.

Common assessments include the DELF/DALF for French or the CNaVT/ITNA for Dutch. Minimum scores: You generally need a B2 score.

You generally need a B2 score. B1 exception: Some positions for licensed practical nurses (below Bachelor level) may only require a B1 proficiency score. Paying for language tutors or international exams? Use Wise to send money at the mid-market rate, avoiding the hidden fees banks often charge on international payments. Money Management How to use Wise in Belgium as an expat Read more 3. Health & character checks Belgium requires all healthcare professionals to demonstrate good moral character and physical fitness for the job. You will need to provide a criminal record clearance (Certificate of Good Conduct) from your home country and any country where you have lived for more than six months. You’ll also need to undergo a medical screening to ensure your vaccinations are up to date, such as Hepatitis B.

Step-by-step guide to the recognition process Becoming a registered nurse in Belgium is a two-step administrative journey. The first phase involves getting your education recognised by a regional community, followed by obtaining a federal professional visa. Following this sequence carefully helps streamline your move and prevents common bureaucratic delays. 1. Identify the correct regulatory body Unlike many countries with a single national nursing board, Belgium splits recognition by region. Your application should be sent to the authority in the area where you intend to live and work: Flanders (Dutch-speaking): Departement Zorg / NARIC-Vlaanderen.

Departement Zorg / NARIC-Vlaanderen. Wallonia & Brussels (French-speaking): Service des Équivalences.

Service des Équivalences. German-speaking Community: Ministry of the German-speaking Community. 2. Initial assessment Before applying, determine which path your diploma follows. If you trained within the EU or EEA, you likely qualify for automatic recognition, which is a faster administrative process. If you trained outside the EU, you will typically go through a full equivalence procedure, where your curriculum is reviewed in detail to ensure it meets Belgian standards. 3. Document submission Once you have identified your path, you must upload your digital file to the regional e-portal. Typical requirements include: Nursing diploma: A certified copy of your degree or professional qualification.

A certified copy of your degree or professional qualification. Transcript of records: A detailed breakdown of your course hours and clinical placements.

A detailed breakdown of your course hours and clinical placements. Certificate of conformity: Required for EU graduates to confirm their training meets Directive 2005/36/EC standards.

Required for EU graduates to confirm their training meets Directive 2005/36/EC standards. Certificate of good professional conduct: Proof that you are in good standing and have no disciplinary actions against you.

Proof that you are in good standing and have no disciplinary actions against you. Language certificate: Proof of proficiency (usually B2 level) in the region’s language (Dutch or French).

Proof of proficiency (usually B2 level) in the region’s language (Dutch or French). Work certificates: Documentation of previous professional experience, if applicable.

Documentation of previous professional experience, if applicable. Translations: Documents not in Dutch, French, or German must be certified and translated. 4. Competency testing & bridge courses If you trained outside the EEA, the regional authority will compare your curriculum to Belgian standards. If substantial differences are found, you may be asked to: Complete a bridge program: Shortened educational modules at a Belgian university.

Shortened educational modules at a Belgian university. Practical assessment: A supervised clinical internship or aptitude test to verify your skills. 5. Final registration: The Professional Visa After you’ve obtained your professional recognition as a nurse, your file gets sent to the Federal Public Service (FPS) Public Health. They will issue your Professional Visa, which will allow you to practice as a nurse in Belgium. Wise The recognition process involves several fees paid to Belgian regional bodies and translation services. If you’re paying from abroad, a Wise account allows you to hold Euros and pay local invoices like a local, helping you avoid international wire transfer fees and poor exchange rates. Go to website

Visa & immigration options Navigating the Belgian immigration system is a separate process from obtaining your professional nursing license. While EU/EEA citizens enjoy the right to live and work in Belgium without a visa, non-European nurses need a valid residence and work permit. As of May 2026, the government requires almost all Single Permit applications to be submitted through the centralised Working in Belgium digital portal. Single Permit (Combined work and residence): Most international nurses with a job offer use this standard route. Your employer initiates the application via the Working in Belgium portal. Once approved, a single document grants you the legal right to stay and work.

Most international nurses with a job offer use this standard route. Your employer initiates the application via the Working in Belgium portal. Once approved, a single document grants you the legal right to stay and work. Shortage Occupation Pathways: Nursing is officially classified as a bottleneck profession in Belgium, often simplifying the labour market test, where employers would usually have to prove they couldn’t find a local candidate first. It essentially fast-tracks approval for hospitals and care homes hiring from abroad.

Nursing is officially classified as a bottleneck profession in Belgium, often simplifying the labour market test, where employers would usually have to prove they couldn’t find a local candidate first. It essentially fast-tracks approval for hospitals and care homes hiring from abroad. The EU Blue Card: Highly specialised nursing or advanced practice roles may qualify for this card if they meet specific 2026 salary thresholds. In Flanders, for example, the threshold is approximately 63,586 EUR, while Brussels requires 4,748 EUR per month. It offers a faster track to permanent residency and greater mobility within the EU.

Highly specialised nursing or advanced practice roles may qualify for this card if they meet specific 2026 salary thresholds. In Flanders, for example, the threshold is approximately 63,586 EUR, while Brussels requires 4,748 EUR per month. It offers a faster track to permanent residency and greater mobility within the EU. Search Year Visa: This option is specifically available to international students who have recently graduated from a Belgian higher education institution. It provides a 12-month permit to live in the country while finalising your professional registration and language exams as you look for a permanent nursing role.

Average nursing salary and benefits Salaries for nurses in Belgium are competitive and benefit from a unique automatic indexation system, meaning pay legally rises alongside the cost of living. While base pay is high, total earnings often increase significantly due to perks like shift differentials for nights and weekends, which can add 20% to 50% to your hourly rate. Most employers also provide a 13th-month bonus and double holiday pay in the summer. Additionally, the Belgian social security system ensures reliable pension schemes and comprehensive healthcare coverage, making it a very stable financial choice for international nurses. Experience Level Annual Gross Salary (Avg) Estimated Monthly Net (after tax) Entry-Level Nurse €32,016 – €38,976 €2,100 – €2,400 Nurse (5 Years Experience) €41,760 – €52,896 €2,500 – €2,950 Specialist Nurse €55,680 – €66,816 €3,050 – €3,400 Head Nurse Up to €76,560 €3,700+ Once you start earning in Euros, you’ll likely want to send money home to your family. Banks often don’t disclose fees in exchange rate markups. Wise is transparent, showing you exactly what you pay for every transfer. Banking Best way to receive money in Belgium from abroad Read more

Frequently asked questions How long does the entire process take from start to finish? On average, the journey from initial application to starting your first shift takes between 3 and 6 months. This timeline includes roughly 2 to 6 weeks for document gathering and translation, followed by 6 to 12 weeks for regional recognition. You can often speed up the process by studying your chosen local language in parallel with the administrative steps. Editor Tarah Ren Insider Tip If you plan to work in Brussels, consider learning both French and Dutch. While French is usually the primary requirement, being bilingual significantly increases your job prospects and chances for promotion. Can I move with my family/dependents? Yes, Belgium has clear provisions for family reunification if you hold a valid Single Permit or EU Blue Card. Your spouse and children are generally eligible to join you, provided you meet certain housing and stable income requirements. Is there a maximum age limit for nursing registration or visas? There is no formal maximum age limit for professional nursing registration with the Belgian authorities, although most employers prefer to hire workers between the ages of 23 to 45. Older applicants are still welcome, but you should be aware that the compulsory retirement age in Belgium is currently 66, which may influence long-term residency considerations. Are there relocation grants or “signing bonuses” available in Belgium? While relocation grants are not a national requirement, large hospital groups and private clinics may offer attractive packages to secure international talent. These signing bonuses may cover your professional translation costs, initial flight, or a temporary housing allowance for your first few months. It’s always worth negotiating these benefits during the interview phase with your prospective Belgian employer.