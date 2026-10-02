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Best food delivery app in Belgium compared

Belgium’s best food delivery app depends less on brand size than on your exact address, final checkout cost, and whether the app works smoothly in English, French, or Dutch.

Roy Pallas
Written by
Philipp Spitzenpfeil
Reviewed byPhilipp Spitzenpfeil
Last updated
A yellow food truck in Brussels, Belgium

This guide compares Takeaway.com, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo for restaurant delivery, with grocery delivery treated separately when it appears.

Key takeaways

  • Takeaway.com: Start here if broad coverage outside central Brussels matters most. The checked public pages looked particularly strong across Antwerp, Ghent, and Leuven.
  • Deliveroo: Its Belgium pages make fees, subscriptions, and local payment methods relatively easy to check before ordering.
  • Uber Eats: A familiar option with strong city coverage, especially around Brussels and Antwerp, although more of the final fee and payment detail appears later in the ordering process.
  • Restaurant versus grocery delivery: All three platforms can display grocery or retail content alongside meals, so use restaurant filters when that is what you want.
  • Your address matters most: Restaurant choice, delivery fees, minimum orders, and promotions can change between nearby postcodes. If delivery spending is part of your wider household budget, compare it alongside the cost of living in Belgium.

Pay in euros easily with Wise

Using an international card on Belgian food delivery apps can lead to hidden foreign transaction fees. With a Wise account, you can hold and convert euros at mid-market rates, paying seamlessly with your Wise card or linked mobile wallet at checkout.

Quick comparison of food delivery apps in Belgium

AppTested location patternRestaurant breadthCost and fees snapshotPayment and language notes
Takeaway.comStrong across Antwerp 2000, 2018, and 2060, plus visible depth in Ghent 9000 and Leuven 3000Large mix of chains, frituur, pizza, sushi, and local takeawaysDelivery fee, service charge, and minimums vary by business and location. Checked results ranged from free to €5.59 delivery and from no minimum to €30 minimum ordersBelgium pages showed options including cash, Bancontact, PayPal, credit card, and Sodexo. An English site is available, although many local labels remain in Dutch or French
Uber EatsOfficial Belgian pages cover Brussels and other large cities, but the actual feed still depends on the delivery addressStrong city-center mix of chains and local restaurants, with grocery content often displayed beside mealsPublic pages highlight promotions and Uber One, while more of the final fee picture appears later in the ordering flowUber Eats officially supports Edenred meal-voucher cards in Belgium on mobile for eligible restaurants. Availability depends on the restaurant, and Uber provides an “Edenred accepted” filter to identify participating businesses. I could not confirm Bancontact as a Belgium-specific payment method on the public pages checked, so verify the final payment options at checkout.
DeliverooStrong in central Brussels, Ghent, Leuven Centrum, and Antwerp Zurenborg, with lighter availability in some outer areasMix of chains, local restaurants, and grocery partnersBelgium information explains delivery fees, service fees, minimum-order charges, and Deliveroo Plus separatelyNo cash. Public Belgium information lists Bancontact, cards, PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Alipay, and selected meal-voucher options
These figures are snapshots from public Belgium pages checked on 18 September 2026. Restaurant counts, promotions, minimum orders, delivery charges, and availability can change by address and time.

Try the app that looks strongest for your exact postcode first, then compare the same order in one rival app if the restaurant choice or final checkout cost looks better.

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Takeaway.com

Where it works best and what restaurant choice looks like

Takeaway.com stood out because its public city pages already showed considerable depth outside Brussels. The checks found 399 options for Antwerp 2000, 434 for Antwerp 2018, 168 for Antwerp 2020, 187 for Antwerp 2050, 407 for Antwerp 2060, 203 for Leuven 3000, and 354 for Ghent 9000.

The mix was not limited to burgers and pizza. Public results included chain brands, local frituur counters, sushi, kebab, sandwiches, and neighborhood takeaways. Antwerp also showed how quickly availability can change between nearby postcodes, with 2020 and 2050 showing fewer options than 2018 and 2060 during the checks.

In Brussels, use your exact commune instead of relying on the city name alone. A central result and an Ixelles result can produce noticeably different restaurant lists.

Fees, minimums, subscriptions, and payments

Takeaway.com is fairly clear about the basics, although not every charge appears at the same stage. In the checked Brussels, Ixelles, Leuven, and Ghent results, minimum orders ranged from no minimum to €30, while delivery charges ranged from free to €5.59.

Its customer terms state that delivery fees and service charges can vary by location, business, and basket value and are shown before an order is placed. Belgian payment information also showed options including credit card, Takeaway Pay, PayPal, cash, Sodexo, and Bancontact.

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About Belgium

The cost of living in Belgium in 2026

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Language support, expat fit, and trade-offs

The English-language site is straightforward to use, but local naming still matters. Depending on the page, you may encounter French or Dutch place and restaurant names alongside English interface text.

The platform’s main advantage in these checks was breadth. The trade-off is that a large marketplace can feel busy, and grocery or retail results may sit close to restaurant listings unless you filter carefully.

Uber Eats

Where it works best and what you can order

Uber Eats has a visible presence in Belgian cities, with public delivery pages for Brussels and other major urban areas. The Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, and Leuven results checked for this guide all showed active restaurant listings.

A city appearing on the platform does not guarantee the same selection at every address. Restaurant choice looked strongest in core urban zones, where chains, casual local restaurants, and lunch options were easy to find.

Grocery and alcohol categories also appear on public pages, but these are separate from the restaurant comparison in this guide.

Man using an app on a smartphone.

Costs, memberships, and cheap food delivery in Belgium

Uber Eats is less transparent on its public pages than Deliveroo about the complete checkout cost. Users can see promotions, value labels, and Uber One references, but the only reliable comparison is the final price for the same type of order at the same address and time.

If cheap food delivery is your priority, compare the restaurant subtotal, delivery charge, service fees, minimum order, and any promotion before paying rather than relying on a headline discount.

Payments, languages, and who it suits

Uber Eats officially supports Edenred meal-voucher cards in Belgium on mobile for eligible restaurants. Availability depends on the restaurant, and Uber provides an “Edenred accepted” filter to identify participating businesses. I could not confirm Bancontact as a Belgium-specific payment method on the public pages checked, so verify the final payment options at checkout.

The service can suit urban users who already know the Uber interface and want quick browsing. English use is generally straightforward, although restaurant names and some local labels can still appear in French or Dutch.

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Supermarkets and grocery stores in Belgium

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Deliveroo

Coverage, restaurant mix, and restaurant versus grocery clarity

Deliveroo says it operates across multiple Belgian cities, but availability still begins with a postcode or address check. The live area pages reviewed for this article showed particularly broad choice in dense central districts.

Live Deliveroo results varied significantly by area during the checks, with central Brussels showing a much broader selection than some outer districts and other Belgian cities. Because restaurant availability changes frequently by location and time, enter your exact address to see the current selection.

The restaurant mix included chains, lunch spots, and local businesses. Grocery and retail partners can also appear prominently, so use filters early if you only want restaurant delivery.

Delivery fees, service fees, minimum orders, and subscriptions

Deliveroo is the clearest of the three platforms in this comparison about the structure of its fees on public Belgium pages. Its FAQ explains that delivery fees can depend on who handles delivery, while service fees apply separately and additional charges can apply below a partner’s minimum order.

Deliveroo Plus was advertised at €9.99 per month during the checks, with free delivery on eligible orders over €15. Its public Plus page also advertised 10% credit back on eligible orders over €30 and a €5 credit under its eligible late-delivery promise. Check the current subscription screen before joining because prices, eligibility, and promotional benefits can change.

Payment methods, meal vouchers, and expat usability

Deliveroo’s public Belgium FAQ says it does not accept cash and lists payment methods including cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, Bancontact, Alipay, and selected meal-voucher options. Availability can depend on the order and payment setup, so confirm the methods shown at checkout.

This can be useful if you already have a Belgian payment setup. If you are still arranging one after moving, Expatica’s guide to opening a Belgian bank account explains the local account setup in more detail.

The English-language pages are generally clear, although some payment, restaurant, and meal-voucher wording may still appear in French or Dutch.

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Banking

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Choosing a food delivery app in Belgium

There is no single app that will be cheapest or offer the widest choice for every address in Belgium. Takeaway.com showed strong postcode-level breadth in several cities, Uber Eats provides a familiar urban ordering experience, and Deliveroo makes many of its Belgian fee and payment rules relatively easy to check publicly.

For the most useful comparison, enter your exact delivery address in two platforms, build a similar basket, and compare the final restaurant choice, minimum order, delivery fee, service fee, payment methods, and promotion immediately before ordering.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about food delivery apps in Belgium

What is the cheapest food delivery app in Belgium?

There is no consistently cheapest option. Compare the same type of order at the same address and time, because delivery fees, minimums, service charges, and promotions can make a different platform cheaper on each order.

Which food delivery apps work best in Brussels?

Takeaway.com, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo all showed Brussels coverage during the checks, but restaurant choice varied by commune. Enter your exact address rather than treating Brussels as a single delivery area.

Which food delivery apps are available in Antwerp?

All three platforms showed activity in Antwerp during the checks. Takeaway.com had particularly broad public postcode results, although your district still affects restaurant choice, delivery time, and final cost.

Do food delivery apps in Belgium accept Bancontact, meal vouchers, or international cards?

Deliveroo publicly lists Bancontact and selected meal-voucher options, while Takeaway.com also provides Belgian payment options including Bancontact and Sodexo-related payments. Uber Eats did not clearly confirm the same local methods on a public Belgium page during the checks, so verify the final checkout screen. If you are still setting up local payments, Expatica’s guide to opening a Belgian bank account explains your local banking options.

Which apps in Belgium deliver groceries as well as restaurant meals?

Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Takeaway.com all display grocery or retail content on some Belgian pages. Grocery availability depends on your address and is separate from the restaurant comparison, so use the relevant filters when browsing.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Belgium restaurant and grocery ordering platform and address-based availability, Takeaway.com Belgium
  2. Antwerp postcode-level restaurant availability used for the coverage snapshot, Takeaway.com Antwerp
  3. Customer terms covering orders, payments, complaints, and restricted items, Takeaway.com Terms and Conditions
  4. Belgian food-delivery availability and address-led restaurant browsing, Uber Eats — Bruxelles-Capitale
  5. Belgium fees, payment methods, meal vouchers, minimum orders, and service information, Deliveroo Belgium FAQ
  6. Current subscription pricing and advertised Deliveroo Plus benefits, Deliveroo Plus Belgium
  7. Brussels Centre restaurant availability and category snapshot, Deliveroo — Bruxelles Centre
  8. Ghent restaurant availability and category snapshot, Deliveroo — Ghent
  9. Antwerp Zurenborg restaurant availability snapshot, Deliveroo — Antwerpen Zurenborg
  10. Belgian consumer rights, complaints, mediation, and reporting guidance, ConsumerConnect — FPS Economy
  11. Consumer-rights support for eligible cross-border disputes involving Belgian residents, ECC Belgium
Roy Pallas

About the author

Originally from France and now based in Tallinn after spending several years in Germany, Roy Pallas is a writer, blogger, editor, and video content creator with more than a decade of experience in digital publishing. Since 2012, he has been creating, editing, and managing educational content across blogs, email campaigns, social media, and video platforms. He also has a background as an artist and drawing instructor, which brings a strong visual and creative dimension to his work.

More articles by Roy Pallas
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