Best food delivery app in Belgium compared

This guide compares Takeaway.com, Uber Eats, and Deliveroo for restaurant delivery, with grocery delivery treated separately when it appears.

Key takeaways Takeaway.com: Start here if broad coverage outside central Brussels matters most. The checked public pages looked particularly strong across Antwerp, Ghent, and Leuven.

Start here if broad coverage outside central Brussels matters most. The checked public pages looked particularly strong across Antwerp, Ghent, and Leuven. Deliveroo: Its Belgium pages make fees, subscriptions, and local payment methods relatively easy to check before ordering.

Its Belgium pages make fees, subscriptions, and local payment methods relatively easy to check before ordering. Uber Eats: A familiar option with strong city coverage, especially around Brussels and Antwerp, although more of the final fee and payment detail appears later in the ordering process.

A familiar option with strong city coverage, especially around Brussels and Antwerp, although more of the final fee and payment detail appears later in the ordering process. Restaurant versus grocery delivery: All three platforms can display grocery or retail content alongside meals, so use restaurant filters when that is what you want.

All three platforms can display grocery or retail content alongside meals, so use restaurant filters when that is what you want. Your address matters most: Restaurant choice, delivery fees, minimum orders, and promotions can change between nearby postcodes. If delivery spending is part of your wider household budget, compare it alongside the cost of living in Belgium. Pay in euros easily with Wise Using an international card on Belgian food delivery apps can lead to hidden foreign transaction fees. With a Wise account, you can hold and convert euros at mid-market rates, paying seamlessly with your Wise card or linked mobile wallet at checkout. Open a Wise account

Quick comparison of food delivery apps in Belgium App Tested location pattern Restaurant breadth Cost and fees snapshot Payment and language notes Takeaway.com Strong across Antwerp 2000, 2018, and 2060, plus visible depth in Ghent 9000 and Leuven 3000 Large mix of chains, frituur, pizza, sushi, and local takeaways Delivery fee, service charge, and minimums vary by business and location. Checked results ranged from free to €5.59 delivery and from no minimum to €30 minimum orders Belgium pages showed options including cash, Bancontact, PayPal, credit card, and Sodexo. An English site is available, although many local labels remain in Dutch or French Uber Eats Official Belgian pages cover Brussels and other large cities, but the actual feed still depends on the delivery address Strong city-center mix of chains and local restaurants, with grocery content often displayed beside meals Public pages highlight promotions and Uber One, while more of the final fee picture appears later in the ordering flow Uber Eats officially supports Edenred meal-voucher cards in Belgium on mobile for eligible restaurants. Availability depends on the restaurant, and Uber provides an “Edenred accepted” filter to identify participating businesses. I could not confirm Bancontact as a Belgium-specific payment method on the public pages checked, so verify the final payment options at checkout. Deliveroo Strong in central Brussels, Ghent, Leuven Centrum, and Antwerp Zurenborg, with lighter availability in some outer areas Mix of chains, local restaurants, and grocery partners Belgium information explains delivery fees, service fees, minimum-order charges, and Deliveroo Plus separately No cash. Public Belgium information lists Bancontact, cards, PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay, Alipay, and selected meal-voucher options These figures are snapshots from public Belgium pages checked on 18 September 2026. Restaurant counts, promotions, minimum orders, delivery charges, and availability can change by address and time. Try the app that looks strongest for your exact postcode first, then compare the same order in one rival app if the restaurant choice or final checkout cost looks better. House & Home Top 10 must-have apps in Belgium Read more

Takeaway.com Where it works best and what restaurant choice looks like Takeaway.com stood out because its public city pages already showed considerable depth outside Brussels. The checks found 399 options for Antwerp 2000, 434 for Antwerp 2018, 168 for Antwerp 2020, 187 for Antwerp 2050, 407 for Antwerp 2060, 203 for Leuven 3000, and 354 for Ghent 9000. The mix was not limited to burgers and pizza. Public results included chain brands, local frituur counters, sushi, kebab, sandwiches, and neighborhood takeaways. Antwerp also showed how quickly availability can change between nearby postcodes, with 2020 and 2050 showing fewer options than 2018 and 2060 during the checks. In Brussels, use your exact commune instead of relying on the city name alone. A central result and an Ixelles result can produce noticeably different restaurant lists. Fees, minimums, subscriptions, and payments Takeaway.com is fairly clear about the basics, although not every charge appears at the same stage. In the checked Brussels, Ixelles, Leuven, and Ghent results, minimum orders ranged from no minimum to €30, while delivery charges ranged from free to €5.59. Its customer terms state that delivery fees and service charges can vary by location, business, and basket value and are shown before an order is placed. Belgian payment information also showed options including credit card, Takeaway Pay, PayPal, cash, Sodexo, and Bancontact. About Belgium The cost of living in Belgium in 2026 Read more Language support, expat fit, and trade-offs The English-language site is straightforward to use, but local naming still matters. Depending on the page, you may encounter French or Dutch place and restaurant names alongside English interface text. The platform’s main advantage in these checks was breadth. The trade-off is that a large marketplace can feel busy, and grocery or retail results may sit close to restaurant listings unless you filter carefully.

Uber Eats Where it works best and what you can order Uber Eats has a visible presence in Belgian cities, with public delivery pages for Brussels and other major urban areas. The Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, and Leuven results checked for this guide all showed active restaurant listings. A city appearing on the platform does not guarantee the same selection at every address. Restaurant choice looked strongest in core urban zones, where chains, casual local restaurants, and lunch options were easy to find. Grocery and alcohol categories also appear on public pages, but these are separate from the restaurant comparison in this guide. Costs, memberships, and cheap food delivery in Belgium Uber Eats is less transparent on its public pages than Deliveroo about the complete checkout cost. Users can see promotions, value labels, and Uber One references, but the only reliable comparison is the final price for the same type of order at the same address and time. If cheap food delivery is your priority, compare the restaurant subtotal, delivery charge, service fees, minimum order, and any promotion before paying rather than relying on a headline discount. Payments, languages, and who it suits Uber Eats officially supports Edenred meal-voucher cards in Belgium on mobile for eligible restaurants. Availability depends on the restaurant, and Uber provides an “Edenred accepted” filter to identify participating businesses. I could not confirm Bancontact as a Belgium-specific payment method on the public pages checked, so verify the final payment options at checkout. The service can suit urban users who already know the Uber interface and want quick browsing. English use is generally straightforward, although restaurant names and some local labels can still appear in French or Dutch. House & Home Supermarkets and grocery stores in Belgium Read more

Deliveroo Coverage, restaurant mix, and restaurant versus grocery clarity Deliveroo says it operates across multiple Belgian cities, but availability still begins with a postcode or address check. The live area pages reviewed for this article showed particularly broad choice in dense central districts. Live Deliveroo results varied significantly by area during the checks, with central Brussels showing a much broader selection than some outer districts and other Belgian cities. Because restaurant availability changes frequently by location and time, enter your exact address to see the current selection. The restaurant mix included chains, lunch spots, and local businesses. Grocery and retail partners can also appear prominently, so use filters early if you only want restaurant delivery. Delivery fees, service fees, minimum orders, and subscriptions Deliveroo is the clearest of the three platforms in this comparison about the structure of its fees on public Belgium pages. Its FAQ explains that delivery fees can depend on who handles delivery, while service fees apply separately and additional charges can apply below a partner’s minimum order. Deliveroo Plus was advertised at €9.99 per month during the checks, with free delivery on eligible orders over €15. Its public Plus page also advertised 10% credit back on eligible orders over €30 and a €5 credit under its eligible late-delivery promise. Check the current subscription screen before joining because prices, eligibility, and promotional benefits can change. Payment methods, meal vouchers, and expat usability Deliveroo’s public Belgium FAQ says it does not accept cash and lists payment methods including cards, Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, Bancontact, Alipay, and selected meal-voucher options. Availability can depend on the order and payment setup, so confirm the methods shown at checkout. This can be useful if you already have a Belgian payment setup. If you are still arranging one after moving, Expatica’s guide to opening a Belgian bank account explains the local account setup in more detail. The English-language pages are generally clear, although some payment, restaurant, and meal-voucher wording may still appear in French or Dutch. Banking How to open a bank account in Belgium in 2026 Read more