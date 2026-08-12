Belgium Schengen visa: requirements and how to apply

Key takeaways Topic Quick answer Who needs it Many non-EU/EEA nationals need a Belgium Schengen visa for tourism, family visits, or short business travel. Maximum stay A Type C visa covers up to 90 days in any 180-day period. When to apply Usually as early as possible, up to 6 months ahead, and often no later than 15 working days before travel. Main documents Passport, form, photo, itinerary, accommodation, insurance, proof of funds, and purpose evidence. Typical fee area Adult fees are usually €90, with reduced or no fees for some children and exempt groups. Official updates Check Belgium’s official visa pages and the official Schengen calculator.

Who needs a Belgium Schengen visa? This article covers the short-stay Type C visa, often called a Belgium tourist visa or Belgium short-stay visa. It is for visits such as tourism, family or friend visits, business trips, conferences, or similar stays that do not go beyond 90 days in any 180-day period. Many non-EU/EEA nationals need to apply before travelling, while some nationalities can usually enter Belgium and the wider Schengen area visa-free for short stays. One thing worth knowing is that visa-free does not mean rule-free, and ETIAS is separate from the visa. It is planned to start in the last quarter of 2026 for visa-exempt travellers, not replace a Belgium Schengen visa, so use only the official ETIAS website for updates. Apply for this visa if your nationality is visa-required and your visit is short-term.

Do not apply for this visa if you are visa-exempt and your trip fits normal short-stay rules.

Do not confuse ETIAS with a visa.

If your stay will exceed 90 days, you will typically need a type D visa instead. When Belgium is the right country to apply through You should submit your application to Belgium if it is the only Schengen country you plan to visit. The same rule applies if Belgium is your primary destination where you spend the most time, or if it serves as your entry point during a trip with equal stays. If you select the wrong embassy, officials may reject your file or require you to reapply elsewhere. For example, if you plan 5 days in Belgium and 3 in France, Belgium is your main destination. If you plan 4 days in Belgium and 4 in the Netherlands, you would usually apply through the country where you enter first.

What documents do you need for a Belgium Schengen visa? The biggest risk with Belgium visa documents is not one missing paper, but a file that tells mixed stories about your purpose, dates, money, or host. A passport issued within the last 10 years, usually valid for at least 3 months after your planned Schengen departure, with blank pages.

A completed visa application form, usually started online and then printed or submitted as your local post instructs.

A recent passport photo in the required format.

A flight booking or travel itinerary showing planned entry and exit.

Proof of accommodation, such as hotel bookings, a rental confirmation, or a host invitation in Belgium.

Schengen travel insurance covering medical emergencies and repatriation, which is different from long-term Belgian health insurance.

Proof of funds, such as recent statements, payslips, sponsor evidence, or other accepted documents.

Evidence that you will leave after the trip, where relevant, such as work, study, family, or property ties in your home country. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Belgium in 2026 Read more Avoid incomplete or contradictory files when submitting your application. Matching dates and travel goals across your host letter, bank evidence, and reservations keeps your case moving forward without unnecessary delays. You should also check document language requirements, as foreign certificates frequently call for a sworn translation into Dutch, French, or German. Extra documents for tourism, family visits, and business trips Purpose Typical supporting documents What to verify Tourism Hotel bookings, trip plan, return travel Dates match your insurance and itinerary Family or friends Invitation letter, host ID or residence proof, relationship evidence, Annex 3bis if a sponsor covers costs Whether your post wants copies, originals, or local forms Business Company invitation, event details, employer letter, proof of expense coverage Whether the visit should be filed as business or another purpose If you are joining family for a long stay, that is a different route from the family reunion visa in Belgium. Expatica tip Belgium’s embassy or visa centre may ask for a local checklist even when the national rule is the same, so always follow the checklist for your country of residence.

How to apply for a Belgium Schengen visa step by step 1 Check the correct Belgian embassy, consulate, or visa centre for your country of residence, and make sure Belgium is the right country to handle the file. 2 Create your application on Visa on Web, choose the correct short-stay purpose, and print or save the form as instructed. 3 Book your appointment if you need to attend in person, then download the local checklist and arrange the file in the same order. 4 Attend the appointment or follow the local submission process, pay the fee, and provide biometrics if required. 5 Wait for the decision, follow any update instructions from the post, and keep plans flexible in case more documents are requested. Check the latest official checklist before paying for non-refundable travel, because visa rules vary by nationality, travel purpose, and the Belgian embassy or visa centre handling the file. Biometrics, appointments, and application timing Most applicants need fingerprints and a photo, but not every time. Belgium usually allows short-stay applications up to 6 months before travel, and many posts recommend applying at least 15 working days in advance, though peak-season demand can make Belgium visa processing time longer. First-time applicants usually need to attend an appointment in person. However, travellers who provided fingerprints to a Schengen consulate within the past 59 months can typically skip the biometric collection step. Children under 12 are generally exempt from fingerprint collection.

Check appointment availability before booking non-refundable flights or hotels.

Apply as soon as your documents are ready, not at the last minute.

How much does a Belgium Schengen visa cost and how long does it take? Belgium visa fees and timing can change, and service charges often depend on the country where you apply. Item Typical rule Common range or timing Where to verify Visa fee Standard short-stay fee Usually €90 for adults, usually €45 for children 6 to 12, usually free under 6 or where exemptions apply Local Belgian checklist Visa-centre fee Extra handling charge may apply Varies by country and provider Local visa-centre page Processing Standard examination period Often around 15 calendar days, but 3 weeks or longer can happen in peak season or if extra checks apply Local post guidance Refunds If refused or withdrawn Fees are usually non-refundable Local consular terms

Plan your money for the application and trip You should map out your finances early to cover both embassy requirements and on-the-ground spending. Embassy officials want clear proof of your income and that you have enough available money to support your time in Belgium. International money moves become much simpler with multi-currency tools from providers like Wise. These options allow you to convert, hold, and spend euros with low conversion fees, making it easy to pay advance bookings or manage daily costs after you land. Money Management How to use Wise in Belgium as an expat Read more Maintaining clear records is essential throughout the process. Keep your proof of funds transparent and easy to explain, while saving all payment receipts in case consular officers ask for them. You should also factor extra buffer room into your budget for insurance, application appointments, local transit, and euro-based expenses. Learn more about Wise What counts as proof of funds and what to verify Proof of funds rules can vary by consular post and by travel purpose. Some cases rely on personal statements, some need sponsor evidence, and some family-visit files may require documents such as Annex 3bis. Check the latest official checklist for accepted statement dates, sponsor paperwork, and any Belgium-specific financial benchmarks. Do not assume that statements from one provider are automatically sufficient for every case.

What happens after you apply, after arrival, or if plans change? After you apply, Belgium can approve the case, ask for more documents, or refuse it. Keep in mind that having a visa does not guarantee entry, because border officers still assess whether you meet entry conditions. If approved: Check the visa sticker carefully, including dates, entries, and allowed stay.

Check the visa sticker carefully, including dates, entries, and allowed stay. At the border: Be ready to explain your trip and show supporting documents if asked.

Be ready to explain your trip and show supporting documents if asked. If plans change: Extensions are limited and usually linked to force majeure, humanitarian reasons, or serious personal reasons under Belgian short-stay guidance.

Extensions are limited and usually linked to force majeure, humanitarian reasons, or serious personal reasons under Belgian short-stay guidance. After arrival: If you stay in private accommodation, some short-stay visitors must report their address within 3 working days. Belgium now offers My Address in Belgium for many eligible visitors, but exemptions and local rules still matter.

If you stay in private accommodation, some short-stay visitors must report their address within 3 working days. Belgium now offers My Address in Belgium for many eligible visitors, but exemptions and local rules still matter. If refused: Read the refusal reasons closely before deciding whether to reapply with better evidence or use the appeal route shown in the decision. FAQ Frequently asked questions about Belgium Schengen visas How early should you apply for a Belgium Schengen visa? Try to apply as soon as your documents are ready, up to 6 months before travel where allowed, and usually no later than 15 working days before departure. Belgium visa processing time can sometimes feel longer because appointment slots and peak-season demand add delays. Can you visit other Schengen countries with a Belgium Schengen visa? A Belgium-issued Schengen visa can usually be used across the Schengen area during its validity. Belgium still needs to be the correct country to apply through at the start, and you must respect the 90/180-day rule across the whole area. Can you extend a Belgium Schengen visa in Belgium? Extensions are limited and are not granted for simple convenience. They are usually tied to force majeure, humanitarian reasons, or serious personal circumstances, and you should use the official Belgian procedure. Is ETIAS the same as a Belgium Schengen visa? No. ETIAS is not a visa, and it is for visa-exempt travellers only. It is planned to start in the last quarter of 2026, and travellers should use only the official EU source for updates. Can someone in Belgium sponsor your trip? Sometimes, yes, especially for visits to family or friends, but the applicant still needs the right supporting documents. Check whether your post requires sponsor evidence, invitation papers, or forms such as Annex 3bis before applying.