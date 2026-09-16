Moving to Belgium from the US: visa, costs and checklist

Belgium attracts many Americans with its multilingual cities, central location, and international careers, especially in and around Brussels. But moving to Belgium from the US works best when you confirm the right visa route first and plan the paperwork, health cover, and first-month admin before you fly. Read on to learn more about the main visa paths, the required documents, and a practical cost framework. We’ll also dive into first-month admin, healthcare, money setup, and how region and language shape daily life so you can learn more about your new home.

Key takeaways US citizens can usually visit Belgium for up to 90 days without a visa, but living there requires a long-stay route.

Common long stay visa routes focus on work, study, family reunification, self-employment, or retirement.

To support your visa application, order US civil and police records early, and check whether they need an apostille, translation, or both.

Register with your commune or municipality and start your residence card process within the local deadline.

Keep up with live regulations from the Belgian Immigration Office for residence rules and the Belgian consular post covering your US state for visa steps.

Check your visa route before you move Americans can often visit Belgium without a visa for short stays, but moving to Belgium from the US normally means using a purpose-based long-stay route. Start by planning the legal route you’ll use to remain in the country longer term, and don’t worry about the flight booking until your plans start to shape up. You can also use Expatica’s Belgium visas and immigration guide as your first overview before you confirm details with official sources. Which visa paths are realistic for Americans? Work: Many Americans use a single permit, which combines work and residence permission for stays over 90 days. You usually need a Belgian employer to start the process.

Many Americans use a single permit, which combines work and residence permission for stays over 90 days. You usually need a Belgian employer to start the process. Study: You need admission, proof of funds, and health cover.

You need admission, proof of funds, and health cover. Family reunification: You need proof of the relationship, housing, and support.

You need proof of the relationship, housing, and support. Self-employment: Many non-EU nationals need a professional card to run an independent business in Belgium.

Many non-EU nationals need a professional card to run an independent business in Belgium. Retirement: You need stable means, health cover, and a clear reason for the stay. Visas & Immigration Compare our visas in Belgium articles Read more Can you use the 90-day visa-free stay to prepare the move? A visa-free visit can help with viewings and research, but it is not a residence permit or pass. It also does not automatically permit work or long-term remote work, so verify any work plan before relying on a short stay arrangement in Belgium.

Build your relocation timeline before you leave the US Start with your move date and work backwards. Group tasks into documents, application steps, housing, money, and arrival admin. Which documents should you prepare and legalise? Valid passport, with enough validity for the visa route you are using

Proof of purpose, such as an employment contract, university admission, or family documents

Proof of funds or income

Proof of health insurance or bridge cover where required

Criminal record extract, if your route asks for it

Birth, marriage, or other civil records that may need an apostille or certified translation For Americans, one of the biggest pain points is getting official US records prepared before departure. If a commune, employer, or consulate later asks for an apostilled document, replacing it from abroad is slower and often more expensive. When should you apply and how long can it take? The official D-visa page for applicants in the United States says processing can range from 3 weeks to 6 to 9 months, depending on the category, and applications must go to the consular post that covers your state of residence. 1 Choose the route that matches your real purpose. 2 Confirm the exact checklist and consular jurisdiction. 3 Submit the application and track it where possible. 4 Use the waiting period to line up housing, funds, and arrival tasks.

Budget for the move and your first months in Belgium Moving costs arrive in two waves: one-off relocation expenses and then your new monthly living costs. Budget a buffer for delays, deposits, and first-month spending, for peace of mind in case anything unexpected happens. How much does it cost to move to Belgium? The total varies a lot by family size, shipping volume, route, and destination. Break the move into categories and check the latest fee list before you commit. Cost type When you pay it What changes the price How to verify Visa and admin fees Before application and during filing Visa route, handling fees, document extras Belgian consulate checklist Legalisation and translations Before filing Number of documents and language pair Apostille and translator quotes Flights and baggage Before departure Season, route, family size Airline fare and baggage rules Housing deposit and temporary stay Before or just after arrival City, property type, landlord terms Lease terms and local market checks First-month setup costs After arrival Mobile, transport, furniture, registration needs Provider pricing and commune fees What does the cost of living in Belgium vs the US look like? Compare housing, food, transport, and healthcare separately instead of relying on a national average. Housing may feel cheaper than major US cities in some parts of Belgium, while utilities, deposits, and city-centre rents can still surprise you, especially in Brussels. Groceries, public transport, and healthcare can land differently depending on whether you are leaving New York, Houston, or a smaller US city. Moving Cost of living in Belgium Read more

Set up your money before and after arrival Plan your transfers and everyday spending before you leave. You may need to pay deposits, move savings, cover early rent, and manage daily spending before a full Belgian banking setup is in place. Move funds to Belgium without unnecessary FX costs You may need an international transfer for a housing deposit, temporary accommodation, or first-month living costs. Major local banks such as BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, ING Belgium, and Belfius can be part of your longer-term setup, but it is still worth comparing the final exchange rate, transfer fee, and arrival estimate before you send money. Wise can fit this stage as a transparent option for USD to EUR transfers, showing the transfer fee upfront and using the mid-market exchange rate. It is not always the cheapest route, so compare the final euro amount before you confirm the transfer. Use a multi-currency account while you wait for local banking Some banks may want local address or residence documents, which you can’t always source immediately on arrival in a new country. If you still need a way to receive money and pay expenses that might mean finding a different solution until you have your Belgian paperwork all sorted out. The Wise account can help you hold more than one currency and manage early euro spending while you arrange a Belgian account with a bank such as BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, ING Belgium, or Belfius. Wise is not a bank, but offers an account you can set up from the US or Belgium, with EUR receiving details, a linked debit card and ways to send payments in multiple currencies. Learn more about Wise