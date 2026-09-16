Moving to Belgium from the US: visa, costs and checklist

Relocation
Plan your seamless transition to Belgium from the US with our practical guide.
Belgium attracts many Americans with its multilingual cities, central location, and international careers, especially in and around Brussels. But moving to Belgium from the US works best when you confirm the right visa route first and plan the paperwork, health cover, and first-month admin before you fly.
Read on to learn more about the main visa paths, the required documents, and a practical cost framework. We’ll also dive into first-month admin, healthcare, money setup, and how region and language shape daily life so you can learn more about your new home.
Americans can often visit Belgium without a visa for short stays, but moving to Belgium from the US normally means using a purpose-based long-stay route.
Start by planning the legal route you’ll use to remain in the country longer term, and don’t worry about the flight booking until your plans start to shape up. You can also use Expatica’s Belgium visas and immigration guide as your first overview before you confirm details with official sources.
A visa-free visit can help with viewings and research, but it is not a residence permit or pass. It also does not automatically permit work or long-term remote work, so verify any work plan before relying on a short stay arrangement in Belgium.
Start with your move date and work backwards. Group tasks into documents, application steps, housing, money, and arrival admin.
For Americans, one of the biggest pain points is getting official US records prepared before departure. If a commune, employer, or consulate later asks for an apostilled document, replacing it from abroad is slower and often more expensive.
The official D-visa page for applicants in the United States says processing can range from 3 weeks to 6 to 9 months, depending on the category, and applications must go to the consular post that covers your state of residence.
Choose the route that matches your real purpose.
Confirm the exact checklist and consular jurisdiction.
Submit the application and track it where possible.
Use the waiting period to line up housing, funds, and arrival tasks.
Moving costs arrive in two waves: one-off relocation expenses and then your new monthly living costs. Budget a buffer for delays, deposits, and first-month spending, for peace of mind in case anything unexpected happens.
The total varies a lot by family size, shipping volume, route, and destination. Break the move into categories and check the latest fee list before you commit.
|Cost type
|When you pay it
|What changes the price
|How to verify
|Visa and admin fees
|Before application and during filing
|Visa route, handling fees, document extras
|Belgian consulate checklist
|Legalisation and translations
|Before filing
|Number of documents and language pair
|Apostille and translator quotes
|Flights and baggage
|Before departure
|Season, route, family size
|Airline fare and baggage rules
|Housing deposit and temporary stay
|Before or just after arrival
|City, property type, landlord terms
|Lease terms and local market checks
|First-month setup costs
|After arrival
|Mobile, transport, furniture, registration needs
|Provider pricing and commune fees
Compare housing, food, transport, and healthcare separately instead of relying on a national average. Housing may feel cheaper than major US cities in some parts of Belgium, while utilities, deposits, and city-centre rents can still surprise you, especially in Brussels.
Groceries, public transport, and healthcare can land differently depending on whether you are leaving New York, Houston, or a smaller US city.
Arrival starts a fresh set of tasks. Use the first month for registration, residence proof, insurance, housing basics, and day-to-day setup.
Your commune or municipality handles address registration and many residence steps. Your residence card, the card that proves your local stay status, depends on local registration and proof of address.
Think about health cover in two stages: bridge cover first for when you first arrive, then local setup once you are registered and eligible.
Many newcomers compare Allianz Worldwide Care, now Allianz Care, Cigna Global, APRIL International, and Feather Insurance. Check whether you can already join a Belgian mutual health fund, the non-profit insurer in the public system, or whether you need temporary private cover first.
Your next job is likely to be getting a phone and data arranged. You can use an international eSIM as a stop gap to get data when you’re still researching local plans and providers. HolaFly and Lyca can help with mobile data while you handle the rest of your daily admin for example, with plans up to 90 days to give you room to figure out your local setup.
Plan your transfers and everyday spending before you leave. You may need to pay deposits, move savings, cover early rent, and manage daily spending before a full Belgian banking setup is in place.
You may need an international transfer for a housing deposit, temporary accommodation, or first-month living costs. Major local banks such as BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, ING Belgium, and Belfius can be part of your longer-term setup, but it is still worth comparing the final exchange rate, transfer fee, and arrival estimate before you send money.
Wise can fit this stage as a transparent option for USD to EUR transfers, showing the transfer fee upfront and using the mid-market exchange rate. It is not always the cheapest route, so compare the final euro amount before you confirm the transfer.
Some banks may want local address or residence documents, which you can’t always source immediately on arrival in a new country. If you still need a way to receive money and pay expenses that might mean finding a different solution until you have your Belgian paperwork all sorted out.
The Wise account can help you hold more than one currency and manage early euro spending while you arrange a Belgian account with a bank such as BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, ING Belgium, or Belfius. Wise is not a bank, but offers an account you can set up from the US or Belgium, with EUR receiving details, a linked debit card and ways to send payments in multiple currencies.
Your choice of region changes more than rent. It shapes language exposure, commuting patterns, school options, and how easy daily admin feels in the first months.
Brussels is usually the easiest landing point for Americans who want international offices, English-speaking circles, and dense public transport. Flanders can also feel accessible, especially around larger cities where English is common in professional settings, but daily life still runs mainly in Dutch. Wallonia often suits people who already use French or want lower costs outside the capital.
Belgium has three official languages, and that regional split affects everything from letters to landlord conversations. A small local-language effort often improves admin and neighbour interactions, even when many people speak English.
If you are still weighing neighbourhoods, Expatica’s where to live in Belgium guide is a helpful next read, and so is its guide to opening a bank account in Belgium because location can change how straightforward early banking feels.
FAQ
Yes, but not without a legal purpose. A job offer is one route, but study, family reunification, self-employment, and some retirement cases can also work if you meet the rules.
The hardest part is usually the legal route and document prep. If you already have a job offer, school admission, or family tie, the process is far more manageable.
For stays over 90 days, Americans usually need a type D national visa or another approved long-stay route tied to purpose. The right category depends on whether you are moving for work, study, family, business, or retirement.
For tourism or another short stay, Americans can usually stay up to 90 days within a 180-day period. That rule does not replace long-stay immigration requirements, and your passport should also meet Schengen validity rules.
Sometimes, but not in every category. What matters is whether housing, transport, healthcare, and day-to-day costs will be lower for your target region than for the US city you are leaving.
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