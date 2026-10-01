Student housing in Belgium: costs, kots and rentals

In Belgium, a student room is often called a kot, but that word alone does not tell you what you are getting. This guide explains the main housing types, city costs, lease basics, registration questions, scam checks, and payment steps so you can shortlist options with fewer surprises.

Key takeaways Start looking in spring if you can. KU Leuven says peak listing season in Leuven and Brussels runs from March to May, with fewer and sometimes pricier options later.

The main options are university residences, private kots, studios, and shared apartments. University-managed housing can be simpler for a first arrival, while private options usually give you more choice and independence.

September 2026 official examples show big city differences. Brussels student housing often falls around €500 to €1,200 a month, Leuven private rooms average roughly €490 to €800 including costs, and Ghent standard rooms average €544 all-inclusive.

A rental guarantee of up to two months’ rent is common in student housing, but the setup matters. Some landlords use a blocked Belgian deposit arrangement, while others may accept a direct transfer only after the contract checks are complete.

Do not send money until you have the full address, a written lease, the landlord’s verified identity, and confirmed payment details. Pay your Belgian rent abroad with Wise When sending rent or deposits to Belgium from abroad, managing multiple currencies can save you on exchange markups. Wise lets you hold, receive, and send euros with real exchange rates and low transparent fees, helping you avoid hidden international transfer charges. Open a Wise account

Understand the main student housing options Student housing in Belgium is broader than many newcomers expect. You will usually compare university residences, private student rooms, kots, studios, and shared apartments, and the best choice depends on how much structure, privacy, and support you need. If you are arriving for the first time and want fewer unknowns, university housing managed or endorsed by your institution can be the safer first route because the process, contract, and support are usually clearer. A private room or shared apartment can work well if you want more independence, a specific neighborhood, or a bigger pool of listings, but you need to check the landlord, rent inclusions, and lease more carefully. What a kot means in Belgium A kot usually means a student room, often in a building where you share a kitchen, bathroom, or both with other students. A kot is not automatically a university dorm, so check what is actually private, whether the room is furnished, and which lease terms apply before you decide. Housing Basics Expatica Hub for housing in Belgium Read more

Compare housing by city and region Your search will not feel the same across Belgium. Brussels has a larger and more varied private market, Leuven is a tighter student market tied closely to official university tools, and other cities sit somewhere in between. If you are still choosing between universities in Belgium, compare the city and housing system together rather than treating the course offer and the room search as separate decisions. Brussels vs Leuven and other student cities Checked on 18 September 2026, the table below uses current official university and regional examples to show how student accommodation in Leuven, student housing in Brussels, and other student markets compare. City Market pressure Typical student room range Official tool Key note Brussels High €500 to €1,200 MyKot Broad private market, but demand pushes prices up and KU Leuven says students rely mainly on private housing. Leuven Very high €490 to €800 Kotwijs Private rooms dominate here, and the market is tight enough that official tools matter. Ghent High €544 average KotatGent Artevelde says demand is higher than supply, so early searching is essential. Antwerp Medium to high €526 average Studentkotweb Thomas More‘s June 2026 figures show reasonable choice, but cheaper rooms move quickly. Liège Medium €400 to €600 ULiège housing guidance ULiège highlights a cheaper kot market with a large private stock. Louvain-la-Neuve Medium €335 to €480 UCLouvain housing Strong university housing network in a purpose-built student city. Figures are official university or regional examples checked on 18 September 2026. They are benchmarks rather than guaranteed prices and may vary by room type and what is included. Local tip: In Brussels, MyKot listings are backed by Brussels student housing partners, meaning Brik checks accommodation for fire safety and comfort before it goes online. If you are searching from abroad, that is a safer first stop than random social posts.

Budget for rent, deposits, and extras When you compare housing costs, the easy mistake is focusing on headline rent and missing the first-month bill. Besides monthly rent, you may need a rental guarantee, utility advances, internet, common-area cleaning, and basic move-in items like kitchen gear or bedding. The same September 2026 official data shows why city choice matters. KU Leuven lists Brussels student housing at roughly €500 to €1,200 a month and Leuven housing between €400 and €1,000 depending on type, Artevelde gives a Ghent average of €544 all-inclusive for a standard room and €701 for a studio, and Thomas More lists Antwerp student rooms around €526 on average. If you want a wider planning view beyond rent, compare housing with the cost of living in Belgium, including food, transport, and setup costs. If you are funding rent or a deposit from abroad, compare the total cost and likely transfer speed of a EUR payment from your home bank, Belgian banks such as KBC, BNP Paribas Fortis, or Belfius, and providers such as Wise before you commit to a room. What rent usually includes A common question is whether the rent for a student room in Belgium includes everything. Check whether the advertised price covers utilities, internet, furnished items, common-area cleaning, and any year-end settlement, and make sure the contract names each charge instead of hiding it behind vague phrases like “bills included.”