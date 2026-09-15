Travel insurance for a Schengen visa in Belgium

Key takeaways You need at least €30,000 of cover for urgent medical care, emergency hospital treatment, repatriation for medical reasons, and death.

The policy must be valid across all Schengen states, not Belgium alone.

Your dates must cover the full trip. If you apply for a multiple-entry visa, you usually prove cover for the first intended stay and must keep insurance for later stays as well.

As a rule, arrange the policy in your country of residence and get a proper certificate, not only a payment receipt.

Apply through Belgium only if it is your sole destination or main destination.

Insurance is one required document only, it does not guarantee visa approval or entry.

What Belgium Schengen visa insurance must cover Belgium follows the shared Schengen rule on travel medical insurance for short-stay visa applicants. Under Article 15 of the Visa Code and Belgium’s visa C guidance, your policy needs to cover urgent medical attention, emergency hospital treatment, repatriation for medical reasons, and expenses in the event of death while you are in the Schengen area. Visa staff are not checking whether a policy sounds reassuring. They need to see that it would cover cross-border emergency costs, so the certificate wording, territory, and dates need to be easy to verify. Visas & Immigration Belgium Schengen visa: requirements and how to apply Read more Use this quick check before you buy: At least €30,000 in medical cover

Valid throughout the Schengen area

Start and end dates that cover every day of your intended stay A whole stay means from the day you enter Schengen to the day you leave. While a small buffer can help if the insurer allows it, your certificate must not end before your trip does. Who may be exempt, and where confusion usually starts Not every traveller needs a visa or mandatory Schengen cover. This guide is for non-EU travellers applying for a short-stay visa C for Belgium, usually for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. EHIC, GHIC, resident health insurance, and long-term expat cover are different products. They may help residents or visa-exempt travellers in other situations, but they are not automatic substitutes for short-stay Schengen travel medical insurance. |Guide to visas and immigration in Belgium||Guide to visas and immigration in Belgium|Guide to visas and immigration in Belgium|Guide to visas and immigration in Belgium|Guide to visas and immigration in Belgium|

Who needs this insurance, and when Belgium is the right destination state This article is for travellers who need a Belgian short-stay Schengen visa and plan to stay no more than 90 days in any 180-day period. Insurance is only one part of the wider visa file, which also needs evidence on your passport, trip purpose, accommodation, finances, and return plans. Belgium is the right destination state only when it is your sole destination or your main destination. Main destination means the country where you will spend the most days, or where the main purpose of the trip happens if the day count alone does not settle it. Apply through Belgium only if it is your sole or main destination If you will spend five days in Belgium and two in France, Belgium is the main destination and you should apply through Belgium. If the days are equal, the deciding factor can be the main purpose of the trip, such as a business meeting or family event in Belgium. Belgian authorities also tell applicants to check the local instructions of the competent Belgian embassy or consulate, and the authorised visa application centre serving their country of residence. Appointment rules and supporting-document checklists can vary by market, so check both sites. About Belgium Living in Belgium as an expat Read more

How to compare Schengen travel insurance for Belgium Do not start with price. For Belgium Schengen visa insurance, start with certificate quality, clear Schengen-wide wording, emergency assistance, exclusions, and any excess you would have to pay before the insurer contributes. A policy that only says Europe may still be the wrong fit, as the certificate may not show repatriation, Schengen-wide validity, or the right dates clearly enough. Feature Must-have for a visa? Nice to have How to verify Clear Schengen-wide validity Yes No Check the certificate and policy wording €30,000 or more medical cover Yes Higher limits Look for the limit in euros on the certificate Repatriation and emergency hospital treatment Yes 24/7 assistance line Read the benefits summary and policy wording Low excess and simple claims support No Yes Check the policy schedule and claims terms Common exclusions and red flags to check before you buy Scan the exclusions section before you pay. Pre-existing conditions, non-emergency treatment, risky activities, and follow-up care are often handled more narrowly than the sales page suggests. Red flags include vague territory wording, no mention of repatriation, certificate dates that do not match the trip, or a certificate that looks more like a receipt than proof of cover. If the wording is unclear, ask the insurer to confirm it in writing before you buy.

How to get the certificate and complete your Belgium visa file Because proof of insurance belongs inside the application, buy the policy before you submit the visa file. Belgium says visa applications are generally lodged no earlier than six months and no later than 15 days before travel, and decisions are usually made within 15 days, though some cases can take up to 45 days. Belgian authorities expect a complete file, which normally means your passport, visa form, travel purpose evidence, accommodation, means of subsistence, medical travel insurance, and proof that you intend to return to your country of residence. Documents sent in later are generally not considered, so it helps to prepare the full file before the appointment. What the certificate should show before you submit Your certificate should clearly show: The policyholder’s full name

The policy or certificate number

The travel dates

Validity across the Schengen area

Medical cover of at least €30,000

Wording that shows urgent medical care, emergency hospital treatment, and repatriation Some Belgian embassies or visa application centres may also specify originals, copies, translations, or local formats, so check the checklist for your country of residence before your appointment. Resident health cover in Belgium is a different system and should not be confused with short-stay visa insurance.

Common Belgium-specific pitfalls that delay applications Most delays come from small paperwork mismatches, such as policy dates that do not fully match the trip, applying through Belgium when another Schengen state is the real main destination, relying on resident or card-linked cover without checking the wording, and uploading only proof of payment instead of a proper certificate. Another trap is assuming that a low price means the policy is compliant. The better test is whether a caseworker can match your certificate to your passport, dates, and Schengen requirements in seconds. Editor in Belgium Tarah Ren Insider tip Document lists differ by country of residence. A certificate that satisfies one embassy may still need a different copy format, language support, or extra supporting paperwork elsewhere, so always use the checklist for your own market.