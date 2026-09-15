Travel insurance for a Schengen visa in Belgium

Here is a look at the legal coverage rules, the exact details checked on your insurance letter, and the common application mistakes to sidestep.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- What Belgium Schengen visa insurance must cover
- Who needs this insurance, and when Belgium is the right destination state
- How to compare Schengen travel insurance for Belgium
- How to get the certificate and complete your Belgium visa file
- Common Belgium-specific pitfalls that delay applications
- Next steps: get compliant cover and prepare your Belgium trip spending
Key takeaways
- You need at least €30,000 of cover for urgent medical care, emergency hospital treatment, repatriation for medical reasons, and death.
- The policy must be valid across all Schengen states, not Belgium alone.
- Your dates must cover the full trip. If you apply for a multiple-entry visa, you usually prove cover for the first intended stay and must keep insurance for later stays as well.
- As a rule, arrange the policy in your country of residence and get a proper certificate, not only a payment receipt.
- Apply through Belgium only if it is your sole destination or main destination.
- Insurance is one required document only, it does not guarantee visa approval or entry.
What Belgium Schengen visa insurance must cover
Belgium follows the shared Schengen rule on travel medical insurance for short-stay visa applicants. Under Article 15 of the Visa Code and Belgium’s visa C guidance, your policy needs to cover urgent medical attention, emergency hospital treatment, repatriation for medical reasons, and expenses in the event of death while you are in the Schengen area.
Visa staff are not checking whether a policy sounds reassuring. They need to see that it would cover cross-border emergency costs, so the certificate wording, territory, and dates need to be easy to verify.
Minimum cover, Schengen validity, and trip dates
Use this quick check before you buy:
- At least €30,000 in medical cover
- Valid throughout the Schengen area
- Start and end dates that cover every day of your intended stay
A whole stay means from the day you enter Schengen to the day you leave. While a small buffer can help if the insurer allows it, your certificate must not end before your trip does.
Who may be exempt, and where confusion usually starts
Not every traveller needs a visa or mandatory Schengen cover. This guide is for non-EU travellers applying for a short-stay visa C for Belgium, usually for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
EHIC, GHIC, resident health insurance, and long-term expat cover are different products. They may help residents or visa-exempt travellers in other situations, but they are not automatic substitutes for short-stay Schengen travel medical insurance.
Who needs this insurance, and when Belgium is the right destination state
This article is for travellers who need a Belgian short-stay Schengen visa and plan to stay no more than 90 days in any 180-day period. Insurance is only one part of the wider visa file, which also needs evidence on your passport, trip purpose, accommodation, finances, and return plans.
Belgium is the right destination state only when it is your sole destination or your main destination. Main destination means the country where you will spend the most days, or where the main purpose of the trip happens if the day count alone does not settle it.
Apply through Belgium only if it is your sole or main destination
If you will spend five days in Belgium and two in France, Belgium is the main destination and you should apply through Belgium. If the days are equal, the deciding factor can be the main purpose of the trip, such as a business meeting or family event in Belgium.
Belgian authorities also tell applicants to check the local instructions of the competent Belgian embassy or consulate, and the authorised visa application centre serving their country of residence. Appointment rules and supporting-document checklists can vary by market, so check both sites.
How to compare Schengen travel insurance for Belgium
Do not start with price. For Belgium Schengen visa insurance, start with certificate quality, clear Schengen-wide wording, emergency assistance, exclusions, and any excess you would have to pay before the insurer contributes.
A policy that only says Europe may still be the wrong fit, as the certificate may not show repatriation, Schengen-wide validity, or the right dates clearly enough.
|Feature
|Must-have for a visa?
|Nice to have
|How to verify
|Clear Schengen-wide validity
|Yes
|No
|Check the certificate and policy wording
|€30,000 or more medical cover
|Yes
|Higher limits
|Look for the limit in euros on the certificate
|Repatriation and emergency hospital treatment
|Yes
|24/7 assistance line
|Read the benefits summary and policy wording
|Low excess and simple claims support
|No
|Yes
|Check the policy schedule and claims terms
Common exclusions and red flags to check before you buy
Scan the exclusions section before you pay. Pre-existing conditions, non-emergency treatment, risky activities, and follow-up care are often handled more narrowly than the sales page suggests.
Red flags include vague territory wording, no mention of repatriation, certificate dates that do not match the trip, or a certificate that looks more like a receipt than proof of cover. If the wording is unclear, ask the insurer to confirm it in writing before you buy.
How to get the certificate and complete your Belgium visa file
Because proof of insurance belongs inside the application, buy the policy before you submit the visa file. Belgium says visa applications are generally lodged no earlier than six months and no later than 15 days before travel, and decisions are usually made within 15 days, though some cases can take up to 45 days.
Belgian authorities expect a complete file, which normally means your passport, visa form, travel purpose evidence, accommodation, means of subsistence, medical travel insurance, and proof that you intend to return to your country of residence. Documents sent in later are generally not considered, so it helps to prepare the full file before the appointment.
What the certificate should show before you submit
Your certificate should clearly show:
- The policyholder’s full name
- The policy or certificate number
- The travel dates
- Validity across the Schengen area
- Medical cover of at least €30,000
- Wording that shows urgent medical care, emergency hospital treatment, and repatriation
Some Belgian embassies or visa application centres may also specify originals, copies, translations, or local formats, so check the checklist for your country of residence before your appointment. Resident health cover in Belgium is a different system and should not be confused with short-stay visa insurance.
Common Belgium-specific pitfalls that delay applications
Most delays come from small paperwork mismatches, such as policy dates that do not fully match the trip, applying through Belgium when another Schengen state is the real main destination, relying on resident or card-linked cover without checking the wording, and uploading only proof of payment instead of a proper certificate.
Another trap is assuming that a low price means the policy is compliant. The better test is whether a caseworker can match your certificate to your passport, dates, and Schengen requirements in seconds.
Editor in Belgium
Tarah Ren
Insider tip
Document lists differ by country of residence. A certificate that satisfies one embassy may still need a different copy format, language support, or extra supporting paperwork elsewhere, so always use the checklist for your own market.
Next steps: get compliant cover and prepare your Belgium trip spending
Once you verify that Belgium is your primary destination, prioritize finding a compliant policy so you can secure a clear coverage certificate for your exact dates. Because visa approval relies on your complete application rather than insurance alone, it helps to assemble your financial proof and itinerary at the same time.
Keep in mind that a granted visa doesn’t guarantee automatic entry. Border officers may still ask to see your return ticket, accommodation, or proof of funds (€95/day for hotels, €45/day if staying with hosts) when you arrive. Finally, if you eventually relocate long-term, remember that resident health coverage handles entirely different requirements than short-stay Schengen insurance.
How AXA and Wise fit into the journey
AXA can be one route for a Schengen travel insurance quote or certificate flow, but only if the path you use is clearly for Schengen travel medical insurance. If an AXA journey points to AXA eHome BE or another home-insurance product, do not assume it meets Belgium visa insurance requirements.
After the insurance step, Wise can help with the practical money side of the trip. A Wise multi-currency account and travel card let you hold euros, pay for bookings, and spend in Belgium after approval. That can be easier to organise than relying only on some bank card setups from home or on cards from major local banks such as BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, and Belfius.
Before you buy or apply, verify the latest rules with the competent Belgian embassy or consulate, the authorised visa application centre handling your file, and the insurer.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about travel insurance for a Schengen visa in Belgium
Is €30,000 enough for Belgium visa insurance?
€30,000 is the legal minimum for Belgium Schengen visa insurance. But the amount alone is not enough, the policy also needs Schengen-wide validity, full-trip dates, and cover for urgent medical care, emergency hospital treatment, repatriation for medical reasons, and death.
Does Belgium Schengen visa insurance need to cover all Schengen countries?
It does. The policy must be valid across the whole Schengen area, not only in Belgium. This is important because a Schengen visa allows movement within the area, so Belgium-only wording can cause problems at application stage.
Can I use regular travel insurance for a Belgium visa?
A standard travel policy can qualify, but only if it clearly meets the Schengen rules and gives you a certificate that shows the required territory, dates, cover limit, and repatriation wording. The label travel insurance by itself proves nothing.
When should I buy travel insurance before my Belgium visa appointment?
Buy it before you submit your visa file so the certificate can be included from the start. Belgium says applications are generally lodged between six months and 15 days before travel, but you should allow extra time if local appointments or document checks move slowly.
Useful resources
- Belgium Immigration Office short-stay rules: Official government guidance detailing entry conditions, daily financial requirements, and short-stay visa frameworks.
- FPS Foreign Affairs visa portal: Primary resource for locating Belgian embassies, managing consulate appointments, and tracking application requirements.
- EUR-Lex Regulation (EC) No 810/2009 (Article 15): The legal text of the EU Visa Code defining mandatory travel medical insurance coverage limits and policy conditions.
- Expatica guide to insurance in Belgium: Practical overview explaining local insurance structures, liability options, and essential policies for expats.
- Expatica health insurance quotes tool: Interactive tool to compare medical insurance policies and generate certificates for visa applications.