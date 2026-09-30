Diploma recognition in Belgium: routes by community

Higher Education
Belgium does not use one nationwide diploma recognition authority. The right route depends on the Flemish Community, the French Community, or the German-speaking Community, as well as why you need recognition in the first place.
Choosing the wrong route can delay your application, especially in bilingual Brussels, which does not have a separate education recognition authority. This guide maps the process by community, purpose, and profession, including academic equivalence, institutional admission, regulated jobs, typical documents, and payment considerations.
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Before you compare authorities, decide what the recognition is meant to do. In Belgium, diploma evaluation and credential evaluation can lead to different processes in practice.
Diploma recognition rarely means one universal certificate. Academic equivalence measures the value or level of your qualification, while an admissions office may still decide whether your previous studies fit a specific program.
Professional recognition is a separate question. It deals with legal access to certain jobs, so a positive academic decision does not automatically allow you to start work in a regulated profession.
A regulated profession is one where the law controls who may use a professional title or carry out the work. Healthcare, teaching, architecture, and law are common examples, but the competent body still depends on the sector and community.
Belgium routes diploma recognition by language community and destination rather than through one central education office. In Brussels, the appropriate route usually follows the language system of the institution, employer, or profession you are dealing with.
|Route
|Likely first stop
|Usually applies to
|Does not cover
|Study or work in Flanders
|NARIC-Vlaanderen or the institution
|Flemish routes and some Brussels cases
|French-speaking and German-speaking education routes
|Bachelor admission in the French-speaking system
|Service des équivalences / equisup
|First-cycle access in Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles
|Many master’s admissions decided by the institution
|Master’s admission in the French-speaking system
|Chosen institution
|Program-specific academic admission
|Automatic professional access
|German-speaking Community
|Ostbelgien diploma equivalence
|Applicants with a relevant link to the community
|Other Belgian community routes
|Regulated profession
|Sector or community body, sometimes followed by a federal step
|Jobs with legal entry rules
|General academic admission only
NARIC-Vlaanderen is usually the starting point if you want to work in Flanders or for a Flemish employer in Brussels. Its application wizard indicates whether you need no application, level recognition, specific recognition, or a different competent body.
For study plans in Flanders, the institution often comes first. If your goal is a degree place rather than a job, ask the school or university before paying for a separate recognition procedure.
The French-speaking route often changes by study level and purpose. Wallonie-Bruxelles Campus admission guidance explains that bachelor admission usually needs equivalence through the Service des équivalences, while many master’s applications are assessed directly by the institution.
The French-speaking guide to qualifications, ECTS credits, and equivalence also notes that an ENIC-NARIC certificate is a value statement, not a full replacement for institutional or professional decisions. Current fees, deadlines, and document rules should be checked on the live official page before you file or pay.
|Goal
|Likely route
|Bachelor admission
|Service des équivalences / equisup
|Master’s admission
|University or college first
|Value statement on a foreign degree
|ENIC-NARIC certificate where requested
The German-speaking Community has its own diploma-equivalence process. Start with Ostbelgien Bildung if you plan to study, work, or apply in that community.
Applicants generally need to demonstrate a real link to the community, such as residence, a study place, contact with a potential employer, or a diploma issued in German. Some assessments can involve support from Flemish bodies, but the official starting point remains the German-speaking route.
The exact procedure varies, but the overall route follows the same basic sequence: establish why you need recognition, identify the competent community or institution, obtain the current checklist, and then submit and track a complete file.
Identify whether you need recognition for study, work, or access to a regulated profession, and determine which Belgian community or sector is relevant.
Use the relevant official guidance tool, authority page, or institution to confirm the correct recognition route and current requirements.
Prepare the requested documents and submit the complete application through the official procedure.
Track your file and respond through the stated official channel if the authority or institution requests additional evidence.
Applications usually require a combination of identity, study, and purpose-based evidence. Do not assume that one translated or legalized set of documents will work for every authority, as accepted languages, supporting evidence, and legalization rules can differ.
Incomplete files can pause or delay the process, so compare every document against the authority’s current checklist before submission.
Costs and timelines vary by community, diploma type, and purpose. Some routes only show fees after you answer route questions, and some admissions deposits or recognition fees are non-refundable if you apply through the wrong channel.
Tracking works differently too. NARIC-Vlaanderen offers an e-portal and timing estimate after the wizard, while other routes rely more on the institution or the official equivalence page. If a school, authority, or translator accepts cross-border card or bank payments, the Wise account can be a practical payment tool for sending funds to Belgium with transparent pricing.
|What to check
|Why it matters
|Current fee on the official page
|Fee tables can change
|Whether payment is refundable
|Some deposits or application fees may not be refundable
|When processing time starts
|Some bodies only begin once the file is complete
|How to track the file
|Portal, email, and institutional procedures differ
Recognition problems often come from using the right documents in the wrong system. Another common mistake is assuming that another applicant’s result, an old forum post, or a Brussels address is enough to identify the competent authority.
Some authorities also provide specific procedures for refugees or applicants who cannot obtain standard documentation. Check those routes before assuming that your case cannot proceed.
Recognition may be only one part of your costs. You could also encounter sworn translation fees, university deposits, visa costs, or relocation payments, so compare payment methods according to the amount that must arrive, the deadline, and any reference required by the authority or institution.
|Payment need
|Who may charge it
|What to check
|Possible payment route
|Equivalence fee
|Authority
|Refund rules and payment reference
|Card or bank transfer
|Translation fee
|Sworn translator
|Language pair and page count
|Local payment or transfer
|Tuition or deposit
|University or college
|Deadline and deductions
|Card or bank transfer
|Relocation funds
|You or a family supporter
|Exchange rate and arrival amount
|International transfer
If you are comparing a specialist transfer service with BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, or Belfius, focus on the full delivered amount, timing, and any transfer reference the authority requires. The Wise account can be useful for eligible admin fees, tuition deposits, and Belgium-bound transfers, but accepted payment methods still depend on the authority or institution. Compare the final payment route before you confirm it.
FAQ
No. NARIC is common in Flemish routes and some work-related Brussels cases, but it is not the correct route for every application. The responsible body depends on the community, purpose, and whether your profession is regulated.
Sometimes. In some routes, especially many master’s admissions, the institution assesses the application directly. Separate equivalence or profession-specific requirements can still apply in other situations.
There is no single processing time. It depends on the authority, type of application, and whether the file is complete, so check the current portal or official guidance for your route.
Applications commonly request your diploma, transcript, ID, required translations, and evidence of why you need recognition. The exact checklist depends on the authority and purpose.
Brussels does not have one automatic recognition route. Check with the employer or competent sector body because the appropriate authority can depend on the workplace language system or profession.
Read the decision carefully and follow the authority’s stated procedure. You may need to provide missing documents, request a review, or use a formal appeal route rather than immediately filing a duplicate application.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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