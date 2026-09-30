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Higher Education

Diploma recognition in Belgium: routes by community

Belgium does not use one nationwide diploma recognition authority. The right route depends on the Flemish Community, the French Community, or the German-speaking Community, as well as why you need recognition in the first place.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Roy Pallas
Reviewed by
Last updated
scroll of certificate on top of the book.

Choosing the wrong route can delay your application, especially in bilingual Brussels, which does not have a separate education recognition authority. This guide maps the process by community, purpose, and profession, including academic equivalence, institutional admission, regulated jobs, typical documents, and payment considerations.

Key takeaways

  • Study in Flanders or at a Dutch-language institution in Brussels by asking the institution first whether it decides admission directly or wants a NARIC-Vlaanderen step.
  • Bachelor study in the French-speaking system often requires equivalence through the Service des équivalences route at equisup, while many master’s applications go first to the institution.
  • Work in Flanders or for a Flemish employer in Brussels often runs through the NARIC-Vlaanderen application wizard.
  • Work in Brussels does not mean one Brussels-wide authority. The employer’s language system or sector body may point you toward the Flemish or French-speaking route.
  • Regulated professions such as healthcare, teaching, architecture, or law can need extra professional recognition, registration, or a federal step after academic recognition.
  • If your destination is the German-speaking Community, start with Ostbelgien Bildung and be ready to prove your link to the community.

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What type of recognition do you need?

Before you compare authorities, decide what the recognition is meant to do. In Belgium, diploma evaluation and credential evaluation can lead to different processes in practice.

Academic equivalence, admission, and professional recognition

Diploma recognition rarely means one universal certificate. Academic equivalence measures the value or level of your qualification, while an admissions office may still decide whether your previous studies fit a specific program.

Professional recognition is a separate question. It deals with legal access to certain jobs, so a positive academic decision does not automatically allow you to start work in a regulated profession.

  • Academic equivalence compares your foreign qualification with a Belgian level or program.
  • Institutional admission is a school or university decision about access to a course or exemptions, which is why it helps to compare the rules at universities in Belgium.
  • Professional recognition determines whether you can legally practise a regulated profession.
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Higher Education

Universities in Belgium

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When a profession is regulated in Belgium

A regulated profession is one where the law controls who may use a professional title or carry out the work. Healthcare, teaching, architecture, and law are common examples, but the competent body still depends on the sector and community.

Which authority handles diploma recognition in Belgium?

Belgium routes diploma recognition by language community and destination rather than through one central education office. In Brussels, the appropriate route usually follows the language system of the institution, employer, or profession you are dealing with.

RouteLikely first stopUsually applies toDoes not cover
Study or work in FlandersNARIC-Vlaanderen or the institutionFlemish routes and some Brussels casesFrench-speaking and German-speaking education routes
Bachelor admission in the French-speaking systemService des équivalences / equisupFirst-cycle access in Fédération Wallonie-BruxellesMany master’s admissions decided by the institution
Master’s admission in the French-speaking systemChosen institutionProgram-specific academic admissionAutomatic professional access
German-speaking CommunityOstbelgien diploma equivalenceApplicants with a relevant link to the communityOther Belgian community routes
Regulated professionSector or community body, sometimes followed by a federal stepJobs with legal entry rulesGeneral academic admission only

Flanders and Dutch-language Brussels routes

NARIC-Vlaanderen is usually the starting point if you want to work in Flanders or for a Flemish employer in Brussels. Its application wizard indicates whether you need no application, level recognition, specific recognition, or a different competent body.

For study plans in Flanders, the institution often comes first. If your goal is a degree place rather than a job, ask the school or university before paying for a separate recognition procedure.

  • Use the wizard before opening an application.
  • Level recognition confirms the education level.
  • Specific recognition compares your diploma with a particular Flemish qualification.
  • For many non-regulated roles, recognition can support your employment plans but does not replace the wider steps involved in finding a job in Belgium.

French-speaking Community routes

The French-speaking route often changes by study level and purpose. Wallonie-Bruxelles Campus admission guidance explains that bachelor admission usually needs equivalence through the Service des équivalences, while many master’s applications are assessed directly by the institution.

The French-speaking guide to qualifications, ECTS credits, and equivalence also notes that an ENIC-NARIC certificate is a value statement, not a full replacement for institutional or professional decisions. Current fees, deadlines, and document rules should be checked on the live official page before you file or pay.

GoalLikely route
Bachelor admissionService des équivalences / equisup
Master’s admissionUniversity or college first
Value statement on a foreign degreeENIC-NARIC certificate where requested
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German-speaking Community routes

The German-speaking Community has its own diploma-equivalence process. Start with Ostbelgien Bildung if you plan to study, work, or apply in that community.

Applicants generally need to demonstrate a real link to the community, such as residence, a study place, contact with a potential employer, or a diploma issued in German. Some assessments can involve support from Flemish bodies, but the official starting point remains the German-speaking route.

  • Prepare evidence of your link to the community.
  • Check whether you need level equivalence or full content equivalence.
  • Regulated roles may still require an additional sector-specific step.

How the application process usually works

The exact procedure varies, but the overall route follows the same basic sequence: establish why you need recognition, identify the competent community or institution, obtain the current checklist, and then submit and track a complete file.

1

Identify whether you need recognition for study, work, or access to a regulated profession, and determine which Belgian community or sector is relevant.

2

Use the relevant official guidance tool, authority page, or institution to confirm the correct recognition route and current requirements.

3

Prepare the requested documents and submit the complete application through the official procedure.

4

Track your file and respond through the stated official channel if the authority or institution requests additional evidence.

Documents, translations, and proof checks

Applications usually require a combination of identity, study, and purpose-based evidence. Do not assume that one translated or legalized set of documents will work for every authority, as accepted languages, supporting evidence, and legalization rules can differ.

  • A copy of the diploma or final certificate
  • Transcript or mark list
  • Passport or ID
  • Proof of why you need recognition, such as an admission plan, job offer, or employer contact
  • Sworn translations if the authority does not accept the original language
  • Legalization or apostille checks through the FPS Foreign Affairs search tool, where relevant
  • A search in JustSearch if you need an officially registered translator
University students taking an exam

Incomplete files can pause or delay the process, so compare every document against the authority’s current checklist before submission.

Costs, timelines, and tracking your file

Costs and timelines vary by community, diploma type, and purpose. Some routes only show fees after you answer route questions, and some admissions deposits or recognition fees are non-refundable if you apply through the wrong channel.

Tracking works differently too. NARIC-Vlaanderen offers an e-portal and timing estimate after the wizard, while other routes rely more on the institution or the official equivalence page. If a school, authority, or translator accepts cross-border card or bank payments, the Wise account can be a practical payment tool for sending funds to Belgium with transparent pricing.

What to checkWhy it matters
Current fee on the official pageFee tables can change
Whether payment is refundableSome deposits or application fees may not be refundable
When processing time startsSome bodies only begin once the file is complete
How to track the filePortal, email, and institutional procedures differ

Common mistakes, special cases, and what to verify

Recognition problems often come from using the right documents in the wrong system. Another common mistake is assuming that another applicant’s result, an old forum post, or a Brussels address is enough to identify the competent authority.

  • Wrong community: Your route depends on the language system behind the school, employer, or profession.
  • Too early: Some recognition procedures can only begin once the relevant diploma has actually been awarded.
  • Wrong type of recognition: Academic recognition does not automatically grant professional licensing.
  • Ignoring exceptions: Certain qualifications may benefit from specific recognition rules, while qualifications issued within Belgium’s communities are mutually recognised for certain purposes.
  • Incomplete or refused file: Read the decision carefully, provide missing evidence through the official channel, and follow the stated review or appeal procedure rather than immediately filing a duplicate application.

Some authorities also provide specific procedures for refugees or applicants who cannot obtain standard documentation. Check those routes before assuming that your case cannot proceed.

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Paying fees and transferring funds to Belgium

Recognition may be only one part of your costs. You could also encounter sworn translation fees, university deposits, visa costs, or relocation payments, so compare payment methods according to the amount that must arrive, the deadline, and any reference required by the authority or institution.

Payment needWho may charge itWhat to checkPossible payment route
Equivalence feeAuthorityRefund rules and payment referenceCard or bank transfer
Translation feeSworn translatorLanguage pair and page countLocal payment or transfer
Tuition or depositUniversity or collegeDeadline and deductionsCard or bank transfer
Relocation fundsYou or a family supporterExchange rate and arrival amountInternational transfer

If you are comparing a specialist transfer service with BNP Paribas Fortis, KBC, or Belfius, focus on the full delivered amount, timing, and any transfer reference the authority requires. The Wise account can be useful for eligible admin fees, tuition deposits, and Belgium-bound transfers, but accepted payment methods still depend on the authority or institution. Compare the final payment route before you confirm it.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about diploma recognition in Belgium

Do I need NARIC for diploma recognition in Belgium?

No. NARIC is common in Flemish routes and some work-related Brussels cases, but it is not the correct route for every application. The responsible body depends on the community, purpose, and whether your profession is regulated.

Can a university in Belgium accept my foreign diploma without formal equivalence?

Sometimes. In some routes, especially many master’s admissions, the institution assesses the application directly. Separate equivalence or profession-specific requirements can still apply in other situations.

How long does diploma recognition take in Belgium?

There is no single processing time. It depends on the authority, type of application, and whether the file is complete, so check the current portal or official guidance for your route.

What documents are usually required for diploma recognition in Belgium?

Applications commonly request your diploma, transcript, ID, required translations, and evidence of why you need recognition. The exact checklist depends on the authority and purpose.

What if I want to work in Brussels?

Brussels does not have one automatic recognition route. Check with the employer or competent sector body because the appropriate authority can depend on the workplace language system or profession.

What happens if my application is refused or incomplete?

Read the decision carefully and follow the authority’s stated procedure. You may need to provide missing documents, request a review, or use a formal appeal route rather than immediately filing a duplicate application.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Federal overview of how diploma equivalence is divided between Belgium's communities, Belgium.be — Equivalence of diplomas
  2. Recognition routes, application guidance, and equivalence procedures in Flanders, Flanders.be — Recognition and equivalence of a foreign diploma or certificate in Flanders
  3. Guidance for working in Flanders with a qualification obtained abroad, Flanders.be — Working in Flanders with a foreign diploma
  4. Admission procedures for international students in French-speaking Belgian higher education, Wallonie-Bruxelles Campus — Admission and enrolment
  5. Qualifications, ECTS credits, and the role of equivalence in French-speaking Belgium, Wallonie-Bruxelles Campus — Qualifications, ECTS credits and equivalence
  6. Higher-education diploma equivalence procedures in the Wallonia-Brussels Federation, Diplômes de l'Enseignement Supérieur — Equivalence procedure
  7. Diploma equivalence requirements in Belgium's German-speaking Community, Ostbelgien Bildung — Gleichstellung von Diplomen
  8. Legalisation and apostille guidance for documents, FPS Foreign Affairs — Search criteria Legalisation
  9. Recognition and federal visa requirements for healthcare professionals with foreign diplomas, FPS Public Health — Visa for a foreign diploma
  10. EU guidance on recognition requirements for regulated professions, Your Europe — Professional qualifications
  11. Official Belgian register for locating sworn translators and interpreters, JustSearch — National Register of Interpreters and Translators
Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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