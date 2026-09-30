Diploma recognition in Belgium: routes by community

Choosing the wrong route can delay your application, especially in bilingual Brussels, which does not have a separate education recognition authority. This guide maps the process by community, purpose, and profession, including academic equivalence, institutional admission, regulated jobs, typical documents, and payment considerations.

Key takeaways Study in Flanders or at a Dutch-language institution in Brussels by asking the institution first whether it decides admission directly or wants a NARIC-Vlaanderen step.

Bachelor study in the French-speaking system often requires equivalence through the Service des équivalences route at equisup, while many master’s applications go first to the institution.

Work in Flanders or for a Flemish employer in Brussels often runs through the NARIC-Vlaanderen application wizard.

Work in Brussels does not mean one Brussels-wide authority. The employer’s language system or sector body may point you toward the Flemish or French-speaking route.

Regulated professions such as healthcare, teaching, architecture, or law can need extra professional recognition, registration, or a federal step after academic recognition.

If your destination is the German-speaking Community, start with Ostbelgien Bildung and be ready to prove your link to the community. Pay foreign diploma fees seamlessly with Wise Handling international administrative fees, tuition deposits, or translation costs for Belgian diploma recognition is straightforward with Wise. Transfer money abroad using transparent exchange rates and clear upfront fees, ensuring your payments arrive reliably without hidden bank markups. Open a Wise account

What type of recognition do you need? Before you compare authorities, decide what the recognition is meant to do. In Belgium, diploma evaluation and credential evaluation can lead to different processes in practice. Academic equivalence, admission, and professional recognition Diploma recognition rarely means one universal certificate. Academic equivalence measures the value or level of your qualification, while an admissions office may still decide whether your previous studies fit a specific program. Professional recognition is a separate question. It deals with legal access to certain jobs, so a positive academic decision does not automatically allow you to start work in a regulated profession. Academic equivalence compares your foreign qualification with a Belgian level or program.

compares your foreign qualification with a Belgian level or program. Institutional admission is a school or university decision about access to a course or exemptions, which is why it helps to compare the rules at universities in Belgium.

is a school or university decision about access to a course or exemptions, which is why it helps to compare the rules at universities in Belgium. Professional recognition determines whether you can legally practise a regulated profession. Higher Education Universities in Belgium Read more When a profession is regulated in Belgium A regulated profession is one where the law controls who may use a professional title or carry out the work. Healthcare, teaching, architecture, and law are common examples, but the competent body still depends on the sector and community. Your profession may need more than academic equivalence.

The responsible body can sit at community, sector, or federal level.

Registration may be required as well as recognition.

Non-EU professionals should also check Belgian work visas and permits.

For healthcare, review FPS Public Health’s visa for a foreign diploma and Your Europe professional qualifications.

Which authority handles diploma recognition in Belgium? Belgium routes diploma recognition by language community and destination rather than through one central education office. In Brussels, the appropriate route usually follows the language system of the institution, employer, or profession you are dealing with. Route Likely first stop Usually applies to Does not cover Study or work in Flanders NARIC-Vlaanderen or the institution Flemish routes and some Brussels cases French-speaking and German-speaking education routes Bachelor admission in the French-speaking system Service des équivalences / equisup First-cycle access in Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles Many master’s admissions decided by the institution Master’s admission in the French-speaking system Chosen institution Program-specific academic admission Automatic professional access German-speaking Community Ostbelgien diploma equivalence Applicants with a relevant link to the community Other Belgian community routes Regulated profession Sector or community body, sometimes followed by a federal step Jobs with legal entry rules General academic admission only Flanders and Dutch-language Brussels routes NARIC-Vlaanderen is usually the starting point if you want to work in Flanders or for a Flemish employer in Brussels. Its application wizard indicates whether you need no application, level recognition, specific recognition, or a different competent body. For study plans in Flanders, the institution often comes first. If your goal is a degree place rather than a job, ask the school or university before paying for a separate recognition procedure. Use the wizard before opening an application.

Level recognition confirms the education level.

Specific recognition compares your diploma with a particular Flemish qualification.

For many non-regulated roles, recognition can support your employment plans but does not replace the wider steps involved in finding a job in Belgium. French-speaking Community routes The French-speaking route often changes by study level and purpose. Wallonie-Bruxelles Campus admission guidance explains that bachelor admission usually needs equivalence through the Service des équivalences, while many master’s applications are assessed directly by the institution. The French-speaking guide to qualifications, ECTS credits, and equivalence also notes that an ENIC-NARIC certificate is a value statement, not a full replacement for institutional or professional decisions. Current fees, deadlines, and document rules should be checked on the live official page before you file or pay. Goal Likely route Bachelor admission Service des équivalences / equisup Master’s admission University or college first Value statement on a foreign degree ENIC-NARIC certificate where requested Visas & Immigration How to get a student visa in Belgium Read more German-speaking Community routes The German-speaking Community has its own diploma-equivalence process. Start with Ostbelgien Bildung if you plan to study, work, or apply in that community. Applicants generally need to demonstrate a real link to the community, such as residence, a study place, contact with a potential employer, or a diploma issued in German. Some assessments can involve support from Flemish bodies, but the official starting point remains the German-speaking route. Prepare evidence of your link to the community.

Check whether you need level equivalence or full content equivalence.

Regulated roles may still require an additional sector-specific step.

How the application process usually works The exact procedure varies, but the overall route follows the same basic sequence: establish why you need recognition, identify the competent community or institution, obtain the current checklist, and then submit and track a complete file. 1 Identify whether you need recognition for study, work, or access to a regulated profession, and determine which Belgian community or sector is relevant. 2 Use the relevant official guidance tool, authority page, or institution to confirm the correct recognition route and current requirements. 3 Prepare the requested documents and submit the complete application through the official procedure. 4 Track your file and respond through the stated official channel if the authority or institution requests additional evidence. Documents, translations, and proof checks Applications usually require a combination of identity, study, and purpose-based evidence. Do not assume that one translated or legalized set of documents will work for every authority, as accepted languages, supporting evidence, and legalization rules can differ. A copy of the diploma or final certificate

Transcript or mark list

Passport or ID

Proof of why you need recognition, such as an admission plan, job offer, or employer contact

Sworn translations if the authority does not accept the original language

Legalization or apostille checks through the FPS Foreign Affairs search tool, where relevant

A search in JustSearch if you need an officially registered translator Incomplete files can pause or delay the process, so compare every document against the authority’s current checklist before submission. Costs, timelines, and tracking your file Costs and timelines vary by community, diploma type, and purpose. Some routes only show fees after you answer route questions, and some admissions deposits or recognition fees are non-refundable if you apply through the wrong channel. Tracking works differently too. NARIC-Vlaanderen offers an e-portal and timing estimate after the wizard, while other routes rely more on the institution or the official equivalence page. If a school, authority, or translator accepts cross-border card or bank payments, the Wise account can be a practical payment tool for sending funds to Belgium with transparent pricing. What to check Why it matters Current fee on the official page Fee tables can change Whether payment is refundable Some deposits or application fees may not be refundable When processing time starts Some bodies only begin once the file is complete How to track the file Portal, email, and institutional procedures differ