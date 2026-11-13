PBS eligibility in Australia for expats

Most expats get PBS prices through a current Medicare card. For many newcomers, PBS eligibility comes down to 3 routes: Medicare, a Reciprocal Health Care Agreement (RHCA), or neither yet.
Australia’s Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) lowers the cost of many prescription medicines. It is separate from Medicare, private insurance, and hospital care, which is why newcomers often misread what they can claim.
This guide is based on PBS and Services Australia guidance and is general information only, not medical, legal, migration, insurance, or financial advice. It shows who may qualify, how to check, and what to do next.
Key takeaways
- A current Medicare card is the clearest PBS route for most eligible expats.
- Visitors from Reciprocal Health Care Agreement (RHCA) countries may get some PBS medicines, but country rules and proof differ.
- Living in Australia lawfully does not automatically give you PBS access.
- You need a valid prescription and proof of eligibility at the pharmacy.
- In 2026, eligible general patients pay up to 25.00 AUD, and concession card holders up to 7.70 AUD, with extra help through the PBS Safety Net.
What PBS eligibility means in Australia
PBS eligibility in Australia means access to subsidized prescription medicines under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. The rules are national, so your state or territory does not change the core test.
What matters is your status and your proof. You can live in Australia lawfully and still pay full price if you do not have a Medicare or RHCA pathway.
What the PBS is and what it is not
The PBS lowers the price of approved prescription medicines by subsidizing part of the cost. It does not cover every medical expense, and it only applies when both the medicine and the patient meet the rules.
- It helps with eligible prescription medicines written by an authorized prescriber.
- It does not apply to over-the-counter medicines you buy without a prescription.
- It is separate from GP visits, hospital care, and private health insurance.
Why expats often mix up PBS and Medicare
Medicare is the wider public healthcare route for people who qualify, while PBS is the medicine subsidy scheme that often sits alongside it. In practice, check your Medicare status before you assume you can get the PBS price.
This is where many newcomers get stuck. Someone can understand the wider healthcare in Australia in broad terms but still miss that medicines, doctor visits, and hospital care follow different rules.
Who can get PBS-subsidized medicines?
The official answer starts with current Medicare access, then adds certain overseas visitors covered by a Reciprocal Health Care Agreement. Rules can change, so check your status before you fill a script.
Wise for paying pharmacy and healthcare costs in Australia
- Convert to AUD: Change overseas savings before you pay a pharmacy bill
- Cover the gap: Hold AUD for full-price medicine while you claim a refund
- See the cost first: Check the rate and fees before you convert
Australian residents with a current Medicare card
The main PBS route is for Australian residents who hold a current Medicare card. For expats, that can include permanent residents and some people who have applied for permanent residency and enrolled in Medicare.
- Check that your Medicare card is current.
- Update family details if someone else is collecting medicine.
- Bring the card when you lodge the prescription.
- Bring any concession card too, if you have one.
Visitors from RHCA countries
Some visitors from Reciprocal Health Care Agreement countries may get PBS medicines, usually at the general patient rate. Australia currently lists the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Malta, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Belgium, and Slovenia. Country rules differ, so use your country’s Services Australia page.
- Confirm your home country is on the current RHCA list.
- Check if you need Services Australia enrollment or can show a passport at the pharmacy.
- RHCA cover can be narrower than full Medicare cover.
Temporary residents and people applying for permanent residency
This is the most confusing route. Some temporary residents can enroll in Medicare through an approved pathway, and some permanent residency applicants can enroll from the date they apply, but many temporary residents cannot. A visa alone is not enough.
If you are on a working holiday visa, relying on student medical insurance, or moving onto cover linked to a 485 visa, treat PBS access as something to verify. If Medicare enrollment has not been approved yet, you may still face full medicine costs.
How expats can check their status step by step
If you are not sure, follow this order.
Identify your route. Ask whether you have a Medicare card, an RHCA pathway, or neither. Confirm that on Services Australia or your RHCA country page.
Check Medicare eligibility. Permanent residents, some permanent residency applicants, and some temporary residents covered by a ministerial order may be able to enroll. Use the Medicare page that matches your status.
Gather documents before you need the medicine. Pharmacies can only supply the PBS price if you can show the right proof. Compare your documents with the Services Australia checklist for your route.
Get a valid prescription. PBS subsidies apply to eligible prescription medicines, not every medicine sold in Australia. Ask the prescriber or pharmacist whether the medicine is being supplied under the PBS.
Keep records if costs add up. The PBS Safety Net only helps if your eligible spending is tracked properly. Ask your pharmacist how your spending is being recorded.
Documents and proof you may need
The list depends on your route, but document problems are a common reason expats pay more than expected. Check the right list before you visit the GP or pharmacist.
- Current Medicare card, if you have one
- Passport
- Visa details or Home Affairs evidence of status
- Proof of a permanent residency application, if that route applies
- RHCA evidence, such as a passport, residency proof, or country-specific documents
Where to verify your status
Use Services Australia for status, Medicare enrollment, and RHCA country questions. Use PBS guidance for the high-level eligibility test and current patient charges.
If your case depends on a pending visa or a specific temporary visa, check the Medicare page for permanent residency applicants or temporary residents covered by a ministerial order. If it depends on nationality, use the country-specific RHCA page.
How to get PBS medicines and what they may cost
Eligibility is only half the process. The medicine also has to be prescribed and supplied in a way that lets the pharmacist apply the PBS price.
From prescription to pharmacy
You generally need a valid prescription for a medicine that can be supplied under the PBS. In limited circumstances, a pharmacist may supply an eligible ongoing medicine without a new prescription under the applicable continued-dispensing rules.
If you cannot prove eligibility at the point of supply, the pharmacy may charge full price. A script on its own does not prove PBS eligibility.
Co-payments, concession cards, and the PBS Safety Net
Eligible patients do not always get medicines free. They usually pay a PBS co-payment, and the government covers the remaining subsidized amount.
- In 2026, the general PBS co-payment is up to 25.00 AUD per medicine.
- In 2026, the concessional PBS co-payment is up to 7.70 AUD per medicine.
- Some brands can still cost more because extra charges may apply.
- The 2026 PBS Safety Net thresholds are 1,748.20 AUD for general patients and 277.20 AUD for concession card holders.
- Once you reach the threshold and obtain a PBS Safety Net card, general patients usually pay the concessional rate, while concession card holders usually pay nothing for eligible medicines for the rest of the calendar year. Brand premiums and other applicable charges may still apply.
If you paid full price by mistake
If you were eligible but did not have your card or other proof with you, you may be able to claim a refund later. Keep the official PBS refund receipt and check the Services Australia refund form.
What the PBS does not cover and when private cover may help
PBS for expats in Australia only covers subsidized prescription medicines. It does not cover private specialists, private hospital treatment, dental care, ambulance services, or medicines outside the PBS.
This is different from private health insurance, which can help with gaps outside Medicare and PBS, but does not create public entitlements. If your Medicare pathway is limited or you are not eligible yet, wider health costs can still fall to you. That is also why health insurance for self-employed people in Australia can be relevant.
- PBS helps with eligible prescription medicines.
- Medicare helps with certain public healthcare services for eligible people.
- Private cover may help with broader treatment gaps, but it does not make you PBS-eligible.
Where Cigna international health care fits
If you have limited Medicare access and need cover for specialists or hospital stays, Cigna Global is one provider to compare. It does not affect PBS eligibility.
Managing out-of-pocket health costs with a Wise Account
If you are paying a pharmacy bill or insurance premium in AUD from savings held overseas, a Wise account may help you hold and convert currencies. It does not affect PBS access or replace health cover.
Next step: if you have limited Medicare access, compare broader cover options now and work out how you will pay any non-PBS costs before you need treatment.
Common PBS eligibility scenarios for expats in Australia
These examples show likely routes, not guaranteed outcomes.
|Scenario
|Likely PBS route
|What to check
|Next step
|UK visitor on a short stay in Australia
|RHCA route may apply
|UK residency proof, visa status, enrollment or passport rule
|Check the UK RHCA page before filling the prescription
|Permanent resident from India with a current Medicare card
|Medicare route
|Current card and matching details
|Show the Medicare card at the pharmacy
|Student from India on a subclass 500 visa with no Medicare card
|Not eligible yet in many cases
|Any RHCA or Medicare pathway, plus insurance gaps
|Expect possible full price and confirm private cover
|Partner visa applicant waiting for permanent residency outcome
|Medicare route may apply if enrollment rules are met
|Visa application proof and current Medicare enrollment status
|Check the PR applicant Medicare page before relying on PBS pricing
Edge cases to localize carefully
Some cases need extra care because labels like temporary resident or RHCA visitor still hide important detail. If your status changed recently, do not assume your Medicare record updated automatically.
- You moved from a temporary visa to a permanent pathway and have not checked whether Medicare enrollment is active.
- Your visa is covered by a ministerial order, but you have not confirmed enrollment was approved.
- Your RHCA route depends on nationality-specific rules, time limits, or documents that differ by country.
Next steps for PBS eligibility
Before filling a prescription, confirm whether your PBS route is through Medicare or an RHCA, and make sure you have the documents needed at the pharmacy. Check your enrollment status again if your visa or residency circumstances have changed. If you expect expenses outside PBS, compare suitable healthcare cover and plan how you will pay them. A Wise Account may help you manage money held overseas and convert it into AUD, but it does not change your PBS entitlement.
FAQ
PBS eligibility in Australia
Is PBS eligibility the same as Medicare eligibility?
No. Medicare is often the access route, while PBS is the medicine subsidy scheme. If you are unsure, check your Medicare status first and then confirm PBS access.
Can international students get PBS medicines in Australia?
Usually not automatically. Some international students may qualify through a specific RHCA pathway, so verify your status rather than assume student status is enough.
Can temporary residents use the PBS in Australia?
Sometimes, if they can enroll in Medicare through an approved pathway. Visa type, documents, and current Services Australia rules all matter.
Which countries have reciprocal health care agreements with Australia for PBS access?
Australia currently lists 11 RHCA countries: the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Malta, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Belgium, and Slovenia. Access conditions can vary by country and circumstance, so check the relevant Services Australia page.
How much do PBS medicines cost in Australia?
Eligible patients usually pay a PBS co-payment rather than the full private price. Check the current PBS fees page before paying, particularly if you are tracking PBS Safety Net spending.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Official PBS eligibility rules, Medicare access, and RHCA country list, Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme – Who is eligible for the PBS?
- Consumer overview of subsidized prescription medicines, Services Australia – Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme
- Medicare enrollment and eligibility pathways, Services Australia – Enrolling in Medicare
- Eligibility and country-specific rules for overseas visitors, Services Australia – Reciprocal Health Care Agreements
- Prescription supply and required pharmacy documents, Services Australia – How to get PBS medicines
- Current patient co-payments, additional charges, and Safety Net thresholds, Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme – Current patient fees and charges
- Tracking prescription costs and accessing Safety Net support, Services Australia – When you spend a lot on PBS medicines
- Visa status and immigration requirements, Australian Department of Home Affairs
- Medicare access for permanent residents and eligible applicants, Services Australia – If you’re an Australian permanent resident
- Medicare eligibility for temporary residents covered by ministerial orders, Services Australia – Temporary residents covered by a Ministerial Order
- Documents required for Medicare enrollment after applying for permanent residency, Services Australia – Permanent residency application documents
- Safety Net thresholds and post-threshold prescription costs, Services Australia – PBS Safety Net thresholds
- Refund procedures when eligible patients lack proof at the pharmacy, Services Australia – Getting a refund when you don’t have your cards
- International healthcare cover options outside public PBS entitlements, Cigna Global – International health insurance
- Holding and converting currencies for expenses in Australia, Wise – Wise Account Australia