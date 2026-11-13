PBS eligibility in Australia for expats

Key takeaways A current Medicare card is the clearest PBS route for most eligible expats.

Visitors from Reciprocal Health Care Agreement (RHCA) countries may get some PBS medicines, but country rules and proof differ.

Living in Australia lawfully does not automatically give you PBS access.

You need a valid prescription and proof of eligibility at the pharmacy.

In 2026, eligible general patients pay up to 25.00 AUD, and concession card holders up to 7.70 AUD, with extra help through the PBS Safety Net.

What PBS eligibility means in Australia PBS eligibility in Australia means access to subsidized prescription medicines under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. The rules are national, so your state or territory does not change the core test. What matters is your status and your proof. You can live in Australia lawfully and still pay full price if you do not have a Medicare or RHCA pathway. What the PBS is and what it is not The PBS lowers the price of approved prescription medicines by subsidizing part of the cost. It does not cover every medical expense, and it only applies when both the medicine and the patient meet the rules. It helps with eligible prescription medicines written by an authorized prescriber.

It does not apply to over-the-counter medicines you buy without a prescription.

It is separate from GP visits, hospital care, and private health insurance. Why expats often mix up PBS and Medicare Medicare is the wider public healthcare route for people who qualify, while PBS is the medicine subsidy scheme that often sits alongside it. In practice, check your Medicare status before you assume you can get the PBS price. This is where many newcomers get stuck. Someone can understand the wider healthcare in Australia in broad terms but still miss that medicines, doctor visits, and hospital care follow different rules.

Who can get PBS-subsidized medicines? The official answer starts with current Medicare access, then adds certain overseas visitors covered by a Reciprocal Health Care Agreement. Rules can change, so check your status before you fill a script. Wise for paying pharmacy and healthcare costs in Australia Convert to AUD: Change overseas savings before you pay a pharmacy bill

Cover the gap: Hold AUD for full-price medicine while you claim a refund

See the cost first: Check the rate and fees before you convert Learn more about the Wise Account Australian residents with a current Medicare card The main PBS route is for Australian residents who hold a current Medicare card. For expats, that can include permanent residents and some people who have applied for permanent residency and enrolled in Medicare. Check that your Medicare card is current.

Update family details if someone else is collecting medicine.

Bring the card when you lodge the prescription.

Bring any concession card too, if you have one. Visitors from RHCA countries Some visitors from Reciprocal Health Care Agreement countries may get PBS medicines, usually at the general patient rate. Australia currently lists the UK, Ireland, New Zealand, Malta, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Finland, Norway, Belgium, and Slovenia. Country rules differ, so use your country’s Services Australia page. Confirm your home country is on the current RHCA list.

Check if you need Services Australia enrollment or can show a passport at the pharmacy.

RHCA cover can be narrower than full Medicare cover. Temporary residents and people applying for permanent residency This is the most confusing route. Some temporary residents can enroll in Medicare through an approved pathway, and some permanent residency applicants can enroll from the date they apply, but many temporary residents cannot. A visa alone is not enough. If you are on a working holiday visa, relying on student medical insurance, or moving onto cover linked to a 485 visa, treat PBS access as something to verify. If Medicare enrollment has not been approved yet, you may still face full medicine costs. Expatica’s guide to Health insurance for working holiday visa Australia Read more

How expats can check their status step by step If you are not sure, follow this order. 1 Identify your route. Ask whether you have a Medicare card, an RHCA pathway, or neither. Confirm that on Services Australia or your RHCA country page. 2 Check Medicare eligibility. Permanent residents, some permanent residency applicants, and some temporary residents covered by a ministerial order may be able to enroll. Use the Medicare page that matches your status. 3 Gather documents before you need the medicine. Pharmacies can only supply the PBS price if you can show the right proof. Compare your documents with the Services Australia checklist for your route. 4 Get a valid prescription. PBS subsidies apply to eligible prescription medicines, not every medicine sold in Australia. Ask the prescriber or pharmacist whether the medicine is being supplied under the PBS. 5 Keep records if costs add up. The PBS Safety Net only helps if your eligible spending is tracked properly. Ask your pharmacist how your spending is being recorded. Documents and proof you may need The list depends on your route, but document problems are a common reason expats pay more than expected. Check the right list before you visit the GP or pharmacist. Current Medicare card, if you have one

Passport

Visa details or Home Affairs evidence of status

Proof of a permanent residency application, if that route applies

RHCA evidence, such as a passport, residency proof, or country-specific documents Where to verify your status Use Services Australia for status, Medicare enrollment, and RHCA country questions. Use PBS guidance for the high-level eligibility test and current patient charges. If your case depends on a pending visa or a specific temporary visa, check the Medicare page for permanent residency applicants or temporary residents covered by a ministerial order. If it depends on nationality, use the country-specific RHCA page. Expatica’s guide to Student medical insurance Australia Read more

How to get PBS medicines and what they may cost Eligibility is only half the process. The medicine also has to be prescribed and supplied in a way that lets the pharmacist apply the PBS price. From prescription to pharmacy You generally need a valid prescription for a medicine that can be supplied under the PBS. In limited circumstances, a pharmacist may supply an eligible ongoing medicine without a new prescription under the applicable continued-dispensing rules. If you cannot prove eligibility at the point of supply, the pharmacy may charge full price. A script on its own does not prove PBS eligibility. Co-payments, concession cards, and the PBS Safety Net Eligible patients do not always get medicines free. They usually pay a PBS co-payment, and the government covers the remaining subsidized amount. In 2026, the general PBS co-payment is up to 25.00 AUD per medicine.

In 2026, the concessional PBS co-payment is up to 7.70 AUD per medicine.

Some brands can still cost more because extra charges may apply.

The 2026 PBS Safety Net thresholds are 1,748.20 AUD for general patients and 277.20 AUD for concession card holders.

Once you reach the threshold and obtain a PBS Safety Net card, general patients usually pay the concessional rate, while concession card holders usually pay nothing for eligible medicines for the rest of the calendar year. Brand premiums and other applicable charges may still apply. If you paid full price by mistake If you were eligible but did not have your card or other proof with you, you may be able to claim a refund later. Keep the official PBS refund receipt and check the Services Australia refund form.

What the PBS does not cover and when private cover may help PBS for expats in Australia only covers subsidized prescription medicines. It does not cover private specialists, private hospital treatment, dental care, ambulance services, or medicines outside the PBS. This is different from private health insurance, which can help with gaps outside Medicare and PBS, but does not create public entitlements. If your Medicare pathway is limited or you are not eligible yet, wider health costs can still fall to you. That is also why health insurance for self-employed people in Australia can be relevant. PBS helps with eligible prescription medicines.

Medicare helps with certain public healthcare services for eligible people.

Private cover may help with broader treatment gaps, but it does not make you PBS-eligible. Where Cigna international health care fits If you have limited Medicare access and need cover for specialists or hospital stays, Cigna Global is one provider to compare. It does not affect PBS eligibility. Managing out-of-pocket health costs with a Wise Account If you are paying a pharmacy bill or insurance premium in AUD from savings held overseas, a Wise account may help you hold and convert currencies. It does not affect PBS access or replace health cover. Next step: if you have limited Medicare access, compare broader cover options now and work out how you will pay any non-PBS costs before you need treatment.