Key takeaways What is it? A digital record of key health information. Check which documents can be uploaded.

A digital record of key health information. Check which documents can be uploaded. Who can get it? Many Medicare-linked residents already have one. Others can apply with an Individual Healthcare Identifier (IHI).

Many Medicare-linked residents already have one. Others can apply with an Individual Healthcare Identifier (IHI). How do you access it? Sign in to myGov and link the service using Medicare details or an access code.

Sign in to myGov and link the service using Medicare details or an access code. Who can see it? You, relevant healthcare providers, and people you authorize, subject to access controls.

You, relevant healthcare providers, and people you authorize, subject to access controls. What if you don’t have Medicare? You can still register after obtaining an IHI, usually through a paper application.

What My Health Record is and what it is used for My Health Record is Australia’s national digital health record system. It brings key information into one place so you and healthcare provider organizations can check the same core record when needed. For most people, it works as a viewing and sharing tool. You can check what has been uploaded, follow some results, and avoid relying only on memory when you move between providers. It doesn’t replace speaking to a healthcare professional. You can use it to: Check key health information online

View some records from Medicare and the Australian Immunisation Register

See some prescriptions, dispensing information, and uploaded reports

Keep certain personal details and emergency contacts in one place

Share the same core information across providers Wise for healthcare payments across borders Hold money in multiple currencies

Manage international transfers

Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees Learn more about the Wise account What you may find in the record Contents vary because they depend on what Medicare, you, and healthcare providers have added. Immunization history, including Australian Immunisation Register information

Pathology reports

Diagnostic imaging reports

Prescription and dispensing information

Hospital discharge summaries

Some referral letters, personal notes, or advance care planning documents What My Health Record does not do My Health Record isn’t the same as your GP’s clinic file or a hospital’s full record. Some information stays with the provider and never reaches your record. It isn’t health insurance, and it doesn’t pay for care. Keep your own copies of important reports, referral letters, and insurance details, especially if you move between countries.

Who can get My Health Record in Australia? For expats, the route to My Health Record depends mainly on whether you have Medicare or need an Individual Healthcare Identifier (IHI). If you’re still untangling Medicare from Australia’s wider support system, the rules often make more sense when seen alongside social security in Australia. Many people with Medicare already have a record. If you don’t have Medicare, you can still get one through an Individual Healthcare Identifier (IHI), which is the number used to identify you for healthcare purposes. Expatica’s guide to Social security in Australia: Complete guide for expats Read more If you have Medicare If you have Medicare, the quickest first step is to check myGov. Many Medicare-linked residents already have a record waiting to be linked. Sign in to myGov

Link My Health Record from the services area

Confirm your personal details once the record opens If you do not have Medicare You can still get My Health Record without Medicare, but the route is slower. Can this all be done online? Not entirely: you usually need an IHI first, then a paper My Health Record registration form with certified identity copies. This is the route many temporary workers and international students use. If your documents aren’t in English, certified translations can reduce delays, and Expatica’s guide to medical translation services in Australia for expats explains that process. Get an IHI through myGov if possible, or use the Services Australia form route

Complete the My Health Record registration form

Send certified identity copies, including certified English translations where required

Wait for your Identity Verification Code before linking the record in myGov Expatica’s guide to Medical translation services in Australia for expats Read more

How to access or set up My Health Record step by step 1 Check whether you may already have a record. If you have Medicare, start in myGov before assuming you need a new application. 2 Sign in to myGov and look for My Health Record under linked services. 3 Link the service with the right proof. Medicare-linked users link with Medicare details. Non-Medicare users use an Identity Verification Code. 4 Finish the IHI and paper-form route first if you don’t have Medicare. 5 If the identity check fails, recheck your legal name, date of birth, and address across Medicare, IHI, and myGov. If My Health Record is missing, call 1800 723 471. Link it through myGov 1 Sign in to myGov. 2 Select View and link services. 3 Choose Link on the My Health Record tile. 4 If Medicare is already linked, follow the prompts to finish linking. If not, choose the Medicare option and verify your details. 5 Open the service and review your record details. How to link My Health Record to your myGov account, with the main steps illustrated using official myGov guidance. Apply with an IHI if you are not Medicare-eligible 1 Get an IHI through Services Australia, either online in myGov or by form. 2 Print and complete the My Health Record registration form. 3 Post the signed form with certified identity documents meeting the 100-point identification requirement. Include certified English translations where required. 4 Wait for the letter containing your Identity Verification Code. 5 Sign in to myGov, link My Health Record, and choose the access-code option to finish verification.

Who can see your record and how to control access You can see your own record, and healthcare provider organizations involved in your care may be able to access it. Documents start on general access, so relevant providers involved in your care can usually view them. Privacy controls work at 3 levels: the whole record, individual documents, and activity monitoring. You can change settings at any time and decide how much stays visible. You can: Set a record access code for the whole record

Restrict access to specific documents

Remove or hide documents from the record

Give a trusted person access as a nominated representative

Turn on notifications when organizations access the record for the first time or when information is added Overview of My Health Record privacy and access features, based on Australian Digital Health Agency guidance. How to check access history and notifications My Health Record lets you review who opened or updated the record in the last 12 months. Open My Health Record in myGov and go to Privacy and Access

Under Privacy & Access, select My Record Access History to review recent activity.

Under Profile and Settings, select Notification Settings to manage your alerts.

If something doesn’t look right, contact the provider organization first or call the My Health Record help line on 1800 723 471 When emergency access can happen Healthcare providers can override restrictions in an emergency if urgent care makes that necessary. Removed documents cannot be viewed this way, and personal health notes aren’t visible through emergency access. If you need urgent medical help, call 000. For the formal rules on emergency access or complaints, check the Australian Digital Health Agency and OAIC pages.