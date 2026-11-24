My Health Record is Australia’s digital health record system, designed to hold key health information in one place. For expats, the confusing part is often how Medicare, myGov, privacy controls, and the non-Medicare route fit together.
It’s an administrative tool, not medical care. It can show immunization history, prescriptions, and some test reports, but it doesn’t replace your GP, specialist, hospital, or insurer, and not every provider uploads the same information.
This guide is based on healthdirect, myGov, the Australian Digital Health Agency, Services Australia, and the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC). It explains eligibility, setup, access, and privacy controls in plain English.
Rules, access pathways, and privacy settings can change, so verify current details on official pages. This guide is for general information only, not medical, legal, insurance, or privacy advice.
Key takeaways
- What is it? A digital record of key health information. Check which documents can be uploaded.
- Who can get it? Many Medicare-linked residents already have one. Others can apply with an Individual Healthcare Identifier (IHI).
- How do you access it? Sign in to myGov and link the service using Medicare details or an access code.
- Who can see it? You, relevant healthcare providers, and people you authorize, subject to access controls.
- What if you don’t have Medicare? You can still register after obtaining an IHI, usually through a paper application.
What My Health Record is and what it is used for
My Health Record is Australia’s national digital health record system. It brings key information into one place so you and healthcare provider organizations can check the same core record when needed.
For most people, it works as a viewing and sharing tool. You can check what has been uploaded, follow some results, and avoid relying only on memory when you move between providers. It doesn’t replace speaking to a healthcare professional.
You can use it to:
- Check key health information online
- View some records from Medicare and the Australian Immunisation Register
- See some prescriptions, dispensing information, and uploaded reports
- Keep certain personal details and emergency contacts in one place
- Share the same core information across providers
Wise for healthcare payments across borders
- Hold money in multiple currencies
- Manage international transfers
- Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees
What you may find in the record
Contents vary because they depend on what Medicare, you, and healthcare providers have added.
- Immunization history, including Australian Immunisation Register information
- Pathology reports
- Diagnostic imaging reports
- Prescription and dispensing information
- Hospital discharge summaries
- Some referral letters, personal notes, or advance care planning documents
What My Health Record does not do
My Health Record isn’t the same as your GP’s clinic file or a hospital’s full record. Some information stays with the provider and never reaches your record.
It isn’t health insurance, and it doesn’t pay for care. Keep your own copies of important reports, referral letters, and insurance details, especially if you move between countries.
Who can get My Health Record in Australia?
For expats, the route to My Health Record depends mainly on whether you have Medicare or need an Individual Healthcare Identifier (IHI). If you’re still untangling Medicare from Australia’s wider support system, the rules often make more sense when seen alongside social security in Australia.
Many people with Medicare already have a record. If you don’t have Medicare, you can still get one through an Individual Healthcare Identifier (IHI), which is the number used to identify you for healthcare purposes.
If you have Medicare
If you have Medicare, the quickest first step is to check myGov. Many Medicare-linked residents already have a record waiting to be linked.
- Sign in to myGov
- Link My Health Record from the services area
- Confirm your personal details once the record opens
If you do not have Medicare
You can still get My Health Record without Medicare, but the route is slower. Can this all be done online? Not entirely: you usually need an IHI first, then a paper My Health Record registration form with certified identity copies.
This is the route many temporary workers and international students use. If your documents aren’t in English, certified translations can reduce delays, and Expatica’s guide to medical translation services in Australia for expats explains that process.
- Get an IHI through myGov if possible, or use the Services Australia form route
- Complete the My Health Record registration form
- Send certified identity copies, including certified English translations where required
- Wait for your Identity Verification Code before linking the record in myGov
How to access or set up My Health Record step by step
Check whether you may already have a record. If you have Medicare, start in myGov before assuming you need a new application.
Sign in to myGov and look for My Health Record under linked services.
Link the service with the right proof. Medicare-linked users link with Medicare details. Non-Medicare users use an Identity Verification Code.
Finish the IHI and paper-form route first if you don’t have Medicare.
If the identity check fails, recheck your legal name, date of birth, and address across Medicare, IHI, and myGov. If My Health Record is missing, call 1800 723 471.
Link it through myGov
Sign in to myGov.
Select View and link services.
Choose Link on the My Health Record tile.
If Medicare is already linked, follow the prompts to finish linking. If not, choose the Medicare option and verify your details.
Open the service and review your record details.
Apply with an IHI if you are not Medicare-eligible
Get an IHI through Services Australia, either online in myGov or by form.
Print and complete the My Health Record registration form.
Post the signed form with certified identity documents meeting the 100-point identification requirement. Include certified English translations where required.
Wait for the letter containing your Identity Verification Code.
Sign in to myGov, link My Health Record, and choose the access-code option to finish verification.
Who can see your record and how to control access
You can see your own record, and healthcare provider organizations involved in your care may be able to access it. Documents start on general access, so relevant providers involved in your care can usually view them.
Privacy controls work at 3 levels: the whole record, individual documents, and activity monitoring. You can change settings at any time and decide how much stays visible.
You can:
- Set a record access code for the whole record
- Restrict access to specific documents
- Remove or hide documents from the record
- Give a trusted person access as a nominated representative
- Turn on notifications when organizations access the record for the first time or when information is added
How to check access history and notifications
My Health Record lets you review who opened or updated the record in the last 12 months.
- Open My Health Record in myGov and go to Privacy and Access
- Under Privacy & Access, select My Record Access History to review recent activity.
- Under Profile and Settings, select Notification Settings to manage your alerts.
- If something doesn’t look right, contact the provider organization first or call the My Health Record help line on 1800 723 471
When emergency access can happen
Healthcare providers can override restrictions in an emergency if urgent care makes that necessary. Removed documents cannot be viewed this way, and personal health notes aren’t visible through emergency access.
If you need urgent medical help, call 000. For the formal rules on emergency access or complaints, check the Australian Digital Health Agency and OAIC pages.
Common issues expats run into
I’m not sure if I already have a record. Start with myGov, especially if you have Medicare now but didn’t when you first arrived. Many people fill in forms when the record is already there and only needs linking.
My details don’t match. Small differences in your name, address, or date of birth across Medicare, IHI, and myGov can block linking. This often happens after a move, passport renewal, or recent Medicare enrollment.
The service is missing in myGov. This can mean the record isn’t linked yet, your identity wasn’t confirmed, or you still need the IHI route.
English is the main barrier. If you need spoken support, TIS National can help with interpreting. If the issue is written documents, check whether you need certified translations before sending forms.
Why your record may look empty or incomplete
A first login can feel underwhelming, especially if you expect a full medical history. Providers upload different kinds of information, and uploads aren’t always instant.
- Some providers upload more than others
- Some records stay only in the provider’s own system
- Recent visits or reports may take time to appear
What to do if details are missing or wrong
- Check your profile details inside myGov and My Health Record first
- Contact the healthcare provider if the problem is a missing or incorrect clinical document
- Contact the My Health Record help line if the problem is access, linkage, or identity verification
- Ask for language support if document or identity issues are being handled in a second language
How My Health Record fits with Medicare and health cover
A record doesn’t create eligibility or pay for care. My Health Record stores and shares information, Medicare helps fund eligible healthcare, and private or international health insurance helps with treatment costs under policy rules.
That difference matters for expats. A Medicare-eligible resident may have a usable record and public cover at the same time, while a temporary worker or student may be able to set up a record through an IHI but still need separate cover.
The following table compares the different roles of My Health Record, Medicare, and private health insurance.
|Item
|What it does
|What it does not do
|What to check next
|My Health Record
|Stores and shares key health information
|Pay for treatment or replace provider records
|Access, uploads, and privacy controls
|Medicare
|Helps fund eligible healthcare in Australia
|Act as your digital record
|Eligibility and enrollment status
|Private or international health insurance
|Helps cover treatment costs under policy rules
|Create a My Health Record automatically
|Benefits, exclusions, waiting periods, and visa fit
Temporary residents often need both a usable record and separate cover. That is especially common on routes covered in Expatica’s guides to health insurance for working holiday visa in Australia and Medical Insurance in Australia for International Students.
When Cigna International Health Care may be relevant
Cigna International Health Care is one example of international cover some expats compare if they aren’t fully covered by Medicare or want cover that moves with them between countries. It’s private insurance, not part of the Australian Government and not connected to My Health Record.
- Check eligibility for your visa or residency situation
- Compare benefits, exclusions, waiting periods, and outpatient options
- Confirm whether the product suits treatment in Australia and care across borders
If you need to manage health or insurance payments across currencies, a Wise Account can help organize transfers and hold multiple currencies, but it isn’t insurance and isn’t connected to My Health Record.
Next steps for your health record
Start by checking whether you already have My Health Record through myGov. If you don’t have Medicare, confirm your IHI and registration requirements before applying. Once your record is linked, review its contents and privacy settings, and keep copies of important medical documents. For payments involving different currencies, a Wise Account can be useful, but it remains separate from your healthcare record and insurance coverage.
FAQ
My Health Record in Australia
Do expats in Australia automatically get My Health Record?
Not always. Many Medicare-linked residents already have a record or can link one quickly, but eligibility depends on your Medicare or IHI pathway, not simply on being an expat.
Can you get My Health Record without Medicare?
Yes. You can get My Health Record without Medicare by first getting an Individual Healthcare Identifier, then using the paper registration route before linking the record in myGov.
How do you link My Health Record to myGov?
Sign in to myGov, open View and link services, and choose My Health Record. You’ll need Medicare details or an Identity Verification Code, depending on your route.
Who can see your My Health Record?
You can see your record, and relevant healthcare provider organizations may be able to access it for care. You can also manage privacy settings and review access history to see who opened it.
Can you opt out of or delete My Health Record?
If you already have a My Health Record, you can cancel it through myGov or the help line. The information in that record, including its backups, will be permanently deleted. However, medical records kept separately by healthcare providers won’t be deleted.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- About My Health Record – purpose, benefits, and security, healthdirect
- Your My Health Record, myGov
- Link My Health Record, myGov
- My Health Record – program overview, Australian Digital Health Agency
- Privacy and access controls, Australian Digital Health Agency
- Set up a record without Medicare or DVA benefits, Australian Digital Health Agency
- How to get an Individual Healthcare Identifier, Services Australia
- Access history, Australian Digital Health Agency
- Emergency access, Australian Digital Health Agency
- Cancelling a record, Australian Digital Health Agency
- My Health Record – privacy rights, Office of the Australian Information Commissioner
- Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National), TIS National
- International health insurance in Australia, Cigna Global