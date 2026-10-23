F-1 Student Visa Guide for the U.S.

Key takeaways Your F-1 process starts once a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certified school accepts you and issues your Form I-20 (Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status).

The SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) fee, DS-160 Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application form, and F-1 visa application fee are separate steps with separate records.

A visa lets you travel to the US, but US Customs and Border Protection decides admission at the port of entry.

F-1 work is limited. On-campus work, CPT (Curricular Practical Training), OPT (Optional Practical Training), and STEM OPT (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Optional Practical Training) each have different timing and approval rules.

To keep your F-1 status, study full time, keep your records accurate, stay in touch with your DSO, and work only with proper authorization.

A new 2026 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule sets a fixed end date for your stay, which affects when you must leave and when you may need an extension of stay. Managing your money while studying in the US Hold USD alongside your home currency

Convert funds when you need them

Manage money during your studies Open a Wise Account

What is the F-1 student visa? The F-1 is a nonimmigrant student visa for full-time academic study at a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certified school in the United States. That usually means universities, colleges, seminaries, conservatories, academic high schools, or language training programs, as explained by the U.S. Department of State. Who the F-1 visa is for The F-1 suits students whose main purpose is study, not open-ended work or immigration. In practice, that means: You are applying for a temporary student classification, not a route to long-term work or residence.

You can show nonimmigrant intent and explain how you will study, how you will pay your costs, and what ties you keep outside the US. For a broader overview of immigration categories, see Expatica’s guide to visas in the US. Expatica’s guide to Visas in the US Read more

What are the new F-1 visa rules in 2026? A new rule for F-1 visas was published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on 17 July 2026, replacing “duration of status” with a fixed period of admission, effective 15 September 2026. Before, students could stay as long as they remained enrolled and compliant, with no set end date. Under the new rule, the fixed period is generally tied to the program length on Form I-20, up to 4 years, plus a 30-day arrival period and a 30-day departure period. Some students may need to apply for an extension of stay with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) if they need more time for program completion, a new program, post-completion OPT, or STEM OPT. The table below compares the earlier admission framework with the 2026 framework. Topic Earlier framework 2026 framework Admission record Often shown as duration of status, or D/S Fixed admit-until date tied to the case Timing anchor Status followed continued compliance Form I-20 dates and I-94 arrival and departure record timing matter more directly Extra time needed Often discussed as program extension only Some cases may also need an extension of stay Rule check: 25 October 2026. Because implementation is still changing, verify current details before acting. Transition provisions may affect students previously admitted for duration of status.

How to apply for an F-1 visa: step-by-step process The F-1 student visa application process varies by country, but the core US steps are broadly the same. Get accepted by a SEVP-certified school and receive Form I-20 Your F-1 application process begins only after a SEVP-certified school accepts you and the school’s Designated School Official (DSO) issues your Form I-20. This form confirms your acceptance and eligibility for F-1 status, shows your SEVIS ID, and lists key details such as your program dates and cost estimates. Even small errors, such as your name, birth date, funding, or program dates, can cause trouble later with the SEVIS fee, DS-160, interview, or entry. Keep signed copies of every new I-20 the school gives you. Pay F-1 visa-related fees and complete DS-160 Once you have your Form I-20, complete these steps in order: Pay the I-901 SEVIS fee after you receive Form I-20. Complete the online DS-160 nonimmigrant visa application and save the confirmation page. Pay the student visa application fee. Follow your own embassy or consulate’s local booking instructions and gather the receipts from each step. SEVIS, DS-160, and the visa appointment process each create their own record, so save every confirmation. Prepare for the F-1 visa interview During your F-1 visa interview, officers want to understand what you will study, why that school makes sense, how you will fund your stay, and whether your application fits a temporary student category. Your spoken answers should match your I-20, DS-160, financial evidence, and academic history. To prepare, bring the right documents and be ready to discuss the following: Identity and application documents, such as passport, DS-160 confirmation, fee receipts, and Form I-20

Academic evidence, such as transcripts, diplomas, and test scores if relevant

Financial evidence, such as bank statements, sponsor letters, or scholarship proof

Study plan questions, such as why this course, school, and timing

Home-country ties and post-study questions, which help officers assess nonimmigrant intent You may also face administrative processing, which can add time after the interview. Prepare your F-1 proof of funds Your funding should cover the cost of attendance listed by your school on Form I-20. There is no single proof-of-funds document that works in every case. What you provide depends on who is paying: Personal bank statements if you are self-funding

Sponsor letters and the sponsor’s bank statements if family or another supporter is paying

Award letters from the school or funding institution if you have a scholarship or assistantship Schools and consulates may cross-check this evidence, so make sure your story matches across your I-20, sponsor paperwork, bank statements, and interview answers. If you combine several sources, be ready to explain clearly who is paying what, and when the funds will be available.

F-1 vs J-1: how to choose the right student visa F-1 is usually for academic study at a SEVP-certified school, while J-1 is for participation in an approved exchange visitor program sponsored through the J system. In simple terms, F-1 usually centers on a school relationship and Form I-20, while J-1 usually centers on a program sponsor and Form DS-2019. The following table compares the purposes, documents, sponsorship arrangements, and main considerations for these student visa categories. Question F-1 J-1 Main purpose Academic study Approved exchange program Core document Form I-20 Form DS-2019 Main sponsor clue SEVP-certified school Exchange program sponsor Extra caution Status maintenance and work rules Program rules and possible home-country requirement

What to do after F-1 visa approval: travel, arrival, and Form I-94 F-1 student visa approval is not the last checkpoint. A visa lets you travel to the US and ask for admission, but Customs and Border Protection decides whether to admit you and how that admission is recorded. After arrival, check your electronic I-94 record as soon as possible. The I-94 is your official arrival record, and it is where many students first see whether their class of admission and admit-until date match what they expected. If something looks wrong, speak to your DSO quickly. Once your F-1 visa is approved, make sure to: Travel with your passport, visa, and signed Form I-20 in your hand luggage

Enter no more than 30 days before your program start date

Retrieve your record from the CBP I-94 site

Compare your passport, visa, Form I-20, and I-94 for matching identity and category details

Contact your DSO promptly after arrival and before your program start date Check your I-94 within 24 hours of arrival so any class-of-admission or timing issue can be raised early, not when you later need work authorization or travel evidence. For more practical steps before and after arriving, see Expatica’s moving to the US checklist. Expatica’s guide to Moving to the US: checklist Read more

How to maintain F-1 status in the US Maintaining F-1 status is an ongoing responsibility. Approval at the visa stage does not protect you if later choices fall outside the rules. The baseline rule to maintain your F-1 status is full-time study and normal academic progress. Reduced course load, leave, transfers, and program extensions usually need approval first, so speak to your DSO before making any change. Keep your records current, including your address, travel signatures, and any change affecting your SEVIS record or I-20. Late fixes are sometimes possible, but they can create bigger problems. Before international travel, ask for a fresh travel endorsement on your I-20 and re-check your visa validity, because many students only notice a mismatch when re-entry gets close. Respect work rules: on-campus jobs, CPT, OPT, and STEM OPT Work rules are one of the highest-risk parts of F-1 compliance. USCIS says F-1 students may not work off campus during the first academic year, though on-campus work may be allowed. After that, off-campus options can include CPT, OPT, and STEM OPT, depending on timing and eligibility. Here is the practical difference: Option Main purpose Approval On-campus work Jobs at your school, usually allowed within the rules Often your school CPT (Curricular Practical Training) Work tied to your curriculum, with a specific employer Your DSO, before you start OPT (Optional Practical Training) Work related to your major, during or after your studies Recommended by your DSO, approved by USCIS STEM OPT An extension of OPT for qualifying STEM graduates, with extra conditions Recommended by your DSO, approved by USCIS If you are not sure whether CPT or pre-completion OPT fits better, the key question is whether the work is built into your program and can be authorized through the school as curricular training. Do not assume freelance work, gig work, self-employment, or unpaid work is safe without checking current rules.