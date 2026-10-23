F-1 Student Visa Guide for the U.S.

If you’re applying for or already using an F-1 visa, getting the rules right matters at every stage. A mistake with your paperwork, entry record, or work authorization can affect both your studies and your ability to stay in status in the US.
Applying to study in the US can mean navigating an unfamiliar system. Many students are confused by the difference between the visa stamp, Form I-20, the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), and immigration status. This guide explains the full F-1 student lifecycle, from acceptance to arrival to Optional Practical Training (OPT) planning, plus helpful tips about managing your money as an international student in the US.
This guide is for general information only, not legal advice. Rules, fees, and consular procedures can change, so verify current details with official US government sources, your embassy or consulate, and your Designated School Official (DSO).
Key takeaways
- Your F-1 process starts once a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certified school accepts you and issues your Form I-20 (Certificate of Eligibility for Nonimmigrant Student Status).
- The SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) fee, DS-160 Online Nonimmigrant Visa Application form, and F-1 visa application fee are separate steps with separate records.
- A visa lets you travel to the US, but US Customs and Border Protection decides admission at the port of entry.
- F-1 work is limited. On-campus work, CPT (Curricular Practical Training), OPT (Optional Practical Training), and STEM OPT (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Optional Practical Training) each have different timing and approval rules.
- To keep your F-1 status, study full time, keep your records accurate, stay in touch with your DSO, and work only with proper authorization.
- A new 2026 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rule sets a fixed end date for your stay, which affects when you must leave and when you may need an extension of stay.
Managing your money while studying in the US
- Hold USD alongside your home currency
- Convert funds when you need them
- Manage money during your studies
What is the F-1 student visa?
The F-1 is a nonimmigrant student visa for full-time academic study at a Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certified school in the United States. That usually means universities, colleges, seminaries, conservatories, academic high schools, or language training programs, as explained by the U.S. Department of State.
Who the F-1 visa is for
The F-1 suits students whose main purpose is study, not open-ended work or immigration.
In practice, that means:
- You are applying for a temporary student classification, not a route to long-term work or residence.
- You can show nonimmigrant intent and explain how you will study, how you will pay your costs, and what ties you keep outside the US.
For a broader overview of immigration categories, see Expatica’s guide to visas in the US.
What are the new F-1 visa rules in 2026?
A new rule for F-1 visas was published by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on 17 July 2026, replacing “duration of status” with a fixed period of admission, effective 15 September 2026.
Before, students could stay as long as they remained enrolled and compliant, with no set end date. Under the new rule, the fixed period is generally tied to the program length on Form I-20, up to 4 years, plus a 30-day arrival period and a 30-day departure period.
Some students may need to apply for an extension of stay with US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) if they need more time for program completion, a new program, post-completion OPT, or STEM OPT.
The table below compares the earlier admission framework with the 2026 framework.
|Topic
|Earlier framework
|2026 framework
|Admission record
|Often shown as duration of status, or D/S
|Fixed admit-until date tied to the case
|Timing anchor
|Status followed continued compliance
|Form I-20 dates and I-94 arrival and departure record timing matter more directly
|Extra time needed
|Often discussed as program extension only
|Some cases may also need an extension of stay
Rule check: 25 October 2026. Because implementation is still changing, verify current details before acting. Transition provisions may affect students previously admitted for duration of status.
How to apply for an F-1 visa: step-by-step process
The F-1 student visa application process varies by country, but the core US steps are broadly the same.
Get accepted by a SEVP-certified school and receive Form I-20
Your F-1 application process begins only after a SEVP-certified school accepts you and the school’s Designated School Official (DSO) issues your Form I-20. This form confirms your acceptance and eligibility for F-1 status, shows your SEVIS ID, and lists key details such as your program dates and cost estimates.
Even small errors, such as your name, birth date, funding, or program dates, can cause trouble later with the SEVIS fee, DS-160, interview, or entry. Keep signed copies of every new I-20 the school gives you.
Pay F-1 visa-related fees and complete DS-160
Once you have your Form I-20, complete these steps in order:
- Pay the I-901 SEVIS fee after you receive Form I-20.
- Complete the online DS-160 nonimmigrant visa application and save the confirmation page.
- Pay the student visa application fee.
- Follow your own embassy or consulate’s local booking instructions and gather the receipts from each step.
SEVIS, DS-160, and the visa appointment process each create their own record, so save every confirmation.
Prepare for the F-1 visa interview
During your F-1 visa interview, officers want to understand what you will study, why that school makes sense, how you will fund your stay, and whether your application fits a temporary student category. Your spoken answers should match your I-20, DS-160, financial evidence, and academic history.
To prepare, bring the right documents and be ready to discuss the following:
- Identity and application documents, such as passport, DS-160 confirmation, fee receipts, and Form I-20
- Academic evidence, such as transcripts, diplomas, and test scores if relevant
- Financial evidence, such as bank statements, sponsor letters, or scholarship proof
- Study plan questions, such as why this course, school, and timing
- Home-country ties and post-study questions, which help officers assess nonimmigrant intent
You may also face administrative processing, which can add time after the interview.
Prepare your F-1 proof of funds
Your funding should cover the cost of attendance listed by your school on Form I-20. There is no single proof-of-funds document that works in every case. What you provide depends on who is paying:
- Personal bank statements if you are self-funding
- Sponsor letters and the sponsor’s bank statements if family or another supporter is paying
- Award letters from the school or funding institution if you have a scholarship or assistantship
Schools and consulates may cross-check this evidence, so make sure your story matches across your I-20, sponsor paperwork, bank statements, and interview answers. If you combine several sources, be ready to explain clearly who is paying what, and when the funds will be available.
F-1 vs J-1: how to choose the right student visa
F-1 is usually for academic study at a SEVP-certified school, while J-1 is for participation in an approved exchange visitor program sponsored through the J system. In simple terms, F-1 usually centers on a school relationship and Form I-20, while J-1 usually centers on a program sponsor and Form DS-2019.
The following table compares the purposes, documents, sponsorship arrangements, and main considerations for these student visa categories.
|Question
|F-1
|J-1
|Main purpose
|Academic study
|Approved exchange program
|Core document
|Form I-20
|Form DS-2019
|Main sponsor clue
|SEVP-certified school
|Exchange program sponsor
|Extra caution
|Status maintenance and work rules
|Program rules and possible home-country requirement
What to do after F-1 visa approval: travel, arrival, and Form I-94
F-1 student visa approval is not the last checkpoint. A visa lets you travel to the US and ask for admission, but Customs and Border Protection decides whether to admit you and how that admission is recorded.
After arrival, check your electronic I-94 record as soon as possible. The I-94 is your official arrival record, and it is where many students first see whether their class of admission and admit-until date match what they expected. If something looks wrong, speak to your DSO quickly.
Once your F-1 visa is approved, make sure to:
- Travel with your passport, visa, and signed Form I-20 in your hand luggage
- Enter no more than 30 days before your program start date
- Retrieve your record from the CBP I-94 site
- Compare your passport, visa, Form I-20, and I-94 for matching identity and category details
- Contact your DSO promptly after arrival and before your program start date
Check your I-94 within 24 hours of arrival so any class-of-admission or timing issue can be raised early, not when you later need work authorization or travel evidence.
For more practical steps before and after arriving, see Expatica’s moving to the US checklist.
How to maintain F-1 status in the US
Maintaining F-1 status is an ongoing responsibility. Approval at the visa stage does not protect you if later choices fall outside the rules.
Keep your course load, records, and address updates in good order
The baseline rule to maintain your F-1 status is full-time study and normal academic progress. Reduced course load, leave, transfers, and program extensions usually need approval first, so speak to your DSO before making any change.
Keep your records current, including your address, travel signatures, and any change affecting your SEVIS record or I-20. Late fixes are sometimes possible, but they can create bigger problems.
Before international travel, ask for a fresh travel endorsement on your I-20 and re-check your visa validity, because many students only notice a mismatch when re-entry gets close.
Respect work rules: on-campus jobs, CPT, OPT, and STEM OPT
Work rules are one of the highest-risk parts of F-1 compliance. USCIS says F-1 students may not work off campus during the first academic year, though on-campus work may be allowed. After that, off-campus options can include CPT, OPT, and STEM OPT, depending on timing and eligibility.
Here is the practical difference:
|Option
|Main purpose
|Approval
|On-campus work
|Jobs at your school, usually allowed within the rules
|Often your school
|CPT (Curricular Practical Training)
|Work tied to your curriculum, with a specific employer
|Your DSO, before you start
|OPT (Optional Practical Training)
|Work related to your major, during or after your studies
|Recommended by your DSO, approved by USCIS
|STEM OPT
|An extension of OPT for qualifying STEM graduates, with extra conditions
|Recommended by your DSO, approved by USCIS
If you are not sure whether CPT or pre-completion OPT fits better, the key question is whether the work is built into your program and can be authorized through the school as curricular training.
Do not assume freelance work, gig work, self-employment, or unpaid work is safe without checking current rules.
What happens after graduation: OPT, H-1B, and long-term options
Once you finish your program, the question is no longer “How do I get the visa?” but “What do I do next without falling out of status?” For most students, the answer starts with OPT.
Working after graduation with OPT
Post-completion OPT lets you work in a job related to your field of study after you graduate, generally for up to 12 months, while remaining in F-1 status. It is often the first step for students who want US work experience, but it comes with strict deadlines and rules.
USCIS says eligible students may apply up to 90 days before program completion and no later than 60 days after. Once on OPT, you must report your employment details and stay within a limited number of allowed unemployment days.
Moving on to H-1B or permanent residence
Some students later move from OPT to an H-1B, a work visa for specialized jobs that requires an employer to sponsor you. Others eventually apply for employment-based permanent residence, also known as a green card. These are separate processes with their own eligibility rules: F-1 status does not automatically lead to either.
Timing can be tricky, because your OPT may end before an H-1B start date. In some cases, cap-gap rules extend your status to bridge that gap, but only if your case qualifies.
To plan ahead:
- If an employer may sponsor you for an H-1B, learn early how a cap-gap can affect your timing.
- If permanent residence becomes relevant, treat it as a separate process with its own rules.
If your plans later move beyond student status, Expatica’s guide to permanent residence in the U.S. explains those longer-term routes.
How to manage money in the US with a Wise Account
International students often need to receive support from family, convert money into US dollars, and pay early costs such as rent deposits or campus setup. One option is the Wise Account, which lets you hold multiple currencies and convert money across borders with transparent pricing.
Major US banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo can make sense once you want a standard US checking account. A Wise Account may be more useful earlier, or alongside that setup, if you still need to move money frequently between your home country and the US during your studies.
If you want a deeper product walk-through, see Expatica’s how to use Wise in the U.S. guide.
You can also compare other banking options in Expatica’s guide to bank accounts for non-residents.
A Wise Account is not a visa product and does not guarantee that a school or consulate will accept your financial documents as proof of funds.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about F-1 student visas in the US
What documents do you need for an F-1 visa interview?
For an F-1 visa interview, you usually need to bring your passport, DS-160 confirmation, fee receipts, and signed Form I-20, plus supporting academic and financial evidence. Follow the local document instructions from the embassy or consulate where you apply.
How much money do you need to show for an F-1 visa?
There is no fixed amount. Your proof of funds for an F-1 student visa should cover your school’s cost of attendance, as listed on your Form I-20, and reflect your actual funding sources, such as personal savings, sponsor support, or scholarships. Confirm expectations with both your school and the consulate.
Can F-1 students work off campus in the US?
F-1 students generally cannot work off campus during their first academic year. After that, off-campus work requires the right authorization, such as CPT, OPT, or another approved category. Do not assume gig work, self-employment, or unpaid work is allowed without prior approval and guidance from your DSO.
How do you maintain F-1 status after arriving in the US?
To maintain F-1 status, study full time, keep your records and address up to date, work only with proper authorization, and contact your DSO before any major change. These habits also matter when you travel, change programs, or plan for life after graduation.
Can an F-1 student move from OPT to H-1B or a green card?
Yes, some F-1 students move from OPT to an H-1B work visa or later to permanent residence (a green card), but these are separate processes with their own eligibility rules. An H-1B requires an employer to sponsor you, and cap-gap rules may help bridge the period between OPT and your H-1B start date. Studying in the US does not by itself lead to a work visa or green card.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- F-1 visa process, visa fees, interview requirements, and entry timing, US Department of State – Student visas
- F-1 status maintenance, the DSO's role, and day-to-day compliance, Study in the States – Maintaining status
- Form I-20 requirements and its role in student status, Study in the States – Students and the Form I-20
- 2026 fixed-period admission rule and extension-of-stay information, Study in the States – Fixed admission rule quick facts
- Curricular Practical Training definitions and school authorization, Study in the States – F-1 Curricular Practical Training
- OPT expectations, reporting requirements, and unemployment rules, Study in the States – F-1 Optional Practical Training
- Student employment authorization and applicable work restrictions, USCIS – Students and employment
- OPT application windows, eligibility, and authorization requirements, USCIS – Optional Practical Training for F-1 students
- Retrieving and checking Form I-94 after entering the United States, US Customs and Border Protection – I-94
- Official guidance for planning and preparing to study in the United States, EducationUSA – Your five steps to US study