Student visas in the US: types, costs, and requirements

Key takeaways Visa type/fee Best for Core document Can you work? F-1 Academic degrees and language programs Form I-20 Yes, in limited cases J-1 Exchange programs Form DS-2019 Sometimes, if your sponsor allows it M-1 Vocational or nonacademic study Form I-20 Very limited Main visa fee Most student visa applications DS-160 with fee payment Not relevant SEVIS fee Most F-1, M-1, and J-1 applicants I-901 payment record Not relevant *Information correct on 13th August 2026

What types of student visas are available in the US? Most international students will be looking at one of three main categories: F-1, J-1, and M-1. The right visa depends on the type of study or exchange program you will join. F-1 and M-1 students receive Form I-20 from their school, while J-1 exchange visitors receive Form DS-2019 from their designated program sponsor. Visa type Best for Main form Basic work and stay rules F-1 University, college, private school, or language study Form I-20 On-campus work may be allowed, with possible CPT or OPT later; many students are admitted for duration of status J-1 Approved exchange programs Form DS-2019 Work or training depends on sponsor rules and exchange category; stay follows program authorization M-1 Vocational or other nonacademic study Form I-20 No employment during study in most cases; limited practical training may be possible after completion *Information correct on 13th August 2026 What is an F-1 visa? The F-1 is the main academic student visa in the US. It is used for study at SEVP-certified schools, including colleges, universities, private high schools, and language programs. Your school issues Form I-20 after accepting you and entering the required information into SEVIS. Many students researching student visas in the US will be looking at the F-1 route. One thing worth knowing is that on-campus work, CPT, and OPT are separate options with different rules: CPT means Curricular Practical Training linked to your program, and OPT means Optional Practical Training tied to your field of study. What is a J-1 visa? The J-1 is for approved exchange visitor programs. It can cover academic study, including secondary school and college or university exchange programs, but it also covers other categories of cultural and professional exchange. Your designated sponsor issues Form DS-2019 rather than Form I-20. The J-1 visa works differently from the F-1 visa. Rules on work, training, insurance, and the length of your program depend on your exchange category and circumstances, so always confirm the requirements with your sponsor and the official J-1 guidance. What is an M-1 visa? The M-1 visa is generally for vocational or other nonacademic study, such as technical or occupational training. It is not the usual route for a standard academic degree. One of the key differences with this visa is that employment options are much narrower, and eligible practical training is generally limited to the period after you complete your studies. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

Student visa requirements in the US At a practical level, student visa requirements in the US come down to having: The right school or exchange program

The correct eligibility documents

A complete visa application

Evidence that you cover the cost of your studies and your stay Your exact checklist can vary by visa category, embassy or consulate, school or program sponsor, and individual circumstances. What documents do you need? Use this checklist as your starting point for a US student visa application: A passport valid for travel, usually for at least six months beyond your stay unless a country-specific exception applies

Form I-20 for F-1 or M-1, or Form DS-2019 for J-1

DS-160 confirmation page

A visa photo that meets the current format rules

Visa fee payment receipt, if your post requires payment before the interview

I-901 SEVIS fee receipt, if your category requires it

Supporting documents that may be requested, such as financial evidence, transcripts, diplomas or certificates, and relevant test scores You may also need evidence of your intention to leave the US after completing your studies or exchange program. Embassy and consulate procedures can differ, so always review the instructions for the specific location where you apply. How much money do you need to show? There is no single universal dollar amount that every US student visa applicant must show. Instead, you may need to demonstrate that you can cover your educational, living, and travel costs. Your Form I-20 or DS-2019 contains financial information relevant to your particular school or exchange program. Proof of funds is not simply about showing a large account balance. Your evidence should clearly show where the funding comes from and that it is genuinely available to support your studies and stay. Depending on your circumstances, this could include your own funds, family support, scholarships, sponsorship, or other documented sources.

How to apply for a student visa in the US The US student visa application usually starts with being accepted by a school or exchange program. To avoid delays, it is important to: Provide the correct details.

Make payments on time.

Check the rules of your embassy or consulate, as they can vary. Get accepted and receive your Form I-20 or DS-2019 1. Apply to an SEVP-certified school or Department of State-designated exchange program and wait for acceptance. 2. Once accepted, the school or sponsor issues Form I-20 or DS-2019 and registers you in SEVIS. Check your name, passport number, program details, and other personal information as soon as you get the form. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Corrected I-20 or DS-2019 forms can take time. If you spot an error, ask your school or sponsor to correct it before moving ahead with your application where possible. Pay the SEVIS fee and complete Form DS-160 1. Pay the I-901 SEVIS fee after you receive the correct Form I-20 or DS-2019, if your category requires it. 2. Complete Form DS-160 online and print the confirmation page for your interview. 3. Make the personal and program information on your passport, school form, and DS-160 is consistent and accurate. Accurate, consistent information helps avoid problems linking your visa application to the correct SEVIS record. Before you submit anything, verify live fee and form information on the ICE I-901 SEVIS fee page and the Department of State student visa page. Book the appointment and prepare for the interview After submitting your DS-160, follow the instructions for your US embassy or consulate to pay the visa application fee and schedule your interview. Wait times can shift fast, and some locations also publish separate instructions for student or exchange cases. Use this checklist before interview day: Check the local embassy or consulate page for document rules, photo rules, and entry procedures

Review live appointment waits on the Department of State visa wait times page

Bring the documents required for your case, including your passport, DS-160 confirmation page, I-20 or DS-2019, applicable fee receipts, and any supporting financial or academic evidence requested by the embassy or consulate.

Be ready to explain your study plan, how you will pay, and why this program fits your background

Leave room for possible administrative processing and do not book nonrefundable travel too early Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Some embassies publish appointment-day document rules separately from their general visa page, so check both. Keep in mind that visa issuance is not guaranteed, and entry is still decided later at the port of entry.

Student visa costs, timing, and how long it lasts Cost and timing questions matter because the process has more than one fee and more than one clock. A common source of confusion is treating visa validity, program dates, and lawful stay as if they mean the same thing. Applying for a student visa in the US involves several fees and timeframes. Bear in mind that the dates on your visa may not necessarily be exactly the same as your study program dates or those on your Form I-20 or DS-2019. Item Typical fee or timing What affects it Where to verify Visa application fee $185, last checked August 13, 2026 Visa category and exemptions Department of State student or exchange visa page I-901 SEVIS fee $350 for F or M, $220 for J, with certain J categories at $35, last checked August, 2026 Visa and exchange category ICE I-901 SEVIS fee page Visa issuance fee May apply or may be zero Your nationality and visa classification DoS visa reciprocity tables Appointment wait time Varies, last checked August, 2026 Location, season, and visa category Department of State visa wait times page *Information correct on 13th August 2026 How much does a student visa cost? US student visa fees usually include at least two separate charges. The visa application fee is currently $185 for F and M visas and most J visas, although certain US government-sponsored J exchange participants are exempt. The I-901 SEVIS fee is listed separately. Bear in mind that issuance and reciprocity fees can vary, so verify them again before you pay. How long does a US student visa last? This depends upon your study or exchange program. Remember that the visa in your passport is your travel document, while your lawful stay usually depends on your admission record and the dates or status tied to your Form I-20 or DS-2019. Many student visas are valid for five years but this is not always the case. Some applicants may receive a student visa valid for several years, but there is no universal five-year student visa rule. Your visa’s validity also does not determine how long you are allowed to remain in the US after admission.

Can you work in the US with a student visa? You may be able to work in the US with a student visa, but only in specific ways. The key question is not “Can students work?” but “What kind of work is allowed for my visa, and who must approve it first?” What work is allowed on F-1 and J-1 visas? For F-1 students, on-campus work may be allowed under set limits, and later options can include CPT or OPT if you meet the eligibility requirements and obtain the required authorization before starting work. For J-1 students, employment or training depends on the exchange category and program rules and generally requires authorization from the program sponsor. Do: Ask your DSO or sponsor before accepting any paid role

Use the USCIS students and employment page for F-1 and M-1 work rules

Check Taxes in the US if you will have authorized paid work Do not: Assume an internship is automatically allowed

Start working before the authorization is in place What happens after graduation? Eligible F-1 students may apply for post-completion OPT, transfer their SEVIS record to another school or program, or pursue another immigration status if they qualify. These options have separate deadlines and requirements, so it is important to plan before your course ends. J-1 options depend on the exchange category and sponsor rules, while M-1 students generally cannot work during their studies but may qualify for limited practical training after completing their program. Post-study work is not automatic. Do not treat a student visa as a direct path to a green card. Moving from student status to another immigration status may be possible in some circumstances, but it requires a separate legal basis and application process.

What to sort out after you arrive in the US Getting the visa is only the initial stage of your move to the US. Once you land, you will need to arrange a number of things including money, health coverage, housing, and school check-in. Opening a bank account and moving your money to the US Many new students find that major US banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo may ask for proof of a US address or want you to finish identity checks in person before you can open an account. That can be frustrating in your first week, especially if your housing or campus paperwork is still being set up. Fortunately, there are alternative ways to manage your money before local banking is fully in place. A Wise can be useful when you first move to the US, particularly if you need to transfer savings or receive money from your home country. You can hold USD and other supported currencies in one place, convert funds at the mid-market rate, and get account details for receiving payments internationally. Go to Wise Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Opening a US bank account can be harder before you have proof of a local address. Plan how you will access, transfer, and spend money during your first few weeks in the US, rather than relying on a new bank account being ready immediately. Health insurance and first-week admin Use this first-week checklist: Complete your school or sponsor check-in on time and make sure they have your current US address and contact details.

Confirm your health insurance coverage and check your school or sponsor’s insurance requirements.

Confirm where you will be staying, even if your long-term accommodation is not ready yet.

Set up your phone, campus access, and transport basics.

Keep your passport, I-20 or DS-2019, I-94 record, insurance details, and other important documents secure and easy to access. Some of these steps are simply part of settling in, while others can be important for maintaining your student or exchange status. Follow your school or sponsor’s arrival instructions carefully and report changes to your address or other required information within the applicable deadlines.