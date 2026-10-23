Trump Corporate Gold Card for U.S. employers

The Trump Corporate Gold Card is an employer-backed route that lets a company make a $2 million gift on behalf of a named employee and pursue an expedited employment-based green card process. Employers, HR teams, and senior foreign hires are paying attention because it may speed up part of the residence journey, but it also creates unusual cost and policy risks. The Trump Corporate Gold Card doesn’t create a new immigrant category. Instead, it uses existing employment-based first preference (EB-1) and second preference (EB-2) visa pathways, alongside a new Gold Card filing process designed to expedite selected applications. This guide explains what’s confirmed, what’s still evolving, and when alternatives such as EB-5, L-1, EB-1, or EB-2 visas may be a better fit. Policy details were checked against official sources in August 2026. This guide is for general information only, not legal advice, and the process may change through litigation or agency updates.

Key takeaways The Corporate Gold Card is a relatively new program, and there are uncertainties about how it will work going forward.

The Gold Card program offers an expedited EB-1 or EB-2 visa process but must still comply with existing immigration law and security limits.

Applicants need a corporate gift of $2 million per principal employee, plus a filing fee of $15,000 per person.

Applicants and employers should compare the Trump Corporate Gold Card with EB-5, L-1, and standard employment-based routes.

As of the article’s review on 23 October 2026, the program was being challenged in court, and later executive or agency action could narrow or revise it. Wise Account for executives relocating to the U.S. Hold and convert supported currencies

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What the Trump Corporate Gold Card is The Trump Corporate Gold Card is the business version of the Gold Card program. A company or similar entity sponsors a specific employee, pays the filing fee, and later makes a qualifying gift if the case clears screening. What Executive Order 14351 says Executive Order 14351 tells the Department of Commerce, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the Department of State to run a Gold Card program using an expedited process that still has to stay within existing immigration law and security limits. For corporate cases, the order sets a $2 million unrestricted gift to the Department of Commerce. The order also says agencies should treat that gift as evidence tied to EB-1 extraordinary ability or EB-2 exceptional ability and national interest waiver concepts. One thing worth knowing is that this is evidence of eligibility, not a blanket guarantee of approval. What the corporate version changes for businesses The corporate version changes who pays and who controls the case. A company can sponsor 1 employee or several, and the official materials say later reassignment may be possible if the first candidate drops out. That doesn’t remove DHS security vetting and admissibility requirements for corporate applicants, or Visa Bulletin limits where they still apply. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) instructions also show that dependent costs can rise quickly, because a spouse or child listed in the filing adds a $15,000 Form I-140G fee, and a corporate case also requires a $1 million gift for each accompanying dependent who requests a Gold Card.

How companies get a Trump Corporate Gold Card for employees The likely Form I-140G corporate sponsor process has 4 stages: registration, filing, vetting, and final immigration processing. Registration, Form I-140G, and the $2 million donation The published flow starts with Trumpcard.gov, then moves into a USCIS online account once USCIS accepts the initial registration. Employers need to separate 3 cost buckets: the $2 million corporate gift for the principal employee, the $15,000 Form I-140G fee per person, and any later maintenance, transfer, biometrics, or State Department fees. 1 Register the company and employee through Trumpcard.gov. 2 Wait for USCIS to direct the sponsor to create or log in to a USCIS online account. 3 File Form I-140G online with corporate, beneficiary, and funding evidence. 4 Complete consular processing or adjustment of status if the case is approved and a visa number is available. Before moving ahead, confirm who pays for dependents, whether outside counsel will run the filing, how the company will document the lawful source and path of funds, and whether the business would still proceed if the employee later declines the role. DHS vetting, admissibility, and evidence requirements In practice, DHS security vetting and admissibility requirements for corporate applicants mean much more than paying a large fee. Admissibility is the legal screen that asks whether the person may become a U.S. permanent resident at all. USCIS can require biometrics, interviews, background checks, and supporting evidence about the employee’s identity, travel history, employment history, and any past criminal, immigration, sanctions, or security concerns. The applicant business must also show how the company lawfully obtained the money, and how that money moved, step by step, through regulated financial institutions to the required government payment. A fast I-140G review doesn’t automatically mean a fast green card if the employee’s country of birth faces EB-1 or EB-2 Visa Bulletin backlogs.

Reassigning Corporate Gold Card sponsorship to replacement candidates is one of the route’s most unusual features. Executive Order 14351 says agencies must create a process that lets a corporate sponsor stop sponsoring 1 worker and use the original gift as evidence for a different individual. Trumpcard.gov also says the business version has a 1% annual maintenance fee and a 5% transfer fee. For employers, the important factors known at the time of writing are as follows: The first candidate may withdraw, fail vetting, or reject the move. The company may want to preserve the value of the original commitment. The replacement candidate still has to file, be screened, and meet the same legal standards. A transfer isn’t the same as automatic reuse. Decide before filing whether the company would still proceed if the first-choice candidate declines, because even though a gift may be transferable, that doesn’t mean the process will be friction-free.

Trump Corporate Gold Card vs. EB-5, L-1, and standard EB routes This is the core decision section for most readers. The real question isn’t whether the Trump Corporate Gold Card sounds faster, but whether the cost, durability, and fit beat established alternatives. EB-5 investor visa vs. Trump Corporate Gold Card The Gold Card and EB-5 both sit in the premium end of U.S. immigration planning, but they solve different problems. EB-5 is a statutory investor route created by Congress, while the Corporate Gold Card is an executive-order-based employer route with a non-refundable gift model. Route Legal basis Money structure Who it suits Main downside Trump Corporate Gold Card Executive order plus existing EB rules $2 million corporate gift for the principal employee Employers sponsoring a key hire Non-refundable spend and lower legal durability EB-5 Federal statute Qualifying at-risk investment plus job-creation rules High-net-worth applicants using an investor route Capital stays at risk, and timing can still be long Expatica’s guide to EB-5 investors program Read more Trump Corporate Gold Card vs. L-1, EB-1, and EB-2 pathways If the company already employs the candidate abroad, an L-1 may be easier to justify because it’s built for intracompany transfers. If the candidate already has a strong extraordinary ability or national interest waiver profile, a standard EB-1 or EB-2 case may also be worth testing before a company commits $2 million. For example, a multinational moving a senior executive from London to New York may prefer an L-1 if it mainly needs a familiar transfer route. By contrast, a company considering the Gold Card for a star recruit should ask whether that person could already qualify for a standard employer-sponsored green card without the donation. When legal durability matters more than novelty, older routes may be easier to defend internally. Expatica’s guide to L-1 visa: Intracompany transferee Read more