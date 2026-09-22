Moving to the US from UK

This guide explains the key steps for Brits moving to the US, including immigration routes, moving costs, finding a new home, health insurance, and setting up your money.

Key takeaways Make sure you have the correct visa or immigration status before planning the rest of your move. ESTA is intended for eligible short-term visits under the Visa Waiver Program, not for relocating to the US.

Allow for upfront and early costs such as housing deposits, travel, insurance, transport, and first-month bills rather than treating your relocation as one single expense.

The US does not have an NHS-style universal healthcare system. Compare health insurance premiums, deductibles, provider networks, out-of-pocket costs, and the date your coverage begins.

Your UK credit record generally will not transfer directly to US credit bureaus, which can make renting, borrowing, and getting some financial products more difficult at first.

During your first few weeks, focus on establishing proof of address, setting up banking and a US phone number, arranging insurance, and completing any Social Security number or tax ID steps that apply to you. Disclaimer: This guide is general information, not legal, tax, immigration, or insurance advice. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

Choose your visa route and start early Your immigration route shapes your timeline, paperwork, work rights, and when you can realistically move. Check the latest rrequirements with the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Embassy in the UK, and USCIS before you resign from your job, book flights, or ship your belongings. Which visa options are realistic for UK citizens? Your options depend on why you are moving and whether you meet the requirements for a particular immigration category. Employer-sponsored routes may be available if you are moving to take up qualifying work in the US.

Family-based immigration may be possible if you have a qualifying relationship with a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.

Student visas are designed for study, come with employment restrictions, and are generally not suited for permanent immigration to the US.

Investor or business routes are available in certain circumstances, but eligibility requirements vary considerably.

Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) and the Visa Waiver Program are for eligible temporary visits, not for moving to the US to live or work. Use the State Department’s visa categories page to identify the routes that match the purpose of your move, then check the specific eligibility requirements. What paperwork should you gather before you apply? Start collecting UK documents early, as obtaining replacement or certified records can take time. Exact requirements depend on your immigration category and circumstances, but documents you may need include: Valid passports for each applicant

Birth, marriage, divorce, or adoption records

Employment letters, contracts, CVs, or academic records

Police certificates or criminal record checks if requested

Financial evidence such as proof of income, savings, or sponsorship

School, vaccination, or custody records for children Keep your important documents organised and make secure digital copies before you move. Where your visa process requires original or certified civil documents, make sure you have these available rather than relying on scans alone.

Build a realistic UK-to-US moving budget If you’re planning a move to the US from the UK, break your budget into stages: pre-move costs, arrival-week expenses, and first-month living costs. This can make cash flow easier to manage when your first paycheque, lease payments, and visa timeline do not neatly line up. What costs should you expect before and after arrival? Moving costs and general living costs can vary significantly depending on where you settle in the US, so start by identifying the main expenses rather than relying on a single national estimate. About the US Cost of living in the US Read more Make sure your budget allows for: Visa application and document fees

Flights, baggage, and international shipping

Short-term accommodation on arrival

Rental deposits and utility setup costs

Health insurance and any healthcare costs before your coverage starts

School, childcare, or pet relocation costs if relevant

An emergency fund for unexpected expenses during your first few weeks Move your money and set up your finances in the US with Wise Your UK and US finances may overlap for a while, especially if you still have bills to pay at home before your US bank account is fully set up. A multi-currency provider such as Wise can help you hold GBP and USD and transfer money between the two countries before and after your move. For example, you can use Wise to: Keep a GBP buffer for UK expenses, setting aside money for expenses that may continue after you leave.

Get local account details to hold and receive USD to use for payments when you first arrive.

Transfer relocation funds in stages to cover costs such as deposits, rent, or setup costs as you need them.

Spend or make ATM withdrawals for day-to-day payments using the Wise debit card. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more [Visual: Show holding GBP and USD or setting up a transfer in the Wise app.]

How to find a place to live in the US Renting first can give you 6–12 months to get to know local neighborhoods, commuting times, and school districts before making a longer-term housing decision. Reading about some of the best places to live in the US can help you narrow down your options, but local research is essential because housing costs, rental rules, schools, and transport vary considerably between cities and states. When looking for a rental: Ask what proof of income, ID, employment, and immigration documents the landlord or property manager requires.

Be prepared for your UK credit history not to be available through US credit-checking services.

Keep UK bank statements, job offer letters, and immigration papers handy.

Consider a short-term rental before signing a long lease.

If you have children, check school district boundaries before committing to an address.

How health insurance works for new arrivals The US system does not operate like the NHS, so arranging health insurance should be a priority before or soon after you arrive. Many people get coverage through an employer. Depending on your circumstances, you may also be able to buy a plan through Healthcare.gov or your state’s health insurance marketplace. Lawfully present immigrants can generally use the Marketplace if they meet the eligibility requirements, and moving to the US from another country can qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period. New arrivals can also compare international or temporary health insurance, such as Cigna Healthcare, if they need suitable cover while arranging longer-term US insurance. Costs, provider networks, and coverage vary by plan and location, so check the benefits, exclusions, prescription coverage, dependents, provider network, and start date carefully. Here are some useful terms to bear in mind: Premium: your monthly cost.

your monthly cost. Deductible: the amount you pay for certain covered services before your plan starts paying its share.

the amount you pay for certain covered services before your plan starts paying its share. Copay: a fixed amount you pay for certain covered services, such as a doctor’s visit or prescription.

a fixed amount you pay for certain covered services, such as a doctor’s visit or prescription. Network: the doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers contracted with your plan.

the doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers contracted with your plan. Out-of-pocket maximum: the most you pay during the plan year toward covered in-network care through deductibles, copays, and coinsurance; premiums and certain other costs do not count toward it.

Set up your US banking, credit, and first 30 days A few early admin tasks can make your move feel more settled. Banking and credit matter quickly because they can affect renting a home, setting up bills and phone service, and applying for credit. Tasks UK expectation US reality Credit history Existing UK credit file Often starts again from zero Everyday bank account Current account Checking account (will usually need ID plus proof of US address) Salary and bills Existing bank setup A US account can make local payments easier *Information correct on 18th August 2026 Banking How do credit scores work in the US Read more How to open a bank account and start building US credit Opening a checking account with a US bank can make it easier to receive your salary, pay rent and bills, and manage everyday spending. Your UK credit history usually will not transfer automatically, so you may also need to start building a US credit record from scratch. Bring your passport and any immigration, tax ID, and address documents you have.

Check which forms of identification and address verification the bank accepts from new arrivals.

Compare monthly fees, minimum balance requirements, ATM access, and domestic and international transfer fees.

Set up direct deposit and automatic bill payments once your account is ready.

If you have little or no US credit history, consider a secured credit card or another reputable credit-building product.

Keep a cross-border payment option such as Wise available while you are getting your US banking set up. Banking Banking in the US Read more What should you do in your first 30 days? Sort out your Social Security number (SSN) if you are eligible and have not already requested one through the immigration process. If you are not eligible for an SSN but need a US taxpayer identification number for federal tax purposes, check whether you qualify for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). Social Security in the US guide explains the wider system. Get a US phone plan and internet because many services use text verification. Activate health insurance and save digital copies of cards and policy numbers. Set up utilities and confirm what counts as proof of address. Check state and local requirements for tasks such as getting a driver’s license or state ID, registering a vehicle, and enrolling children in school. Having proof of your US address ready can make it easier to complete banking, DMV, school, and other administrative tasks.

Plan for taxes, family moves, and pets If you’re moving to the US with family or pets, some arrangements need to be made well before departure. Use this section as a planning checklist rather than personal tax, legal, or immigration advice. What should Brits know about taxes and reporting? Moving to the US can change where and how you pay tax. Your US tax position depends on factors including your tax residence, immigration status, time spent in the country, and sources of income. Consider specialist UK-US tax advice if you have pensions, property, investments, a business, or self-employment income. The UK-US tax treaty can help determine taxing rights and provide relief from double taxation in certain circumstances, but the outcome depends on your tax residence, income, and the relevant treaty rules.

If you become a US resident for federal tax purposes, you will generally need to report your worldwide income to the US.

State tax rules can differ from federal rules, and states do not always follow federal tax treaty treatment.

Tell HMRC if required when you leave the UK and check whether you still need to report or pay UK tax on UK income or gains.

Keep records of your departure date, income, investments, pensions, property, and taxes paid in both countries. Taxes The tax system in the US Read more What changes if you are moving with children or pets? Request school records, vaccination records, and any other documents your child’s new school or district may require.

Check whether temporary accommodation is suitable for children, pets, or both.

Ask airlines about pet crate, breed, temperature, route, and documentation restrictions before booking.

Recheck US Center for Disease Control (CDC) and US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) requirements close to departure, as the rules depend on the animal and circumstances and can change.

Keep essential medical records, prescriptions, and enough medication for the journey readily accessible. Preparing school, medical, and pet paperwork early can help avoid delays or complications after arrival.