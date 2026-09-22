Moving to the US from UK

Relocation
Moving from the UK to the US takes careful planning, from finding the right visa to arranging healthcare, housing, and your finances. Whether you’re moving for work, family, or study, start by confirming which immigration route applies to you, then plan the rest of your move around it
This guide explains the key steps for Brits moving to the US, including immigration routes, moving costs, finding a new home, health insurance, and setting up your money.
Disclaimer: This guide is general information, not legal, tax, immigration, or insurance advice.
Your immigration route shapes your timeline, paperwork, work rights, and when you can realistically move. Check the latest rrequirements with the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Embassy in the UK, and USCIS before you resign from your job, book flights, or ship your belongings.
Your options depend on why you are moving and whether you meet the requirements for a particular immigration category.
Use the State Department’s visa categories page to identify the routes that match the purpose of your move, then check the specific eligibility requirements.
Start collecting UK documents early, as obtaining replacement or certified records can take time. Exact requirements depend on your immigration category and circumstances, but documents you may need include:
Keep your important documents organised and make secure digital copies before you move. Where your visa process requires original or certified civil documents, make sure you have these available rather than relying on scans alone.
If you’re planning a move to the US from the UK, break your budget into stages: pre-move costs, arrival-week expenses, and first-month living costs. This can make cash flow easier to manage when your first paycheque, lease payments, and visa timeline do not neatly line up.
Moving costs and general living costs can vary significantly depending on where you settle in the US, so start by identifying the main expenses rather than relying on a single national estimate.
Make sure your budget allows for:
Your UK and US finances may overlap for a while, especially if you still have bills to pay at home before your US bank account is fully set up. A multi-currency provider such as Wise can help you hold GBP and USD and transfer money between the two countries before and after your move.
For example, you can use Wise to:
[Visual: Show holding GBP and USD or setting up a transfer in the Wise app.]
Renting first can give you 6–12 months to get to know local neighborhoods, commuting times, and school districts before making a longer-term housing decision.
Reading about some of the best places to live in the US can help you narrow down your options, but local research is essential because housing costs, rental rules, schools, and transport vary considerably between cities and states.
When looking for a rental:
The US system does not operate like the NHS, so arranging health insurance should be a priority before or soon after you arrive.
Many people get coverage through an employer. Depending on your circumstances, you may also be able to buy a plan through Healthcare.gov or your state’s health insurance marketplace. Lawfully present immigrants can generally use the Marketplace if they meet the eligibility requirements, and moving to the US from another country can qualify you for a Special Enrollment Period.
New arrivals can also compare international or temporary health insurance, such as Cigna Healthcare, if they need suitable cover while arranging longer-term US insurance.
Costs, provider networks, and coverage vary by plan and location, so check the benefits, exclusions, prescription coverage, dependents, provider network, and start date carefully.
Here are some useful terms to bear in mind:
A few early admin tasks can make your move feel more settled. Banking and credit matter quickly because they can affect renting a home, setting up bills and phone service, and applying for credit.
|Tasks
|UK expectation
|US reality
|Credit history
|Existing UK credit file
|Often starts again from zero
|Everyday bank account
|Current account
|Checking account (will usually need ID plus proof of US address)
|Salary and bills
|Existing bank setup
|A US account can make local payments easier
Opening a checking account with a US bank can make it easier to receive your salary, pay rent and bills, and manage everyday spending. Your UK credit history usually will not transfer automatically, so you may also need to start building a US credit record from scratch.
Having proof of your US address ready can make it easier to complete banking, DMV, school, and other administrative tasks.
If you’re moving to the US with family or pets, some arrangements need to be made well before departure. Use this section as a planning checklist rather than personal tax, legal, or immigration advice.
Moving to the US can change where and how you pay tax. Your US tax position depends on factors including your tax residence, immigration status, time spent in the country, and sources of income.
Consider specialist UK-US tax advice if you have pensions, property, investments, a business, or self-employment income.
Preparing school, medical, and pet paperwork early can help avoid delays or complications after arrival.
The differences are manageable, but they can catch you out when you’re still getting settled. Sales tax is often added at checkout, distances can be longer than they look on a map, and even small differences in everyday terminology can cause confusion.
|UK term or habit
|US term or habit
|Why it matters
|Current account
|Checking account
|Banking and account applications
|Postcode
|Zip code
|Address and online forms
|Mobile phone
|Cell phone
|Phone plans and everyday conversation
|Flat
|Apartment
|Rental and property listings
|NHS
|Checking your insurance network
|Healthcare access and costs
|Tax usually included in displayed price
|Sales tax often added at checkout
|The final price may be higher
FAQ
Yes. UK citizens need an appropriate visa or immigration status to live in the US. ESTA and the Visa Waiver Program are for eligible short visits, not for relocating permanently. Check current State Department and USCIS requirements before planning around a departure date.
Sometimes. A US job is not required for every immigration route. Depending on your circumstances, you may qualify through family, study, or certain business or investment routes, while many employment-based routes require a US employer. Start by checking the official visa and immigration categories that apply to your situation.
It depends on the immigration route, document readiness, interview availability, and your moving arrangements. Check current State Department visa wait times and USCIS processing times where relevant, and plan around confirmed approvals rather than best-case estimates.
Sometimes, but options are limited and eligibility requirements vary between banks. Some newcomers use a cross-border service such as Wise for GBP-to-USD transfers and spending during the move, then open a US checking account once they arrive and have the identification and other documents their chosen bank requires.
Often, yes, but the requirements depend on the animal, its travel history, your destination state, and the airline. For dogs, check the latest CDC import rules, as well as USDA APHIS and state requirements where relevant. Recheck everything close to departure because documentation and entry requirements can change.
(accessed 18th August 2026)
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