Moving to the US from India: visa, costs, and first steps

Moving from India to the US takes more than booking a flight. You’ll need to line up the right visa, estimate relocation and first-month costs, and plan for practical essentials such as housing, healthcare, banking, and paperwork. Start by choosing a realistic immigration route, building a budget for your first 90 days, and working through the essentials before you fly. This guide explains the key steps and what to expect when you arrive.

Key takeaways Visa route: choose between temporary, immigrant, or step-by-step paths.

choose between temporary, immigrant, or step-by-step paths. Paperwork: gather identity, civil, school or work, and health records early.

gather identity, civil, school or work, and health records early. Budget: plan for deposits, setup costs, and a first-paycheck gap.

plan for deposits, setup costs, and a first-paycheck gap. Housing and insurance: expect credit checks, and arrange cover before or soon after arrival.

expect credit checks, and arrange cover before or soon after arrival. First month: set up banking, credit, and key admin fast. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more Note: Rules and provider terms change, so treat this guide as general information and verify important details before you commit.

Choose the right visa route and start paperwork early This section provides general information, not immigration or legal advice. It can help you narrow down the most relevant route before you spend significant time or money on applications and relocation plans. Which visa and green card paths are most common for Indian movers? Common routes include family-based and employment-based immigration, temporary work or study visas, and spouse or fiancé(e) visas. However, these routes have different eligibility rules, timelines, and paths to permanent residence. Route Who it suits Status type Key watchout Family based Close relatives Usually immigrant Eligibility and visa availability depend on the relationship Employment based Sponsored workers Temporary or immigrant Some green card categories have long waits for Indian applicants Student Degree students Temporary F-1 status does not itself provide permanent residence (needs later work or family route) Spouse or fiancé Partners of US citizens Immigrant (temporary first for fiancé) Relationship and documentation requirements (K-1 holders must marry within required period then apply to adjust status) *Information correct on 19th August 2026 If you are pursuing a numerically limited family- or employment-based immigrant visa, check the latest US Department of State Visa Bulletin for priority-date availability. Visa availability can change from month to month, so avoid assuming that a temporary US visa will translate into a quick green card. Visas & Immigration Permanent residence in the US: Green Card guide Read more What documents should you gather before you book your move? Start gathering your passport, visa and immigration paperwork, birth and marriage certificates where relevant, school and vaccination records, and financial or employment documents required for your route. If children or pets are moving too, add school records, parental consent documents where required, and the relevant pet health and travel paperwork. Check the official document requirements for your specific visa before applying and again as you prepare to travel. Requirements for translations, civil documents, medical examinations, police certificates, and document validity can vary by route.

Build a realistic budget before you move Costs for moving to the US from India go well beyond airfare. Some of your biggest expenses can arrive before your first salary, so build a cash-flow plan as well as a total relocation budget that covers ongoing US living costs. How much money should you set aside for the first 90 days? Plan for costs that may arrive before your first paycheck, especially if you are moving to an expensive city or relocating with family. This could include: Rent deposit and first month’s rent

Temporary accommodation

Groceries, transport, and phone

Health and insurance costs

Emergency buffer If your employer reimburses relocation expenses, check which costs are covered and when you will actually receive the money. How to move money for deposits, rent, and first-month expenses Keep enough money accessible for your first few days, but use traceable payment methods rather than cash for large expenses such as rental deposits where possible. Compare transfer fees and exchange rates when moving INR to USD, as both can affect how many dollars you actually receive. For larger transfers from India to the US, compare banks and international money transfer providers on the exchange rate, fees, transfer limits, and expected delivery time. Wise is one option to consider for INR-to-USD transfers, but check current pricing and route availability before sending, as these can change. Compare Wise pricing

Sort housing, health insurance, and taxes before arrival These three tasks need sorting out early. However, they can be tricky to arrange without the necessary documentation in place or with no US credit history. How to find a place to live in the US Many newcomers find temporary housing initially, then sign a longer lease once they’re more settled and can visit good places to live first-hand. A lease is your rental contract, and landlords may ask for ID, income proof, bank statements, and a credit check. A US credit score is a number based on your credit history, and landlords may use it when assessing an application. If you do not yet have US credit history, you may be asked for additional evidence or a co-signer – someone who takes responsibility for the rent if you do not pay. How to choose health insurance as a new arrival If your employer offers health insurance, check when coverage starts, what it costs, and whether your spouse or children can join. If you need to arrange your own cover, check whether you are eligible for a plan through the federal or your state’s Health Insurance Marketplace; moving to the US may also give you access to a Special Enrollment Period if you meet the requirements. A deductible is the amount you generally pay for covered services before your plan starts paying according to its terms, while a network is the group of doctors, hospitals, and other providers contracted with the plan. You can also compare private or international health insurance, such as Cigna Health, but check carefully how benefits, provider networks, exclusions, maternity cover, and start dates work. Insurance Insurance in the US Read more What tax basics should Indians moving to the US understand? US taxes can apply at the federal level and, depending on where you live or work, at state and local levels too. Your US tax residency is important: once you are treated as a US tax resident, you may generally need to report worldwide income, including income from India, while foreign accounts and assets can trigger additional reporting requirements. Check when you become a US tax resident and when you first need to file.

Keep records of Indian income, taxes paid, and major assets.

Check whether foreign-account or foreign-asset reporting requirements apply.

Use the India-US tax treaty and IRS guidance as a starting point, then speak to a qualified tax professional if you keep strong ties to India Taxes The tax system in the US Read more

What to do in your first 30 days in the US Your first month is mostly about getting the basics working so daily life becomes easier. Start with money and ID tasks, then handle anything that affects work, housing, school, or health access. How to set up your banking and credit in the US Large US banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo have extensive branch networks, but compare account fees, minimum-balance requirements, ATM access, and newcomer requirements before choosing one. Depending on the bank and account, you may be asked for: your passport or other ID

immigration documents

proof of address

an SSN or other taxpayer identification information. Your US credit history can affect future borrowing and may also matter when renting a home or signing up for certain services. Most newcomers from India will need to establish US credit history after arrival rather than relying on their Indian credit score. If you are eligible for relevant features, the Wise account can be useful for holding supported currencies and receiving money using available account details. Check current eligibility, fees, and feature availability before relying on it for your move. What other paperwork should you handle after arrival? Check your Social Security number (SSN) status. If you did not request or receive one through your immigration process and you’re eligible for an SSN, apply through the Social Security Administration. An SSN is particularly important for employment, tax, and social security purposes. Plan your state ID or driver’s license. Requirements and deadlines vary by state, so check your state’s motor vehicle agency and keep your immigration, address, and insurance documents accessible. Finish your arrival admin. Enroll children in school where relevant, report your new address to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) or other authorities where required, and keep secure digital backups of important documents.