Moving to the US from India: visa, costs, and first steps

Relocation
Plan your move from India to the US with a clear view of visas, costs, and first-month setup.
Moving from India to the US takes more than booking a flight. You’ll need to line up the right visa, estimate relocation and first-month costs, and plan for practical essentials such as housing, healthcare, banking, and paperwork.
Start by choosing a realistic immigration route, building a budget for your first 90 days, and working through the essentials before you fly. This guide explains the key steps and what to expect when you arrive.
Note: Rules and provider terms change, so treat this guide as general information and verify important details before you commit.
This section provides general information, not immigration or legal advice. It can help you narrow down the most relevant route before you spend significant time or money on applications and relocation plans.
Common routes include family-based and employment-based immigration, temporary work or study visas, and spouse or fiancé(e) visas. However, these routes have different eligibility rules, timelines, and paths to permanent residence.
|Route
|Who it suits
|Status type
|Key watchout
|Family based
|Close relatives
|Usually immigrant
|Eligibility and visa availability depend on the relationship
|Employment based
|Sponsored workers
|Temporary or immigrant
|Some green card categories have long waits for Indian applicants
|Student
|Degree students
|Temporary
|F-1 status does not itself provide permanent residence (needs later work or family route)
|Spouse or fiancé
|Partners of US citizens
|Immigrant (temporary first for fiancé)
|Relationship and documentation requirements (K-1 holders must marry within required period then apply to adjust status)
If you are pursuing a numerically limited family- or employment-based immigrant visa, check the latest US Department of State Visa Bulletin for priority-date availability. Visa availability can change from month to month, so avoid assuming that a temporary US visa will translate into a quick green card.
Start gathering your passport, visa and immigration paperwork, birth and marriage certificates where relevant, school and vaccination records, and financial or employment documents required for your route.
If children or pets are moving too, add school records, parental consent documents where required, and the relevant pet health and travel paperwork.
Check the official document requirements for your specific visa before applying and again as you prepare to travel. Requirements for translations, civil documents, medical examinations, police certificates, and document validity can vary by route.
Costs for moving to the US from India go well beyond airfare. Some of your biggest expenses can arrive before your first salary, so build a cash-flow plan as well as a total relocation budget that covers ongoing US living costs.
Plan for costs that may arrive before your first paycheck, especially if you are moving to an expensive city or relocating with family. This could include:
If your employer reimburses relocation expenses, check which costs are covered and when you will actually receive the money.
Keep enough money accessible for your first few days, but use traceable payment methods rather than cash for large expenses such as rental deposits where possible. Compare transfer fees and exchange rates when moving INR to USD, as both can affect how many dollars you actually receive.
For larger transfers from India to the US, compare banks and international money transfer providers on the exchange rate, fees, transfer limits, and expected delivery time. Wise is one option to consider for INR-to-USD transfers, but check current pricing and route availability before sending, as these can change.
These three tasks need sorting out early. However, they can be tricky to arrange without the necessary documentation in place or with no US credit history.
Many newcomers find temporary housing initially, then sign a longer lease once they’re more settled and can visit good places to live first-hand. A lease is your rental contract, and landlords may ask for ID, income proof, bank statements, and a credit check.
A US credit score is a number based on your credit history, and landlords may use it when assessing an application. If you do not yet have US credit history, you may be asked for additional evidence or a co-signer – someone who takes responsibility for the rent if you do not pay.
If your employer offers health insurance, check when coverage starts, what it costs, and whether your spouse or children can join. If you need to arrange your own cover, check whether you are eligible for a plan through the federal or your state’s Health Insurance Marketplace; moving to the US may also give you access to a Special Enrollment Period if you meet the requirements.
A deductible is the amount you generally pay for covered services before your plan starts paying according to its terms, while a network is the group of doctors, hospitals, and other providers contracted with the plan.
You can also compare private or international health insurance, such as Cigna Health, but check carefully how benefits, provider networks, exclusions, maternity cover, and start dates work.
US taxes can apply at the federal level and, depending on where you live or work, at state and local levels too.
Your US tax residency is important: once you are treated as a US tax resident, you may generally need to report worldwide income, including income from India, while foreign accounts and assets can trigger additional reporting requirements.
Your first month is mostly about getting the basics working so daily life becomes easier. Start with money and ID tasks, then handle anything that affects work, housing, school, or health access.
Large US banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo have extensive branch networks, but compare account fees, minimum-balance requirements, ATM access, and newcomer requirements before choosing one.
Depending on the bank and account, you may be asked for:
Your US credit history can affect future borrowing and may also matter when renting a home or signing up for certain services. Most newcomers from India will need to establish US credit history after arrival rather than relying on their Indian credit score.
If you are eligible for relevant features, the Wise account can be useful for holding supported currencies and receiving money using available account details. Check current eligibility, fees, and feature availability before relying on it for your move.
Moving as a family usually requires more coordination, not just more paperwork. Check the requirements for each family member early, as a missing document or eligibility issue can delay work, school, healthcare, or travel plans.
Check whether your spouse can work in the US, as work authorization varies by dependent immigration status. Families should also plan for school and vaccination records, suitable housing, childcare where needed, and health insurance that covers each family member from the appropriate start date.
If you have children, check the enrollment requirements for your destination school district before you arrive. You may need documents such as proof of your new address, identification, previous school records, and vaccination or other health records.
Start early by checking vaccination and health requirements, airline rules, approved carriers or crates, and the entry requirements for your destination state. For dogs coming from India, check the current Center for Disease Control (CDC) rules first, as well as any applicable US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Servce (APHIS) guidance before you travel.
Keep vaccination records, health documents, and required import forms accessible while travelling rather than packing them only in checked baggage.
FAQ
Common routes include family-based immigration, employment-based visas, student visas, and marriage or fiancé pathways. The right option depends on why you are moving, your eligibility, and whether you plan to stay temporarily or permanently, so check current USCIS and US Department of State requirements before applying.
There is no single amount, as costs vary significantly by destination, housing choice, family size, and whether an employer covers any relocation expenses. Budget for costs such as temporary accommodation, rental deposits, transport, healthcare and insurance, everyday expenses, and an emergency buffer before your first paycheck.
There is no separate green-card route specifically for Indian citizens. Major pathways include family-based and employment-based immigration, while someone initially in the US on a temporary visa may later qualify for permanent residence through an eligible route. Some preference categories have particularly long waits for applicants chargeable to India, so check the current Visa Bulletin.
Often, yes. Opening a bank account does not normally depend on having an established US credit history, although identification and other requirements vary by bank and account. Credit history becomes more relevant when applying for loans or credit cards and may also be checked by landlords and some service providers.
It is sensible to arrange health coverage from the appropriate date because medical care in the US can be expensive without insurance. Your options depend on factors such as your immigration status, employer coverage, state, and arrival date, so check what coverage is available before you travel and whether there will be any gap after you arrive.
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