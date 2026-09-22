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Relocation

Moving to the US from China: visas, costs, and first steps

Plan your move from China to the US with a clear view of visas, costs, and first-week tasks.

Adam Nowek
Written by
Last updated

Building a new life in America is a huge milestone, and arriving prepared is the best way to enjoy the journey. While US systems, like starting your credit history from scratch, operate differently from those in China, each step is straightforward once you know what to expect.

Our practical guide helps you manage your first crucial weeks on the ground with peace of mind.

Key takeaways

  • Choose the right immigration route: Match your plans to the appropriate visa or Green Card pathway, as requirements and timelines vary.
  • Plan your initial budget: Account for housing deposits, first-month expenses, money transfers, and exchange costs.
  • Prepare for temporary housing: Landlords may request proof of income and a US credit history.
  • Arrange health insurance: Make sure your coverage begins as soon as you arrive, as US healthcare can be expensive.
  • Understand your tax obligations: Check tax residency, identification requirements, and overseas account reporting rules.

Note: This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, financial, or tax advice. Verify current rules with USCIS, the US Department of State, the IRS, SSA, healthcare.gov, CDC, USDA APHIS, and relevant Chinese institutions before you act.

Choose the right US immigration route

The best route depends on why you are moving. Family sponsorship, employer-backed immigration, student visas, and temporary work visas solve different problems, and they do not move at the same speed.

A common question is whether a temporary visa turns into permanent residence on its own. Put simply, it does not, and you’ll usually need a separate petition, a qualifying sponsor, or another immigrant category.

Common visa and green card options for Chinese nationals

If you are researching how to get a green card as a Chinese national, start with the official USCIS green card eligibility categories and match the route to your own facts.

RouteUsually fitsWhat to know
Family-based immigrationSpouses, parents, children, some siblingsOften the clearest permanent route if you have a qualifying relative
Employment-based pathsSponsored workers, executives, some highly skilled applicantsCan lead to a green card, but category rules and employer steps matter
Student to work routeF-1 study, then OPT or employer sponsorshipUseful for study plans, but not a direct green card by itself
Temporary work visasShort or medium-term employmentGood for entry, but you still need a separate long-term strategy

What visa backlogs and approvals mean in practice

Official waiting times can fluctuate wildly depending on embassy interview queues and whether you are applying from home or already within the US.

For many family and corporate sponsorships, your actual departure date depends heavily on the State Department’s monthly visa bulletin, which reveals exactly when new visa numbers open up.

Because these timelines shift constantly, it is best not to treat a filed application as a fixed moving date. Holding off on resigning from your current job, signing a new lease, or scheduling international movers until your visa is officially approved keeps you safe from massive headaches if your paperwork runs into sudden delays.

  • Check the current stage of your case with USCIS or the consulate.
  • Keep housing and shipping plans flexible until your visa is issued.
  • Store every filing, receipt, and notice in one place.

Plan the move before you leave China

Before you leave China, build a plan for your first month, not just your flight. Rent deposits, temporary housing, transport, school costs, and insurance can all hit before the first paycheck arrives.

Also plan your paperwork flow. Do not rely on one printed folder or assume the first month will be cheap. Keep digital backups, allow time for translations, and make sure you can still access Chinese accounts and records after you land.

Budget and transfer planning

Your first US budget usually has more deposits than a normal month will. If you need to move money from China to the US, compare timing, fees, and access in advance.

Expats often use Wise for international transfers because they can send and convert funds across multiple currencies, with transparent and mid-market rates. Reviewing live pricing and delivery speeds before converting Chinese Yuan to US Dollars helps you stretch your savings further during your first few weeks.

Typical expenses in your first month usually include:

  • Temporary housing, first rent, and security deposits
  • Phone setup, transport, food, and basic household items
  • Health cover from day one, including deductibles, the amount you pay before many services are covered, and emergency costs
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Paperwork to gather before departure

  • Passport, visa paperwork, and any I-20, I-797, or employer letters
  • Birth, marriage, adoption, and custody records, with translations where needed
  • School, vaccination, and medical records for every family member
  • Banking, tax, and income records for both countries
  • Shipping inventories, housing references, and copies of key contracts
  • Pet records, microchip details, vaccination certificates, and airline paperwork, if relevant

Find housing and settle your first weeks in the US

Rushing into a long-term lease the moment you land can lead to major regrets. Many newcomers find success by breaking the process up into two phases: securing temporary accommodation for their first month, then searching for a permanent home once they get a feel for local neighborhoods and traffic patterns.

Having this breathing room is especially important if you are arriving without an American credit score or local pay stubs, as landlords routinely reject applications that lack official US financial records.

For those relocating with children, investigating school enrollment boundaries and daily transit times ahead of time ensures your new neighborhood aligns with your family’s daily routine.

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Finding a place to live

Landlords may ask for identity documents, proof of income, and a credit history. Chinese credit history usually does not transfer to the US, so some newcomers start with a furnished short-term stay while they build their file.

  • Start with temporary accommodation if your paperwork or credit is not ready
  • Ask about deposits, utilities, and lease rules before paying anything
  • For families, check school catchment or district rules before signing
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First services to set up after arrival

  1. First week: Get a US phone plan and a practical local transport setup.
  2. First two weeks: If you have work authorization or another qualifying basis, apply for an SSN, a Social Security number, and read Expatica’s social security in the US guide. If you are not eligible for an SSN, you may later need an ITIN, an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, for tax filing.
  3. Once housing is stable, set up utilities, internet, and renter’s insurance where needed.
  4. In the first month, start school registration, doctor registration, and local records for children if relevant.

Set up banking, credit, taxes, and Social Security

This is where many China-to-US moves get harder than expected. The first goal is access to money and payments. The longer goal is a stable bank account, a credit score, and clean tax records.

One thing worth knowing is that these pieces do not arrive together. You may get housing before credit, an SSN before a credit file, or income before you fully understand US reporting rules.

For a deeper look at navigating these initial setup tasks, you can read our banking in the US guide.

Closeup of the boxes for social security number (SSN) or employer identification number (EIN) on Form W-9, Request for Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and Certification.

Open accounts and start building credit

Major local banks such as Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo may ask for a passport, visa or immigration document, proof of address, and a tax ID depending on the account. Requirements vary, so check the bank’s current list before your appointment.

As we’ve already mentioned, Chinese credit history usually does not transfer to the US, meaning your credit score, the number lenders use to judge borrowing risk, usually starts blank.

Establishing an American payment history is an essential first step, and prioritizing your local bill payments will help lift your score over time.

If you need a convenient alternative while your local accounts are pending, a Wise Account allows you to hold, receive, exchange, and spend money across multiple currencies seamlessly.

You can get USD account details to receive funds conveniently in dollars, making it simple to transfer your moving budget over from China. Plus, having a multi-currency debit card ready from day one means you can tap to pay for your first grocery runs and transit fares without paying inflated bank markup rates.

Learn more about Wise

While Wise offers these flexible financial services to ease your transition, please note that it operates as a regulated financial institution rather than a bank.

NeedWhat you may needPractical first step
Basic bank accessPassport, visa status, address, tax ID if requiredBook a branch appointment and ask for the exact document list
Credit buildingPayment history and sometimes a secured cardStart small and pay every statement on time
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Understand tax residency and reporting rules

  • Tax residency: You can become a US tax resident through the green card test or the substantial presence test, which counts days in the country across a three-year formula. Once that happens, worldwide income may need to be reported.
  • Chinese accounts: FBAR and FATCA are reporting frameworks that may apply to Chinese bank or investment accounts once you are a US tax resident and meet the relevant thresholds. Start with Expatica’s taxes in the US guide, then verify the details with the IRS or a qualified cross-border adviser.
  • Treaty and credits: The US-China tax treaty and foreign tax credits may reduce double taxation in some cases, but they do not remove all filing duties. Get case-specific advice before you restructure savings, investments, or property.

Arrange health insurance and plan for family or pets

Health insurance is one of the biggest first-month shocks because US care can be expensive even for routine treatment. Your options may depend on your employer, immigration status, income, and state rules.

Family and pet logistics can also change your timeline. School records, childcare, and pet-entry documents are often the reason an otherwise ready move gets delayed.

Choose health insurance from day one

Common options include employer-sponsored cover, ACA marketplace plans, and private international insurance. When comparing plans, look at the start date, provider network, deductible, monthly premium, and total out-of-pocket risk in practice.

Expatica’s insurance in the US guide explains the basics. If you want continuity across borders, Cigna Health is one international option to compare alongside local plans and employer cover.

  • Check the exact cover start date
  • Confirm which doctors and hospitals are in network
  • Compare deductible, premium, and annual out-of-pocket limits
  • Ask what is and is not covered before arrival

Cigna Global

Enjoy peace of mind while living in the US with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals.

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Moving with children and bringing pets

  • Gather school records, report cards, and vaccination documents early
  • Budget for childcare, school supplies, and larger housing needs
  • Check waitlists if you need daycare soon after arrival
  • Confirm airline, CDC, and USDA APHIS pet rules before booking
  • Start dog-import checks especially early, because China is treated as a high-risk country for dog rabies by CDC guidance as of July 2026

A common mistake is waiting until the last few weeks to research school enrollment or pet paperwork. That can force a later flight, extra temporary housing, or separate travel for part of the family.

FAQ

FAQs

Can a Chinese citizen move to the US permanently?

Yes, but permanent relocation usually depends on an immigrant pathway such as family sponsorship, employment-based immigration, or another qualifying category. A visitor visa is not a permanent move route, so verify the exact category, sponsor requirements, and current official rules before you make commitments.

How can a Chinese national get a green card in the US?

The most common routes are family-based and employment-based immigration, with some people also qualifying through other specific categories. If you want to know how to get a green card as a Chinese national, start with USCIS eligibility rules and then check the latest visa bulletin because timelines vary by category and case.

Do you need to report Chinese bank accounts after moving to the US?

You may have to once you become a US tax resident and meet the relevant reporting thresholds. FBAR and FATCA are reporting systems, not taxes by themselves, but they can create filing duties, so check your status carefully before tax season.

Can you bring a dog or cat from China to the US?

Often yes, but the rules vary by animal, airline, vaccination record, and current CDC or USDA requirements. Dogs usually need the most planning, especially when rabies-related controls apply, so start early and verify the current rules before travel.

Resources

Checked 17th July 2026

Adam Nowek

About the author

Originally from Vancouver, Adam has lived in Belgium and Hong Kong and is currently residing in the Netherlands.

His interests range a wide spectrum of topics, from digital nomads and modern conflict to sports and local craft beer.

More articles by Adam Nowek
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