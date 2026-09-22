Moving to the US from China: visas, costs, and first steps

Building a new life in America is a huge milestone, and arriving prepared is the best way to enjoy the journey. While US systems, like starting your credit history from scratch, operate differently from those in China, each step is straightforward once you know what to expect. Our practical guide helps you manage your first crucial weeks on the ground with peace of mind.

Key takeaways Choose the right immigration route: Match your plans to the appropriate visa or Green Card pathway, as requirements and timelines vary.

Match your plans to the appropriate visa or Green Card pathway, as requirements and timelines vary. Plan your initial budget: Account for housing deposits, first-month expenses, money transfers, and exchange costs.

Account for housing deposits, first-month expenses, money transfers, and exchange costs. Prepare for temporary housing: Landlords may request proof of income and a US credit history.

Landlords may request proof of income and a US credit history. Arrange health insurance: Make sure your coverage begins as soon as you arrive, as US healthcare can be expensive.

Make sure your coverage begins as soon as you arrive, as US healthcare can be expensive. Understand your tax obligations: Check tax residency, identification requirements, and overseas account reporting rules. Note: This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, financial, or tax advice. Verify current rules with USCIS, the US Department of State, the IRS, SSA, healthcare.gov, CDC, USDA APHIS, and relevant Chinese institutions before you act.

Choose the right US immigration route The best route depends on why you are moving. Family sponsorship, employer-backed immigration, student visas, and temporary work visas solve different problems, and they do not move at the same speed. A common question is whether a temporary visa turns into permanent residence on its own. Put simply, it does not, and you’ll usually need a separate petition, a qualifying sponsor, or another immigrant category. Common visa and green card options for Chinese nationals If you are researching how to get a green card as a Chinese national, start with the official USCIS green card eligibility categories and match the route to your own facts. Route Usually fits What to know Family-based immigration Spouses, parents, children, some siblings Often the clearest permanent route if you have a qualifying relative Employment-based paths Sponsored workers, executives, some highly skilled applicants Can lead to a green card, but category rules and employer steps matter Student to work route F-1 study, then OPT or employer sponsorship Useful for study plans, but not a direct green card by itself Temporary work visas Short or medium-term employment Good for entry, but you still need a separate long-term strategy What visa backlogs and approvals mean in practice Official waiting times can fluctuate wildly depending on embassy interview queues and whether you are applying from home or already within the US. For many family and corporate sponsorships, your actual departure date depends heavily on the State Department’s monthly visa bulletin, which reveals exactly when new visa numbers open up. Because these timelines shift constantly, it is best not to treat a filed application as a fixed moving date. Holding off on resigning from your current job, signing a new lease, or scheduling international movers until your visa is officially approved keeps you safe from massive headaches if your paperwork runs into sudden delays. Check the current stage of your case with USCIS or the consulate.

Keep housing and shipping plans flexible until your visa is issued.

Store every filing, receipt, and notice in one place.

Plan the move before you leave China Before you leave China, build a plan for your first month, not just your flight. Rent deposits, temporary housing, transport, school costs, and insurance can all hit before the first paycheck arrives. Also plan your paperwork flow. Do not rely on one printed folder or assume the first month will be cheap. Keep digital backups, allow time for translations, and make sure you can still access Chinese accounts and records after you land. Budget and transfer planning Your first US budget usually has more deposits than a normal month will. If you need to move money from China to the US, compare timing, fees, and access in advance. Expats often use Wise for international transfers because they can send and convert funds across multiple currencies, with transparent and mid-market rates. Reviewing live pricing and delivery speeds before converting Chinese Yuan to US Dollars helps you stretch your savings further during your first few weeks. Typical expenses in your first month usually include: Temporary housing, first rent, and security deposits

Phone setup, transport, food, and basic household items

Health cover from day one, including deductibles, the amount you pay before many services are covered, and emergency costs About the US Cost of living in the US in 2026: A guide for expats Read more Paperwork to gather before departure Passport, visa paperwork, and any I-20, I-797, or employer letters

Birth, marriage, adoption, and custody records, with translations where needed

School, vaccination, and medical records for every family member

Banking, tax, and income records for both countries

Shipping inventories, housing references, and copies of key contracts

Pet records, microchip details, vaccination certificates, and airline paperwork, if relevant

Find housing and settle your first weeks in the US Rushing into a long-term lease the moment you land can lead to major regrets. Many newcomers find success by breaking the process up into two phases: securing temporary accommodation for their first month, then searching for a permanent home once they get a feel for local neighborhoods and traffic patterns. Having this breathing room is especially important if you are arriving without an American credit score or local pay stubs, as landlords routinely reject applications that lack official US financial records. For those relocating with children, investigating school enrollment boundaries and daily transit times ahead of time ensures your new neighborhood aligns with your family’s daily routine. Children’s education International schools in the US for expat families Read more Finding a place to live Landlords may ask for identity documents, proof of income, and a credit history. Chinese credit history usually does not transfer to the US, so some newcomers start with a furnished short-term stay while they build their file. Start with temporary accommodation if your paperwork or credit is not ready

Ask about deposits, utilities, and lease rules before paying anything

For families, check school catchment or district rules before signing Relocation Best places to live in the US as an expat Read more First services to set up after arrival First week: Get a US phone plan and a practical local transport setup. First two weeks: If you have work authorization or another qualifying basis, apply for an SSN, a Social Security number, and read Expatica’s social security in the US guide. If you are not eligible for an SSN, you may later need an ITIN, an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, for tax filing. Once housing is stable, set up utilities, internet, and renter’s insurance where needed. In the first month, start school registration, doctor registration, and local records for children if relevant.

Set up banking, credit, taxes, and Social Security This is where many China-to-US moves get harder than expected. The first goal is access to money and payments. The longer goal is a stable bank account, a credit score, and clean tax records. One thing worth knowing is that these pieces do not arrive together. You may get housing before credit, an SSN before a credit file, or income before you fully understand US reporting rules. For a deeper look at navigating these initial setup tasks, you can read our banking in the US guide. Closeup of the boxes for social security number (SSN) or employer identification number (EIN) on Form W-9, Request for Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) and Certification. Open accounts and start building credit Major local banks such as Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo may ask for a passport, visa or immigration document, proof of address, and a tax ID depending on the account. Requirements vary, so check the bank’s current list before your appointment. As we’ve already mentioned, Chinese credit history usually does not transfer to the US, meaning your credit score, the number lenders use to judge borrowing risk, usually starts blank. Establishing an American payment history is an essential first step, and prioritizing your local bill payments will help lift your score over time. If you need a convenient alternative while your local accounts are pending, a Wise Account allows you to hold, receive, exchange, and spend money across multiple currencies seamlessly. You can get USD account details to receive funds conveniently in dollars, making it simple to transfer your moving budget over from China. Plus, having a multi-currency debit card ready from day one means you can tap to pay for your first grocery runs and transit fares without paying inflated bank markup rates. Learn more about Wise While Wise offers these flexible financial services to ease your transition, please note that it operates as a regulated financial institution rather than a bank. Need What you may need Practical first step Basic bank access Passport, visa status, address, tax ID if required Book a branch appointment and ask for the exact document list Credit building Payment history and sometimes a secured card Start small and pay every statement on time Money management How to build credit in the US fast as a newcomer Read more Understand tax residency and reporting rules Tax residency: You can become a US tax resident through the green card test or the substantial presence test, which counts days in the country across a three-year formula. Once that happens, worldwide income may need to be reported.

You can become a US tax resident through the green card test or the substantial presence test, which counts days in the country across a three-year formula. Once that happens, worldwide income may need to be reported. Chinese accounts: FBAR and FATCA are reporting frameworks that may apply to Chinese bank or investment accounts once you are a US tax resident and meet the relevant thresholds. Start with Expatica’s taxes in the US guide, then verify the details with the IRS or a qualified cross-border adviser.

FBAR and FATCA are reporting frameworks that may apply to Chinese bank or investment accounts once you are a US tax resident and meet the relevant thresholds. Start with Expatica’s taxes in the US guide, then verify the details with the IRS or a qualified cross-border adviser. Treaty and credits: The US-China tax treaty and foreign tax credits may reduce double taxation in some cases, but they do not remove all filing duties. Get case-specific advice before you restructure savings, investments, or property.