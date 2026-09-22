Moving to the US from China: visas, costs, and first steps

Relocation
Plan your move from China to the US with a clear view of visas, costs, and first-week tasks.
Building a new life in America is a huge milestone, and arriving prepared is the best way to enjoy the journey. While US systems, like starting your credit history from scratch, operate differently from those in China, each step is straightforward once you know what to expect.
Our practical guide helps you manage your first crucial weeks on the ground with peace of mind.
Note: This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, financial, or tax advice. Verify current rules with USCIS, the US Department of State, the IRS, SSA, healthcare.gov, CDC, USDA APHIS, and relevant Chinese institutions before you act.
The best route depends on why you are moving. Family sponsorship, employer-backed immigration, student visas, and temporary work visas solve different problems, and they do not move at the same speed.
A common question is whether a temporary visa turns into permanent residence on its own. Put simply, it does not, and you’ll usually need a separate petition, a qualifying sponsor, or another immigrant category.
If you are researching how to get a green card as a Chinese national, start with the official USCIS green card eligibility categories and match the route to your own facts.
|Route
|Usually fits
|What to know
|Family-based immigration
|Spouses, parents, children, some siblings
|Often the clearest permanent route if you have a qualifying relative
|Employment-based paths
|Sponsored workers, executives, some highly skilled applicants
|Can lead to a green card, but category rules and employer steps matter
|Student to work route
|F-1 study, then OPT or employer sponsorship
|Useful for study plans, but not a direct green card by itself
|Temporary work visas
|Short or medium-term employment
|Good for entry, but you still need a separate long-term strategy
Official waiting times can fluctuate wildly depending on embassy interview queues and whether you are applying from home or already within the US.
For many family and corporate sponsorships, your actual departure date depends heavily on the State Department’s monthly visa bulletin, which reveals exactly when new visa numbers open up.
Because these timelines shift constantly, it is best not to treat a filed application as a fixed moving date. Holding off on resigning from your current job, signing a new lease, or scheduling international movers until your visa is officially approved keeps you safe from massive headaches if your paperwork runs into sudden delays.
Before you leave China, build a plan for your first month, not just your flight. Rent deposits, temporary housing, transport, school costs, and insurance can all hit before the first paycheck arrives.
Also plan your paperwork flow. Do not rely on one printed folder or assume the first month will be cheap. Keep digital backups, allow time for translations, and make sure you can still access Chinese accounts and records after you land.
Your first US budget usually has more deposits than a normal month will. If you need to move money from China to the US, compare timing, fees, and access in advance.
Expats often use Wise for international transfers because they can send and convert funds across multiple currencies, with transparent and mid-market rates. Reviewing live pricing and delivery speeds before converting Chinese Yuan to US Dollars helps you stretch your savings further during your first few weeks.
Typical expenses in your first month usually include:
Rushing into a long-term lease the moment you land can lead to major regrets. Many newcomers find success by breaking the process up into two phases: securing temporary accommodation for their first month, then searching for a permanent home once they get a feel for local neighborhoods and traffic patterns.
Having this breathing room is especially important if you are arriving without an American credit score or local pay stubs, as landlords routinely reject applications that lack official US financial records.
For those relocating with children, investigating school enrollment boundaries and daily transit times ahead of time ensures your new neighborhood aligns with your family’s daily routine.
Landlords may ask for identity documents, proof of income, and a credit history. Chinese credit history usually does not transfer to the US, so some newcomers start with a furnished short-term stay while they build their file.
This is where many China-to-US moves get harder than expected. The first goal is access to money and payments. The longer goal is a stable bank account, a credit score, and clean tax records.
One thing worth knowing is that these pieces do not arrive together. You may get housing before credit, an SSN before a credit file, or income before you fully understand US reporting rules.
For a deeper look at navigating these initial setup tasks, you can read our banking in the US guide.
Major local banks such as Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo may ask for a passport, visa or immigration document, proof of address, and a tax ID depending on the account. Requirements vary, so check the bank’s current list before your appointment.
As we’ve already mentioned, Chinese credit history usually does not transfer to the US, meaning your credit score, the number lenders use to judge borrowing risk, usually starts blank.
Establishing an American payment history is an essential first step, and prioritizing your local bill payments will help lift your score over time.
If you need a convenient alternative while your local accounts are pending, a Wise Account allows you to hold, receive, exchange, and spend money across multiple currencies seamlessly.
You can get USD account details to receive funds conveniently in dollars, making it simple to transfer your moving budget over from China. Plus, having a multi-currency debit card ready from day one means you can tap to pay for your first grocery runs and transit fares without paying inflated bank markup rates.
While Wise offers these flexible financial services to ease your transition, please note that it operates as a regulated financial institution rather than a bank.
|Need
|What you may need
|Practical first step
|Basic bank access
|Passport, visa status, address, tax ID if required
|Book a branch appointment and ask for the exact document list
|Credit building
|Payment history and sometimes a secured card
|Start small and pay every statement on time
Health insurance is one of the biggest first-month shocks because US care can be expensive even for routine treatment. Your options may depend on your employer, immigration status, income, and state rules.
Family and pet logistics can also change your timeline. School records, childcare, and pet-entry documents are often the reason an otherwise ready move gets delayed.
Common options include employer-sponsored cover, ACA marketplace plans, and private international insurance. When comparing plans, look at the start date, provider network, deductible, monthly premium, and total out-of-pocket risk in practice.
Expatica’s insurance in the US guide explains the basics. If you want continuity across borders, Cigna Health is one international option to compare alongside local plans and employer cover.
Enjoy peace of mind while living in the US with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals.
A common mistake is waiting until the last few weeks to research school enrollment or pet paperwork. That can force a later flight, extra temporary housing, or separate travel for part of the family.
FAQ
Yes, but permanent relocation usually depends on an immigrant pathway such as family sponsorship, employment-based immigration, or another qualifying category. A visitor visa is not a permanent move route, so verify the exact category, sponsor requirements, and current official rules before you make commitments.
The most common routes are family-based and employment-based immigration, with some people also qualifying through other specific categories. If you want to know how to get a green card as a Chinese national, start with USCIS eligibility rules and then check the latest visa bulletin because timelines vary by category and case.
You may have to once you become a US tax resident and meet the relevant reporting thresholds. FBAR and FATCA are reporting systems, not taxes by themselves, but they can create filing duties, so check your status carefully before tax season.
Often yes, but the rules vary by animal, airline, vaccination record, and current CDC or USDA requirements. Dogs usually need the most planning, especially when rabies-related controls apply, so start early and verify the current rules before travel.
Checked 17th July 2026
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