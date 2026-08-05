International schools in the US for expat families

Key takeaways In the US, international schools are usually private schools, not part of the local school district system.

There is no single official national definition of an international school, so families need to check what each school actually offers.

International schools USA options are concentrated in major metro areas such as New York City, Washington, DC, Houston, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Chicago, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Start researching several months ahead if you can, because popular grades, waitlists, and rolling-admissions places can fill early.

Total annual cost matters more than tuition alone, because deposits, buses, lunch, technology, activities, and support services can add up quickly.

A local public or private school may also be worth considering if your move is long term, your budget is tighter, or neighborhood integration matters most.

What international schools in the US actually offer In the US, an international school is usually a private school with a global focus. That focus may come from the curriculum, the student mix, the language environment, or the way the school prepares children for moves between countries. Unlike some other markets, there is no official nationwide category for international schools in the US. One thing worth knowing is that labels can be loose. Searching for expat schools in America or American international schools will return a variety of results – but the name doesn’t always tell the full story. In New York or Houston, “international” may mean a multilingual community and several curriculum choices. In a smaller city, it may simply mean a private school with global themes. Official US private-school data is tracked by the National Center for Education Statistics within the broader private-school sector, not as a separate national school type. Before you shortlist any school, verify: the curriculum and diploma route

the accreditation status and who oversees the school

the language of instruction and any English-language support

the age range, grade levels, and whether the school covers elementary school, middle school, and high school

the school community, including how many students are locally based versus internationally mobile Common curricula you’ll see in the US Curriculum is often the first filter for globally mobile families, because it affects continuity, assessment style, and likely university pathways. International curriculum schools in the US usually fall into a few familiar groups. IB: International Baccalaureate programs are widely recognized and can work well for mobile families. You can verify authorized IB schools through the official Find an IB World School tool.

International Baccalaureate programs are widely recognized and can work well for mobile families. You can verify authorized IB schools through the official Find an IB World School tool. US curriculum with AP: Advanced Placement, or AP, means college-level courses offered in high school and is common in US private schools.

Advanced Placement, or AP, means college-level courses offered in high school and is common in US private schools. British curriculum: Less common than IB or US programs, but available in some large metro areas.

Less common than IB or US programs, but available in some large metro areas. Bilingual or dual-language models: More common in early years and in cities with larger international communities.

More common in early years and in cities with larger international communities. Other national programs: French, German, or other country-specific pathways are usually concentrated in bigger expat hubs.

How to choose the right school for your child Choosing the right school for your child isn’t a simple task. The key question is usually which school fits the child, not which school sounds strongest on paper. Start with continuity, language needs, and daily life. A glossy campus matters less if the curriculum is wrong or the commute is unsustainable. If your family expects another move in two years, portability may matter more than local integration. In that case, an internationally mixed community, an IB pathway, or another familiar curriculum may reduce disruption. If you expect to stay longer, a strong local private school or public-school option with the right support may offer better value and a smoother local transition. ☑️ Use this checklist when you compare options: Check whether the school covers the grades your child will need over the full likely length of your stay.

Compare learning style, class size, and the level of academic or learning support.

Ask how the school handles English-language learning, especially for children arriving during their school career.

Look at extracurriculars, parent community, and whether the social environment feels genuinely welcoming.

Map the daily commute before you fall in love with a school on paper. Questions to ask before you apply Is there a waiting list in my child’s grade?

What English-language or bilingual support is available?

What learning support is offered, and is it included in tuition?

Is transportation provided, and from which neighborhoods?

How active is the parent community for newly arrived families?

Which fees are mandatory beyond tuition and deposits?

Where international schools are easiest to find International schools are easiest to find in large expat-heavy metros, diplomatic centers, and corporate hubs. For most relocating families, the deepest pools are in New York City, Washington, DC, Houston, Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, and Chicago. What this means in practice is that city choice can matter almost as much as curriculum. In New York City or Washington, DC, you may find several internationally oriented options within commuting range. In smaller markets, you may need to compare local private schools, IB schools in US metro areas that sit outside the classic “international” label, or strong public schools by district. That is one reason many families compare schools alongside wider relocation choices while working out the best places to live in the US as an expat.

Admissions, documents, and timing Admissions can feel stressful during a move, but the process is usually manageable if you gather documents early. Schools commonly ask for application forms, prior school reports or transcripts, teacher references, interview or assessment steps, vaccination records, and a deposit if a place is offered. Fees, deadlines, and support services vary by school and may change each year. A common question is whether rolling admissions means you can apply at any time without risk. Rolling admissions simply means schools review applications as they arrive instead of waiting for one fixed deadline. It can help, especially outside the main entry points, but it does not guarantee space. If you are coordinating visas, housing, and shipping at the same time, it helps to keep school tasks inside a broader moving to the US checklist. A typical process looks like this: Submit an inquiry and confirm whether the grade level has space. Complete the application form and pay the application fee. Send transcripts, report cards, and translated records if needed. Provide teacher references, passport copies, and vaccination records. Attend interviews, student visits, or assessments if the school requires them. Review the offer carefully, including deposit timing, refund rules, and start date. 🔍 How to verify: Confirm deadlines, rolling-admissions policies, and school-year start dates directly with each admissions office, because practices vary by institution and by grade. What if you’re moving mid-year? Mid-year moves are common, especially for diplomatic and corporate families. The key question is not just whether a place exists, but whether the transition will work well for your child. Ask first about immediate grade availability, not just general admissions status.

Check what transition support exists for new students joining after term has started.

Compare a temporary local option against a later transfer if your preferred school is full.

Tuition, extra fees, and paying from abroad Tuition can vary sharply by city, grade, and school type, so the headline number is only the starting point. Families often underestimate the rest of the annual cost, especially when application fees, enrollment deposits, uniforms, lunch plans, bus service, technology charges, field trips, and extracurricular activities are added. Some schools also charge separately for English-language or learning support. Your next step should be practical. Ask every school for a full fee schedule, the payment calendar, and the refund policy for deposits. It also helps to place school costs next to the wider cost of living in the US in 2026 and your likely family calendar, including school holidays in the US, because breaks can create extra childcare, camp, or travel costs. Cost area What it may include What to confirm Application fees Initial processing charge Whether it is refundable Enrollment deposit Seat-holding payment Refund rules and due date Tuition Core teaching cost Number of installments and annual increases Transportation Bus or shuttle service Route coverage and separate fees Meals Lunch plans or cafeteria accounts Whether meals are optional Technology and activities Device fees, trips, clubs, athletics Which items are mandatory Support services English-language or learning support Whether billed separately If you still need to move money between countries while planning the move, a Wise Account can be a practical option for holding and converting funds in multiple currencies before application fees, deposits, or tuition come due. Go to Wise Writer Claire Millard Writer’s tip A school that looks cheaper on tuition can cost more once bus fees, lunch plans, and mandatory activities are added. Some fees to watch out for: Mandatory technology fees (e.g., laptops, tablets, or software)

One-time enrollment or application fees

Annual “capital” or “building” levies

After-school program, athletic, or club fees

Daily transportation and meal plan costs How to pay school costs from abroad Some families need to pay an application fee, deposit, or first tuition installment before their US banking setup is complete. Even once you’re settled, major local banks such as Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo may not always offer the clearest pricing or the fastest setup for overseas payments, so it is worth comparing your options. Wise international money transfers can help send school-related payments from a foreign currency to USD with transparent pricing. Wise payments can be made to the US from about 160 countries, with the mid-market exchange rate and a low, transparent fees from just 0.57. Transfers are fast and secure, offering peace of mind when making time critical payments to secure school places and pay ongoing fees while avoiding missed payment penalties. As Wise allows you to set your transfer by the amount your recipient must get into their account in the end, you’ll also know the school will receive exactly the invoiced amount with no shortfall due to surprise exchange fees. Open a Wise account Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more

Public, private, or international school? International schools can be a strong fit when you want curriculum continuity, a globally mixed student body, or a school that is used to midyear arrivals. Public schools can make sense for longer stays if you are eligible to enroll in the district and want stronger local integration. A local private school with IB, AP, or language support can sometimes sit in the middle, offering strong academics without the full international-school price point. Choose an international school if portability, global community, or a familiar curriculum is the priority.

Choose a public school if you expect a longer stay, want neighborhood ties, and can meet district enrollment rules.

Choose a local private school if you want smaller classes or extra support, but do not need a fully international model.

Let your child’s day-to-day experience decide the shortlist, not the label alone.