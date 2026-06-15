School holidays in the US in 2025-26

An overview of school holidays in the US School holidays in the US vary across the country. They are set by the 13,000+ school districts, although dates generally follow a similar pattern. The US school year typically includes two major breaks (Christmas/winter and summer), along with shorter breaks such as Thanksgiving (a few days) and spring break (usually about a week). In addition, schools may have extra days off for federal public holidays, state holidays, or school-specific occasions. Some districts also include a mid-winter break around February. To find exact holiday dates, check with your school district, state Department of Education, or individual school. International schools in the US generally set their own academic calendar. This is often similar to the local school timetable, but may differ slightly – for example, longer breaks in some seasons to suit expat families. Be sure to check with your child’s school for full details.

When are the US school holidays in 2025-26? Dates may vary from district to district – check with your school. Holiday Date(s) First day of school Varies across states – from late July (earliest) to early September (latest) Fall break Only taken in districts in certain states (mostly in south and midwest); a few days to a week in late September (earliest) to mid-October (latest) Thanksgiving From two days to a week between 24–28 November Winter break 22 December 2025 – 5 January 2026 (most schools) Spring break Week-long break starting between 9 March (earliest) and 13 April (latest) Summer break Typically 8–11 weeks off starting around 23 May (earliest) to late June (latest) *Information correct on 26th March 2026 You can search for likely dates by individual state on the School Holidays website.

When are the US school holidays in 2026-27? Dates may vary from district to district – check with your school. Holiday Date(s) First day of school Varies across states – from late July (earliest) to early September (latest) Fall break Only taken in districts in certain states (mostly in south and midwest); a few days to a week in late September (earliest) to mid-October (latest) Thanksgiving From two days to a week between 23–27 November Winter break 21 December 2026 – 4 January 2027 (most schools) Spring break Week-long break starting between 8 March (earliest) and 12 April (latest) Summer break Typically 8–11 weeks off starting around 23 May (earliest) to late June (latest) *Information correct on 26th March 2026 You can search for likely dates by individual state on the School Holidays website.