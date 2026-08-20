How to build credit in the US fast as a newcomer

Key takeaways Getting an SSN or ITIN does not automatically build credit; you need accounts and payments reported to the credit bureaus.

Open a US bank account early and consider autopay to help you avoid missed payments.

Start with one beginner-friendly credit product, such as a secured credit card, rather than making several applications at once.

Check whether your rent or utility payments are reported, as many are not included in your credit history automatically.

Pay every bill on time and keep credit card balances low to establish healthy credit habits from the start.

Be patient: if you start with no US credit history, it generally takes at least six months of account history to qualify for a FICO score. Note: This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, tax, or personalized financial advice.

How credit works in the US for newcomers In the US, your credit report is the record of how you have used credit, and your credit score is a number based on that record. If you are new to the country, you may be “credit invisible,” meaning you do not yet have a credit record with the major US credit bureaus, or you may have too little reported history to generate a credit score. That is different from having bad credit. Depending on the situation and applicable law, lenders, landlords, insurers, phone providers, and some employers may review information from your credit report. Term 💡 What it means Credit report A record of your credit accounts and payment history Credit score A number based on report data, often used in decisions FICO A widely used scoring model in the US VantageScore Another common scoring model Common range Many US credit scores run from 300 to 850 *Information correct on 13th August 2026 Banking How do credit scores work in the US Read more Why your foreign credit history usually does not transfer Most immigrants do not arrive with a US credit score, even if they had excellent credit at home. US lenders usually want data from the local credit bureaus, so your foreign history often does not move over automatically. A few products may use foreign credit records in limited ways, but those are exceptions, not the rule. In practice, most newcomers need to establish a US credit record from zero. Where credit scores start at and what FICO ranges mean Many newcomers do not start with a low score. They may start with no US credit score at all until enough eligible credit activity is reported. FICO score ranges are currently: Range General label Below 580 Poor 580 to 669 Fair 670 to 739 Good 740 to 799 Very good 800 and above Exceptional *Information correct on 13th August 2026

What to do in your first 30 days in the US If you want to move fast, avoid the mistake of applying for too many credit products at once. It is better to establish one product that can start reporting without creating avoidable rejections. Here are a few useful steps to take: Get the right tax ID for your situation. Check SSA guidance to see whether you qualify for a Social Security Number (SSN). If you are not eligible for an SSN and have a federal tax reason for needing an Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN), check the IRS ITIN application guidance. Open a checking account with a US bank so you can manage deposits, bill payments, and autopay. Consider setting regular bills to automatic payment, especially your starter credit account. Ask your landlord, rent platform, or service provider whether rent, utility, or phone payments are reported to the credit bureaus. Choose one starter credit method first, instead of applying for several credit cards or loans all at once. Issuer rules vary. Before you apply, check whether the lender reports account activity to the major credit bureaus and, where possible, which bureaus it reports to. For example, a newcomer who already has an SSN may have more starter-card options, while someone without an SSN may need to look for providers that accept other forms of identification. If you have an SSN If you already have an SSN, more starter products may be open to you. That does not mean you should apply widely. Prequalification can be useful because some issuers let you check potential eligibility using a soft credit inquiry, which does not affect your credit score. Check the issuer’s terms first, as prequalification does not guarantee approval. If you only have an ITIN You can still build credit with some issuers if they accept ITIN applicants, but approval depends on the lender’s rules, your documents, and whether the account will be reported. The ITIN helps with access. It does not create a score by itself. Confirm the issuer accepts ITIN applications

Check which ID, address, income, and other documents it requires

Verify bureau reporting before you submit the application Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Credit-card identification requirements vary considerably. Some banks, credit unions, and other issuers accept applications without an SSN, so check whether an ITIN or other identification is accepted and what documents you need before applying.

Fast ways to build credit as a foreigner Fast, legitimate credit building usually means choosing one or two methods you can manage well, then letting them report consistently. The risk here is chasing shortcuts that cause hard inquiries, missed payments, or accounts that do not report at all. Method Who it suits How it helps Key watchouts Secured credit card Newcomers who can provide a deposit Creates revolving credit history Check that account activity is reported Authorized user Trusted spouses or close family members Can add existing account history High balances or missed payments can hurt Credit-builder loan People not ready for a card or who prefer fixed payments Builds installment payment history Check reporting, interest, and fees Reported rent or bills Renters with eligible providers Adds payment data in some cases Not all services report *Information correct on 13th August 2026 Use a secured credit card the right way For many newcomers, a secured credit card is the clearest first step. You provide a security deposit, which usually helps determine your credit limit. Unlike a debit card, you are borrowing against a credit line rather than spending money directly from your checking account. A secured card can help quickly if you use it lightly and predictably. Expect a security deposit

Keep utilization low, ideally well below the limit

Pay the full statement balance on time

Confirm the issuer reports to the major bureaus Read our guide to learn more about how credit card options work. Money Management Credit cards in the US Read more Become an authorized user if the setup is low risk If a spouse or trusted family member has a well-managed credit card, being added as an authorized user may help establish your credit history if the issuer reports authorized-user accounts to the credit bureaus. This works best when the account has a strong payment history and low balances. However, high balances or missed payments on the account could negatively affect your credit, depending on what is reported and the scoring model used. Add reported bills or consider a credit-builder loan If you cannot get a card yet, look at reported rent, reported telecom or utility payments where available, or a credit-builder loan. A credit-builder loan is designed to help establish payment history. With many products, the borrowed money is held in a locked savings account while you make fixed payments, then released after you complete the loan. Before choosing this route, verify exactly what gets reported, where it gets reported, and what fees apply. Some readers assume rent always counts, but many landlords and utilities do not report unless a specific service is involved. Rent reporting may help if your landlord or platform sends data to a bureau.

Utility or phone payments generally do not build traditional credit automatically, but some services can add eligible payments to a credit file.

Credit-builder loans may suit readers who want a fixed monthly structure.

How long it takes to build credit, and how to track progress Fast does not mean instant. There is a difference between getting your first credit score and building a stronger credit profile that makes future applications easier. FICO explains its minimum scoring requirements, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) credit score guide explains how scores are built from credit report data. To track your reports safely, use AnnualCreditReport.com, the official federally authorized site for free credit reports from the three nationwide credit bureaus. ✅ 0 to 3 months: Open one starter product, use it carefully, and pay on time. The account may appear on your credit reports, but you may not have a credit score yet. ✅ 3 to 6 months: Continue building reported history. Some scoring models may be able to generate a score, but a FICO Score generally requires at least one account to have been open for six months. ✅ 6 to 12 months: With steady on-time payments and low balances, your profile can continue to develop, giving lenders and other businesses more history to assess. Review your credit reports for errors, unfamiliar accounts, incorrect late payments, or missing account information. If something is wrong, contact the lender or credit bureau and dispute inaccurate information where appropriate. Consider additional protection if you suspect identity theft or fraud.

Manage your day-to-day spending while you build credit Building credit and managing cross-border money are related, but they are not the same thing. A credit product helps create US credit history, while a cross-border money management tool helps you hold, move, and spend your money efficiently. That is where Wise can be useful for expats. The Wise account can help you hold money in multiple currencies, and get paid like a local. You can also get a linked Wise Multi-Currency Card, for easy spending or ATM cash withdrawals. Hold USD and 40+ currency balances in one place.

Receive money in 20+ currencies, including USD using account details.

Spend internationally and make cash withdrawals with the linked debit card in 150+ countries. Go to Wise Money Management How to use the Wise Multi-Currency Card in the US Read more Wise is not a bank, but is a licensed money transmitter, and they do not themselves build a US credit score. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Consider keeping your everyday spending separate from your first credit card. You can use the card for a few manageable purchases and pay it off on time, while using your bank account or debit card for rent, family transfers, travel, and other day-to-day costs.