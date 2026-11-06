Expat Communities in the US: Where to Meet People

Finding expat communities in the US is less about one big scene and more about knowing which city, neighborhood, and group style fit you. Start in the right places, and your first weeks in America can feel a lot less isolating.
The US has plenty of international networks, but they’re spread across metro areas, local routines, and digital platforms. If you’re still planning your move, Expatica has a checklist for moving to the US that can help with the bigger setup tasks, while this guide focuses on the social side.
Most newcomers don’t need many contacts. They need a shortlist of cities, a few active groups, and a realistic first step. Keep reading to compare cities, find groups, and build early connections faster.
Rules on visas, public services, and financial products can change, so treat this as general information and verify official requirements before you act.
Key takeaways
- Expat communities in the US are usually city-led and interest-led, not one single national scene.
- New York, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago all work for different kinds of expat life in America.
- The best search pattern is one large online network plus one repeat offline activity close to home.
- You can often identify active expat groups by looking for recent event posts, replies, and evidence of real-world meetups.
- Consistency matters more than volume, because making friends as an expat usually happens after repeat meetings.
Manage your everyday spending as you settle into the US
- Organize spending while you're getting settled in the US.
- Manage supported currencies for international and everyday expenses.
- Check available payment features, eligibility, and pricing before applying.
What expat communities in the US really look like
Expat communities in the US are rarely one circle. They usually form around city, nationality, language, profession, family stage, religion, or hobby, which means your best match may be smaller and more local than you expect.
In New York, that might mean a mix of alumni mixers, language exchanges, and nationality groups across several boroughs. In a more spread-out city, support may come through one coworking space, a library event, a sports club, or a neighborhood WhatsApp chat that meets every month.
Look for a mix of:
- Nationality-based groups
- Global expat platforms
- Newcomer meetups
- Hobby or sports groups
- Alumni and professional networks
- Neighborhood spaces such as libraries, cultural centers, and faith communities
Best US cities for expats seeking community
The following table compares five US cities across the types of newcomers they suit, their community strengths, social rhythms, and practical challenges.
|City
|Best for
|Community strengths
|Social rhythm
|Watch-outs
|New York
|Car-free newcomers and global careers
|Dense expat scene, alumni groups, language meetups, easy transit
|Fast, frequent, and easy to join after work
|High rent and crowded calendars
|Los Angeles
|Creative fields and lifestyle-led movers
|Big international pockets, industry groups, neighborhood scenes
|Local and neighborhood-based
|Car dependency and long travel times
|Miami
|Latin American and Caribbean newcomers
|Spanish-speaking networks, cross-border business groups, beach and culture events
|Casual, warm, and event-driven
|Popular areas can get expensive fast
|Houston
|Families, engineers, healthcare workers
|Huge diaspora mix, faith communities, practical professional networks
|Friendly, steady, and repeat-based
|Driving shapes almost every plan
|Chicago
|Big-city life with more structure
|Strong neighborhood identity, coworking, sports, and alumni scenes
|Easier to build weekly habits
|Winter and distance can limit spontaneity
No city is best for everyone. If you’re comparing the best places to live in the US as an expat with the cost of living in the US, focus on commute, neighborhood fit, cultural diversity, and how you like to meet people. The biggest expat community isn’t always the easiest one to break into if events are spread across a car-dependent metro area.
Where to find expat groups in the USA
Search in layers, not in random bursts. The best results usually come from pairing one large online network with one local, low-pressure place where you can show up in person.
Online communities worth trying first
Start with InterNations US for city pages and event-led expat social networks, then add Meetup for hobby and neighborhood groups. Facebook Groups still work well for nationality-based communities, apartment tips, and last-minute plans, while Expatica’s Expat groups and clubs directory can widen your search and help you compare options.
Before you join, scan the last 30 days of posts. Look for event photos, city-specific discussion, fast replies, and proof that people actually meet offline rather than just promoting services.
Offline places where friendships start
Offline connection usually starts in places where you do something together, not just introduce yourself.
- Public library talks, language circles, and free classes
- Coworking breakfasts and remote worker meetups
- Recreational sports leagues, run clubs, and climbing gyms
- Volunteering, religious communities, and cultural centers
- Neighborhood festivals and community college classes
Meeting people as a newcomer in the US
You might find that with expat life in America, people may sound warm quickly but still wait for repeat contact before a real friendship forms. Use first names, RSVP when you can, and choose activities with built-in follow-up, because meeting people as a newcomer in the US is usually easier through shared routines than formal networking.
A simple plan for the first 30 days
Before you arrive, join 2–4 city-specific groups, one expat group, one nationality or language group, and one interest-based community.
In week one, sign up for one small event, such as a library talk, coworking breakfast, or language exchange.
In week two, choose one repeat activity, like a Saturday soccer group or weekly trivia night.
After the first event, message one person you clicked with and suggest coffee or the next meetup.
By week four, keep one standing social habit. For example, do a library event midweek, a sports group on Saturday, and a Sunday coffee meetup from an expat Facebook Group.
How to choose the right community for you
If you want quick reassurance, start with a same-language or nationality-based group. It lowers friction, helps with everyday questions, and can make your first weeks feel less anonymous.
Then widen your circle. International groups are useful if you want people going through the same adjustment, while local hobby communities are often better for long-term belonging. Family status, student life, remote work, and religion can all change the best fit. Parents may meet people fastest through school or weekend routines, students through campuses and alumni circles, and remote workers through coworking or daytime classes.
Common mistakes to avoid:
- Joining huge passive groups, instead of choosing smaller communities with recent events and active replies
- Picking a citywide group with impossible travel times, instead of one near your neighborhood or commute
- Expecting one event to fix loneliness, instead of giving a good group two or three tries
Using the Wise Multi-Currency Card while you get settled
Early settlement spending is often messy. You may still be arranging proof of address or account setup with Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo, even though social life starts immediately. That’s where the Wise Multi-Currency Card can be practical for transit, coffee meetups, groceries, and casual group activities during your first days or weeks.
Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, but it can still be a flexible spending option while you get organized. If you use ATMs, third-party ATM operators may charge their own fees. Features, eligibility, pricing, and availability can change by country, state, and verification status, so check the latest Wise US terms before you apply.
Next steps for building your social circle
Building a social circle in the US starts with finding groups that fit your interests, neighborhood, and daily routine. Choose a few active communities, attend a small event, and return regularly to give new friendships a chance to develop. As you settle into everyday life, the Wise Account may also be useful for managing spending alongside your other arrangements.
FAQ
FAQs about expat communities in the US
What is the best city in the US for expats?
There’s no single best city for every expat. New York, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago each suit different budgets, jobs, transport needs, and community styles, so the right choice depends on the life you want to build.
How do I make friends as an expat in America?
Making friends as an expat in America usually comes from repeat participation, not one perfect night out. Choose small group activities, go back at least twice, and follow up after the first meeting with a simple coffee, walk, or next-event message.
Is InterNations good for expats in the US?
InterNations can be a useful starting point in larger cities because it puts expat groups, event listings, and city pages in one place. It tends to work best when you combine it with local platforms and repeat offline activities.
Are there active expat groups in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami?
Yes, all 3 cities have active international communities. New York tends to feel fastest and most transit-friendly, Los Angeles is more neighborhood-based, and Miami is especially strong for Latin American and multilingual networks.
What should I do before arriving in the US?
Join a few city-specific groups, research neighborhoods, and save 1 or 2 first-week events before you fly. Reducing logistics early, from housing research to payment setup, leaves you with more energy for community-building once you arrive.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Meet the US expat community, InterNations
- Find local groups, events, and activities near you, Meetup
- Currency Card – Multi-Currency Card, Wise
- Official US immigration information, US Citizenship and Immigration Services
- Calendar of public events, The New York Public Library