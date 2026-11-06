Expat Communities in the US: Where to Meet People

Key takeaways Expat communities in the US are usually city-led and interest-led, not one single national scene.

New York, Miami, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago all work for different kinds of expat life in America.

The best search pattern is one large online network plus one repeat offline activity close to home.

You can often identify active expat groups by looking for recent event posts, replies, and evidence of real-world meetups.

Consistency matters more than volume, because making friends as an expat usually happens after repeat meetings. Manage your everyday spending as you settle into the US Organize spending while you're getting settled in the US.

Manage supported currencies for international and everyday expenses.

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What expat communities in the US really look like Expat communities in the US are rarely one circle. They usually form around city, nationality, language, profession, family stage, religion, or hobby, which means your best match may be smaller and more local than you expect. In New York, that might mean a mix of alumni mixers, language exchanges, and nationality groups across several boroughs. In a more spread-out city, support may come through one coworking space, a library event, a sports club, or a neighborhood WhatsApp chat that meets every month. Look for a mix of: Nationality-based groups

Global expat platforms

Newcomer meetups

Hobby or sports groups

Alumni and professional networks

Neighborhood spaces such as libraries, cultural centers, and faith communities Expatica’s guide to Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

Best US cities for expats seeking community The following table compares five US cities across the types of newcomers they suit, their community strengths, social rhythms, and practical challenges. City Best for Community strengths Social rhythm Watch-outs New York Car-free newcomers and global careers Dense expat scene, alumni groups, language meetups, easy transit Fast, frequent, and easy to join after work High rent and crowded calendars Los Angeles Creative fields and lifestyle-led movers Big international pockets, industry groups, neighborhood scenes Local and neighborhood-based Car dependency and long travel times Miami Latin American and Caribbean newcomers Spanish-speaking networks, cross-border business groups, beach and culture events Casual, warm, and event-driven Popular areas can get expensive fast Houston Families, engineers, healthcare workers Huge diaspora mix, faith communities, practical professional networks Friendly, steady, and repeat-based Driving shapes almost every plan Chicago Big-city life with more structure Strong neighborhood identity, coworking, sports, and alumni scenes Easier to build weekly habits Winter and distance can limit spontaneity No city is best for everyone. If you’re comparing the best places to live in the US as an expat with the cost of living in the US, focus on commute, neighborhood fit, cultural diversity, and how you like to meet people. The biggest expat community isn’t always the easiest one to break into if events are spread across a car-dependent metro area. Expatica’s guide to Best places to live in the US as an expat Read more

Where to find expat groups in the USA Search in layers, not in random bursts. The best results usually come from pairing one large online network with one local, low-pressure place where you can show up in person. Online communities worth trying first Start with InterNations US for city pages and event-led expat social networks, then add Meetup for hobby and neighborhood groups. Facebook Groups still work well for nationality-based communities, apartment tips, and last-minute plans, while Expatica’s Expat groups and clubs directory can widen your search and help you compare options. Before you join, scan the last 30 days of posts. Look for event photos, city-specific discussion, fast replies, and proof that people actually meet offline rather than just promoting services. Offline places where friendships start Offline connection usually starts in places where you do something together, not just introduce yourself. Public library talks, language circles, and free classes

Coworking breakfasts and remote worker meetups

Recreational sports leagues, run clubs, and climbing gyms

Volunteering, religious communities, and cultural centers

Neighborhood festivals and community college classes

Meeting people as a newcomer in the US You might find that with expat life in America, people may sound warm quickly but still wait for repeat contact before a real friendship forms. Use first names, RSVP when you can, and choose activities with built-in follow-up, because meeting people as a newcomer in the US is usually easier through shared routines than formal networking. A simple plan for the first 30 days 1 Before you arrive, join 2–4 city-specific groups, one expat group, one nationality or language group, and one interest-based community. 2 In week one, sign up for one small event, such as a library talk, coworking breakfast, or language exchange. 3 In week two, choose one repeat activity, like a Saturday soccer group or weekly trivia night. 4 After the first event, message one person you clicked with and suggest coffee or the next meetup. 5 By week four, keep one standing social habit. For example, do a library event midweek, a sports group on Saturday, and a Sunday coffee meetup from an expat Facebook Group.

How to choose the right community for you If you want quick reassurance, start with a same-language or nationality-based group. It lowers friction, helps with everyday questions, and can make your first weeks feel less anonymous. Then widen your circle. International groups are useful if you want people going through the same adjustment, while local hobby communities are often better for long-term belonging. Family status, student life, remote work, and religion can all change the best fit. Parents may meet people fastest through school or weekend routines, students through campuses and alumni circles, and remote workers through coworking or daytime classes. Common mistakes to avoid: Joining huge passive groups, instead of choosing smaller communities with recent events and active replies

Picking a citywide group with impossible travel times, instead of one near your neighborhood or commute

Expecting one event to fix loneliness, instead of giving a good group two or three tries Expatica’s guide to Cost of living in the US in 2026: A guide for expats Read more

Using the Wise Multi-Currency Card while you get settled Early settlement spending is often messy. You may still be arranging proof of address or account setup with Chase, Bank of America, or Wells Fargo, even though social life starts immediately. That’s where the Wise Multi-Currency Card can be practical for transit, coffee meetups, groceries, and casual group activities during your first days or weeks. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank, but it can still be a flexible spending option while you get organized. If you use ATMs, third-party ATM operators may charge their own fees. Features, eligibility, pricing, and availability can change by country, state, and verification status, so check the latest Wise US terms before you apply.