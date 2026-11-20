Buying a used car in the US can make settling in easier, but newcomers face unfamiliar financing and paperwork, which can make the process daunting. Without a US credit history or Social Security number (SSN), you may also face tougher loan terms and need extra documentation to complete the sale and registration.
Buying a used car in the US as a newcomer means learning new rules on titles, state taxes, and registration. This guide compares dealers and private sellers, then covers costs, financing, checks, your rights, payment, and registration to help you get your new vehicle lined up without unnecessary hassle.
This guide is for informational purposes only and is not legal, tax, insurance, or financial advice. Requirements vary by state and individual circumstances.
Key takeaways
- Compare dealers and private sellers on price, protection, and paperwork.
- Budget for taxes, registration, insurance, and repairs.
- Arrange financing before shopping if you lack US credit history.
- Check the vehicle identification number (VIN), history, and condition.
- Read the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Buyers Guide and understand what an “as-is” sale means.
- Pay traceably, transfer the title, and register with your state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Prepare your US car budget with Wise Account
- Convert supported currencies into USD
- Manage funds received from abroad
- Review conversion fees before confirming
Dealer or private seller: which is better when buying a used car in the US?
Choosing where to buy a used car affects your financing options, paperwork, and protections. This table compares dealers, including certified pre-owned (CPO) cars, with private sellers.
|Point
|Dealer, including CPO
|Private seller
|Typical price
|Usually higher, reflecting dealer costs
|Often lower
|Legal protection
|Buyers Guide states warranty or as-is terms
|Usually as-is, with no federal Buyers Guide
|Financing
|Often arranged on site
|Fewer options; some lenders exclude private sales
|Paperwork support
|Dealer often handles title and registration
|You complete it yourself
|Effort
|Lower
|Higher: verify ownership, history, and condition yourself
Buying a used car in the US for the first time: what it really costs
Your used car budget should cover more than the advertised price. Sales tax, title, and registration fees depend on your state. A dealer may collect them, or you may need to pay the DMV or equivalent state agency yourself.
Budget for:
- Vehicle price
- State and local vehicle taxes
- Title and registration fees
- Insurance
- Initial repairs and maintenance
- Fuel
- An independent inspection (typically $100 to $150)
Tip: Ask for the “out-the-door” price, including taxes and fees. Compare that total rather than the advertised price alone.
How to buy a used car in the US without a credit history
Buying a used car without US credit history may mean fewer loan options or higher interest rates. Lenders and, where permitted, insurers may use credit information when setting terms.
Understanding the US credit system helps you prepare before visiting a seller.
Financing options if you are new to the US credit system
Used car financing offers vary, so compare the interest rate, loan term, and total repayment cost. Depending on your circumstances, you could:
- Pay in full to avoid interest, while keeping an emergency reserve.
- Make a larger down payment to reduce borrowing.
- Ask banks or credit unions about limited-credit applications.
- Use a co-signer who understands their repayment responsibility.
A Wise Account can help you hold and manage USD and receive funds from abroad. It doesn’t provide loans or build US credit, so arrange any borrowing separately.
Documents sellers, lenders, and the DMV may ask for
The documents needed to buy, finance, and register a used car depend on the organizations involved. You may need:
- Passport and immigration documents
- A US or foreign driving licence
- SSN or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), where required
- Proof of address
- Proof of income
- Proof of insurance
Lenders, insurers, and the DMV have separate requirements.
Tip: Before paying a deposit, ask which documents each organization accepts from non-citizens.
How to find a used car deal and check the price is fair
Finding a fairly priced used car starts with comparing similar vehicles near you. Check the model, age, mileage, and condition before judging the asking price.
- Compare dealer websites, online retailers, and sites such as Autotrader.
- Check private listings carefully on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.
- Use Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds to estimate market value.
- Consider less popular models, lease buyouts, or CPO vehicles.
- Treat unusually low prices as a warning sign.
To ensure you get a good deal, negotiate the out-the-door price, and be ready to walk away if the seller can’t compromise on something you’re happy with.
What to check when buying a used car
Checking a used car means verifying both the vehicle and the seller. Private purchases leave more of this work to you, while dealership sales involve additional rules and documents.
What to check when buying a used car from a private seller
A private sale is usually “as-is”, meaning you generally accept responsibility for the car’s condition after purchase. State implied warranties often do not apply.
Watch for title washing, which disguises a vehicle’s damage history, and curbstoning, where an unlicensed dealer poses as a private seller. Never pay before seeing the car and checking ownership.
- Confirm the seller’s ID matches the title.
- Check for an outstanding lien, a lender’s legal claim.
- Match the VIN on the title with the car.
- Ask for service records.
- Ask why they are selling.
- Agree on a bill of sale and required mileage disclosure.
- Meet in a safe public place.
Tips for buying a used car at a dealership
Buying a used car at a dealership brings additional paperwork and protections, but you should still review every charge and exercise common sense when checking the vehicle over.
- Read the Buyers Guide on the window.
- Get the out-the-door price in writing.
- Negotiate any trade-in separately.
- Compare dealer financing with a pre-approved bank or credit union offer.
- Question documentation fees and optional add-ons.
- Read service-contract terms; a service contract is not a warranty.
A CPO car comes from a manufacturer-backed program, while a “dealer certified” label may carry coverage the manufacturer does not back. Ask for paperwork that confirms the warranty. Read the contract and add-on terms before signing.
How to inspect a used car and check its history
A used car history report and an independent inspection reveal different information, so use both before committing.
- Find the VIN on the lower left of the windshield or registration document.
- Get a history report through Carfax, AutoCheck, or an approved NMVTIS provider.
- Check the VIN for open recalls on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website.
- Test-drive on city streets and highways.
- Book an independent inspection, typically $100 to $150.
- Understand what salvage and flood titles mean before buying.
Reports cover only reported events, so they don’t replace an inspection.
Tip: Book the inspection yourself at a shop you choose. A seller who refuses one is a warning sign.
Red flags when buying a used car
When buying a used car in the US, pause or walk away if:
- The seller’s name doesn’t match the title.
- Salvage, flood, or rebuilt status has been concealed.
- The price is far below market value.
- The seller refuses an inspection or history check.
- Mileage conflicts with the records.
- You’re pressured to pay immediately or in cash.
- The seller won’t meet in person.
Your rights when buying a used car from a dealer
Buying a used car from a dealer gives you protections that private sales generally don’t. Under the FTC Used Car Rule, most dealers must display a Buyers Guide stating whether the car is sold “as-is” or with a warranty. Its warranty terms override conflicting wording in the sales contract.
An “as-is” sale generally means the dealer won’t pay for repairs after purchase, subject to state law. If the dealer promises repairs or warranty coverage, have those terms recorded on the Buyers Guide and contract before signing.
State protections vary. For example, some states restrict “as-is” sales, and consumer protection laws don’t always cover used vehicles. There is also no general right to cancel a dealership purchase. Ask for the return policy in writing rather than assuming you can bring the car back if you change your mind shortly after your purchase.
How to pay for a used car safely and move money from abroad
Paying for a used car requires an agreed method and a clear transaction record. Bank transfers and cashier’s checks work for many sales, but confirm what the seller accepts and verify a cashier’s check with the issuing bank.
- Pay in person, ideally at a bank or DMV office.
- Record the price and VIN on the bill of sale.
- Reject payment requests before inspecting the car and verifying the seller.
- Avoid unverified transfer instructions and fake escrow sites.
If your car budget is held overseas, currency conversion affects the purchase cost in your home currency. A Wise Account can help you convert supported currencies into USD and hold the dollars until you’re ready to buy. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows its fee before you confirm. Eligibility, availability, fees, and limits may vary.
Once you have a written out-the-door quote, check how much of your overseas savings you need to cover that dollar amount, including conversion fees. Compare the total with your bank’s quote.
If you also need a local bank account, read our guide on how to open a bank account in the US.
How to transfer the title, register, and insure your used car
Registering a used car in the US involves state-specific documents, fees, and deadlines. Check your state DMV or equivalent motor vehicle agency before completing the purchase.
- Complete the title paperwork, required mileage disclosure, and bill of sale.
- Arrange insurance before you drive the car.
- Pay applicable vehicle taxes and fees.
- Register the car and obtain plates or a temporary permit.
- Keep copies of every document.
If you’ve borrowed to buy your car, the lender may hold a lien – the legal right to claim against an asset if you default. In this case, it may retain the title or record its interest electronically, depending on state rules.
Foreign-licence requirements also vary, so get quotes for car insurance in the US before buying.
Next steps before you make an offer on a used car
Before making an offer on a used car, prepare your budget, payment arrangements, and paperwork:
- Set an all-in budget.
- Arrange financing or funds in USD.
- Check your state DMV requirements.
- Book an independent inspection for the car you want.
If you’re using overseas savings, Wise can help you prepare USD funds before purchase, subject to eligibility. Confirm the seller’s payment requirements before transferring money.
FAQ
Buying a used car in the US
Can I buy a used car in the US with a foreign driver's licence?
Buying is usually possible, but registration, insurance, and driving requirements vary by state. Ask the DMV and insurer whether your foreign licence is accepted and whether an international driving permit is also needed.
Can I buy a used car in the US without a Social Security number?
An SSN is not a universal requirement for the purchase itself. Lenders, insurers, and state agencies have different rules; some accept an ITIN or other documents. Confirm with each organization.
Can I return a used car after buying it?
Federal law gives no general cooling-off period for dealership sales. Return rights depend on your state, contract, or retailer’s policy, so read the Buyers Guide and contract before signing.
Is a Carfax report enough to trust a used car?
No. A history report shows only reported events, so unreported accidents or repairs can be missing. Combine it with an independent inspection and NMVTIS data.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Used Car Rule, Federal Trade Commission
- Buying a Used Car From a Dealer, Federal Trade Commission
- National Motor Vehicle Title Information System, US Department of Justice
- Vehicle recalls, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- Auto loan preparation, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
- How to inspect a used car, Consumer Reports
- Guide to USD transfers, Wise
- Fees and pricing, Wise US