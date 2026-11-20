Key takeaways Compare dealers and private sellers on price, protection, and paperwork.

Budget for taxes, registration, insurance, and repairs.

Arrange financing before shopping if you lack US credit history.

Check the vehicle identification number (VIN), history, and condition.

Read the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Buyers Guide and understand what an “as-is” sale means.

Pay traceably, transfer the title, and register with your state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Prepare your US car budget with Wise Account Convert supported currencies into USD

Manage funds received from abroad

Review conversion fees before confirming Explore Wise Account

Dealer or private seller: which is better when buying a used car in the US? Choosing where to buy a used car affects your financing options, paperwork, and protections. This table compares dealers, including certified pre-owned (CPO) cars, with private sellers. Point Dealer, including CPO Private seller Typical price Usually higher, reflecting dealer costs Often lower Legal protection Buyers Guide states warranty or as-is terms Usually as-is, with no federal Buyers Guide Financing Often arranged on site Fewer options; some lenders exclude private sales Paperwork support Dealer often handles title and registration You complete it yourself Effort Lower Higher: verify ownership, history, and condition yourself

Buying a used car in the US for the first time: what it really costs Your used car budget should cover more than the advertised price. Sales tax, title, and registration fees depend on your state. A dealer may collect them, or you may need to pay the DMV or equivalent state agency yourself. Budget for: Vehicle price

State and local vehicle taxes

Title and registration fees

Insurance

Initial repairs and maintenance

Fuel

An independent inspection (typically $100 to $150) Tip: Ask for the “out-the-door” price, including taxes and fees. Compare that total rather than the advertised price alone.

How to buy a used car in the US without a credit history Buying a used car without US credit history may mean fewer loan options or higher interest rates. Lenders and, where permitted, insurers may use credit information when setting terms. Understanding the US credit system helps you prepare before visiting a seller. Financing options if you are new to the US credit system Used car financing offers vary, so compare the interest rate, loan term, and total repayment cost. Depending on your circumstances, you could: Pay in full to avoid interest, while keeping an emergency reserve.

Make a larger down payment to reduce borrowing.

Ask banks or credit unions about limited-credit applications.

Use a co-signer who understands their repayment responsibility. A Wise Account can help you hold and manage USD and receive funds from abroad. It doesn’t provide loans or build US credit, so arrange any borrowing separately. Expatica’s guide to How do credit scores work in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more Documents sellers, lenders, and the DMV may ask for The documents needed to buy, finance, and register a used car depend on the organizations involved. You may need: Passport and immigration documents

A US or foreign driving licence

SSN or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), where required

Proof of address

Proof of income

Proof of insurance Lenders, insurers, and the DMV have separate requirements. Tip: Before paying a deposit, ask which documents each organization accepts from non-citizens.

How to find a used car deal and check the price is fair Finding a fairly priced used car starts with comparing similar vehicles near you. Check the model, age, mileage, and condition before judging the asking price. Compare dealer websites, online retailers, and sites such as Autotrader.

Check private listings carefully on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.

Use Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds to estimate market value.

Consider less popular models, lease buyouts, or CPO vehicles.

Treat unusually low prices as a warning sign. To ensure you get a good deal, negotiate the out-the-door price, and be ready to walk away if the seller can’t compromise on something you’re happy with.

What to check when buying a used car Checking a used car means verifying both the vehicle and the seller. Private purchases leave more of this work to you, while dealership sales involve additional rules and documents. What to check when buying a used car from a private seller A private sale is usually “as-is”, meaning you generally accept responsibility for the car’s condition after purchase. State implied warranties often do not apply. Watch for title washing, which disguises a vehicle’s damage history, and curbstoning, where an unlicensed dealer poses as a private seller. Never pay before seeing the car and checking ownership. Confirm the seller’s ID matches the title.

Check for an outstanding lien, a lender’s legal claim.

Match the VIN on the title with the car.

Ask for service records.

Ask why they are selling.

Agree on a bill of sale and required mileage disclosure.

Meet in a safe public place. Tips for buying a used car at a dealership Buying a used car at a dealership brings additional paperwork and protections, but you should still review every charge and exercise common sense when checking the vehicle over. Read the Buyers Guide on the window.

Get the out-the-door price in writing.

Negotiate any trade-in separately.

Compare dealer financing with a pre-approved bank or credit union offer.

Question documentation fees and optional add-ons.

Read service-contract terms; a service contract is not a warranty. A CPO car comes from a manufacturer-backed program, while a “dealer certified” label may carry coverage the manufacturer does not back. Ask for paperwork that confirms the warranty. Read the contract and add-on terms before signing.

How to inspect a used car and check its history A used car history report and an independent inspection reveal different information, so use both before committing. Find the VIN on the lower left of the windshield or registration document. Get a history report through Carfax, AutoCheck, or an approved NMVTIS provider. Check the VIN for open recalls on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website. Test-drive on city streets and highways. Book an independent inspection, typically $100 to $150. Understand what salvage and flood titles mean before buying. Reports cover only reported events, so they don’t replace an inspection. Tip: Book the inspection yourself at a shop you choose. A seller who refuses one is a warning sign.

Red flags when buying a used car When buying a used car in the US, pause or walk away if: The seller’s name doesn’t match the title.

Salvage, flood, or rebuilt status has been concealed.

The price is far below market value.

The seller refuses an inspection or history check.

Mileage conflicts with the records.

You’re pressured to pay immediately or in cash.

The seller won’t meet in person.

Your rights when buying a used car from a dealer Buying a used car from a dealer gives you protections that private sales generally don’t. Under the FTC Used Car Rule, most dealers must display a Buyers Guide stating whether the car is sold “as-is” or with a warranty. Its warranty terms override conflicting wording in the sales contract. An “as-is” sale generally means the dealer won’t pay for repairs after purchase, subject to state law. If the dealer promises repairs or warranty coverage, have those terms recorded on the Buyers Guide and contract before signing. State protections vary. For example, some states restrict “as-is” sales, and consumer protection laws don’t always cover used vehicles. There is also no general right to cancel a dealership purchase. Ask for the return policy in writing rather than assuming you can bring the car back if you change your mind shortly after your purchase.

How to pay for a used car safely and move money from abroad Paying for a used car requires an agreed method and a clear transaction record. Bank transfers and cashier’s checks work for many sales, but confirm what the seller accepts and verify a cashier’s check with the issuing bank. Pay in person, ideally at a bank or DMV office.

Record the price and VIN on the bill of sale.

Reject payment requests before inspecting the car and verifying the seller.

Avoid unverified transfer instructions and fake escrow sites. If your car budget is held overseas, currency conversion affects the purchase cost in your home currency. A Wise Account can help you convert supported currencies into USD and hold the dollars until you’re ready to buy. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows its fee before you confirm. Eligibility, availability, fees, and limits may vary. Once you have a written out-the-door quote, check how much of your overseas savings you need to cover that dollar amount, including conversion fees. Compare the total with your bank’s quote. If you also need a local bank account, read our guide on how to open a bank account in the US. Expatica’s guide to How to open a bank account in the US Read more

How to transfer the title, register, and insure your used car Registering a used car in the US involves state-specific documents, fees, and deadlines. Check your state DMV or equivalent motor vehicle agency before completing the purchase. Complete the title paperwork, required mileage disclosure, and bill of sale. Arrange insurance before you drive the car. Pay applicable vehicle taxes and fees. Register the car and obtain plates or a temporary permit. Keep copies of every document. If you’ve borrowed to buy your car, the lender may hold a lien – the legal right to claim against an asset if you default. In this case, it may retain the title or record its interest electronically, depending on state rules. Foreign-licence requirements also vary, so get quotes for car insurance in the US before buying. Expatica’s guide to Car insurance in the US: A guide for expats Read more