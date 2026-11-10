Car insurance in the US: A guide for expats

Key takeaways Car insurance rules vary by state. Minimum coverage, no-fault rules, and documentation requirements can differ.

Minimum coverage, no-fault rules, and documentation requirements can differ. Most car owners need insurance. If you own, lease, or register a vehicle, you will generally need to meet your state’s insurance or financial-responsibility requirements.

If you own, lease, or register a vehicle, you will generally need to meet your state’s insurance or financial-responsibility requirements. A foreign license may be accepted for a limited period. However, being legally allowed to drive does not guarantee that every insurer will offer you coverage.

However, being legally allowed to drive does not guarantee that every insurer will offer you coverage. Insurers set their own eligibility rules. Some insurers are better equipped to cover newcomers without a US driving or insurance history.

Some insurers are better equipped to cover newcomers without a US driving or insurance history. State minimum coverage may not provide enough protection. Consider the financial risks you want covered rather than automatically choosing the cheapest legal minimum.

Consider the financial risks you want covered rather than automatically choosing the cheapest legal minimum. Check the rules and compare quotes before driving. Confirm your state’s requirements, ask insurers what documents they need, and compare coverage as well as price. Manage your first US car expenses with Wise Account Hold USD to help manage your initial car-related expenses.

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Do expats need car insurance in the US? If you own, lease, or buy a car in the US, you will usually need to meet your state’s insurance requirements to register and drive it legally. If you finance or lease the car, your lender or leasing company will usually require collision and comprehensive coverage too. The answer is different if you are renting or borrowing a car. A short-term visitor may use coverage available through a rental company, while a new resident who buys or leases a car will generally need to arrange an appropriate auto policy. Tourist with a rental car: Check what insurance and protection the rental company provides or offers.

Check what insurance and protection the rental company provides or offers. New resident buying a car: Check your state’s insurance and registration requirements and arrange the required coverage.

Check your state’s insurance and registration requirements and arrange the required coverage. Borrowing a friend’s car: The owner’s policy may cover you, but check the policy before driving.

The owner’s policy may cover you, but check the policy before driving. Leasing or financing a car: Expect the lender or leasing company to require collision and comprehensive coverage in addition to state-required coverage. Expatica’s guide to Buying a car in the US Read more

What coverage do you need in your state? Car insurance is regulated at the state level, so there is no single national rule. Use this section as a framework, then confirm your required coverages and limits with your state’s insurance department, department of motor vehicles (DMV), or equivalent agency. State minimum coverage vs. the protection you may actually need State minimum coverage is the lowest level that meets the law. It is not the same as having strong protection, especially if you are new to the country and do not have spare cash for repairs, medical bills, or replacement transport. Examples include: California: Uses 30/60/15 liability minimums ($30,000 for injury or death to 1 person, $60,000 for injury or death to more than 1 person, and $15,000 for property damage).

Florida: Requires $10,000 Personal Injury Protection (PIP) and $10,000 Property Damage Liability (PDL).

Texas: Uses 30/60/25 liability minimums ($30,000 for bodily injury per person, $60,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $25,000 for property damage). These examples show how different state minimum coverage requirements can be. Coverage level What it provides What it may leave exposed Who it may suit State minimum Minimum legal requirements Your own car and costs above policy limits Drivers on a tight or short-term budget Higher liability plus uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage Better protection against larger liability claims and uninsured or underinsured motorists Your own car damage Drivers with savings or assets to protect Liability plus collision and comprehensive Protection for damage to your own car Deductibles and exclusions Drivers with financed, leased, newer, or high-value cars Liability, comprehensive, collision, PIP, and UM/UIM explained

Liability coverage: Pays for injury or damage you cause to other people and their property, up to your policy limits.

Pays for injury or damage you cause to other people and their property, up to your policy limits. Collision: Pays to repair or replace your own car after a collision, no matter who caused it, usually after a deductible.

Pays to repair or replace your own car after a collision, no matter who caused it, usually after a deductible. Comprehensive car insurance: Covers non-collision damage such as theft, fire, hail, vandalism, flood, and some animal strikes.

Covers non-collision damage such as theft, fire, hail, vandalism, flood, and some animal strikes. PIP or Medical Payments coverage (MedPay): Helps with your own medical costs and, in some instances, expenses such as lost income or funeral costs after an accident.

Helps with your own medical costs and, in some instances, expenses such as lost income or funeral costs after an accident. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM): Can help if an at-fault driver has no insurance or not enough insurance to cover your loss. If you just bought a used car in a storm-prone state, comprehensive coverage may matter more than you expect. State-minimum liability coverage generally will not pay if your own car is stolen or damaged by hail or flooding. Expatica’s guide to Insurance in the US Read more

Can you get car insurance with a foreign license or without a Social Security Number (SSN)? Yes, sometimes, but 2 separate questions matter. First, can you legally drive in your state with your foreign license? USA.gov explains that some visitors may need an International Driving Permit (IDP) and that state rules differ. Second, will an insurer accept your license and other documents when you apply for coverage? That varies by company. If you just arrived on a work visa with a foreign license and no US insurance history, you may face extra steps. Some insurers may ask for an SSN as part of the application, while requirements for people without one vary by company. If an online quote form will not accept your details, contact the insurer, an agent, or a broker and ask what alternative documents they accept. Documents and information you may need include: Valid license: Foreign license, plus an IDP if your state or rental company requires one.

Foreign license, plus an IDP if your state or rental company requires one. Identity: Passport, visa, or other valid ID.

Passport, visa, or other valid ID. US address: You may need to provide proof of this with a document such as a lease, utility bill, bank letter, or employer paperwork.

You may need to provide proof of this with a document such as a lease, utility bill, bank letter, or employer paperwork. Driving and insurance history: Bring records from your home country if available, but ask whether the insurer can use them.

Bring records from your home country if available, but ask whether the insurer can use them. Vehicle details: Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), make and model, and details of how the car will be used. You may also need to identify other drivers in your household. If an online form does not accommodate a foreign license or missing SSN, try contacting the insurer, an agent, or a broker directly. They can tell you whether they accept international drivers and what alternative documentation you can provide.

How much does car insurance cost for foreigners in the US? There is no single price for car insurance for foreigners in the US. Your quote depends on several factors, including: Your state and ZIP code

Age

Driving history

Vehicle

Mileage and use

Coverage level

Number of insured drivers

Credit-based insurance information, used by some insurers Newcomers may find some quotes higher if an insurer cannot use their foreign driving or insurance history and has limited US information to assess. Your first month of driving may also include vehicle registration fees, taxes, and an initial or upfront insurance payment. You can look at different ways of saving money in the US to help you budget for early or unexpected expenses. Things to bear in mind: Location matters: Your state and ZIP code can have a major effect on premiums.

Your state and ZIP code can have a major effect on premiums. The vehicle matters: Newer cars cost more to insure, and value, repair costs, theft risk, and other characteristics can affect the price.

Newer cars cost more to insure, and value, repair costs, theft risk, and other characteristics can affect the price. Financing can mean more coverage: Lenders typically require collision and comprehensive coverage, which costs more than liability-only insurance.

Lenders typically require collision and comprehensive coverage, which costs more than liability-only insurance. Higher deductibles reduce premiums: But you will have to pay more yourself if you make a covered claim.

But you will have to pay more yourself if you make a covered claim. How you pay can affect the total: Paying monthly may cost more than paying the policy in full, depending on the insurer.

Paying monthly may cost more than paying the policy in full, depending on the insurer. Give accurate driver information: Tell the insurer about household or regular drivers when required by the policy. If you need to move money from abroad for setup costs, a Wise Account can help you hold USD and manage cross-currency payments more easily.

How to compare quotes and choose the right policy The cheapest quote is not automatically the right one. The key question is whether the policy works for your documents, vehicle, budget, and coverage needs. Compare practical fit first, then price. What to compare beyond price Rather than looking for 1 “best” US car insurance company, compare insurers against your own circumstances. Check: Liability limits that give you appropriate protection above the state minimum.

Deductibles you could afford after a covered crash or theft.

Exclusions and optional benefits such as rental reimbursement and roadside assistance.

Payment options, installment fees, and discounts for paying in full.

Whether the insurer accepts a foreign license and what identification it requires if you do not have an SSN.

Language support during quotes, policy servicing, and claims, if English is not your first language. How to verify an insurer before you buy Before you pay, make sure the insurer is licensed in your state and review the final coverage, limits, deductibles, exclusions, and premium carefully. Do not rely only on comparison-site summaries if eligibility requirements for foreign-license holders are unclear. Confirm the company is licensed in your state.

Review the quote and available policy terms before paying, then check the declarations page when the policy is issued.

Ask how the policy treats household members and other people who regularly drive your car.

Ask the insurer to confirm what identification and driving documents it accepts if you have a foreign license or no SSN. Expatica’s guide to How do credit scores work in the US? Read more

Common mistakes newcomers make A common mistake is assuming that having a foreign license guarantees you can get insurance. It does not. Another is buying only the legal minimum without thinking about your own car, the costs you could have to pay yourself, or what happens if the other driver has too little coverage. Newcomers also run into trouble by failing to disclose regular drivers, assuming insurance coverage automatically applies if someone else is driving the car, or buying a policy without reviewing its terms. The risk is not just overpaying. You could find out after an accident or other loss that the policy does not cover your situation as expected. Do not: ❌ Assume coverage for occasionally borrowing a car also applies to regular use. ❌ Forget to tell the insurer if other household members or regular drivers will use the car. ❌ Wait until registration day to start comparing insurers. ❌ Let coverage lapse, or overlook cancellation and reinstatement rules. ❌ Pay for a policy before fully reviewing the terms. If you are borrowing a family member’s car regularly, ask the insurer whether you need to be listed or otherwise disclosed on the policy. Get the answer in writing if possible.