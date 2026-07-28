ID number in the United States: SSN vs ITIN

Key takeaways 💼 What is SSN used for? An SSN is the number most people need for work, payroll, paying taxes, and many everyday US administrative tasks. 🏛️ What is ITIN used for? An ITIN is a tax processing number for people with a valid federal tax filing or reporting requirement who cannot get an SSN. ☂️TIN (umbrella term) TIN, or Taxpayer Identification Number, is the umbrella tax term used by the IRS. An SSN is one type of TIN, and an ITIN is another. 🗺️ Can you get an ID number before arrival in the US? First-time SSN applications are usually handled after you are in the US, while some ITIN applications can be started from abroad. ⚖️ They’re not interchangeable These two numbers are not interchangeable. An ITIN does not authorize work, and an SSN does not replace every document a bank, employer, or landlord may ask for. *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026

SSN vs ITIN at a glance A common question is whether SSN and ITIN are interchangeable. The short answer is no. They serve different purposes, even though both may appear on tax paperwork. Number Issuer Who it is for Main uses Limits and usual application path SSN Social Security Administration (SSA) US citizens and many noncitizens with the legal right to work in the US Employment, payroll, taxes, Social Security, and many identity checks Not every noncitizen qualifies. First-time requests usually start through the SSA first-time application process. ITIN Internal Revenue Service (IRS) People with a valid federal tax filing or reporting requirement who are not eligible for an SSN Federal tax filing, tax reporting, and certain tax benefits It is for federal tax purposes only, does not authorize work, and is usually requested with the Form W-7 through the IRS. *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026 Some people receive an ITIN first and later become eligible for an SSN. If this happens, you should use your SSN going forward and notify the IRS so your records can be updated. You generally should not use both numbers at the same time.

Which number do expats need? The key question is not “What is the ID number in the US?” but “What do I need to do?” Your immigration status, work authorization, and tax situation determine which number, if any, you need. This differs from many countries where a single government-issued number is used for most official purposes. In the US, employment, tax, immigration, and banking rules overlap but are not identical, which is why newcomers often get mixed messages. ➡️ Use this quick checklist to decide what to do next: Employee with work authorization: You will usually need an SSN. Check the SSA route tied to your visa or status and prepare to apply once you are eligible.

You will usually need an SSN. Check the SSA route tied to your visa or status and prepare to apply once you are eligible. Spouse or dependent: You may need an ITIN if you have a federal tax filing or reporting requirement and cannot get an SSN. Check IRS eligibility before sending any application.

You may need an ITIN if you have a federal tax filing or reporting requirement and cannot get an SSN. Check IRS eligibility before sending any application. Student or scholar: Some people qualify for an SSN, while others only need an ITIN for tax reporting. Read the rules linked to your school, visa, and SSA or IRS guidance.

Some people qualify for an SSN, while others only need an ITIN for tax reporting. Read the rules linked to your school, visa, and SSA or IRS guidance. Tax filing need only: If you are not eligible for an SSN but must file a federal return or claim an allowed tax benefit, an ITIN may be the right path.

If you are not eligible for an SSN but must file a federal return or claim an allowed tax benefit, an ITIN may be the right path. Still abroad and planning the move: Do not assume you can complete everything before travel. Check whether you should apply for an SSN after arriving in the US or whether you can start an ITIN application from abroad.

How to get an SSN An SSN is issued by the Social Security Administration (SSA) and is generally for people who qualify under citizenship or immigration rules. Because eligibility depends on status, the safest approach is to use the official SSA first-time number request page and the guidance linked from it for noncitizens, students, or foreign workers. Before you move First-time SSN applications are generally handled once you are in the US. If your visa or immigration process includes SSN-related instructions, follow those exactly and check the latest SSA rules before you travel, because physical presence and status verification are commonly part of the process. After you arrive Start the first-time request through the SSA and check whether you can begin online before visiting an office. Gather the documents the SSA asks for, which can include proof of identity, age, and citizenship or lawful immigration status. The exact list depends on your status. Go to the local Social Security office if the process for your case requires an in-person step, and confirm local office procedures before you visit. After approval, the SSA will mail your Social Security card to you. The SSA says this usually takes 7 to 10 business days after approval. Banking Best bank accounts for non-residents in the US Read more

How to get an ITIN and can you apply from abroad? An ITIN is for people who need a US taxpayer identification number for federal tax purposes but are not eligible for an SSN. That makes it common for noncitizens with a filing obligation, certain spouses or dependents, and some people claiming treaty benefits or other allowed tax positions through the IRS. Documents and application routes You can apply for an ITIN with Form W-7, usually alongside a federal tax return unless an exception applies. The IRS also explains that some applicants can use the ITIN from abroad guidance if they are outside the US. 💡 Before you apply, check these points: You will need supporting documents to prove your identity and foreign status

A passport can usually stand alone, while other forms of ID may need accompanying documents

You may apply by mail, through an IRS-authorized Certifying Acceptance Agent, or at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center

If you may need your original documents soon, verify whether certified copies from the issuing agency or an in-person route is better before you send anything Timing, renewal, and switching to SSN The IRS says ITIN processing usually takes 7 weeks, or 9 to 11 weeks during peak tax season or if you apply from overseas. ⚠️ An ITIN can expire if it is not used on a federal return for three consecutive tax years, and if you later receive an SSN, you should stop using the ITIN for tax purposes and notify the IRS so your records can be aligned.

Common mistakes to avoid Common mistake Reality ⚠️ “There is one universal US ID number.” No. Besides your SSN or ITIN, you may also be asked for other numbers such as driver’s license number, A number, or passport number, depending on what you are applying for. ⚠️ “An ITIN lets me work.” No. An ITIN is for federal tax purposes only and does not authorize legal work in the US. ⚠️ “SSN and ITIN are interchangeable.” No. They are both separate forms of TIN, and which one you receive depends on your personal situation and immigration status. ⚠️ “If a bank asks for a number, that is all I need.” Usually not. Banks and landlords may still ask for address evidence, immigration documents, or other identity checks. ⚠️ “I can keep using my ITIN after I get an SSN.” The IRS says you should switch to the SSN for tax purposes and notify the IRS so earlier records can be linked correctly. *Checked and correct on 20th July 2026 Money Management Best USD accounts in the US for expats Read more