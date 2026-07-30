How to get an ITIN from abroad as a foreigner

Key takeaways Question Quick answer What to do next 🪪 Do you need an ITIN? Usually only if you need a federal taxpayer ID and cannot get an SSN. Confirm your federal tax purpose first. 📄 Which form do you use? Form W-7, usually with Form 1040 or 1040-NR. Prepare the full application package before you submit it. 🚫 Can you apply without a tax return? Most first-time applications need a federal tax return, unless an IRS exception applies. Check the latest Form W-7 instructions before assuming you qualify. 🌍 How can you apply from abroad? By mail, through a Certifying Acceptance Agent, or in person if you will be in the US. Compare document risk, fees, and convenience. ⏳ How long does it take? Usually 7 weeks, or 9 to 11 weeks in tax season and for overseas applications. Keep copies and use trackable delivery. 💻 Can you get an ITIN number online? Online prep help exists, but the IRS does not offer a full first-time ITIN application online. Avoid any service that promises instant digital approval. Important: This article is informational only, and not tax, legal, or immigration advice.

What an ITIN is and who needs one An ITIN is an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number issued by the IRS for people who need a US taxpayer ID for a federal tax purpose but cannot get a Social Security number. In IRS language, a nonresident alien usually does not meet US tax residency tests, while a resident alien for tax purposes does, and both may have filing duties if they are not eligible for an SSN. Taxes The tax system in the US: A complete guide for expats Read more ITIN vs SSN vs TIN terms explained Term Meaning Issued by TIN The broad term for taxpayer identification numbers. IRS or SSA SSN A Social Security number for people eligible through the Social Security Administration. SSA ITIN An IRS taxpayer ID for federal tax purposes when someone cannot get an SSN. IRS 💡 A TIN is not the same as an SSN. An SSN is one type of TIN, and an ITIN is another. When you do not need an ITIN If you are eligible for an SSN, you should not apply for an ITIN. An ITIN is not a general ID card, does not authorize work, does not create immigration status, and may not be needed at all if you do not have a valid federal tax purpose.

How to apply for an ITIN from abroad Think of the process as three steps: confirm you have a federal tax purpose, gather Form W-7 and the right documents, then choose the best submission route. The official IRS process is outlined on the How to apply for an ITIN page, but the best route from abroad depends on your documents and whether you can part with your passport. ➡️ Step 1: Confirm you have a federal tax purpose Start with the reason, not the form. The IRS issues an ITIN only when you can show a real federal tax purpose, which means a valid tax related reason under IRS rules. Filing a US federal income tax return, often Form 1040-NR for a nonresident

Claiming a refund or a treaty benefit

Being listed as a spouse on a qualifying joint return

Being claimed as a dependent for an allowable tax benefit A return full of zeroes usually is not enough. For example, a foreign spouse filing jointly with a US citizen may need an ITIN, while someone with no filing duty and no IRS tax purpose may not. ➡️ Step 2: Complete Form W-7 and gather your documents Form W-7 is the ITIN application, and each person applying needs a separate form. Most first-time applicants send it with a paper federal income tax return, unless an IRS exception applies under the current Instructions for Form W-7. A valid passport is the simplest stand-alone document because it can prove identity and foreign status by itself. If you apply without one, you must provide two alternative documents from the official IRS list, at least one of which must include a photograph. You can find the current rules on the IRS ITIN supporting documents page. Checklist: Completed Form W-7

Paper Form 1040 or 1040-NR, unless an exception applies

Original documents or certified copies from the original issuing agency

Extra US residency proof for dependents in some cases One thing worth knowing is that notarized copies are generally not accepted. Dependents can face extra residency proof rules, so read the document list carefully before you send anything. Writer Taran Ren Writer’s Tip If mailing your original passport would disrupt travel, visa, or relocation plans, compare the cost of a Certifying Acceptance Agent against being without that document for up to 60 days. ➡️ Step 3: Choose mail, CAA, or in-person submission A Certifying Acceptance Agent, or CAA, is an IRS-authorized professional who can review Form W-7 and authenticate most documents. A Taxpayer Assistance Center, or TAC, is an IRS office in the US that can review ITIN documents in person. Option ⭐ Best for 🔑 Key benefit ⚠️ Watch out for Mail to the IRS Applicants focused on the lowest direct cost Straightforward if your full package is ready You may need to send original documents or issuing-agency certified copies Certifying Acceptance Agent People abroad who do not want to mail a passport Can authenticate most documents and return them after review Fees vary, and CAAs have limits for some dependent documents In-person at a Taxpayer Assistance Center People who will be in the US soon Most documents can be authenticated and returned at the appointment TACs are in the US only, and appointments can take time The easiest way to get an ITIN number depends on your location. If you are abroad and cannot risk mailing your passport, a CAA is often the most practical route, while mail can work if cost matters more and your documents are already in order. The IRS also has a page on obtaining an ITIN from abroad that explains the abroad-first options.

Can you apply for an ITIN without a tax return? Usually, no. Most first-time ITIN applications require a federal tax return, but limited IRS exceptions do exist, and they only work if you send the right supporting proof. 1. Read the current Form W-7 instructions and find the exception category that matches your case.

2. Check which documents the IRS wants for that exception, such as a withholding letter or treaty-related paperwork.

3. Do not assume that having US income or needing an IRS tax ID number automatically puts you in an exception. ✅ How to verify: Use the latest Form W-7 instructions and the current ITIN overview page before you file. This is one of the biggest areas where people rely on outdated summaries and get delayed.

How long it takes and how to track your application 🗓️ The IRS says to allow 7 weeks for status updates, or 9 to 11 weeks during tax season, which runs from January 15 to April 30, and for overseas applications. If you mailed original supporting documents, the IRS says they are generally returned within 60 days. At a high level, the notices work like this: CP565: your ITIN was assigned

your ITIN was assigned CP566: the IRS needs more information

the IRS needs more information CP567: the application was rejected and must be resubmitted If you are outside the US and need a status check after the normal wait window, the IRS says individuals abroad can call 267-941-1000. Keep copies of everything you submit, and use trackable delivery if you mail the package.

Common ITIN mistakes foreigners make ⚠️ Applying without a valid federal tax purpose: If you do not actually need a US taxpayer ID, the application can fail before the document review even matters.

If you do not actually need a US taxpayer ID, the application can fail before the document review even matters. Assuming the process is fully online: Some ITIN services help prepare forms online, but a first-time IRS submission is generally still by mail, through an agent, or in person.

Some ITIN services help prepare forms online, but a first-time IRS submission is generally still by mail, through an agent, or in person. Sending unclear, notarized, or noncompliant copies: The IRS usually wants originals or certified copies from the issuing agency, not ordinary photocopies.

The IRS usually wants originals or certified copies from the issuing agency, not ordinary photocopies. Missing dependent residency rules: Dependents may need extra US residency proof, even when a passport is included.

Dependents may need extra US residency proof, even when a passport is included. Mailing a passport without comparing alternatives: You can mail original documents if you choose, but a CAA, issuing-agency certified copy, or future in-person visit may be less risky if you need that passport soon. A common question is, “Should I mail my passport to the IRS?” You can, if you follow IRS rules, but it is usually worth checking whether a CAA or certified copy can reduce the risk and disruption.