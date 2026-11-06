Moving pets to the US: a guide for expats

Moving pets to the US can feel overwhelming, but most personal relocations go smoothly once you know which rule path applies to your dog or cat. This guide covers non-commercial moves only, so rescue, adoption, and resale imports can follow different rules.
The first split is simple: dogs are mainly regulated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), while cats usually face lighter federal rules. Your pet’s travel history in the last 6 months, your airline, and your destination state can still change the checklist.
Key takeaways
- Dogs from low-risk countries: A CDC Dog Import Form receipt, readable microchip, healthy appearance, and minimum age of 6 months are required.
- High-risk, US-vaccinated dogs: Additional US-issued rabies certification is required when the dog has been in a high-risk country during the last 6 months.
- High-risk, foreign-vaccinated dogs: Additional rabies documents, government endorsement, and a CDC-registered animal care facility (ACF) reservation apply. A rabies titer can affect quarantine requirements.
- Cats: Federal entry requirements are generally lighter, but airlines, states, and territories may require additional documentation.
- Travel and arrival: Check export paperwork, airline booking conditions, crate requirements, destination-state rules, and any special Hawaii or Guam requirements.
Plan your US relocation budget with Wise Account
- Hold USD ahead of your move.
- Plan payments across currencies.
- Keep money available for arrival costs.
Check which rules apply when moving a pet to the US
Before you collect paperwork, identify 4 things: whether you’re moving a dog or a cat, where the pet has been in the last 6 months, whether the move is strictly non-commercial, and which US state or territory you’re moving to.
Federal entry approval is only 1 layer. You still need to meet your departure country’s export rules, your airline’s pet rules, and any destination-state or territory requirements.
If you’re bringing a dog
If you’re importing a dog to the US, start with the CDC dog import rules. All dogs need a CDC Dog Import Form receipt, a readable microchip, a healthy appearance, and must be at least 6 months old. The simple route only applies if the dog has been exclusively in rabies-free or low-risk countries during the last 6 months.
- Low-risk route: CDC Dog Import Form as well as age, health, and microchip checks.
- High-risk, US-vaccinated dog: CDC Dog Import Form plus US-issued rabies certification, completed before travel.
- High-risk, foreign-vaccinated dog: Dog Import Form, foreign rabies certificate with government endorsement, rabies serology titer, and ACF reservation. If you don’t have a valid rabies serology titer, your reservation must include a 28-day quarantine.
USDA APHIS can add animal-health requirements depending on the country, including rules related to foot-and-mouth disease and New World screwworm. Always check the current APHIS country status before travel.
If you’re bringing a cat
Moving to the US with a cat is usually simpler at the federal level. USDA APHIS says it has no general animal-health import requirements for pet cats from a foreign country, and cats mainly need to appear healthy on arrival.
Federal rabies proof isn’t generally required for cats, but airlines, states, and territories may still ask for it. Cats can also be affected by country-specific animal-health requirements, including New World screwworm rules, so check USDA APHIS as well as the state requirements.
Hawaii and Guam have different rules compared to standard mainland arrivals.
Budget for pet relocation costs
Pet relocation costs in the US are usually driven by how many stages your route adds. Large dogs, indirect flights, summer restrictions, last-minute bookings, and high-risk-country dog rules also tend to raise the total.
If you expect to pay departure-country providers in 1 currency and arrival costs in US dollars (USD) close together, some expats use a Wise Account to hold USD ahead of the move or cover cross-border setup costs. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank.
The following table breaks down the main cost categories, when they arise, what affects them, and how to check your expenses before booking.
|Cost item
|When it shows up
|What affects it
|How to verify
|Vet work
|Early planning
|Pet type, route
|Ask vet and airline
|Microchip
|Before certificates
|Readability, record match
|Scan chip, check every form
|Titer or endorsement
|High-risk dogs
|Lab timing, translations
|Confirm route and authority
|Airline and crate
|After booking
|Size, season, route
|Get written acceptance
|Arrival costs
|First week
|Deposits, local transport
|Ask landlord and local vet
For a broader view of your relocation budget, see Expatica’s guides to saving money in the US and banking in the US.
Build your paperwork and timeline
Think of pet import documentation in the US as a sequence, not a stack of forms. The timeline below is a rough guide, but check official guidance because requirements and processing times differ depending on your circumstances.
60+ days out: Confirm whether your dog’s route is low-risk or high-risk, book a vet visit, check microchip records, and ask your departure country’s veterinary authority how export endorsement works.
30 days out: Line up any health certificate, export certificate, or government endorsement, and arrange a rabies titer if your dog’s high-risk route needs one. If rabies records or certificates aren’t in English, ask early whether you need certified English translations.
Final 10 days: Recheck airline acceptance, crate rules, pickup arrangements, and document dates. Keep printed copies of microchip details, rabies records, airline confirmation, the CDC Dog Import Form receipt for dogs, and any state paperwork.
Travel day: Carry your documents in hand luggage, not in the crate. The arrival airport needs to match any required facility reservation.
Your pet can meet federal rules and still be refused at check-in if the airline rejects the crate, route, or paperwork format. Ask the airline to confirm your pet booking and document list in writing.
A USDA-accredited veterinarian or accredited pet shipper can be especially helpful here, because timing errors often happen between the microchip record, rabies record, and export endorsement.
Book flights and prepare for travel day
Airline clearance is separate from government clearance. When you’re flying with pets to the US, the airline may limit cabin travel by weight, restrict checked or cargo travel by breed, or suspend pet bookings during heat and cold embargoes.
- Choose the route first. Direct flights reduce handoffs, but the best option depends on your pet’s size and whether a high-risk dog must land at an airport linked to a CDC-registered animal care facility.
- Confirm the crate rules. Airlines can reject a crate that’s too small, damaged, or missing labels, even if the paperwork is fine.
- Check layovers and pickup. Some pets are collected at baggage claim, while others must be collected from a cargo area or special facility.
- Reconfirm before departure. Airlines can change pet limits and check-in windows faster than federal rules change.
Travel day checklist
- Printed and digital copies of every document
- Collar tag and updated microchip contact details
- Food and water plan approved by the airline
- Backup plan for delays, missed connections, or late pickup
Clear arrival, customs, and your next US steps
Landing in the US isn’t the finish line, because US Customs and Border Protection and other officials can inspect the paperwork at the port of entry. A dog or cat that looks ill can be sent for extra veterinary review at the owner’s expense.
Bear in mind that quarantine isn’t the standard outcome for compliant pets entering the mainland US. However, it can be required on certain high-risk dog routes, especially if a foreign-vaccinated dog arrives without a valid rabies titer. Hawaii and Guam follow separate quarantine-related rules, so don’t treat them like mainland arrivals.
During your first week, check local rabies or licensing rules, register with a veterinarian, confirm landlord or building pet policies, and update ID tags and microchip contact details with your new US number and address.
If you already set aside part of your landing budget, a Wise Account can also be 1 way to keep USD available for pet deposits, first vet visits, or other early settling-in costs.
You may also need to set up utilities in your new US home and review the options for insurance in the US.
Avoid the mistakes that derail pet moves
- Only following US rules: Federal approval doesn’t replace departure-country export paperwork. Verify both with your departure-country veterinary authority and your airline.
- Assuming cats and dogs follow the same path: They don’t. Check the CDC path for dogs and the lighter federal cat rules separately.
- Missing the microchip sequence for dogs: On high-risk dog routes, the microchip must be in place before the rabies vaccine used for the route. Compare the chip number across every record.
- Using outdated blog advice: CDC dog rules changed in 2024, and some high-risk guidance was updated again in 2026. Check the official pages right before booking and again before you fly.
- Booking the wrong airport for a high-risk dog: Foreign-vaccinated dogs from high-risk countries must arrive at the airport tied to their CDC-registered animal care facility reservation. Match the booking, the reservation, and the CDC form before paying.
Next steps for moving your pet to the US
Before booking your pet’s move, confirm the correct CDC or USDA APHIS requirements, check the export documents, and get written acceptance from your airline. Plan for veterinary, transport, and arrival expenses, and remember that your destination state’s rules may affect what happens after landing. If you’re managing relocation costs across currencies, a Wise Account is 1 option for holding USD ahead of your move.
FAQ
FAQs about moving pets to the US
Do dogs need a health certificate to enter the US?
Not always. Dogs from low-risk countries generally need the CDC Dog Import Form plus basic age, health, and microchip requirements, but airlines, departure countries, high-risk routes, or destination states may still require a health certificate or other documents.
Do cats need a rabies vaccine to move to the US?
Not usually for federal US entry. Airlines, states, territories, and especially Hawaii or Guam may still require rabies vaccination or related records for cats.
Is there quarantine for pets entering the US?
Usually not for compliant pets entering the mainland US. Quarantine is more likely on certain high-risk dog routes when a foreign-vaccinated dog doesn’t have a valid rabies serology titer, and Hawaii or Guam have separate rules.
Can my pet arrive at any US airport?
Not every route works the same. Dogs from low-risk countries can usually arrive at any airport, seaport, or land border crossing, but foreign-vaccinated dogs from high-risk countries must arrive at the US airport linked to their CDC-registered animal care facility reservation.
How much does it cost to relocate a pet to the US?
Costs vary by pet size, route, season, vet work, crate choice, airline fees, ground transport, and whether high-risk dog requirements apply. Use the budgeting section above to break the move into cost categories before booking.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Dog import rules and entry requirements, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Entry requirements for dogs from rabies-free or low-risk countries, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Requirements for foreign-vaccinated dogs from high-risk countries, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Requirements for US-vaccinated dogs from high-risk countries, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Frequently asked questions about importing dogs, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Bringing an animal into the United States, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Pet travel guidance and requirements, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
- Importing pets from another country into the US, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
- Importing pet dogs into the US, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
- Importing pet cats into the US, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
- State animal entry regulations, USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
- Importing pets to the USA, PetRelocation
- Bringing dogs and cats into the US: a simple guide, PetRelocation