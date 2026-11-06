Moving pets to the US: a guide for expats

Key takeaways Dogs from low-risk countries: A CDC Dog Import Form receipt, readable microchip, healthy appearance, and minimum age of 6 months are required.

A CDC Dog Import Form receipt, readable microchip, healthy appearance, and minimum age of 6 months are required. High-risk, US-vaccinated dogs: Additional US-issued rabies certification is required when the dog has been in a high-risk country during the last 6 months.

Additional US-issued rabies certification is required when the dog has been in a high-risk country during the last 6 months. High-risk, foreign-vaccinated dogs: Additional rabies documents, government endorsement, and a CDC-registered animal care facility (ACF) reservation apply. A rabies titer can affect quarantine requirements.

Additional rabies documents, government endorsement, and a CDC-registered animal care facility (ACF) reservation apply. A rabies titer can affect quarantine requirements. Cats: Federal entry requirements are generally lighter, but airlines, states, and territories may require additional documentation.

Federal entry requirements are generally lighter, but airlines, states, and territories may require additional documentation. Travel and arrival: Check export paperwork, airline booking conditions, crate requirements, destination-state rules, and any special Hawaii or Guam requirements. Plan your US relocation budget with Wise Account Hold USD ahead of your move.

Plan payments across currencies.

Keep money available for arrival costs. Explore the Wise Account

Check which rules apply when moving a pet to the US Before you collect paperwork, identify 4 things: whether you’re moving a dog or a cat, where the pet has been in the last 6 months, whether the move is strictly non-commercial, and which US state or territory you’re moving to. Federal entry approval is only 1 layer. You still need to meet your departure country’s export rules, your airline’s pet rules, and any destination-state or territory requirements. Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more If you’re bringing a dog If you’re importing a dog to the US, start with the CDC dog import rules. All dogs need a CDC Dog Import Form receipt, a readable microchip, a healthy appearance, and must be at least 6 months old. The simple route only applies if the dog has been exclusively in rabies-free or low-risk countries during the last 6 months. Low-risk route: CDC Dog Import Form as well as age, health, and microchip checks.

CDC Dog Import Form as well as age, health, and microchip checks. High-risk, US-vaccinated dog: CDC Dog Import Form plus US-issued rabies certification, completed before travel.

CDC Dog Import Form plus US-issued rabies certification, completed before travel. High-risk, foreign-vaccinated dog: Dog Import Form, foreign rabies certificate with government endorsement, rabies serology titer, and ACF reservation. If you don’t have a valid rabies serology titer, your reservation must include a 28-day quarantine. USDA APHIS can add animal-health requirements depending on the country, including rules related to foot-and-mouth disease and New World screwworm. Always check the current APHIS country status before travel. If you’re bringing a cat Moving to the US with a cat is usually simpler at the federal level. USDA APHIS says it has no general animal-health import requirements for pet cats from a foreign country, and cats mainly need to appear healthy on arrival. Federal rabies proof isn’t generally required for cats, but airlines, states, and territories may still ask for it. Cats can also be affected by country-specific animal-health requirements, including New World screwworm rules, so check USDA APHIS as well as the state requirements. Hawaii and Guam have different rules compared to standard mainland arrivals.

Budget for pet relocation costs Pet relocation costs in the US are usually driven by how many stages your route adds. Large dogs, indirect flights, summer restrictions, last-minute bookings, and high-risk-country dog rules also tend to raise the total. If you expect to pay departure-country providers in 1 currency and arrival costs in US dollars (USD) close together, some expats use a Wise Account to hold USD ahead of the move or cover cross-border setup costs. Wise is a financial institution, not a bank. The following table breaks down the main cost categories, when they arise, what affects them, and how to check your expenses before booking. Cost item When it shows up What affects it How to verify Vet work Early planning Pet type, route Ask vet and airline Microchip Before certificates Readability, record match Scan chip, check every form Titer or endorsement High-risk dogs Lab timing, translations Confirm route and authority Airline and crate After booking Size, season, route Get written acceptance Arrival costs First week Deposits, local transport Ask landlord and local vet For a broader view of your relocation budget, see Expatica’s guides to saving money in the US and banking in the US. Money Management Saving money in the US as an expat Read more

Build your paperwork and timeline Think of pet import documentation in the US as a sequence, not a stack of forms. The timeline below is a rough guide, but check official guidance because requirements and processing times differ depending on your circumstances. 1 60+ days out: Confirm whether your dog’s route is low-risk or high-risk, book a vet visit, check microchip records, and ask your departure country’s veterinary authority how export endorsement works. 2 30 days out: Line up any health certificate, export certificate, or government endorsement, and arrange a rabies titer if your dog’s high-risk route needs one. If rabies records or certificates aren’t in English, ask early whether you need certified English translations. 3 Final 10 days: Recheck airline acceptance, crate rules, pickup arrangements, and document dates. Keep printed copies of microchip details, rabies records, airline confirmation, the CDC Dog Import Form receipt for dogs, and any state paperwork. 4 Travel day: Carry your documents in hand luggage, not in the crate. The arrival airport needs to match any required facility reservation. Your pet can meet federal rules and still be refused at check-in if the airline rejects the crate, route, or paperwork format. Ask the airline to confirm your pet booking and document list in writing. A USDA-accredited veterinarian or accredited pet shipper can be especially helpful here, because timing errors often happen between the microchip record, rabies record, and export endorsement.

Book flights and prepare for travel day Airline clearance is separate from government clearance. When you’re flying with pets to the US, the airline may limit cabin travel by weight, restrict checked or cargo travel by breed, or suspend pet bookings during heat and cold embargoes. Choose the route first. Direct flights reduce handoffs, but the best option depends on your pet’s size and whether a high-risk dog must land at an airport linked to a CDC-registered animal care facility. Confirm the crate rules. Airlines can reject a crate that’s too small, damaged, or missing labels, even if the paperwork is fine. Check layovers and pickup. Some pets are collected at baggage claim, while others must be collected from a cargo area or special facility. Reconfirm before departure. Airlines can change pet limits and check-in windows faster than federal rules change. Travel day checklist Printed and digital copies of every document

Collar tag and updated microchip contact details

Food and water plan approved by the airline

Backup plan for delays, missed connections, or late pickup

Clear arrival, customs, and your next US steps Landing in the US isn’t the finish line, because US Customs and Border Protection and other officials can inspect the paperwork at the port of entry. A dog or cat that looks ill can be sent for extra veterinary review at the owner’s expense. Bear in mind that quarantine isn’t the standard outcome for compliant pets entering the mainland US. However, it can be required on certain high-risk dog routes, especially if a foreign-vaccinated dog arrives without a valid rabies titer. Hawaii and Guam follow separate quarantine-related rules, so don’t treat them like mainland arrivals. During your first week, check local rabies or licensing rules, register with a veterinarian, confirm landlord or building pet policies, and update ID tags and microchip contact details with your new US number and address. If you already set aside part of your landing budget, a Wise Account can also be 1 way to keep USD available for pet deposits, first vet visits, or other early settling-in costs. You may also need to set up utilities in your new US home and review the options for insurance in the US. House & Home How to set up utilities in the US: guide for expats Read more