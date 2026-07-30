Tipping Etiquette in the US: Guide for Expats

Navigating this system often feels like stepping onto a minefield of unspoken social rules. Unlike many countries where service charges are bundled neatly into the final bill, gratuity in the US is a fundamental part of a service worker’s income, making it practically mandatory in daily life.
Clear knowledge of when to leave cash and how much to add to a touchscreen tablet is the best way to avoid uncomfortable moments.
Our practical guide shows you exactly when, where, and how much to tip across different industries, giving you the tools to handle your first weeks out on the town completely stress-free.
Key takeaways
|Service
|Expected?
|Range
|Note
|Full-service restaurant
|Yes
|15% to 20%
|Pre-tax subtotal, check gratuity first
|Bar
|Usually yes
|$1 to $2 per drink
|Common for simple orders
|Coffee shop or counter
|Optional
|$0 to small custom tip
|Screen prompt is not a rule
|Hotel staff
|Often yes
|$1 to $5
|Cash helps
|Rideshare or delivery
|Yes
|10% to 15%
|Tip more in bad weather
Why tipping culture in the USA confuses newcomers
US tipping confuses newcomers because menu prices usually exclude sales tax, tip expectations change by setting, and payment screens can make everything look mandatory.
Tipping culture in the USA works more like a social norm than a single national rule. The U.S. Department of Labor notes that tipped wage rules vary, so one federal figure does not explain every state or workplace.
For example, a newcomer might see a 20% button at a coffee counter and assume saying no is rude, even though counter tips are often optional.
Tip % in the US by service setting
Deciding on a gratuity amount requires a quick look at your surroundings alongside the attentiveness of the staff.
Because customs change depending on whether you are sitting down for a formal meal or just grabbing a quick drink, keeping a few basic industry benchmarks in mind ensures you always leave a fair amount.
Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops
For full-service restaurants, 15% to 20% of the pre-tax subtotal is the normal range. Large cities and high-end places often lean to the upper end, so if you are unsure how much to tip in US restaurants, 18% is a solid middle point.
At bars, $1 to $2 per drink is common, or 15% to 20% on a tab. Coffee shops and other counter-service spots are different, the screen is a prompt, not a rule, so a custom amount or no tip is usually fine.
For sit-down meals, many people tip on the pre-tax subtotal, not the final total after sales tax. Always check for gratuity included or a service charge before you add anything.
|Check line
|Example
|Meaning
|Subtotal
|$40.00
|Tip from here
|Sales tax
|$3.40
|Not the restaurant tip base
|Gratuity or service charge
|blank or 18%
|Do not tip twice
|Tip line
|$7.20
|Add only if needed
|Total
|$50.60
|Final amount
Hotels, rides, delivery, and personal services
Outside restaurants, the right amount depends on the service.
- Housekeeping usually $2 to $5 per day, leave it daily
- Bell staff or valet often $1 to $5 in cash
- Taxi or rideshare usually 10% to 15%
- Food delivery usually 10% to 15%, more in bad weather
- Hair salons and spas often 15% to 20% unless a service charge is added
If you are wondering whether to tip in US hotels, the short answer is usually yes for housekeeping, luggage help, and valet service.
Are foreigners expected to tip in America?
Yes, in many full-service and hospitality settings, foreigners are expected to follow the same norms as everyone else. People will usually forgive small mistakes, but leaving nothing in a clearly tip-dependent setting can seem rude or uninformed.
Quick check:
- Expected: full-service restaurants, bars, hotel staff, rideshare, food delivery, salons
- Often optional: coffee shops, bakeries, takeout counters
- Check first for gratuity included or service charge
- Usually no tip: government offices, doctors, nurses, or places with posted no-tip rules
How to tip in the US without awkward mistakes
When payment time arrives, first read the check, then choose the method that fits the setting.
How to read the check and avoid double-tipping
Gratuity vs service charge in the US is a common confusion point.
A gratuity is usually the added tip amount, while a service charge may be a separate mandatory fee, so read the wording before you write anything on the tip line.
- First, find the subtotal.
- Next, check sales tax and any gratuity or service charge.
- Last, decide if you want to add more and confirm the total.
Cash, card, and digital tip screens
Card tipping is standard in many restaurants, bars, rideshare apps, and delivery apps, but cash is still useful for hotel staff and other face-to-face service moments.
If you are still using an overseas credit or debit card, you might be paying high conversion fees or hidden fees in unfavorable exchange rates. The Wise Multi-Currency Card can make day-to-day USD spending simpler while you settle in.
If you have just arrived and are still managing your funds in between currencies, a Wise Account can help you hold money in USD and spend with a linked debit card for convenient everyday spending.
You can also use your card for ATM cash withdrawals to keep some cash handy in your pocket.
Keeping a few $1, $5, and sometimes $10 bills anyway can be a good idea, because some tip situations are faster in cash.
High preset tip buttons on touchscreens often appear in optional-tip places. You can choose custom tip or no tip when the service is counter-based and no one has served your table.
What to do if service is poor
Bad service is where many newcomers freeze. In a full-service setting, leaving zero is usually seen as a very strong reaction, so it often makes more sense to tip less for mediocre service or speak to a manager if the problem was serious.
For example, if your food arrived very late and the server ignored repeated requests, you might leave a smaller tip and say, “I wanted to mention the delay because it affected the meal.” If there was rude behavior or a billing error, ask calmly, “Could I speak with a manager, please?”
If service was only average, staying at the lower end of the normal range is usually enough.
Common mistakes foreigners make in America
Common mistakes include:
- Missing an automatic gratuity and tipping twice
- Tipping every counter because a screen asks
- Forgetting restaurant tips are usually based on the pre-tax subtotal
- Carrying no small cash for hotel staff or valet
- Assuming service is included everywhere
- Treating takeout like full-service table service
Writer
Tarah Ren
Insider tip
If you are splitting a group meal, pause before anyone pays and check whether gratuity included is already on the bill.
FAQs
Do you tip on tax in the US?
For sit-down restaurants, many people calculate the tip from the pre-tax subtotal, not the final total after sales tax. Check the printed check so you know which number you are using.
Is gratuity the same as a tip in America?
Not always. A tip is the extra amount you choose to leave, while gratuity included or a service charge may already be on the check. If you see either label, read the bill before adding more.
Should foreigners carry cash for tips in the US?
Yes. Card tipping is common, but small $1, $5, and sometimes $10 bills are still useful for housekeeping, bell staff, valet, or other in-person service moments.
What happens if you don’t tip in America?
In expected-tip settings, not tipping may upset staff and may be seen as rude, even if nothing formal happens. In optional-tip places, choosing no tip is more acceptable.
Useful resources
Checked 17th July 2026
- U.S. Department of Labor Tipped Employees Fact Sheet: Federal rules for tipped workers, minimum wage protections, and state variations.
- U.S. Department of Labor Tips Guidance: Compliance definitions for service wages, pooled gratuities, and deductions.
- IRS Tip Recordkeeping and Reporting: Tax recording expectations and the difference between voluntary tips and mandatory service charges.