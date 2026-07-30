Tipping Etiquette in the US: Guide for Expats

Key takeaways Service Expected? Range Note Full-service restaurant Yes 15% to 20% Pre-tax subtotal, check gratuity first Bar Usually yes $1 to $2 per drink Common for simple orders Coffee shop or counter Optional $0 to small custom tip Screen prompt is not a rule Hotel staff Often yes $1 to $5 Cash helps Rideshare or delivery Yes 10% to 15% Tip more in bad weather

Why tipping culture in the USA confuses newcomers US tipping confuses newcomers because menu prices usually exclude sales tax, tip expectations change by setting, and payment screens can make everything look mandatory. Tipping culture in the USA works more like a social norm than a single national rule. The U.S. Department of Labor notes that tipped wage rules vary, so one federal figure does not explain every state or workplace. For example, a newcomer might see a 20% button at a coffee counter and assume saying no is rude, even though counter tips are often optional.

Tip % in the US by service setting Deciding on a gratuity amount requires a quick look at your surroundings alongside the attentiveness of the staff. Because customs change depending on whether you are sitting down for a formal meal or just grabbing a quick drink, keeping a few basic industry benchmarks in mind ensures you always leave a fair amount. Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops For full-service restaurants, 15% to 20% of the pre-tax subtotal is the normal range. Large cities and high-end places often lean to the upper end, so if you are unsure how much to tip in US restaurants, 18% is a solid middle point. At bars, $1 to $2 per drink is common, or 15% to 20% on a tab. Coffee shops and other counter-service spots are different, the screen is a prompt, not a rule, so a custom amount or no tip is usually fine. For sit-down meals, many people tip on the pre-tax subtotal, not the final total after sales tax. Always check for gratuity included or a service charge before you add anything. Check line Example Meaning Subtotal $40.00 Tip from here Sales tax $3.40 Not the restaurant tip base Gratuity or service charge blank or 18% Do not tip twice Tip line $7.20 Add only if needed Total $50.60 Final amount Hotels, rides, delivery, and personal services Outside restaurants, the right amount depends on the service. Housekeeping usually $2 to $5 per day, leave it daily

Bell staff or valet often $1 to $5 in cash

Taxi or rideshare usually 10% to 15%

Food delivery usually 10% to 15%, more in bad weather

Hair salons and spas often 15% to 20% unless a service charge is added If you are wondering whether to tip in US hotels, the short answer is usually yes for housekeeping, luggage help, and valet service.

Are foreigners expected to tip in America? Yes, in many full-service and hospitality settings, foreigners are expected to follow the same norms as everyone else. People will usually forgive small mistakes, but leaving nothing in a clearly tip-dependent setting can seem rude or uninformed. Quick check: Expected: full-service restaurants, bars, hotel staff, rideshare, food delivery, salons

full-service restaurants, bars, hotel staff, rideshare, food delivery, salons Often optional: coffee shops, bakeries, takeout counters

coffee shops, bakeries, takeout counters Check first for gratuity included or service charge

for gratuity included or service charge Usually no tip: government offices, doctors, nurses, or places with posted no-tip rules Relocation Moving to the US – the ultimate checklist Read more

How to tip in the US without awkward mistakes When payment time arrives, first read the check, then choose the method that fits the setting. How to read the check and avoid double-tipping Gratuity vs service charge in the US is a common confusion point. A gratuity is usually the added tip amount, while a service charge may be a separate mandatory fee, so read the wording before you write anything on the tip line. First, find the subtotal. Next, check sales tax and any gratuity or service charge. Last, decide if you want to add more and confirm the total. Cash, card, and digital tip screens Card tipping is standard in many restaurants, bars, rideshare apps, and delivery apps, but cash is still useful for hotel staff and other face-to-face service moments. If you are still using an overseas credit or debit card, you might be paying high conversion fees or hidden fees in unfavorable exchange rates. The Wise Multi-Currency Card can make day-to-day USD spending simpler while you settle in. If you have just arrived and are still managing your funds in between currencies, a Wise Account can help you hold money in USD and spend with a linked debit card for convenient everyday spending. You can also use your card for ATM cash withdrawals to keep some cash handy in your pocket. Go to Wise Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more Keeping a few $1, $5, and sometimes $10 bills anyway can be a good idea, because some tip situations are faster in cash. High preset tip buttons on touchscreens often appear in optional-tip places. You can choose custom tip or no tip when the service is counter-based and no one has served your table. Banking Banking in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more

What to do if service is poor Bad service is where many newcomers freeze. In a full-service setting, leaving zero is usually seen as a very strong reaction, so it often makes more sense to tip less for mediocre service or speak to a manager if the problem was serious. For example, if your food arrived very late and the server ignored repeated requests, you might leave a smaller tip and say, “I wanted to mention the delay because it affected the meal.” If there was rude behavior or a billing error, ask calmly, “Could I speak with a manager, please?” If service was only average, staying at the lower end of the normal range is usually enough.

Common mistakes foreigners make in America Common mistakes include: Missing an automatic gratuity and tipping twice

Tipping every counter because a screen asks

Forgetting restaurant tips are usually based on the pre-tax subtotal

Carrying no small cash for hotel staff or valet

Assuming service is included everywhere

Treating takeout like full-service table service Writer Tarah Ren Insider tip If you are splitting a group meal, pause before anyone pays and check whether gratuity included is already on the bill.