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Tipping Etiquette in the US: Guide for Expats

Learn how to tip in the US before your first meal, ride, or hotel stay so you can avoid an awkward encounter at the register.

writer

Updated 30-7-2026

Navigating this system often feels like stepping onto a minefield of unspoken social rules. Unlike many countries where service charges are bundled neatly into the final bill, gratuity in the US is a fundamental part of a service worker’s income, making it practically mandatory in daily life.

Clear knowledge of when to leave cash and how much to add to a touchscreen tablet is the best way to avoid uncomfortable moments.

Our practical guide shows you exactly when, where, and how much to tip across different industries, giving you the tools to handle your first weeks out on the town completely stress-free.

Table of contents

Key takeaways

ServiceExpected?RangeNote
Full-service restaurantYes15% to 20%Pre-tax subtotal, check gratuity first
BarUsually yes$1 to $2 per drinkCommon for simple orders
Coffee shop or counterOptional$0 to small custom tipScreen prompt is not a rule
Hotel staffOften yes$1 to $5Cash helps
Rideshare or deliveryYes10% to 15%Tip more in bad weather

Why tipping culture in the USA confuses newcomers

US tipping confuses newcomers because menu prices usually exclude sales tax, tip expectations change by setting, and payment screens can make everything look mandatory.

Tipping culture in the USA works more like a social norm than a single national rule. The U.S. Department of Labor notes that tipped wage rules vary, so one federal figure does not explain every state or workplace.

For example, a newcomer might see a 20% button at a coffee counter and assume saying no is rude, even though counter tips are often optional.

Tip % in the US by service setting

Deciding on a gratuity amount requires a quick look at your surroundings alongside the attentiveness of the staff.

Because customs change depending on whether you are sitting down for a formal meal or just grabbing a quick drink, keeping a few basic industry benchmarks in mind ensures you always leave a fair amount.

Restaurants, bars, and coffee shops

For full-service restaurants, 15% to 20% of the pre-tax subtotal is the normal range. Large cities and high-end places often lean to the upper end, so if you are unsure how much to tip in US restaurants, 18% is a solid middle point.

At bars, $1 to $2 per drink is common, or 15% to 20% on a tab. Coffee shops and other counter-service spots are different, the screen is a prompt, not a rule, so a custom amount or no tip is usually fine.

For sit-down meals, many people tip on the pre-tax subtotal, not the final total after sales tax. Always check for gratuity included or a service charge before you add anything.

Check lineExampleMeaning
Subtotal$40.00Tip from here
Sales tax$3.40Not the restaurant tip base
Gratuity or service chargeblank or 18%Do not tip twice
Tip line$7.20Add only if needed
Total$50.60Final amount

Hotels, rides, delivery, and personal services

Outside restaurants, the right amount depends on the service.

  • Housekeeping usually $2 to $5 per day, leave it daily
  • Bell staff or valet often $1 to $5 in cash
  • Taxi or rideshare usually 10% to 15%
  • Food delivery usually 10% to 15%, more in bad weather
  • Hair salons and spas often 15% to 20% unless a service charge is added

If you are wondering whether to tip in US hotels, the short answer is usually yes for housekeeping, luggage help, and valet service.

Are foreigners expected to tip in America?

Yes, in many full-service and hospitality settings, foreigners are expected to follow the same norms as everyone else. People will usually forgive small mistakes, but leaving nothing in a clearly tip-dependent setting can seem rude or uninformed.

Quick check:

  • Expected: full-service restaurants, bars, hotel staff, rideshare, food delivery, salons
  • Often optional: coffee shops, bakeries, takeout counters
  • Check first for gratuity included or service charge
  • Usually no tip: government offices, doctors, nurses, or places with posted no-tip rules
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How to tip in the US without awkward mistakes

When payment time arrives, first read the check, then choose the method that fits the setting.

How to read the check and avoid double-tipping

Gratuity vs service charge in the US is a common confusion point.

A gratuity is usually the added tip amount, while a service charge may be a separate mandatory fee, so read the wording before you write anything on the tip line.

  1. First, find the subtotal.
  2. Next, check sales tax and any gratuity or service charge.
  3. Last, decide if you want to add more and confirm the total.

Cash, card, and digital tip screens

Card tipping is standard in many restaurants, bars, rideshare apps, and delivery apps, but cash is still useful for hotel staff and other face-to-face service moments.

If you are still using an overseas credit or debit card, you might be paying high conversion fees or hidden fees in unfavorable exchange rates. The Wise Multi-Currency Card can make day-to-day USD spending simpler while you settle in.

If you have just arrived and are still managing your funds in between currencies, a Wise Account can help you hold money in USD and spend with a linked debit card for convenient everyday spending.

You can also use your card for ATM cash withdrawals to keep some cash handy in your pocket.

Go to Wise
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Keeping a few $1, $5, and sometimes $10 bills anyway can be a good idea, because some tip situations are faster in cash.

High preset tip buttons on touchscreens often appear in optional-tip places. You can choose custom tip or no tip when the service is counter-based and no one has served your table.

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What to do if service is poor

Bad service is where many newcomers freeze. In a full-service setting, leaving zero is usually seen as a very strong reaction, so it often makes more sense to tip less for mediocre service or speak to a manager if the problem was serious.

For example, if your food arrived very late and the server ignored repeated requests, you might leave a smaller tip and say, “I wanted to mention the delay because it affected the meal.” If there was rude behavior or a billing error, ask calmly, “Could I speak with a manager, please?”

If service was only average, staying at the lower end of the normal range is usually enough.

Common mistakes foreigners make in America

Common mistakes include:

  • Missing an automatic gratuity and tipping twice
  • Tipping every counter because a screen asks
  • Forgetting restaurant tips are usually based on the pre-tax subtotal
  • Carrying no small cash for hotel staff or valet
  • Assuming service is included everywhere
  • Treating takeout like full-service table service
image of insider

Writer

Tarah Ren

Insider tip

If you are splitting a group meal, pause before anyone pays and check whether gratuity included is already on the bill.

FAQs

Do you tip on tax in the US?

For sit-down restaurants, many people calculate the tip from the pre-tax subtotal, not the final total after sales tax. Check the printed check so you know which number you are using.

Is gratuity the same as a tip in America?

Not always. A tip is the extra amount you choose to leave, while gratuity included or a service charge may already be on the check. If you see either label, read the bill before adding more.

Should foreigners carry cash for tips in the US?

Yes. Card tipping is common, but small $1, $5, and sometimes $10 bills are still useful for housekeeping, bell staff, valet, or other in-person service moments.

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About the US

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What happens if you don’t tip in America?

In expected-tip settings, not tipping may upset staff and may be seen as rude, even if nothing formal happens. In optional-tip places, choosing no tip is more acceptable.

Useful resources

Checked 17th July 2026

Author

Tarah Ren

About the author

Tarah is an experienced copywriter for international brands, specialising in digital marketing and eCommerce.