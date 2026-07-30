How to Set Up Utilities in the US: Guide for Expats

Key takeaways Utility 🏢 Who usually provides it 🗓️ When to set it up 📃 Common checks or fees ☑️ Confirm before move-in Electricity Local utility or assigned provider 1 to 2 weeks ahead ID check, deposit, service start date Whether the unit is all-electric Gas Local gas utility, if the home uses gas 1 to 2 weeks ahead Deposit, possible appointment Whether gas service is active Internet Building-approved or address-specific broadband provider As early as possible Equipment fee, install slot, contract terms Which provider is actually wired Water and sewer Often landlord or municipality Check lease first Sometimes included in the rent Who holds the account Trash Often landlord, HOA, or municipality Check lease first Bin or service rules Pickup day and building rules

Check your lease and building rules first Before you call anyone, check the lease and ask the property manager what is already included. In many US rentals, water, sewer, trash, and sometimes heat stay in the landlord’s name, while electricity, gas, and the internet are your job. One thing worth knowing is that utility wording in a US lease can sound broader than it works in practice. “Tenant pays utilities” does not always mean every service, and “internet available” does not always mean every provider can install in your unit. ✍️ Writer’s tip: In many US apartment buildings, internet choice looks open online, but only one provider is actually pre-wired for the unit. Ask the property manager for the exact provider name and whether the modem or fiber terminal is already installed. Other questions to ask include: Which utilities are included in the rent?

Does the landlord keep any account in their own name?

Is the building fully electric, or does it use natural gas?

Which internet provider is approved for this exact unit?

What date must each service start?

How to set up electricity and gas Electricity and gas in the US can be handled by one company or two separate companies, depending on the state and city. Some apartments and newer buildings are fully electric, so if you are asking how do you set up your gas and electric, the first step is to confirm whether the unit even has gas service. Start by checking the appliances and lease, then ask the landlord for the assigned utility or your provider options. In some states you can choose a supplier, but the local utility still owns the lines and handles outages, which is why provider choice can feel limited. A state regulator such as the New York State Department of Public Service shows how utility oversight can differ by state. What providers usually ask for Most providers ask for the same basic details when you set up utilities for the first time: Full address, including building and unit number

Move-in date and requested service start date

Government ID

Lease or proof of tenancy

Phone number and email

Sometimes an SSN or another identity check For example, a newcomer renting in the city may be asked for a passport, signed lease, and a deposit because they do not yet have a US credit history. Banking How do credit scores work in the US: Complete guide for expats Read more Deposits, credit checks, and activation timelines Expats often get stuck here, not because the process is hard, but because the provider wants a payment history it cannot see yet. That is why utility deposit and credit check in the US is such a widespread issue for first-time renters. A frequent concern for new arrivals is whether lacking a Social Security number automatically blocks you from getting service. Fortunately, that is rarely the case. Many providers are willing to accept alternative identification or an upfront security deposit instead, though exact approval policies depend entirely on the company. You should also keep in mind that activation delays are frequent around the end of the month, simply because that is when the vast majority of local tenants shuffle between apartments. Writer Tarah Ren Writer’s tip If you do not yet have a US credit file, ask whether the utility offers a deposit option instead of denying the application outright. Some providers have a workaround, but you need to ask directly. Before you hang up, confirm: The exact service start date

Whether someone must be home for activation

Whether the previous tenant’s account is fully closed

How to set up internet in a new apartment Internet is usually the most address-specific part of the process, and it matters fast if you work remotely or need access for school. If you want to know how to set up the internet in a new apartment in the US, check the exact address first, not just the city or ZIP code. The best starting point is the FCC National Broadband Map, then confirm availability again with the building and the provider. That extra step matters because a provider may serve the block but not your unit. How to compare providers, speeds, and installation Checking by address works better than checking by city because broadband availability can change building by building. Fiber, cable, fixed wireless, and 5G home internet can all appear in search results, but the real question is what can be installed at your door, on your move-in timeline, and at a price you understand. Factor ⭐ Why it matters 💡 What to ask 🔴 Red flag Address match City-wide ads can mislead Is service live at this unit now? “Serviceable area” with no unit check Contract terms Early exit costs can be high Is there a contract or promo period? Price jumps after a short promo Equipment Routers and modems add cost Is equipment included or rented? Unclear monthly equipment fee Installation Technician timing often causes delays Do I need a technician visit? No install date before move-in For shared apartments, streaming households, or remote work, reliability matters as much as headline speed. The FCC’s consumer broadband guideexplains how to search a location and challenge inaccurate availability data.

Common costs, deposits, and first-bill surprises Your very first utility statement can easily trigger a bit of sticker shock. Instead of showing a normal month of usage, that initial statement rolls one-time connection fees together with your security deposit and any necessary equipment rentals. Because activation policies vary significantly across different states and apartment buildings, budgeting extra cash for this initial bill is much safer than relying on standard online price quotes. Keeping your ongoing monthly expenses down requires a clear look at what actually drains power in an American home. Data from the US Energy Information Administration shows that temperature control is the single biggest factor in your utility budget. Keeping your space warm in winter and cool in summer consumes the largest share of power, followed by the energy needed to run your water heater and older appliances. Utility Common charges What causes surprise bills What to verify Electricity Deposit, connection, taxes HVAC, water heater, old appliances Billing cycle and meter read Gas Deposit, activation, taxes Heating season, hot water, stove use If access is needed for turn-on Internet Install, router rental, taxes Promo expiry, equipment, missed install Contract length and live date For broader budgeting, our guide below can help you plan first-month expenses. About the US Cost of living in the US: A guide for expats Read more Financial flexibility is essential when you have to balance these upfront setup costs alongside your first month of rent. If you are still waiting for a local bank account to be approved, a Wise Account can be a practical way to hold and convert your money into USD with transparent pricing so you can cover those immediate deposits on time.

What to do on move-in day Move-in day is about checking what works, not just assuming the account setup went through. If service is missing, you need your confirmation numbers ready before support lines get busy. Check lights, outlets, thermostat, hot water, and internet equipment first. Photograph meter readings, modem labels, and any warning messages. Save account numbers, login details, and chat transcripts in one place. ✅ Keep this quick checklist: Lease copy

Service confirmation emails

Account numbers

Technician window or support ticket

Landlord and provider contact details If you smell gas, leave immediately and contact the gas utility or emergency services. If the internet technician misses the appointment, ask for a new service window before the weekend if possible. Renter rights vary by location, but you have clear options when a landlord ignores serious repair issues. A local government portal, such as NYC311’s apartment maintenance complaint guide, provides a clear template for the kind of city intervention and support available to tenants facing unresolved maintenance problems.

Manage your finances with Wise Account Covering upfront utility deposits and first-month bills usually requires immediate payment, which is tricky if you haven’t had time to set up an account with a US bank like Chase or Bank of America yet. Handling these early costs from abroad can easily cause unnecessary stress while your main financial setup is still in progress. A multi-currency account is a simple way to bridge this gap during your first few weeks. Digital providers like Wise let you hold money in more than 40+ currencies, including USD, giving you an easy way to pay setup fees online, handle utility deposits before you move in, or swipe a debit card for groceries and home essentials after you move. Open a Wise account Money Management How to use Wise in the US as an expat Read more If cross-border money transfers are part of your move, Expatica’s guide to international money transfers in the US gives more context.