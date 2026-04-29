USA travel eSIM guide: Best 5G plans & coverage

With a range of global eSIM providers, you can decide on one before you leave home and have it activated and ready to go the moment you touch down in the USA.
This guide will focus on the best 5G travel eSIMs available to use in the USA so you can be ready to use your phone as soon as you land.
What is an eSIM?
An eSIM is a digital version of the traditional plastic SIM card. Most new smartphones now give you the option to have an eSIM (or multiple eSIMs). You no longer need to go searching for a SIM card at a physical shop when you arrive in a new country.
Most compatible phones let you install multiple eSIMs, though in general you can only have two active at any time. That means you can keep your main number active and have one for the USA when you’re there.
If you regularly travel to lots of different countries then in theory you could have a different eSIM for each one. Or you might prefer an eSIM that works in more than one country, an entire region or globally.
Using a travel eSIM in the USA
The USA has three main mobile networks: Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. They own the infrastructure that 5G travel eSIM providers will use. They’ll use one of those networks or a combination of the three, depending on what agreements they have in place.
Top eSIM providers for USA (2026)
|Provider
|Best for
|Network used
|Typical price (approximately)
|Holafly
|Unlimited data
|AT&T
|$3.90 (1 day) – $139.90 (90 days)
|Saily
|Overall experience
|Multiple networks
|$3.99 (1GB, 7 days) – $71.99 (unlimited, 30 days)
|eSIM.io
|Pay as you go
|AT&T, Verizon
|$2.90 (PAYG) – $44.50 (100GB, 30 days)
|Airalo
|Budget travellers
|T-Mobile, Verizon
|$4 (1GB, 3 days) – $42 (50GB, 30 days)
|Roafly
|5G coverage
|T-Mobile, Verizon
|$3.90 (1GB, 7 days) – $49.90 (50GB, 30 days)
Methodology
This is a list of global eSIM providers that work in the USA. We picked it using factors such as cost, ease of installation, network coverage and data allowances. These prices are correct as of 29 January 2026.
Buying a 5G eSIM for the USA
How long is your trip and where are you going?
Make sure you get an eSIM plan that will be active for the duration of your trip. It’s possible to buy a 5G eSIM to last for as little as a day, so get the appropriate amount of time. 7 days and 30 days are popular timeframes.
If you’re visiting other countries as well as the USA then you might want a plan that allows you to use the eSIM everywhere you go. Sometimes this can cost more, but it depends on the provider.
If you travel often you might want to look at an eSIM that you pay annually for or you can use multiple times. If you do have one that can be kept active once you return home, make sure you turn off the eSIM to avoid any extra charges when you’re not using it.
Online reviews
Read online reviews to see what the coverage is like in the areas where you’ll be travelling. Some networks are better in cities and others are stronger in rural areas. It’s also possible to get an eSIM that switches between networks. This can be handy and give you the best chance of getting coverage everywhere.
Reviews help you work out which service will suit your needs. If there are lots of complaints about a particular provider then it might be worth finding another. You don’t want to add unnecessary stress to your holiday.
Data, calls and text
Think about whether you need to make local calls and text messages or just need data. Data gives you internet access which means you can use your messaging apps. But if you need to call a hotel or travel agent, for example, you might like the option of being able to make local calls.
Look at how much data you use in your home country to give yourself an idea of how much you’ll need when you travel. It’s better to buy more than you think you’ll need so you don’t run out.
It’s also worth checking your phone settings so you don’t have anything happening in the background that chews through data. This includes things like backing up photos or WhatsApp messages. Most phones have settings for this to only happen when you’re connected to Wi-Fi.
Coverage and speed
Some of the cheaper plans or smaller providers might be cheap for a reason. Often that’s down to what speed is on offer or how good the network is. Faster speeds are available on better networks, though some cheaper plans might only offer lower speeds, making you pay more to access higher speeds. It’s easy to find a provider that has 5G speeds, especially in the USA.
Technical aspects
Make sure your phone is compatible before purchasing a plan. Most phones from around 2020 onwards should be compatible, though it’s easy to check online to make sure. Among the most popular phones, anything newer than the iPhone XS, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 4 (earlier versions only allowed eSIMs in the US) are compatible with eSIMs.
Expert Writer
Danny Butler
Insider Tip
Getting an eSIM organised before you travel can save you time and money. eSIMs are designed to make things simple, so don’t get too complicated when you’re looking for one. Think about how much data you’ll need, where you’re going and how long you’ll need it for.
Compare your options to find a price you like and see what others say in online reviews. The best eSIM is the one you don’t have to worry about when you’re travelling. You just want to set it up and know it’ll work. Choosing an eSIM that can use multiple networks ensures you’ve got the best chance to stay connected, even in remote areas.
How to get and install an eSIM: A 3-step guide
Step 1: Purchase before you depart
Buy your plan via a provider’s app or website. You will receive a QR code or a link to download the eSIM via email immediately. In some cases you’ll have to download the provider’s app to purchase a plan and the eSIM might be there to download.
Step 2: Digital installation
Go to Settings > Cellular > Add eSIM. Scan the QR code.
- Pro Tip: Give it a label like “USA data” so you don’t get confused with your home SIM.
Step 3: Activation on arrival
Once you touch down in the USA, turn on data roaming for the eSIM and set it as your primary data line. It will take a couple of minutes to find an American 5G signal. So you can do this when you’re waiting on the runway.
Some plans will only be activated when you first arrive in the country, allowing you to choose the right amount of days for your needs.
eSIM pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick and easy to install and set up so you’ll be connected as soon as you arrive in the country.
|Some cheaper phones don’t support eSIMs.
|Enhanced security because the eSIM can’t be removed as easily as a physical SIM if the phone is stolen.
|If you aren’t tech savvy then it can be a bit more complicated to install an eSIM than a physical SIM.
|You can still use your normal number. If your plan lets you roam in another country then this might be important for receiving texts from your bank to authorise payments.
|Having two eSIMs connected at the same time can use more battery as both eSIMs are looking for a network, rather than just one. It shouldn’t be a major issue and is no cause for concern, but you might notice your battery drain quicker when you have two active eSIMs.
|You don’t have to swap your old SIM card with a new one. That’s one less thing to worry about losing or trying to remember where you’ve put it when you get back home.
|Travel eSIM plans are generally much cheaper than roaming charges, though this depends on each plan.
Bottom line
eSIMs make it easier to stay connected when you travel. If you’re organised and compare your options before you leave, you can get the eSIM plan you want and be ready to use it when you arrive in the USA.
There are lots of 5G eSIM options for the USA, but a global provider is probably the easiest option. For the local providers you’re gonna need to be in the USA already to purchase and activate.
FAQs
- Can I keep my WhatsApp number?
Yes, you can keep your WhatsApp number. You’re likely to get a notification when you open WhatsApp asking if you want to change your number, so just make sure you say no.
- Do eSIMs work in other countries?
It’s technically possible to purchase an eSIM that works in other countries in North America or the rest of the world. But it really depends on the terms of the individual plan. Some providers offer plans that cover a whole region or have worldwide coverage. A general rule is the more countries covered, the more it’ll cost.
- Is an eSIM better than airport SIMs?
eSIMs are more convenient than buying a SIM card at the airport when you arrive because you can activate them beforehand. Once you land, you’ll have access.
- Can I use the same eSIM for multiple trips?
Some providers allow you to use the same eSIM for multiple trips. You need to check the terms and conditions to be sure. If you do plan to use the same eSIM again, make sure you don’t delete it when you aren’t using it. Instead, just disable it or turn the eSIM off until you need to use it again.
- Can I get an annual plan?
Yes, it’s possible to get a 5G travel eSIM on an annual plan. You need to decide whether it’s cost-effective and this depends on how often and where you travel.
- If my phone plan allows for roaming, do I need a travel eSIM?
Some plans might allow you to pay for roaming to use your phone overseas, but this can often be very expensive. Travel eSIMs are usually much cheaper. That said, some providers might offer a cheap add-on to use your phone overseas. In some cases you might get a free allowance. Compare your options to get the right one for you.
Sources
https://esim.holafly.com/esim-usa
https://saily.com/esim-united-states
https://esim.io/destinations/esim-united-states-of-america
https://www.airalo.com/united-states-esim
https://www.roafly.com/esim/united-states
https://insights.opensignal.com/reports/2025/01/usa/mobile-network-experience