USA travel eSIM guide: Best 5G plans & coverage

With a range of global eSIM providers, you can decide on one before you leave home and have it activated and ready to go the moment you touch down in the USA. This guide will focus on the best 5G travel eSIMs available to use in the USA so you can be ready to use your phone as soon as you land.

What is an eSIM? An eSIM is a digital version of the traditional plastic SIM card. Most new smartphones now give you the option to have an eSIM (or multiple eSIMs). You no longer need to go searching for a SIM card at a physical shop when you arrive in a new country. Most compatible phones let you install multiple eSIMs, though in general you can only have two active at any time. That means you can keep your main number active and have one for the USA when you’re there. If you regularly travel to lots of different countries then in theory you could have a different eSIM for each one. Or you might prefer an eSIM that works in more than one country, an entire region or globally.

Using a travel eSIM in the USA The USA has three main mobile networks: Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. They own the infrastructure that 5G travel eSIM providers will use. They’ll use one of those networks or a combination of the three, depending on what agreements they have in place.

Top eSIM providers for USA (2026) Provider Best for Network used Typical price (approximately) Holafly Unlimited data AT&T $3.90 (1 day) – $139.90 (90 days) Saily Overall experience Multiple networks $3.99 (1GB, 7 days) – $71.99 (unlimited, 30 days) eSIM.io Pay as you go AT&T, Verizon $2.90 (PAYG) – $44.50 (100GB, 30 days) Airalo Budget travellers T-Mobile, Verizon $4 (1GB, 3 days) – $42 (50GB, 30 days) Roafly 5G coverage T-Mobile, Verizon $3.90 (1GB, 7 days) – $49.90 (50GB, 30 days) Methodology This is a list of global eSIM providers that work in the USA. We picked it using factors such as cost, ease of installation, network coverage and data allowances. These prices are correct as of 29 January 2026.

Buying a 5G eSIM for the USA How long is your trip and where are you going? Make sure you get an eSIM plan that will be active for the duration of your trip. It’s possible to buy a 5G eSIM to last for as little as a day, so get the appropriate amount of time. 7 days and 30 days are popular timeframes. If you’re visiting other countries as well as the USA then you might want a plan that allows you to use the eSIM everywhere you go. Sometimes this can cost more, but it depends on the provider. If you travel often you might want to look at an eSIM that you pay annually for or you can use multiple times. If you do have one that can be kept active once you return home, make sure you turn off the eSIM to avoid any extra charges when you’re not using it. Online reviews Read online reviews to see what the coverage is like in the areas where you’ll be travelling. Some networks are better in cities and others are stronger in rural areas. It’s also possible to get an eSIM that switches between networks. This can be handy and give you the best chance of getting coverage everywhere. Reviews help you work out which service will suit your needs. If there are lots of complaints about a particular provider then it might be worth finding another. You don’t want to add unnecessary stress to your holiday. Data, calls and text Think about whether you need to make local calls and text messages or just need data. Data gives you internet access which means you can use your messaging apps. But if you need to call a hotel or travel agent, for example, you might like the option of being able to make local calls. Look at how much data you use in your home country to give yourself an idea of how much you’ll need when you travel. It’s better to buy more than you think you’ll need so you don’t run out. It’s also worth checking your phone settings so you don’t have anything happening in the background that chews through data. This includes things like backing up photos or WhatsApp messages. Most phones have settings for this to only happen when you’re connected to Wi-Fi. Coverage and speed Some of the cheaper plans or smaller providers might be cheap for a reason. Often that’s down to what speed is on offer or how good the network is. Faster speeds are available on better networks, though some cheaper plans might only offer lower speeds, making you pay more to access higher speeds. It’s easy to find a provider that has 5G speeds, especially in the USA. Technical aspects Make sure your phone is compatible before purchasing a plan. Most phones from around 2020 onwards should be compatible, though it’s easy to check online to make sure. Among the most popular phones, anything newer than the iPhone XS, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Google Pixel 4 (earlier versions only allowed eSIMs in the US) are compatible with eSIMs. Expert Writer Danny Butler Insider Tip Getting an eSIM organised before you travel can save you time and money. eSIMs are designed to make things simple, so don’t get too complicated when you’re looking for one. Think about how much data you’ll need, where you’re going and how long you’ll need it for. Compare your options to find a price you like and see what others say in online reviews. The best eSIM is the one you don’t have to worry about when you’re travelling. You just want to set it up and know it’ll work. Choosing an eSIM that can use multiple networks ensures you’ve got the best chance to stay connected, even in remote areas.

How to get and install an eSIM: A 3-step guide Step 1: Purchase before you depart Buy your plan via a provider’s app or website. You will receive a QR code or a link to download the eSIM via email immediately. In some cases you’ll have to download the provider’s app to purchase a plan and the eSIM might be there to download. Step 2: Digital installation Go to Settings > Cellular > Add eSIM. Scan the QR code. Pro Tip: Give it a label like “USA data” so you don’t get confused with your home SIM. Step 3: Activation on arrival Once you touch down in the USA, turn on data roaming for the eSIM and set it as your primary data line. It will take a couple of minutes to find an American 5G signal. So you can do this when you’re waiting on the runway. Some plans will only be activated when you first arrive in the country, allowing you to choose the right amount of days for your needs.