Renting your first home in the US means getting familiar with lease terms that may work differently from those back home. Knowing how to spot US lease agreement red flags can help you avoid unexpected fees and understand your responsibilities before signing.
This guide walks you through deposits, repairs, renewal clauses, and payment requests, so you know what to check and which questions to ask.
This guide is for information only, not legal or financial advice.
Key takeaways
- Check the property and landlord before paying, as a signed US lease does not prove a rental is genuine.
- Compare lease terms on deposits, deductions, and refund deadlines with local rules.
- Watch for lease agreement red flags such as unrestricted entry or making you pay for all repairs.
- Check renewal deadlines and early-exit costs, as relocating does not automatically end your lease.
- Ask what landlords accept instead of US credit history before agreeing to larger upfront payments.
- Put agreed changes in the lease and photograph the property when moving in.
Wise Account for your US rental payments
- Convert supported currencies into US dollars.
- See exchange rates and applicable fees.
- Plan rental payments from savings abroad.
What to look for in a lease before you sign
When reviewing a US lease agreement, first check that the basic terms are complete. A lease usually covers a fixed term, such as 12 months, while a month-to-month agreement renews until either side gives notice.
A complete lease includes:
- The landlord’s and tenants’ names and contact details
- The property address and tenancy dates
- Rent, due date, and payment methods
- The deposit and refund conditions
- Utilities, repair duties, and entry rules
- Renewal and move-out terms
Keep a signed copy and put every verbal promise in writing.
Why US lease agreement red flags matter more for expats
US lease agreement red flags can be harder to assess when you’re new to local rental rules. Without US credit history, you may face requests for a guarantor or larger deposit, with payments due before you arrive.
Renting remotely also makes it harder to inspect the unit and verify the landlord, while tenant protections vary by state and city.
Seven red flags when renting an apartment in the US
When renting an apartment in the US, these clauses deserve a closer look. A red flag is a reason to ask questions and negotiate, not always proof that a term is illegal.
Security deposit terms that are vague or unusually high
A security deposit covers unpaid rent or damage beyond normal wear and tear.
Watch for:
- A deposit much higher than comparable rentals
- “Non-refundable” cleaning or repainting deductions
- Deductions “at the landlord’s sole discretion”
- No refund deadline or deduction breakdown
No national deposit cap exists. New York, for example, limits most deposits to one month’s rent. For non-rent-regulated homes, the refund and any itemized deductions are generally due within 14 days of move-out. Take dated photos when moving in.
Late fees, junk fees, and charges not written into the lease
Unexpected rental fees can push your costs above the advertised rent. State or local law may cap late fees. New York limits them to the lesser of $50 or 5% of monthly rent, after a 5-day grace period.
Watch for:
- Late fees that conflict with local rules
- Unexplained charges
- Promised discounts missing from the lease
Ask the landlord to add every negotiated change to the lease.
Repair, maintenance, and mold clauses that shift landlord duties
Repair clauses in a US lease should clearly divide responsibilities. Most states recognize an implied warranty of habitability, requiring landlords to keep homes safe and livable, though details vary.
Question clauses making you pay for all repairs, broad liability waivers, and unclear mold or pest-control duties. Send repair requests in writing and keep photos.
Auto-renewal and notice-to-vacate deadlines
Auto-renewal clauses can extend your US lease unless you give notice on time. If your lease ends August 31 and requires 60 days’ written notice, your deadline is July 2; missing it could bind you to another term.
Send notice using the method required by the lease, and check whether state rules affect renewal terms.
Early termination and break-lease penalties when you relocate
Job transfers, visa changes, and family needs can force an early exit. Before signing a US lease, check:
- The termination fee and notice period
- Any remaining rent you could owe
- Whether the landlord must try to re-rent
Some states, such as Texas, allow early termination after family violence or certain military orders, subject to specific conditions. Negotiate a clear exit clause before signing.
Entry, eviction, and landlord-can-change-the-lease clauses
Some US lease clauses give landlords powers that may conflict with tenant protections. Question:
- Entry “at any time” without notice
- Vague or aggressive eviction language
- Unilateral changes during a fixed lease term
Landlords usually need proper notice and a court process to evict, though state rules vary. Do not sign any contract or agreement with blank spaces that could be filled in later.
Utilities and add-on charges that are not clearly defined
Your US lease should state which utilities rent includes and who sets up each account. Check charges for shared utilities, parking, pets, trash, and amenities.
Some leases also require renters insurance to cover belongings and liability. Utility companies may ask newcomers for a Social Security number (SSN) or deposit, so ask early.
Listing and landlord warning signs to spot before you sign
Rental warning signs often appear before you receive the lease. Watch for:
- Rent far below similar local listings
- Pressure to pay before verifying the property
- No lease, or an unsigned lease
- Gift cards or transfers to unverified recipients
- A landlord who refuses a live tour or cannot be verified
If renting from abroad, request a live video tour and check city or county ownership records. Neither a tour nor a signed lease proves a listing is genuine, so verify the person’s authority to rent the property before paying.
Red flags when renting an apartment without US credit history or an SSN
Renting without US credit history or an SSN may require alternative documents. Landlords may request an SSN or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for screening, but policies vary.
While building US credit, ask whether they accept:
- Proof of employment, income, and savings
- A foreign credit report
- A larger deposit within legal limits
- A guarantor or co-signer
- Prepaid rent, where permitted
Large upfront payments deserve scrutiny even when written into the lease. Check the legal limits and verify the recipient.
US fair housing law prohibits national-origin discrimination, while allowing consistent, lawful screening. Contact the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) or your state attorney general if you suspect discrimination.
How state laws change what a US lease can say
US lease agreement rules depend on state and local law, alongside federal protections. These examples show how deposit and late-fee rules differ.
|State
|Security deposit cap
|Deposit return deadline
|Late fee rules
|New York
|One month’s rent for most homes
|14 days for non-rent-regulated homes
|Lower of $50 or 5% of rent; after 5 days
|California
|Usually one month; two for qualifying small landlords
|21 days after move-out
|Must meet rules on reasonable estimated costs
|Texas
|No general cap for private, unsubsidized rentals
|Generally 30 days; provide a forwarding address
|Written into lease; after 2 full days; 10% or 12% generally deemed reasonable
These examples are for general information only. Check current state and local requirements before relying on a lease provision or taking legal action.
What to do when you find a red flag in your lease
Resolve US lease agreement red flags before signing or paying.
Highlight the clause and note your question.
Request an explanation or change in writing.
Record changes in the lease or a signed addendum.
Document the unit with dated photos and a checklist.
Seek tenant advice or walk away if serious concerns remain.
How to pay your deposit and rent safely as a newcomer
Before paying a US rental deposit, verify the landlord, sign the lease, and confirm the amount due. Ask whether payment is by bank transfer, check, or online portal, and keep a receipt. Avoid gift cards and transfers to unverified people.
If your deposit and first rent payment come from savings abroad, a Wise account can help you convert supported currencies into US dollars (USD). Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows its fee upfront, so you can budget for the agreed dollar amount. Features, eligibility, fees, and transfer timing may vary, so check Wise’s current terms and pricing before making a payment.
Transfer the dollars to your own US bank account, or to the verified landlord if they accept the method. Our guide to opening a US bank account explains your options.
Next steps before you sign your US lease
A final check for US lease agreement red flags can help prevent unexpected costs and difficult exit terms.
- Read the full lease.
- Check state and local tenant rules.
- Get agreed changes in writing.
- Confirm payment methods and any currency conversion.
Signing a lease is one part of your moving to the US checklist.
If you’re moving funds from abroad to cover rental costs, the Wise Account is one option to consider for converting supported currencies into USD, subject to the applicable fees and eligibility requirements.
FAQ
FAQ
Is it normal to pay first month's rent, last month's rent, and a deposit upfront?
Practice varies, and some states limit advance rent or deposits. Confirm the total in the lease and check local rules.
Do I need a lawyer to review a US lease?
A lawyer is not always required, but legal aid or an attorney can help with unclear clauses or significant financial commitments.
Is a verbal agreement with my landlord enforceable?
Verbal promises are hard to prove, and rules differ by state. Put agreed changes in the signed lease or an addendum.
Does paying rent on time build US credit?
Rent payments do not automatically appear on credit reports. Ask whether your landlord uses a rent-reporting service.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- State information, US Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Housing discrimination under the Fair Housing Act, US Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Find my AG, National Association of Attorneys General
- Rental listing scams, Federal Trade Commission
- Fees and pricing, Wise