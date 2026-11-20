Key takeaways Check the property and landlord before paying, as a signed US lease does not prove a rental is genuine.

Compare lease terms on deposits, deductions, and refund deadlines with local rules.

Watch for lease agreement red flags such as unrestricted entry or making you pay for all repairs.

Check renewal deadlines and early-exit costs, as relocating does not automatically end your lease.

Ask what landlords accept instead of US credit history before agreeing to larger upfront payments.

Put agreed changes in the lease and photograph the property when moving in. Wise Account for your US rental payments Convert supported currencies into US dollars.

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What to look for in a lease before you sign When reviewing a US lease agreement, first check that the basic terms are complete. A lease usually covers a fixed term, such as 12 months, while a month-to-month agreement renews until either side gives notice. A complete lease includes: The landlord’s and tenants’ names and contact details

The property address and tenancy dates

Rent, due date, and payment methods

The deposit and refund conditions

Utilities, repair duties, and entry rules

Renewal and move-out terms Keep a signed copy and put every verbal promise in writing.

Why US lease agreement red flags matter more for expats US lease agreement red flags can be harder to assess when you’re new to local rental rules. Without US credit history, you may face requests for a guarantor or larger deposit, with payments due before you arrive. Renting remotely also makes it harder to inspect the unit and verify the landlord, while tenant protections vary by state and city.

Seven red flags when renting an apartment in the US When renting an apartment in the US, these clauses deserve a closer look. A red flag is a reason to ask questions and negotiate, not always proof that a term is illegal. Security deposit terms that are vague or unusually high A security deposit covers unpaid rent or damage beyond normal wear and tear. Watch for: A deposit much higher than comparable rentals

“Non-refundable” cleaning or repainting deductions

Deductions “at the landlord’s sole discretion”

No refund deadline or deduction breakdown No national deposit cap exists. New York, for example, limits most deposits to one month’s rent. For non-rent-regulated homes, the refund and any itemized deductions are generally due within 14 days of move-out. Take dated photos when moving in. Late fees, junk fees, and charges not written into the lease Unexpected rental fees can push your costs above the advertised rent. State or local law may cap late fees. New York limits them to the lesser of $50 or 5% of monthly rent, after a 5-day grace period. Watch for: Late fees that conflict with local rules

Unexplained charges

Promised discounts missing from the lease Ask the landlord to add every negotiated change to the lease. Repair, maintenance, and mold clauses that shift landlord duties Repair clauses in a US lease should clearly divide responsibilities. Most states recognize an implied warranty of habitability, requiring landlords to keep homes safe and livable, though details vary. Question clauses making you pay for all repairs, broad liability waivers, and unclear mold or pest-control duties. Send repair requests in writing and keep photos. Auto-renewal and notice-to-vacate deadlines Auto-renewal clauses can extend your US lease unless you give notice on time. If your lease ends August 31 and requires 60 days’ written notice, your deadline is July 2; missing it could bind you to another term. Send notice using the method required by the lease, and check whether state rules affect renewal terms. Early termination and break-lease penalties when you relocate Job transfers, visa changes, and family needs can force an early exit. Before signing a US lease, check: The termination fee and notice period

Any remaining rent you could owe

Whether the landlord must try to re-rent Some states, such as Texas, allow early termination after family violence or certain military orders, subject to specific conditions. Negotiate a clear exit clause before signing. Entry, eviction, and landlord-can-change-the-lease clauses Some US lease clauses give landlords powers that may conflict with tenant protections. Question: Entry “at any time” without notice

Vague or aggressive eviction language

Unilateral changes during a fixed lease term Landlords usually need proper notice and a court process to evict, though state rules vary. Do not sign any contract or agreement with blank spaces that could be filled in later. Utilities and add-on charges that are not clearly defined Your US lease should state which utilities rent includes and who sets up each account. Check charges for shared utilities, parking, pets, trash, and amenities. Some leases also require renters insurance to cover belongings and liability. Utility companies may ask newcomers for a Social Security number (SSN) or deposit, so ask early.

Listing and landlord warning signs to spot before you sign Rental warning signs often appear before you receive the lease. Watch for: Rent far below similar local listings

Pressure to pay before verifying the property

No lease, or an unsigned lease

Gift cards or transfers to unverified recipients

A landlord who refuses a live tour or cannot be verified If renting from abroad, request a live video tour and check city or county ownership records. Neither a tour nor a signed lease proves a listing is genuine, so verify the person’s authority to rent the property before paying.

Red flags when renting an apartment without US credit history or an SSN Renting without US credit history or an SSN may require alternative documents. Landlords may request an SSN or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for screening, but policies vary. While building US credit, ask whether they accept: Proof of employment, income, and savings

A foreign credit report

A larger deposit within legal limits

A guarantor or co-signer

Prepaid rent, where permitted Large upfront payments deserve scrutiny even when written into the lease. Check the legal limits and verify the recipient. US fair housing law prohibits national-origin discrimination, while allowing consistent, lawful screening. Contact the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) or your state attorney general if you suspect discrimination. Expatica’s guide to How to build credit in the US fast as a newcomer Read more

How state laws change what a US lease can say US lease agreement rules depend on state and local law, alongside federal protections. These examples show how deposit and late-fee rules differ. State Security deposit cap Deposit return deadline Late fee rules New York One month’s rent for most homes 14 days for non-rent-regulated homes Lower of $50 or 5% of rent; after 5 days California Usually one month; two for qualifying small landlords 21 days after move-out Must meet rules on reasonable estimated costs Texas No general cap for private, unsubsidized rentals Generally 30 days; provide a forwarding address Written into lease; after 2 full days; 10% or 12% generally deemed reasonable These examples are for general information only. Check current state and local requirements before relying on a lease provision or taking legal action.

What to do when you find a red flag in your lease Resolve US lease agreement red flags before signing or paying. 1 Highlight the clause and note your question. 2 Request an explanation or change in writing. 3 Record changes in the lease or a signed addendum. 4 Document the unit with dated photos and a checklist. 5 Seek tenant advice or walk away if serious concerns remain.