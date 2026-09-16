Best apps to make money for freelancers in the UK

Table of contents Key takeaways

Upwork

Fiverr

PeoplePerHour

Malt

Airtasker

TaskRabbit This guide is for general information only and does not constitute legal, tax, immigration, or financial advice. Your right to freelance depends on your visa or immigration status and your tax position depends on your circumstances.

Key takeaways Upwork: Best for broad remote service work such as writing, design, marketing, development, and admin support. Freelancer fees are shown before you apply and can fall within a 0% to 15% range per contract, while many proposals require Connects. Payout options can include local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer, depending on location.

Best for broad remote service work such as writing, design, marketing, development, and admin support. Freelancer fees are shown before you apply and can fall within a 0% to 15% range per contract, while many proposals require Connects. Payout options can include local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer, depending on location. Fiverr: Best for packaged and repeatable creative services. Sellers receive 80% of the purchase amount, with payout options including PayPal and Payoneer routes depending on the account setup.

Best for packaged and repeatable creative services. Sellers receive 80% of the purchase amount, with payout options including PayPal and Payoneer routes depending on the account setup. PeoplePerHour: Best for UK-facing freelance work. Its commission structure falls as lifetime billings with a client increase, while proposal credits and early reviews can also affect how useful the platform is when you start.

Best for UK-facing freelance work. Its commission structure falls as lifetime billings with a client increase, while proposal credits and early reviews can also affect how useful the platform is when you start. Malt: Best suited to experienced freelancers looking for larger or more structured projects. Any applicable commission and the net amount are shown before quote acceptance.

Best suited to experienced freelancers looking for larger or more structured projects. Any applicable commission and the net amount are shown before quote acceptance. Airtasker: Best for local task-based income such as cleaning, removals, handyman work, deliveries, and odd jobs. A service fee is deducted when payment is released, so travel, parking, and supply costs matter when judging a task.

Best for local task-based income such as cleaning, removals, handyman work, deliveries, and odd jobs. A service fee is deducted when payment is released, so travel, parking, and supply costs matter when judging a task. TaskRabbit: Best for structured home-service work in active cities. Taskers set their rates and receive payouts by direct deposit, but location coverage and onboarding requirements can affect how quickly you can start. Wise for getting paid by international clients Freelance platforms can pay out in different currencies and through different withdrawal methods, so your real take‑home pay depends on fees, FX rates, and payout timing. A Wise account can help you receive supported foreign currencies, convert to GBP, and move money to a UK bank account when needed. Open a Wise account No commitment required

Upwork If your skills are digital and portable, Upwork is usually the widest pool of work on this list. You can find everything from blog writing and SEO to web development, virtual assistance, and design. That breadth is useful, but it also means you need a sharper profile to stand out. Who Upwork suits for remote freelance work Upwork suits expats who want remote service work and can deliver it online from day one. Writers, developers, designers, marketers, translators, bookkeepers, and VAs usually have the clearest fit because buyers can compare their offers quickly. A copywriter who has just moved to Manchester, for instance, could use Upwork to pitch blog, email, and website work to UK startups while still keeping overseas clients in view. Beginners can win work here, but a general profile usually gets buried. Choose one or two service niches rather than six unrelated skills.

Put your outcome, rate range, and UK availability near the top.

Use portfolio samples that match the work you want next. Fees, payouts, and UK checks on Upwork What looks like a solid project price can feel tighter once proposal costs, payout fees, and conversion are added in. Service fee: Upwork says the freelancer fee varies by contract and falls within a 0% to 15% range.

Upwork says the freelancer fee varies by contract and falls within a 0% to 15% range. Proposal cost: many jobs require Connects, and Upwork says extra Connects currently cost $0.15 each.

many jobs require Connects, and Upwork says extra Connects currently cost $0.15 each. Payout timing: hourly earnings usually become available 10 days after the billing week, while fixed-price milestones clear five days after client approval.

hourly earnings usually become available 10 days after the billing week, while fixed-price milestones clear five days after client approval. Withdrawal routes: options vary by location, but can include local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer. For current numbers, use Upwork’s freelancer fee and payout pages. If overseas clients will pay in USD or EUR, compare the available withdrawal routes before you choose how to receive your money.

Fiverr Fiverr is better for freelancers who would rather sell a clearly defined service than chase open briefs. Instead of leading with a proposal, you lead with a package. That makes profile positioning and review-building especially important. Who Fiverr suits for package-based gigs Fiverr works best when your service can be repeated with a clear scope, such as logo design, proofreading, translation, voiceovers, social media captions, or short website edits. If you can explain exactly what the buyer gets, the platform feels much easier to use. It can be a good beginner option because you are not competing in the same way as a bid-based marketplace. On the other hand, very custom or strategy-heavy services can feel awkward to package. Start with one service that solves one specific problem.

Keep package descriptions concrete and outcome-led.

Build early reviews with manageable work, not vague offers. Fees, payouts, and cross-border payment checks on Fiverr Fiverr’s structure is simple on paper, but your actual margin depends on pricing discipline and the withdrawal route you choose. Platform cut: Fiverr’s payment terms say sellers receive 80% of the purchase amount.

Fiverr’s payment terms say sellers receive 80% of the purchase amount. Clearance: Fiverr says earnings usually clear after a safety period, typically 14 days after order completion, or seven days for Top Rated Sellers.

Fiverr says earnings usually clear after a safety period, typically 14 days after order completion, or seven days for Top Rated Sellers. Withdrawal routes: Fiverr lists PayPal, bank transfer via Payoneer, and Payoneer account withdrawals, each with its own minimums and fees.

Fiverr lists PayPal, bank transfer via Payoneer, and Payoneer account withdrawals, each with its own minimums and fees. Common mistake: underpricing first gigs and forgetting that platform cuts and currency conversion both reduce take-home pay. For the latest details, check Fiverr’s payment terms and withdrawal methods. If you are newly settled and still comparing ways of getting paid, the basics of opening a bank account in the UK matter too. Banking Opening a bank account in the UK Read more

PeoplePerHour For UK SME work, PeoplePerHour can feel closer to the market you actually live in. That matters if you want shorter briefs, local business context, and clients who often think in GBP first. Who PeoplePerHour suits for UK-first freelance work PeoplePerHour is a strong option for marketing, content, admin, SEO, design, and web support roles where local context helps. If you want UK-facing work rather than the broadest possible global reach, it can be easier to tailor your pitch here. A freelance SEO specialist in Leeds, for example, may find it easier to speak directly to a small UK business problem on PeoplePerHour than on a huge global platform. Early reviews and proposal quality drive visibility quickly. Prioritise it if UK SMEs are your main target.

Keep proposals short, specific, and written in GBP.

Expect smaller first projects while you build trust. Fees, reviews, and withdrawal checks on PeoplePerHour PeoplePerHour rewards repeat client relationships, but the early-stage fee is still high enough to change what a job is really worth. Commission tiers: 20% below £250 lifetime billings with a client, 7.5% from £250 to £5,000, and 3.5% above £5,000, excluding VAT.

20% below £250 lifetime billings with a client, 7.5% from £250 to £5,000, and 3.5% above £5,000, excluding VAT. Proposal credits: the platform currently gives 15 free credits per month, with paid extras if you need more.

the platform currently gives 15 free credits per month, with paid extras if you need more. Clearance period: terms say withdrawals usually unlock after 14 days, dropping to seven or three days for qualifying recent-income bands.

terms say withdrawals usually unlock after 14 days, dropping to seven or three days for qualifying recent-income bands. Withdrawal costs: UK bank transfer is listed with no charge, but PayPal, Payoneer, or conversion costs can still reduce what you keep. Use PeoplePerHour’s fee page and terms for the latest position before you accept a job.

Malt Malt is the outlier here: less crowded, more formal, and usually better for established specialists than for side-hustle beginners. It does not always appear in broad money-making apps UK roundups, but it can be one of the more useful options for experienced expats. Who Malt suits for higher-value freelance projects Malt tends to suit consultants, product specialists, senior marketers, developers, and data professionals who are selling experience as much as output. It feels closer to project matching than open bidding, which can be a better fit if you want more structured work. That also means it is not usually the best place to test a brand-new offer. A smaller marketplace can still outperform a bigger one if your profile already matches the kind of projects buyers want. Shortlist it if your service is specialist and business-facing.

Expect less volume than Upwork, but often more structure.

Do not rely on it as your fastest first-income option. Contracts, insurance, and payment flow checks on Malt Malt is especially useful for freelancers who care about admin clarity and formal client workflows. Contracts and quotes: Malt says quotes and project approval are built into the platform flow.

Malt says quotes and project approval are built into the platform flow. Insurance and checks: Malt says projects on the platform include professional indemnity insurance and compliance checks.

Malt says projects on the platform include professional indemnity insurance and compliance checks. Payment flow: short projects are invoiced when the work is marked complete, while recurring projects use monthly activity reports.

short projects are invoiced when the work is marked complete, while recurring projects use monthly activity reports. Fee visibility: Malt says any applicable commission and the net amount are shown before you accept the quote Review Malt’s freelancer fee explanation and billing flow before you commit. Visas & Immigration UK visas and immigration Read more