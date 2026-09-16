Best apps to make money for freelancers in the UK

Table of contents
This guide is for general information only and does not constitute legal, tax, immigration, or financial advice. Your right to freelance depends on your visa or immigration status and your tax position depends on your circumstances.
Key takeaways
- Upwork: Best for broad remote service work such as writing, design, marketing, development, and admin support. Freelancer fees are shown before you apply and can fall within a 0% to 15% range per contract, while many proposals require Connects. Payout options can include local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer, depending on location.
- Fiverr: Best for packaged and repeatable creative services. Sellers receive 80% of the purchase amount, with payout options including PayPal and Payoneer routes depending on the account setup.
- PeoplePerHour: Best for UK-facing freelance work. Its commission structure falls as lifetime billings with a client increase, while proposal credits and early reviews can also affect how useful the platform is when you start.
- Malt: Best suited to experienced freelancers looking for larger or more structured projects. Any applicable commission and the net amount are shown before quote acceptance.
- Airtasker: Best for local task-based income such as cleaning, removals, handyman work, deliveries, and odd jobs. A service fee is deducted when payment is released, so travel, parking, and supply costs matter when judging a task.
- TaskRabbit: Best for structured home-service work in active cities. Taskers set their rates and receive payouts by direct deposit, but location coverage and onboarding requirements can affect how quickly you can start.
Wise for getting paid by international clients
Freelance platforms can pay out in different currencies and through different withdrawal methods, so your real take‑home pay depends on fees, FX rates, and payout timing. A Wise account can help you receive supported foreign currencies, convert to GBP, and move money to a UK bank account when needed.
No commitment required
Upwork
If your skills are digital and portable, Upwork is usually the widest pool of work on this list. You can find everything from blog writing and SEO to web development, virtual assistance, and design. That breadth is useful, but it also means you need a sharper profile to stand out.
Who Upwork suits for remote freelance work
Upwork suits expats who want remote service work and can deliver it online from day one. Writers, developers, designers, marketers, translators, bookkeepers, and VAs usually have the clearest fit because buyers can compare their offers quickly.
A copywriter who has just moved to Manchester, for instance, could use Upwork to pitch blog, email, and website work to UK startups while still keeping overseas clients in view. Beginners can win work here, but a general profile usually gets buried.
- Choose one or two service niches rather than six unrelated skills.
- Put your outcome, rate range, and UK availability near the top.
- Use portfolio samples that match the work you want next.
Fees, payouts, and UK checks on Upwork
What looks like a solid project price can feel tighter once proposal costs, payout fees, and conversion are added in.
- Service fee: Upwork says the freelancer fee varies by contract and falls within a 0% to 15% range.
- Proposal cost: many jobs require Connects, and Upwork says extra Connects currently cost $0.15 each.
- Payout timing: hourly earnings usually become available 10 days after the billing week, while fixed-price milestones clear five days after client approval.
- Withdrawal routes: options vary by location, but can include local bank transfer, PayPal, and Payoneer.
For current numbers, use Upwork’s freelancer fee and payout pages. If overseas clients will pay in USD or EUR, compare the available withdrawal routes before you choose how to receive your money.
Fiverr
Fiverr is better for freelancers who would rather sell a clearly defined service than chase open briefs. Instead of leading with a proposal, you lead with a package. That makes profile positioning and review-building especially important.
Who Fiverr suits for package-based gigs
Fiverr works best when your service can be repeated with a clear scope, such as logo design, proofreading, translation, voiceovers, social media captions, or short website edits. If you can explain exactly what the buyer gets, the platform feels much easier to use.
It can be a good beginner option because you are not competing in the same way as a bid-based marketplace. On the other hand, very custom or strategy-heavy services can feel awkward to package.
- Start with one service that solves one specific problem.
- Keep package descriptions concrete and outcome-led.
- Build early reviews with manageable work, not vague offers.
Fees, payouts, and cross-border payment checks on Fiverr
Fiverr’s structure is simple on paper, but your actual margin depends on pricing discipline and the withdrawal route you choose.
- Platform cut: Fiverr’s payment terms say sellers receive 80% of the purchase amount.
- Clearance: Fiverr says earnings usually clear after a safety period, typically 14 days after order completion, or seven days for Top Rated Sellers.
- Withdrawal routes: Fiverr lists PayPal, bank transfer via Payoneer, and Payoneer account withdrawals, each with its own minimums and fees.
- Common mistake: underpricing first gigs and forgetting that platform cuts and currency conversion both reduce take-home pay.
For the latest details, check Fiverr’s payment terms and withdrawal methods. If you are newly settled and still comparing ways of getting paid, the basics of opening a bank account in the UK matter too.
PeoplePerHour
For UK SME work, PeoplePerHour can feel closer to the market you actually live in. That matters if you want shorter briefs, local business context, and clients who often think in GBP first.
Who PeoplePerHour suits for UK-first freelance work
PeoplePerHour is a strong option for marketing, content, admin, SEO, design, and web support roles where local context helps. If you want UK-facing work rather than the broadest possible global reach, it can be easier to tailor your pitch here.
A freelance SEO specialist in Leeds, for example, may find it easier to speak directly to a small UK business problem on PeoplePerHour than on a huge global platform. Early reviews and proposal quality drive visibility quickly.
- Prioritise it if UK SMEs are your main target.
- Keep proposals short, specific, and written in GBP.
- Expect smaller first projects while you build trust.
Fees, reviews, and withdrawal checks on PeoplePerHour
PeoplePerHour rewards repeat client relationships, but the early-stage fee is still high enough to change what a job is really worth.
- Commission tiers: 20% below £250 lifetime billings with a client, 7.5% from £250 to £5,000, and 3.5% above £5,000, excluding VAT.
- Proposal credits: the platform currently gives 15 free credits per month, with paid extras if you need more.
- Clearance period: terms say withdrawals usually unlock after 14 days, dropping to seven or three days for qualifying recent-income bands.
- Withdrawal costs: UK bank transfer is listed with no charge, but PayPal, Payoneer, or conversion costs can still reduce what you keep.
Use PeoplePerHour’s fee page and terms for the latest position before you accept a job.
Malt
Malt is the outlier here: less crowded, more formal, and usually better for established specialists than for side-hustle beginners. It does not always appear in broad money-making apps UK roundups, but it can be one of the more useful options for experienced expats.
Who Malt suits for higher-value freelance projects
Malt tends to suit consultants, product specialists, senior marketers, developers, and data professionals who are selling experience as much as output. It feels closer to project matching than open bidding, which can be a better fit if you want more structured work.
That also means it is not usually the best place to test a brand-new offer. A smaller marketplace can still outperform a bigger one if your profile already matches the kind of projects buyers want.
- Shortlist it if your service is specialist and business-facing.
- Expect less volume than Upwork, but often more structure.
- Do not rely on it as your fastest first-income option.
Contracts, insurance, and payment flow checks on Malt
Malt is especially useful for freelancers who care about admin clarity and formal client workflows.
- Contracts and quotes: Malt says quotes and project approval are built into the platform flow.
- Insurance and checks: Malt says projects on the platform include professional indemnity insurance and compliance checks.
- Payment flow: short projects are invoiced when the work is marked complete, while recurring projects use monthly activity reports.
- Fee visibility: Malt says any applicable commission and the net amount are shown before you accept the quote
Review Malt’s freelancer fee explanation and billing flow before you commit.
Airtasker
Need local work rather than remote clients? Airtasker plays a different game. It is closer to task-based income than classic digital freelancing, so you should judge it on travel, effort, and local demand, not just on the headline task price.
Who Airtasker suits for local freelance and task work
Airtasker can suit expats offering handyman work, cleaning, moving help, deliveries, home organisation, or basic admin. If you already have tools, transport, or flexible daytime availability, it can be faster to start with than building a remote profile from scratch.
Picture an expat in Birmingham with a van, weekday availability, and practical skills. Picture an expat in Birmingham with a van, weekday availability, and practical skills. Airtasker may be more relevant for this kind of local work than a digital platform where profile reputation takes time to build.
- Use it if you want local paid work and can travel reliably.
- Check whether the task needs tools, parking, or supplies.
- Treat each offer like a small job quote, not easy money.
Service fees, travel time, and safety checks on Airtasker
A £60 local job rarely stays a £60 job once you factor in travel, waiting time, and materials.
- Service fee: Airtasker says a tasker service fee is deducted when payment is released.
- Payment flow: the platform says customer payment is secured through Airtasker Pay and then transferred to your bank after completion.
- Real-cost check: before making an offer, add travel time, parking, supplies, and the chance of delays.
- Safety check: keep payments on-platform and watch for upfront-fee offers, fake recruiters, vague job scopes, and requests to move the conversation elsewhere.
For current wording and rules, check Airtasker’s earn-money page and UK terms.
TaskRabbit
TaskRabbit sits somewhere between a marketplace and a structured local service app. It is narrower than Airtasker, but that can help if your skills fit the categories the app is known for.
Who TaskRabbit suits for hands-on local services
TaskRabbit is best for practical, review-driven work such as furniture assembly, home help, cleaning, removals, and minor household jobs. If trust and speed matter more than custom creative work, it can be a better fit than a general freelance platform.
If you are comparing Airtasker vs TaskRabbit UK, the key question is whether you want a broader odd-job app or a more focused home-services route. Writers, designers, and translators will usually find it too narrow.
- Consider it if your skills are physical and repeatable.
- Focus on categories where reviews quickly affect bookings.
- Skip it if your freelance work is mostly custom digital services.
Fees, registration, and location-limit checks on TaskRabbit
TaskRabbit is worth checking city by city rather than assuming it works everywhere. Its support pages also show more onboarding friction than some readers expect.
- Requirements: TaskRabbit says UK taskers must be 18 or older, work in an active city, have a smartphone, complete ID checks, and use a checking account for direct deposit.
- Verification: support pages say Stripe identity verification can be triggered during onboarding or later, and payments can be paused if it is not completed.
- Fees: TaskRabbit’s payment terms say taskers may be responsible for registration fees where applicable, so check your market before joining.
- Local fit: weekend demand, tool costs, and postcode spread can decide whether it is worth your time.
Use TaskRabbit’s Tasker requirements, sign-up process, and fees and payment terms to verify the latest position.
Conclusion
The best freelance app depends largely on whether you sell remote expertise or practical local services. Upwork, Fiverr, PeoplePerHour, and Malt focus more heavily on digital or professional work, while Airtasker and TaskRabbit suit hands-on local tasks. Compare the real cost of each platform, payout timing, competition, travel costs where relevant, and your own legal and tax position before committing. Platform terms can change, so check current provider information and official UK guidance before relying on a fee, payout rule, or eligibility requirement.
FAQ
Freelance apps in the UK
Which freelance app is best for beginners in the UK?
It depends on the work you want to do. Fiverr can suit beginners with a clear packaged service, PeoplePerHour can suit UK-facing work, and Upwork can suit broad remote categories if you are ready for competition. Airtasker or TaskRabbit may be more relevant if your skills are practical rather than digital.
Do expats need permission to freelance in the UK?
Sometimes. Whether you can freelance depends on your visa or immigration route, so check the rules before taking paid self-employed work. Expatica’s guide to UK visas and immigration is a useful starting point, but confirm your own position on GOV.UK or with a qualified adviser.
How do freelancers in the UK pay tax on app income?
Freelance income may need to be declared to HMRC, and many people will need to register as self-employed and use Self Assessment depending on how much they earn and how they work. The trading allowance can cover up to £1,000 of trading income in some circumstances. Expatica’s self-employed tax in the UK guide provides more background, but personal tax questions should be checked against current HMRC guidance.
Which apps are best for getting paid by overseas clients?
Upwork, Fiverr, and Malt are generally more relevant than local task apps when overseas clients are involved because they support remote project work and international payout routes. Compare each platform’s withdrawal options, fees, currencies, and current availability before choosing how to receive payments.
Sources
- GOV.UK – Working for yourself: overview of self-employment responsibilities in the UK, checked on 19 August 2026.
- GOV.UK – Become a sole trader: sole trader registration and responsibilities, checked on 19 August 2026.
- GOV.UK – Self Assessment tax returns: Self Assessment process information, checked on 19 August 2026.
- GOV.UK – Tax-free allowances on property and trading income: trading allowance guidance, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Upwork Help – Freelancer Service Fee: freelancer fee information, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Upwork Help – How to get paid on Upwork: payout timing and withdrawal information, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Fiverr – Payment Terms: seller payment and clearance terms, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Fiverr Help Center – Withdrawing your earnings: withdrawal methods and related fees, checked on 19 August 2026.
- PeoplePerHour Support – Freelancer commission fees: commission tiers, checked on 19 August 2026.
- PeoplePerHour – Terms and Conditions: withdrawal and clearance terms, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Malt – Freelancer service fees: freelancer fee and quote information, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Malt – Client billing: invoicing and payment workflow, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Airtasker UK – Earn money: tasker and payout overview, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Airtasker GB – Terms and Conditions: service-fee and payment terms, checked on 19 August 2026.
- TaskRabbit Support – What Do I Need to Be a Tasker?: UK onboarding requirements, checked on 19 August 2026.
- TaskRabbit Support – How Do I Become a Tasker?: registration process, checked on 19 August 2026.
- TaskRabbit Support – Fees, payments, and cancellation terms: payment and fee wording, checked on 19 August 2026.
- TaskRabbit Support – Stripe Identity Verification: payment-verification information, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Wise account: UK Wise account information relevant to cross-border payouts, checked on 19 August 2026.
- ICAEW – Registering for Self Assessment or as self-employed: professional accountancy guidance on UK self-employment administration, checked on 19 August 2026.
- Small Business UK – Common self-employed tax mistakes: accountant-backed context on common administrative mistakes, checked on 19 August 2026.