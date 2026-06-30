Sick leave in the UK: rules, pay and fit notes

Key takeaways Topic What to know What to check next Self-certification For the first 7 calendar days, you usually self-certify rather than provide medical evidence. Follow your employer’s reporting rule and keep a dated record. Fit notes A fit note is usually needed after more than 7 days off, including weekends and bank holidays. Ask the clinician treating you and send the note as soon as you can. SSP basics Statutory Sick Pay can be paid from the first qualifying day if you meet the rules. Check your payslip, PAYE status, and sickness dates. Contractual sick pay Some employers top up SSP or pay full salary for a period. Read your contract, handbook, and HR portal. If pay is refused Your employer should explain why in writing and may need to give form SSP1. Ask for the reason in writing and contact HMRC or Citizens Advice if needed. Official help Acas, GOV.UK, the NHS, Citizens Advice, and DWP are the main practical sources. Use the right service for workplace, pay, proof, or benefits questions. Summary points are based on the official GOV.UK, Acas, NHS, and Citizens Advice guidance listed in the sources below.

Sick leave, sick pay and your basic rights In the UK, sick leave means time away from work because you are ill and not fit to do your job. That can include physical illness, injury, stress, anxiety, depression, or another mental health condition, not just something visible like flu or a broken bone. A common question is whether being off sick means you will still get your full wages. It might not. Your pay depends on the legal minimum, your employment status, and whether your employer offers more in the contract or staff policy. For a wider overview of workplace protections, see Employment law and workers rights in the UK. You can be genuinely ill even if the condition is mental rather than physical.

Sick leave can overlap with annual leave, but the employer and worker should agree in writing how that time is treated.

You keep building up holiday while off sick.

What you get in practice may differ if you are an employee, worker, agency worker, zero-hours worker, or self-employed. Editor Roy Pallas Insider Tip Many UK employers keep absence reporting rules and contractual sick pay details in the staff handbook or HR portal, not just in the contract, so check all three before assuming you only get SSP. Sick leave vs sick pay Sick leave is the time you are allowed or accepted to be away from work because you are not well enough to do it. Sick pay is the money you may receive during that time. That difference matters because you might be allowed to stay off work but still get only SSP, a reduced amount, or no pay from that employer. This is why your contract and payroll setup matter as much as the sickness rule itself.

Who can get paid and how much? For many expats, the key question is simple: will I be paid if I am ill? Since 6 April 2026, eligible workers can receive Statutory Sick Pay from the first day of sickness absence, and the old lower earnings threshold has been removed. SSP is the lower of £123.25 a week or 80% of your average weekly earnings, and it can last for up to 28 weeks. Some employers also offer contractual sick pay, sometimes called company or occupational sick pay. That might top up SSP or replace it for a period, but the detail sits in your contract or policy, not in the law alone. If you are unsure, start by checking your latest payslip, your written terms, and your payroll portal. For more on National Insurance and related support, see Social security in the UK: National Insurance entitlements. Situation Likely route Common pitfall Where to verify Employee on PAYE SSP, plus possible contractual sick pay Assuming full pay is automatic Contract, handbook, payroll Agency worker on PAYE SSP may apply Looking only at agency wording, not tax status Agency, payslip, PAYE record Zero-hours worker on PAYE SSP may apply for qualifying days Thinking zero-hours means no rights at all Employer, roster pattern, payroll Self-employed No SSP from a client Assuming tax history creates SSP rights DWP or benefits checker Eligibility routes are summarized from GOV.UK, Acas, and Citizens Advice guidance and should be checked against each worker’s contract, payroll status, and sickness dates. Check your status if you’re agency, part-time or zero-hours If you work hospitality shifts, temp through an agency, or combine two part-time jobs, the detail can get messy quickly. One thing worth knowing is that SSP is tied closely to whether you are treated as employed for tax through PAYE, and whether there are qualifying days you would usually work. If you have two employers, each one looks at your situation separately. So you might get SSP from one employer and not the other. If you are unsure, ask payroll or the agency how you are treated for tax, check your payslip, and use the GOV.UK employment status for tax checker before assuming you are excluded.

How to report sickness and get proof The biggest early risk is not the illness itself, it is missing the reporting process. Many employers have a set call-in or reporting deadline, and if you miss it, pay can become harder to sort out later. First: tell your employer as soon as possible, following their normal absence procedure. If they have no set rule, UK guidance still expects you to tell them within 7 days. Next: for the first 7 calendar days off, you usually self-certify. A common mistake is thinking weekends do not count. They do. Then: if you are off for more than 7 days, get a fit note and send it to the employer as soon as possible. Last: if there is a delay getting proof, update your employer in writing, explain what is happening, and keep a record of messages and appointment attempts. Another common mistake is waiting only for a GP. In the UK, the clinician treating you may be able to issue the note, and that can save days of delay. If you are new to British healthcare, it also helps to register with a GP early, before you need one. See Healthcare in the UK: understand how the NHS works and Guide to doctors and GPs in the UK. Editor Roy Pallas Insider Tip In the UK, a fit note may come from a GP, nurse, pharmacist, physiotherapist, or occupational therapist involved in your care, so do not wait only for a GP appointment if another approved professional is already treating you. Getting a fit note A fit note is usually needed when you are off sick for more than 7 days, including weekends and bank holidays. It can say you are not fit for work or that you may be fit for work if your employer can make changes such as lighter duties, altered hours, or a phased return. If your employer asks for proof earlier than day 8, a clinician may charge for it, and the employer should cover that cost. If appointments are delayed, tell your employer straight away, because they are expected to act reasonably where medical evidence takes time.

Long-term sickness, return to work and dismissal risk If your absence lasts more than a few weeks, the practical picture changes. You may move from a simple reporting issue into a longer conversation about recovery, workload, reasonable adjustments, and how your role can be done safely. That is especially true after surgery, serious illness, or a period of stress or burnout. Many expats worry that long sick leave means automatic dismissal. It does not. But long absence can become a capability issue, which means the employer may review whether you can do the role and what support is reasonable. The key question is whether they are handling that fairly and with evidence, not whether they can simply end things because you are unwell. Keep copies of fit notes, emails, meeting notes, and payslips.

Ask for return-to-work plans, changes to duties, or phased return terms in writing.

If a health condition could count as a disability, ask clearly about reasonable adjustments.

If you feel pressured, singled out, or rushed back without support, speak to Acas or Citizens Advice early.

If dismissal, discrimination, or grievance language appears, stop guessing and get advice before replying in detail. One thing worth knowing is that a phased return does not have one standard format. It might mean fewer shifts, shorter days, home working where possible, or temporary lighter duties. What matters in practice is whether the plan matches your health and is recorded clearly. Healthcare Services Guide to doctors and GPs in the UK Read more What happens when SSP runs out? SSP can only last for up to 28 weeks. If it is ending, your employer should give you form SSP1 on or before the beginning of week 23 if they know your sickness will last beyond SSP, or within 7 days if it ends unexpectedly while you are still off. At that point, you may need to look at support such as Universal Credit or new style Employment and Support Allowance, depending on your situation. Do not assume you will qualify automatically. Use the official benefits checker or speak to Citizens Advice before making financial plans.