How to Invest in Gold in the UK

Key takeaways If you are still deciding whether gold belongs in your wider plan, start with Popular investments in the United Kingdom for broader context. Topic Physical gold Gold ETCs or ETFs Gold shares Best use case Long-term holders who want direct ownership Investors who want simple market access Investors who want gold exposure with equity upside Main costs Dealer premium, storage, insurance, resale spread Platform fee, dealing fee, ongoing fund charge Platform fee, dealing fee, company risk Liquidity Often slower and depends on dealer buy-back terms Usually easier to buy and sell in market hours Usually liquid, but depends on the stock UK tax treatment Investment gold is usually VAT-exempt, tax depends on product and circumstances Some products may fit an ISA or SIPP, subject to eligibility Shares may fit an ISA or SIPP, subject to eligibility Key watch-out Ownership feels simple, but storage and resale costs matter Product structure and wrapper eligibility vary Gold price is only one driver, company performance matters Expat funding FX costs can raise the all-in cost Easier if you fund a platform in GBP once Same funding issue as other share dealing

Why people in the UK invest in gold People usually buy gold for diversification, not because it behaves like a cash account. A common question is whether gold is a good investment UK readers can rely on during inflation or currency uncertainty, but gold is better viewed as one part of a portfolio rather than a complete plan. One thing worth knowing is that gold does not produce income. Unlike dividend-paying shares or interest-bearing savings, gold only pays off if its value rises or if it helps steady a portfolio when other assets struggle. That can make it useful, but it may not fit if your priority is regular income or a goal that is only a few months away. MoneyHelper explains that spreading money across different types of investments can reduce risk, a principle known as diversification: What’s the difference between saving and investing?. Money Management Popular investments in the United Kingdom Read more

Main ways to invest in gold in the UK The main routes are simple on the surface, but they behave differently once you look at cost, ownership, tax treatment, liquidity, and risk. If you are not sure whether the best way to invest in gold UK readers discuss is physical or exchange-traded, the key question is what you want gold to do in practice. Physical gold, usually coins or bars

Gold ETCs or ETFs bought through an investment platform

Gold mining shares

Diversified funds with some gold or mining exposure Buying physical gold coins and bars Buying physical gold means you own the metal itself. In the UK, that usually means coins such as Sovereigns and Britannias, or bars sold by a bullion dealer. Coins can be easier to sell in smaller amounts, while bars may offer a lower premium per gram, especially at larger sizes. The cost is not just the headline gold price. You also need to factor in the dealer premium, delivery, storage, insurance, and the gap between the buy and sell price. Authenticity checks matter too, so use reputable dealers, keep invoices, and understand the buy-back policy before you commit. Format Typical premium Storage practicality Liquidity Tax considerations Coins Often higher than bars for the same gold weight Easier to divide and sell in smaller amounts Often good for smaller sales Some UK legal tender coins are treated differently for capital gains tax Small bars Often moderate to high Compact, but need secure storage Good if a dealer buys them back Usually discussed differently from legal tender coins Larger bars Often lower per gram Efficient to store, less flexible to sell in parts Can be efficient for larger sales Tax depends on product type and your circumstances Using gold ETCs, ETFs and gold shares If you do not want to handle storage, gold ETF UK searches often lead readers toward exchange-traded products. In the UK, you may see both gold ETCs and gold ETFs. In simple terms, they are exchange-traded ways to get gold exposure through a platform instead of holding coins or bars yourself. This is different from buying gold shares UK investors might own in mining companies. A bullion-linked product is designed to follow the gold price more closely, while mining shares add company risk, management risk, production risk, and stock market risk on top of gold price movements. Platforms such as Interactive Brokers may be one option to compare for exchange-traded access, but eligibility, fees, wrappers, and available products vary, so check the current terms before opening an account. Route What you own Main advantage Main risk Physical gold Coins or bars Direct ownership Storage, spreads, fraud risk Gold ETCs or ETFs Exchange-traded product Easier dealing and possible ISA or SIPP access Product structure and ongoing fees Gold shares Shares in mining companies Equity upside and market access Company risk beyond gold price

How to choose the right gold route for your goals The risk here is choosing a route that sounds attractive but does not match how you actually plan to use it. If you want something tangible and are comfortable with storage, physical gold may suit you. If you care more about liquidity, easier dealing, and wrapper access, exchange-traded products may be simpler. A practical example helps. If an expat has savings in euros and wants a small long-term holding, coins might appeal because they feel direct and separate from markets. But if the same person wants to fund in GBP once, buy inside a platform, and sell quickly later, a bullion-linked ETC or ETF may create less friction overall. Check your time horizon

Decide whether direct ownership matters to you

Be honest about your comfort with storage and resale

Check whether ISA or SIPP access matters more than holding metal yourself If direct ownership is your priority, physical gold may be one route to compare. If liquidity, easier dealing, or potential wrapper access matters more, you may prefer to compare eligible exchange-traded products. When physical gold may suit you Physical gold may suit you if you want direct ownership and are happy to manage the practical side. It is often chosen by people who see gold as long-term wealth storage and do not mind paying a premium for that control. The main caution is execution. Use a reputable dealer, avoid offers that seem unusually cheap, and read the buy-back terms before you pay. A common question is how to buy gold bullion safely in the UK, and the answer usually starts with documentation, authenticity, and clear resale options. When ETCs, ETFs or gold shares may suit you These routes may suit you if you want easier trading, simpler storage, and the chance to hold eligible investments inside a platform account. For many beginners, that makes exchange-traded gold less intimidating than arranging delivery, insurance, and secure storage yourself. This is different from buying mining shares. Gold shares can move with gold, but they can also fall because of company-specific problems even when bullion prices are stable.

UK costs, tax rules and safety checks The headline gold price is only part of the picture. Before you buy, look at the full cost stack, the tax treatment of the product, whether it can sit inside an ISA or SIPP, how easy it will be to sell, and whether the provider is operating in a regulated part of the market. The next two sections break that down in plain English. Rules and eligibility can change, so treat this as a starting point and verify the latest position before acting. What to know about VAT, capital gains tax, ISAs and SIPPs VAT: HMRC says investment gold is generally exempt from VAT if it meets the qualifying rules on purity, form, and market standards: Gold imports and exports (VAT Notice 701/21) .

HMRC says investment gold is generally exempt from VAT if it meets the qualifying rules on purity, form, and market standards: . Capital gains tax: Capital gains tax on gold UK investors pay depends on the product. HMRC’s published guidance notes that sterling legal tender coins such as later Sovereigns and Britannias are treated differently from many other gold products: CG78305 – Foreign currency .

Capital gains tax on gold UK investors pay depends on the product. HMRC’s published guidance notes that sterling legal tender coins such as later Sovereigns and Britannias are treated differently from many other gold products: . ISAs: Physical gold usually cannot be held directly in a standard Stocks and Shares ISA. Some shares, funds, investment trusts, and other qualifying securities can be held, but the exact product matters: Stocks and shares ISA investments for ISA managers .

Physical gold usually cannot be held directly in a standard Stocks and Shares ISA. Some shares, funds, investment trusts, and other qualifying securities can be held, but the exact product matters: . SIPPs: Some providers may allow certain gold-related securities inside a SIPP, but product access and rules vary by provider.

Some providers may allow certain gold-related securities inside a SIPP, but product access and rules vary by provider. Verification: Tax treatment depends on product type and your personal circumstances, so check current HMRC or GOV.UK guidance before relying on any assumed advantage. If you need wider context on how UK taxes work, read British taxes: British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026. Taxes British taxes: understanding the UK tax system in 2026 Read more How spreads, storage, insurance and regulation affect returns One thing worth knowing is that many first-time buyers focus on spot price and miss the cost of getting in and out. Physical gold may involve a dealer spread, delivery cost, storage fee, vaulting fee, and insurance. Exchange-traded products may have platform fees, dealing charges, and ongoing fund or product fees. How to verify before you invest: Check the buy price and sell price, not just the quoted gold price

Check annual platform or product charges

Read custody and storage terms carefully

Verify a regulated investment firm on the Financial Services Register

Confirm whether a bullion dealer or storage provider is operating under the same regulatory framework you expected

How to buy gold in the UK step by step Buying gold is not one single process. The exact steps differ if you want coins and bars or if you want exchange-traded exposure through a platform, but the logic is the same: choose the route, compare providers, verify costs and status, fund the purchase, and keep records. Choose your route Compare providers or platforms Check costs, spreads, and regulation Fund the purchase in GBP Place the order or trade Store or monitor the holding Keep records for tax and future sale decisions How to buy physical gold safely Choose a reputable bullion dealer and read the buy-back policy. Compare like for like by checking purity, premium, delivery terms, and total cost. Confirm authenticity standards and keep all invoices and certificates. Decide whether you will store the gold at home or use a vault provider. Check insurance before delivery if you plan to hold it yourself. Scam prevention checklist: Avoid pressure selling

Be wary of unusually low prices

Check the dealer’s contact details and terms

Confirm what happens if you want to sell back

Keep proof of purchase and delivery How to buy gold ETCs, ETFs or shares through a platform Choose an account type, such as a general investment account, Stocks and Shares ISA, or SIPP where relevant. Check whether the gold ETC, ETF, mining share, or fund is actually available on the platform. Review dealing charges, custody fees, and ongoing product charges. Confirm whether the specific instrument is eligible for the wrapper you want. Fund the account in GBP and place the trade during market hours. Interactive Brokers is one example you might compare when screening exchange-traded products, but it is not the only option and it may not suit every reader. Before buying, check whether the product tracks bullion directly or instead holds mining companies, and confirm current pricing, eligibility, and wrapper access for your own circumstances. If you want personal guidance rather than general information, consider speaking to a professional through Expatica’s UK financial advisors directory.