Long-Term Care insurance in the UK for Expats

What long-term care insurance in the UK really means
A common question is whether you can buy a policy in your 40s or 50s that will later pay your care home fees. In practice, most people searching for long-term care insurance in the UK end up looking at funding routes that apply when care is needed, not a standard off-the-shelf pre-funded plan.
That matters because long-term care in the UK sits between two systems. Social care, such as help washing, dressing, eating, or living safely at home, is often means-tested. Healthcare, by contrast, may be funded by the NHS if your needs are mainly medical.
This is different from private health insurance. Health insurance can help with private treatment, faster specialist access, or international cover, but it does not normally solve the problem of paying ongoing care home or home care bills.
Search results can make the topic look simpler than it is. One page may talk about insurance, another about council funding, and another about NHS rules, because all three shape the same real-world bill.
Wise for paying UK care fees from overseas
If you’re supporting a relative’s UK care from abroad, the practical challenge is often paying regular GBP invoices (home care, care home fees, top-ups) and keeping clear records for family coordination or a means test. A Wise account can help you hold and convert supported currencies and send GBP payments to the UK, while keeping a downloadable transaction history.
How long-term care is usually paid for in the UK
|Route
|How it usually works
|Main question
|Personal funds
|Savings, income, property, or family help pay costs directly
|Can you afford rising costs if care lasts longer than expected?
|Council support
|Local authority assesses needs and finances before contributing
|Are your savings and assets within the relevant limits?
|NHS schemes
|The NHS may fund all care through continuing healthcare, or just the nursing element in some care homes
|Are your needs primarily health-related?
|Immediate needs annuity
|A lump sum buys an income to help pay care costs for life
|Do you need care now, and do you want more certainty?
Some people also use regular income, pensions, Attendance Allowance, or help from relatives to fill gaps. That does not create a separate funding system, but it changes how long savings last and whether a lump-sum insurance product makes sense.
These routes can overlap. For example, someone might start as a self-funder, later qualify for council help, and still receive NHS-funded nursing care if they live in a nursing home.
Council funding and means-testing in England
In England, the council normally starts with a needs assessment and then a financial assessment, also called a means test. Under the 2026 to 2027 charging guidance, the upper capital limit is £23,250, so people above that level usually pay the full cost themselves.
If your savings and capital are between £14,250 and £23,250, the council can still contribute, but it assumes a tariff income from those assets. Below £14,250, you still contribute from income, but not from capital in the same way.
A common source of confusion is the family home. If you receive care at home, the value of your property is not usually counted in the same way it is for permanent residential care. If you move into a care home permanently, the property may be included unless an exempt person, such as a partner, still lives there.
This section mainly reflects England, because Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland apply different social care rules and thresholds. If you are still weighing up care at home and nursing homes in the UK, the funding rules can land very differently.
If the council does help, it sets a personal budget based on assessed needs. If you choose a care home that costs more than that budget, someone may need to pay a top-up fee. If you start as a self-funder and your money is falling towards the upper capital limit, ask for a reassessment early rather than waiting until funds are almost gone.
Even if you expect to pay yourself, it is still worth getting a needs assessment. It creates an official record of the level of care required and can make later discussions with the council or care providers much easier.
When the NHS may pay
Many families assume the NHS covers long-term care automatically. Usually it does not, but there are two important exceptions.
NHS continuing healthcare
NHS continuing healthcare is for adults with long-term, complex health needs. If you qualify, the NHS arranges and funds the full package of eligible care, whether that is provided at home or in a care home.
Eligibility is based on assessed need, not on diagnosis alone or on how much money you have. The assessment looks at factors such as the nature, intensity, complexity, and unpredictability of your needs, which is why two people with the same condition can get different decisions.
Passing the initial checklist does not guarantee funding. It only means you move to a full assessment by a multidisciplinary team. If your health is deteriorating quickly and you may be nearing end of life, the NHS can use a fast-track pathway.
If a family believes someone should have been assessed and was not, it is worth asking the integrated care board what stage the case has reached. Decisions can be reviewed, and timing matters because delayed assessments can affect who has been paying the bills in the meantime.
NHS-funded nursing care
If you do not qualify for continuing healthcare but you do need care from a registered nurse in a nursing home, the NHS may pay NHS-funded nursing care instead. This is a contribution towards the nursing element of the fees, not the full cost of accommodation and personal care.
In England, the standard rate from 1 April 2026 is £267.68 a week. That payment goes directly to the care home, so it reduces the bill rather than putting cash in your hand.
This is different from continuing healthcare. Continuing healthcare can fund the full package, while funded nursing care only helps with the nursing component. That distinction is easy to miss, but it changes what a family still needs to pay.
FNC only applies in a nursing home, because the payment is specifically for services delivered by registered nurses. If a person lives in a residential care home without nursing, this route does not apply, even if they still need substantial day-to-day support.
Immediate needs annuities and lifetime care plans
If someone already needs care, the closest insurance-based product you are likely to find in the UK is an immediate needs annuity, often marketed as a lifetime care plan. You pay a lump sum upfront, and the provider pays a regular amount for life to help with care fees.
The mechanism matters. The lump sum is priced around the person’s age, health, life expectancy, and the income required. In other words, this is not general savings dressed up as insurance. It is a way of swapping part of your capital for more certainty if care lasts longer than expected.
When payments are made directly to a UK registered care provider, they can be paid free of UK tax under the relevant rules. Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and can change, and the plan may still not cover the full bill.
MoneyHelper says these plans need financial advice before purchase. That is important because they can affect means-tested benefits, inheritance plans, and how much flexibility a family keeps if care needs change.
Not every plan starts immediately. MoneyHelper also describes deferred needs care annuities, where payments begin later. That can reduce the upfront price, but it only works if you have other money to cover care during the waiting period.
|Provider
|Product name
|What the provider says
|Key point to check
|Aviva
|Lifetime Care plan
|Single lump sum, then monthly payments for life, with immediate and deferred options
|Payments may not cover all care costs, and the plan is fixed once arranged
|Legal & General
|Lifetime Care Plan
|Adviser-led immediate needs annuity paying a guaranteed monthly amount for life
|The plan can help with care fees, but any shortfall still needs funding elsewhere
Product features can change. Check the current provider information and obtain appropriate regulated advice before relying on an immediate needs annuity to fund care.
Both Aviva and Legal & General make clear that these plans are designed to help with care costs, not to guarantee that every future bill will be covered in full. They work best as one part of a wider funding plan, not as a full substitute for understanding council rules or NHS eligibility.
How much care can cost
Care costs vary sharply by region and by the type of support involved. Age UK says privately arranged care at home costs around £25 an hour on average, while residential care averages about £949 a week and nursing home care about £1,267 a week.
Location, dementia care, and registered nursing needs can all push charges higher than the national averages.
Those figures are only anchors, not quotes. Home care can look cheaper at first, but the total can rise fast if visits become frequent, overnight support is needed, or specialist nursing is required.
That is one reason families struggle with the phrase affordable care. The key risk is not only today’s price, but how long care may be needed and how much the bill might grow over time.
Care-cost figures are general benchmarks rather than provider quotes and should be checked against current local prices before making financial decisions.
What expats should think about before they plan
For expats, the first question is residency and which UK nation’s rules apply. The second is whether you are really planning for social care costs, private medical treatment, or both, because those are separate decisions.
If you are unsure how public healthcare fits into the picture, start with Expatica’s guide to how the NHS works in the UK. If you also want faster private treatment or cover across more than one country, Expatica’s guides to health insurance in the UK and best health insurance quotes in the UK can help you compare options. International insurers such as Cigna Global may be relevant for medical cover, but they are not a replacement for long-term care funding.
It is also worth planning the legal side early. A lasting power of attorney can make care and money decisions much easier if someone loses capacity, and Expatica’s guide to wills and estate planning in the UK can help you think through the wider consequences.
If care planning is part of a bigger retirement move, connect it with your pension, housing, and tax decisions too. The earlier these conversations happen, the more choice families usually keep.
Expats may also need to think about assets, income, or family members in more than one country. That can make it harder to organise power of attorney, pay a UK care provider quickly, or explain finances during a means test. Keep records of pensions, savings, property ownership, and regular income in one place so relatives are not trying to reconstruct everything during a crisis.
If you’re arranging care from overseas, it can also help to plan the “payments and paperwork” side early. After you’ve confirmed the relevant council or NHS route, a Wise account can be a practical way to hold and convert supported currencies and send GBP payments to a UK care provider, while keeping a clear transaction history you can share with family members or use during a financial assessment.
If you’re trying to decide what to do first, start by listing the person’s current care needs, income, savings, property position, and likely location of care. Then check whether an NHS assessment, a council needs assessment, or specialist care fees advice should happen before you look at any insurance-based product.
Conclusion
Long-term care funding in the UK rarely comes from one source. Depending on the person’s needs and finances, the final arrangement may combine personal funds, council support, NHS funding, benefits, or an immediate needs annuity. Expats should also check which UK nation’s rules apply and keep cross-border financial and legal arrangements organised. Before committing substantial money to a care product, confirm current eligibility rules and consider regulated specialist advice where appropriate.
FAQ
Long-term care insurance and funding in the UK
What documents should I gather before a care assessment?
Have the basics ready: recent bank statements, pension income details, property ownership documents, benefit letters, and any hospital or GP information that shows the care need. Keeping everything together can make council or NHS assessments easier.
What if the person needing care no longer has capacity to make decisions?
A lasting power of attorney can help if it was set up in time. If not, the family may need to consider deputyship or another appropriate legal route, so it is worth obtaining advice early.
Can family members abroad pay UK care fees directly?
They can usually contribute if the care provider accepts the payment method. Agreeing who pays invoices and keeping clear records can make cross-border payments easier to manage.
Does care funding work the same in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland?
No. Rules, thresholds, and available support differ across the UK, so check the guidance for the nation where the person will receive care rather than applying England’s rules automatically.
Sources
- NHS: information about NHS continuing healthcare.
- NHS: information about NHS-funded nursing care.
- Aviva: information about Lifetime Care and care-cost funding options.
- MoneyHelper: information about immediate needs annuities.
- Legal & General: information about its Lifetime Care Plan.
- Department of Health and Social Care: social care charging and capital limits in England for 2026 to 2027, checked on 11 August 2026.
- Age UK: indicative home care, residential care, and nursing home costs, checked on 11 August 2026.
- Department of Health and Social Care: statutory guidance on care and support assessments, charging, capital treatment, and financial assessments in England, checked on 11 August 2026.
- GOV.UK: guidance on making and using a lasting power of attorney in England and Wales, checked on 11 August 2026.
- Scottish Government: information on Scotland’s social care support and free personal and nursing care, checked on 11 August 2026.
- Welsh Government: information on financial assessments and charging for social care in Wales, checked on 11 August 2026.
- nidirect: information on financial assessments and residential or nursing home fees in Northern Ireland, checked on 11 August 2026.
- Wise: information on holding and converting currencies with a Wise account in the UK, checked on 11 August 2026.