Best virtual credit cards in the UK for expats

Banking
For new arrivals in the UK, it’s important to know that many “virtual credit cards” are actually account-linked virtual debit or prepaid cards, even though they can still help with safer online spending, subscription control, and backup payments.
If you have just moved to Britain, that distinction matters because a true virtual credit card borrows against a credit line, while most expat-friendly options are account-linked cards for spending. Virtual cards can be useful for safer online spending, easier subscription control, or as a back-up payment method before your physical card arrives. But if you are searching for the best virtual credit card in the UK, one distinction matters straight away: many leading options are actually virtual debit or prepaid cards.
This guide is for general information and comparison purposes only, not personal financial advice. It compares leading options on fees, card types, app controls, overseas use, ease of opening, and day-to-day practicality.
Most expats searching for the best virtual card UK options do not end up choosing a true credit product. They usually choose the card type that best fits how they spend.
Need a virtual card in the UK before your plastic arrives? With a Wise account, you can create a digital card in the app, use it online or with Apple Pay/Google Pay, and spend in multiple currencies with low-cost conversion.
Wise earns its place here because it gives you a virtual debit card through the Wise account, even though it is not a credit card. For many expats, that matters more than borrowing, especially if the goal is safer online spending, travel, and cross-border payments.
Once you have ordered a physical Wise card, you can create a digital card in the app and start using it straight away. Wise says you can hold up to 3 digital cards at once, add them to Apple Pay or Google Pay, and use separate card details from your physical card for extra security. Check the latest card, conversion, and ATM charges on the official Wise pricing page.
It fits best if you spend in more than one currency and want a multi-currency card UK setup with clearer exchange-rate handling. The key limit is simple: Wise does not lend, so anyone looking for a true credit line will need a different product. For a closer look at the Wise card in the UK and using Wise as an expat in the UK, Expatica has detailed guides.
Revolut is easy to shortlist if you want an app-first virtual debit card UK option with more than one card style. Its main appeal is flexibility: you can keep a multi-use card for repeat payments and a disposable card for one-off shopping.
Revolut offers both disposable and multi-use virtual debit cards. Multi-use cards work with Apple Pay and Google Pay, while disposable cards refresh their details after each purchase. Revolut currently allows up to 20 active virtual cards and 1 active single-use card, but its published creation limits vary between its product and UK help pages, so check the live card limits before creating additional virtual cards. There is no extra fee to create a virtual card, although plan fees and FX rules still apply.
Revolut is a good fit for recurring subscriptions, quick online purchases, and travel. The disposable card works better for one-off purchases than recurring charges, and overall value changes with your plan, weekday or weekend exchange rules, and whether you hit fair usage limits.
Monzo leans more local than global. It is best thought of as a UK everyday money app with virtual cards, not a specialist travel tool or a credit product.
Monzo customers without a subscription can create 1 virtual card for free. Paid personal plans allow up to 5 active virtual cards at a time, and virtual cards can be linked to Apple Pay or Google Wallet or set up to pay from a Pot, which is useful for budgeting by purpose. Because Monzo changes its plan details over time, check the live help pages before you apply.
Choose Monzo if your priority is ring-fencing spending, tracking categories, and organising household payments in pounds. Where it falls short is cross-border optimisation: compared with travel-focused options, Monzo is stronger for domestic visibility than overseas spending efficiency.
Skrill is the most wallet-led option in this comparison. That makes it more appealing if your main aim is to keep online spending away from your main bank balance.
Skrill says it will issue a digital card as soon as you order the physical prepaid Mastercard, so you can add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay and start spending before the plastic card arrives. The official card page currently lists a €10 annual fee, a 1.75% ATM fee, and a 3.99% foreign exchange fee. Fees may differ depending on your VIP status, and amounts can be converted if your wallet currency differs.
Skrill is more compelling as a virtual prepaid card UK option for separate online spending than for cost-sensitive travel use. Price is the main issue here, because small or frequent foreign-currency purchases can become expensive once the FX fee is added.
Monese is built around an app-based account and flexible plans, not credit-based borrowing. That can suit expats who want to get started with a digital account first and think about credit products later.
Monese says you can open an account in minutes, create a virtual card, and use Apple Pay or Google Pay for phone payments. For a UK-based account, current Monese terms require applicants to be at least 18 and either UK residents or able to demonstrate clear links to the UK. Its UK personal plans currently start at £0 a month, and the pricing page reviewed on 27 August 2026 showed foreign-currency card spending fees ranging from 3% on Pay as you go to 0% on Premium, so it is important to compare tiers rather than assume the cheapest plan is the best value.
Monese makes most sense if you want an app-first account with room to trade up as your spending changes. Heavy travellers should look carefully at the paid plans, because the more generous FX and withdrawal terms sit higher up the pricing ladder. If you are still comparing setup routes, Expatica’s guides to how to open a bank account in the UK in 2026 and mobile banks and banking apps in the UK explain the main options.
Virtual cards can be useful for expats who want more control over online spending, subscriptions, or travel, but the right product depends on whether you need credit, debit, or prepaid spending. In this comparison, Wise is the strongest fit for multi-currency use, Revolut for disposable cards, Monzo for UK budgeting, Skrill for separate prepaid spending, and Monese for an app-first setup. Compare current fees, eligibility, wallet support, and foreign-currency costs before applying, because plan terms can change. If borrowing is important, focus on true credit products rather than account-linked virtual cards.
FAQ
Free virtual cards do exist, but the word “free” needs context. Some providers include a virtual card on standard plans, while others charge through plan fees, FX costs, or other account-level pricing, so check the current pricing page before you apply.
In many cases they can, especially with account-linked spending cards. A true virtual credit card may rely more heavily on UK credit history, whereas virtual debit or prepaid options can be more accessible if you meet the provider’s identity, residency, and account-opening rules.
Many leading providers support Apple Pay and Google Pay in the UK. Check whether wallet support applies to the exact card type you want, because some providers limit in-store mobile payments to multi-use cards rather than disposable ones.
They can add useful controls for certain types of spending because they may provide separate card details, quick freeze controls, and in some cases disposable card numbers. Disposable cards suit one-off purchases, while multi-use cards are generally more practical for repeat billing.
Many can be used for online payments and mobile-wallet spending abroad. Frequent travellers should compare foreign transaction fees, exchange-rate handling, and whether a provider is designed mainly for UK spending or for overseas use as well.
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