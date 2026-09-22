Best virtual credit cards in the UK for expats

If you have just moved to Britain, that distinction matters because a true virtual credit card borrows against a credit line, while most expat-friendly options are account-linked cards for spending. Virtual cards can be useful for safer online spending, easier subscription control, or as a back-up payment method before your physical card arrives. But if you are searching for the best virtual credit card in the UK, one distinction matters straight away: many leading options are actually virtual debit or prepaid cards. This guide is for general information and comparison purposes only, not personal financial advice. It compares leading options on fees, card types, app controls, overseas use, ease of opening, and day-to-day practicality.

Key takeaways Most expats searching for the best virtual card UK options do not end up choosing a true credit product. They usually choose the card type that best fits how they spend. Wise: A virtual debit card through the Wise account, with no monthly account fee and currency conversion fees that vary by currency. It suits travel and multi-currency spending, but it is not a borrowing product.

A virtual debit card through the Wise account, with no monthly account fee and currency conversion fees that vary by currency. It suits travel and multi-currency spending, but it is not a borrowing product. Revolut: Virtual debit cards, including disposable and multi-use options. The Standard plan is free, but FX rules vary by plan and timing; it is strongest for disposable cards, subscriptions, and travel.

Virtual debit cards, including disposable and multi-use options. The Standard plan is free, but FX rules vary by plan and timing; it is strongest for disposable cards, subscriptions, and travel. Monzo: A virtual debit card with one free virtual card and more on paid plans. It works well for UK budgeting and day-to-day spending, while cross-border features are not its main strength.

A virtual debit card with one free virtual card and more on paid plans. It works well for UK budgeting and day-to-day spending, while cross-border features are not its main strength. Skrill: A prepaid card linked to your Skrill wallet balance. It can help separate online spending, but annual card, ATM, and FX fees can make it less attractive for frequent foreign-currency use.

A prepaid card linked to your Skrill wallet balance. It can help separate online spending, but annual card, ATM, and FX fees can make it less attractive for frequent foreign-currency use. Monese: An app-based account with a virtual card and several plan levels. Plans start at £0, with lower FX fees on higher tiers, so the best value depends on your usage and plan choice. Wise virtual card for everyday and travel spending Need a virtual card in the UK before your plastic arrives? With a Wise account, you can create a digital card in the app, use it online or with Apple Pay/Google Pay, and spend in multiple currencies with low-cost conversion. Open a Wise account Banking Best credit cards in the UK for expats Read more

Wise Wise earns its place here because it gives you a virtual debit card through the Wise account, even though it is not a credit card. For many expats, that matters more than borrowing, especially if the goal is safer online spending, travel, and cross-border payments. Key features, fees and availability Once you have ordered a physical Wise card, you can create a digital card in the app and start using it straight away. Wise says you can hold up to 3 digital cards at once, add them to Apple Pay or Google Pay, and use separate card details from your physical card for extra security. Check the latest card, conversion, and ATM charges on the official Wise pricing page. The Wise app lets users create a digital card from the Cards section for online purchases and mobile wallet payments. Best for expats and important limits It fits best if you spend in more than one currency and want a multi-currency card UK setup with clearer exchange-rate handling. The key limit is simple: Wise does not lend, so anyone looking for a true credit line will need a different product. For a closer look at the Wise card in the UK and using Wise as an expat in the UK, Expatica has detailed guides. Money Management How to use the Wise card in the UK Read more

Revolut Revolut is easy to shortlist if you want an app-first virtual debit card UK option with more than one card style. Its main appeal is flexibility: you can keep a multi-use card for repeat payments and a disposable card for one-off shopping. Key features, fees and card types Revolut offers both disposable and multi-use virtual debit cards. Multi-use cards work with Apple Pay and Google Pay, while disposable cards refresh their details after each purchase. Revolut currently allows up to 20 active virtual cards and 1 active single-use card, but its published creation limits vary between its product and UK help pages, so check the live card limits before creating additional virtual cards. There is no extra fee to create a virtual card, although plan fees and FX rules still apply. Best for subscriptions, online shopping and travel Revolut is a good fit for recurring subscriptions, quick online purchases, and travel. The disposable card works better for one-off purchases than recurring charges, and overall value changes with your plan, weekday or weekend exchange rules, and whether you hit fair usage limits.

Monzo Monzo leans more local than global. It is best thought of as a UK everyday money app with virtual cards, not a specialist travel tool or a credit product. Key features, fees and app controls Monzo customers without a subscription can create 1 virtual card for free. Paid personal plans allow up to 5 active virtual cards at a time, and virtual cards can be linked to Apple Pay or Google Wallet or set up to pay from a Pot, which is useful for budgeting by purpose. Because Monzo changes its plan details over time, check the live help pages before you apply. Best for budgeting and UK day-to-day spending Choose Monzo if your priority is ring-fencing spending, tracking categories, and organising household payments in pounds. Where it falls short is cross-border optimisation: compared with travel-focused options, Monzo is stronger for domestic visibility than overseas spending efficiency. Banking Mobile banks and banking apps in the UK Read more

Skrill Skrill is the most wallet-led option in this comparison. That makes it more appealing if your main aim is to keep online spending away from your main bank balance. Key features, fees and wallet setup Skrill says it will issue a digital card as soon as you order the physical prepaid Mastercard, so you can add it to Apple Pay or Google Pay and start spending before the plastic card arrives. The official card page currently lists a €10 annual fee, a 1.75% ATM fee, and a 3.99% foreign exchange fee. Fees may differ depending on your VIP status, and amounts can be converted if your wallet currency differs. Best for controlled spending and main drawbacks Skrill is more compelling as a virtual prepaid card UK option for separate online spending than for cost-sensitive travel use. Price is the main issue here, because small or frequent foreign-currency purchases can become expensive once the FX fee is added. Banking How to open a bank account in the UK Read more