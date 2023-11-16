Trying to understand the healthcare system in Saudi Arabia? To give you and your family the best care, contact one of these expat-friendly healthcare services and find the right care for you.
Tetamman Clinics screen for and treat mild coronavirus symptoms in Saudi Arabia. The clinics are all over the country, providing free care at any time, with no appointment necessary. They treat anyone in the Kingdom, regardless of nationality or residency. Find out more on their website.
Rest Assured – Tetamman is a COVID-19 app from the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia. It provides several services, included test results, check-ups, and contact-tracing. It also informs people in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19. Download Rest-Assured – Tetamman to help stop the spread.
Sehhaty is an app provided by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health. It allows users to access healthcare services including testing and vaccines for COVID-19. It’s also possible to use the app to organize prescriptions and consultations. Download Sehhaty to view all your healthcare in one place.
Doctoruna is an online search tool for doctors and dentists in the Middle East. They also allow you to send enquiries to medical professionals and book appointments online. Search for a range of specialties according to your area and insurance at Doctoruna.
