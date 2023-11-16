Country Flag

Montessori Schools

Looking for a more child-centered education for your kids? See if a Montessori education is right for your little ones with our listing of expat-friendly Montessori schools in Saudi Arabia:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Montessori Schools

AlReem Smart Kids Montessori Academy

AlReem Smart Kids Montessori Academy is a private pre-school and primary school in Riyadh for children under six years old. They adhere to the standards of the American Montessori Society and focus on developing social and academic skills. Get in touch to register for a place for your child.

Visit website

Bright Schools Montessori International

Bright Schools Montessori International is an international Montessori pre-school and primary school in Riyadh. Their two branches in the city offer an innovative and progressive curriculum for children up to the age of six. Visit Bright Schools online to find out how to apply for a place.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing