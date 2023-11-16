Looking for a more child-centered education for your kids? See if a Montessori education is right for your little ones with our listing of expat-friendly Montessori schools in Saudi Arabia:
AlReem Smart Kids Montessori Academy is a private pre-school and primary school in Riyadh for children under six years old. They adhere to the standards of the American Montessori Society and focus on developing social and academic skills. Get in touch to register for a place for your child.
Bright Schools Montessori International is an international Montessori pre-school and primary school in Riyadh. Their two branches in the city offer an innovative and progressive curriculum for children up to the age of six. Visit Bright Schools online to find out how to apply for a place.
