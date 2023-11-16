Remitly is an international money transfer platform operating globally. Their easy-to-use service lets you transfer funds instantaneously, whether directly into a bank account, a cash pick-up at a designated location, or even home delivery. Transfer confidently with Remitly.

XE

XE is an online currency converter and money transfer service. They let you send money online to more than 170 countries in over 100 different currencies. You can also keep track of live exchange rate with their online tools. Check out XE to make low-fee international transfers quickly and easily.