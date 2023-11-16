Country Flag

Moving to Saudi Arabia with children? Check out our directory of expat-friendly international schools in Saudi Arabia to make the move as seamless as possible:

British International School of Jeddah

The British International School of Jeddah is a CIS-accredited school providing an international curriculum. They offer internationally recognised qualifications: the International Primary Curriculum, IGCSE, and IB. Check their website for information on how to enroll your child.

AlReem Smart Kids Montessori Academy

AlReem Smart Kids Montessori Academy is a private pre-school and primary school in Riyadh for children under six years old. They adhere to the standards of the American Montessori Society and focus on developing social and academic skills. Get in touch to register for a place for your child.

Bright Schools Montessori International

Bright Schools Montessori International is an international Montessori pre-school and primary school in Riyadh. Their two branches in the city offer an innovative and progressive curriculum for children up to the age of six. Visit Bright Schools online to find out how to apply for a place.

Pearson Online Academy

Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.

InterHigh

InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.

