Importing a car to Portugal: costs and steps

Key takeaways Importing usually works best when you may qualify for ISV relief, own a newer or high-value car, or need a model that is harder to replace locally.

Buying in Portugal is often simpler if the car is older, high-emission, or coming through a non-EU route

The big taxes to understand are ISV at import or first registration, IUC after registration, and IVA

You usually need ID, NIF, foreign registration, proof of ownership, CoC or equivalent technical data

Should you import your car or buy locally? Importing is not automatically cheaper in Portugal. Once you add transport, tax, inspection, compliance work, and delay risk, buying locally can be the better answer for many new residents. Route Usually fits Main upside Main downside Import your current car You already know the car, may qualify for relief, or need a hard-to-replace model You avoid shopping again and may preserve value on a better car Paperwork risk, timing pressure, and possible tax exposure Buy locally in Portugal You want a faster setup or the car abroad is older or less efficient Less bureaucracy and no shipping process The same model may cost more in Portugal If you want a broader market view before deciding, Expatica’s buying, importing, and selling a car in Portugal guide can help you compare the two routes. When does importing usually make sense? The strongest cases are usually when you may qualify for a residence-transfer ISV exemption, own a relatively new or high-value car, or want to keep an automatic or specialist vehicle that is harder to find locally. When sentimental value is also a factor, it is up to you to decide how much weight it should carry into the final decision. When buying locally may be easier Buying locally is often easier when the vehicle is older, has higher emissions, or comes from the UK or other non-EU route where customs and IVA treatment may add complexity. It can also be the better choice if your paperwork trail is weak, the CoC is missing, or you need a car on Portuguese plates quickly. A newer automatic from another EU country may still be worth importing, while an older non-EU SUV often looks less attractive once shipping, tax, and compliance costs stack up.

Can you get an ISV exemption when moving to Portugal? Many new residents look at importing only because ISV (vehicle tax) relief may be available. Some movers can qualify for relief from Imposto Sobre Veículos (ISV), but the outcome depends on residence history, ownership history, timing, and proof. Use this quick screen before you budget around an exemption: You are over 18

You lived abroad for at least 6 months

You owned the vehicle for at least 6 months before the move

You are applying within the allowed post-move window

You are claiming for one vehicle only Who usually does qualify? Under the current ISV exemption service, movers may qualify if they are over 18, lived abroad for at least 6 months, owned the car for at least 6 months, and paid the taxes due in the country of origin. Each person can request the exemption for one vehicle only, and the application is normally made within 12 months of transferring residence to Portugal. That does not make the exemption automatic. Your case still depends on the evidence and the way the vehicle enters the Portuguese system. What evidence should you prepare? The exemption process is mainly about proof. The official list can include your ID, vehicle ownership record, foreign residence certificate, and everyday evidence showing you really lived abroad, such as rent receipts, utility bills, payslips, or social security records. Insider Tip Collect those records before you move. Rebuilding a paper trail after arrival is one of the easiest ways to slow an otherwise valid request.

What documents do you need before the car arrives? Many delays start here. Split the file into personal paperwork and vehicle paperwork early, so you can see what must come from Portugal and what must come from the country of origin. Personal and residency documents Your personal file will usually include a passport or national ID, your Portuguese tax number or Número de Identificação Fiscal (NIF), and proof of your move or Portuguese address. If you still need the tax number, Expatica’s NIF guide explains the setup. Portal access is often the real bottleneck. If you do not yet have your Portal das Finanças login, Chave Móvel Digital, or the right proof of address, even a complete vehicle file can stall. Vehicle and compliance documents For the vehicle, expect to need the foreign registration certificate, proof of ownership, the invoice or bill of sale, transport proof if a carrier is involved, and the Certificate of Conformity (CoC) if available. Portugal’s tax and plate process may also require Model 9, Model 112, and emissions evidence if the CoC does not show everything needed for tax treatment. If the CoC is missing or incomplete, treat that as an early warning sign. It can slow both tax processing and registration, especially if a Category B inspection center needs to confirm missing emissions data.

How to import and register the car: step by step Work through the process in order to make things smoother: 1 The car enters Portugal. 2 The technical file is sorted. 3 The tax position is declared. 4 You finish plates and registration. Arrange transport and keep proof of entry Whether the car arrives by carrier or under its own power, keep proof of how and when it entered Portugal. Shipping paperwork, transport invoices, ferry records, and border or delivery documents can all matter later when you build the tax file. EU arrivals can still face Portuguese tax and registration steps, even without the same customs exposure as some non-EU routes. UK and other non-EU imports usually need even tighter records because customs and IVA questions can be route-specific. Complete inspection and homologation Portugal ties the technical and tax sides closely together. You may need a Category B inspection, Model 112, and national homologation support through IMT, especially if the car’s technical file is incomplete or the system needs Portuguese data rather than just the foreign record. The IMT step (Portuguese authority for transport and vehicles) can involve transposing the European homologation to a national one, with Model 9 and Model 112 forming part of the file where required. Insider Tip: Book the inspection as soon as the car is physically available, because local appointment gaps can delay everything that follows. Submit the DAV and deal with ISV or exemption This is the main compliance step: Portugal’s vehicle tax service for imported cars says the Declaração Aduaneira de Veículos (DAV) must normally be submitted within 20 working days after the vehicle enters Portugal, through Portal das Finanças, with supporting documents such as the ownership record, transport proof, CoC or homologation data, Model 9, Model 112, and emissions evidence where needed. Before you submit, verify the emissions figures, the route-specific IVA or customs position, and whether you are filing a normal ISV case or an exemption request. Some expats use a Wise account to move money into euros for seller payments, shipping, or tax-related costs, and the card can help with spending in multiple countries, but compare costs and availability before relying on any single provider. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website Register the car and get Portuguese plates After the fiscal side is regularized, move to the Portuguese plate and registration stage. An imported vehicle can be driven for 60 consecutive days with the DAV only, and the plate request must be made during that period. Once the registration side is complete, the final record is tied to the Documento Único Automóvel (DUA), Portugal’s registration certificate. Before you book or submit the final step, have these items ready: DAV or exemption outcome

Model 9 and Model 112 (if your route required them)

CoC or other approved technical data

ID and ownership documents

Proof you can complete the IRN or Automóvel Online registration file

What will it cost? The total cost will depend on many factors and will include transport, taxes, inspection and admin fees. Read on to have a better understanding about all these key elements. One-off import costs Most surprise bills come from stacking costs, not one giant fee. Your import file may involve transport, ISV, IVA where applicable, customs duty on some non-EU routes, inspection, plate issuance, registration, and optional specialist help. Cost type When it applies Who charges it Where to verify it Transport or shipping If the car is moved by carrier Shipper or transport provider Your provider quote and transport contract ISV On most imported or first-registration cases unless relief applies Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira Portal das Finanças and gov.pt IVA or customs duty Mainly depends on whether the route is EU, UK, or other non-EU, and whether the vehicle is new or used Customs or tax authority Route-specific official guidance Inspection, plates, registration During technical approval and final registration IMT, IRN, or related service points IMT, Justiça, or Automóvel Online If you are comparing seller payments or tax payments from abroad, do not just compare the transfer fee. The exchange rate margin can matter just as much. Ongoing costs after registration After registration, the recurring budget usually includes Imposto Único de Circulação (IUC), insurance, maintenance, fuel or charging, tolls, and repairs. Many expats focus on ISV and forget that an expensive-to-insure or thirsty car can become the real cost problem once it is legal on Portuguese plates. For routine payments, many residents eventually use a Portuguese account. If you are still setting up local banking, opening a bank account in Portugal can make those recurring payments easier.