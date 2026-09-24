Car tax in Portugal: ISV and IUC explained for expats

In Portugal, ISV (Imposto Sobre Veículos) is the flat rate tax associated with the registration or, in some cases, importation. Many consider Portugal road tax as the recurring tax, which is actually IUC (Imposto Único de Circulação).

The meaning of the car tax in Portugal

In Portuguese everyday language, the term “car tax” is an umbrella term. This can include a tax for registration, an annual ownership fee, or admin simply walks away. This guide is written specifically for private passenger cars, which is typically the most serious situation for expats.

If your car already has a Portuguese registration, please go to the IUC section. When considering whether to buy locally or import, the paperwork surrounding the purchase, import, and selling a car in Portugal puts context into the taxes,s and the broader tax system in Portugal explains how vehicle taxes fit into all of this.

ISV: One-off Tax on registration

In these instances, if the question is whether the tax is an import bill or the first registration fee, then the answer will be ISV. This is a one-time Portuguese vehicle tax which can vary in terms of the vehicle class, emissions, engine size, fuel type and actual vehicle registration route.

IUC: tax on ownership (annual tax)

In Portugal, the car tax is known as Imposto Único de Circulação (IUC), which is an annual tax on cars registered to your name. It is the cost that many people refer to as annual car tax Portugal, which is dependent on the car’s classification and registration history.

Car tax is collected by the buyer, importer, or new resident when the following applies:

AT, Autoridade Tributaria e Aduaneira, is responsible for tax and customs procedures. The technical approvals are given by IMT, Instituto da Mobilidade e dos Transportes. The registration record and ownership changes are managed by IRN (Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado) or Automóvel Online.

Not all foreign cars go in the same direction. The registration of a fresh import, a car owned before moving, and a used car already registered in Portugal can result in different tax steps.

Situation Likely tax trigger What to confirm next Buying a new car in Portugal ISV is usually dealt with as part of first registration, then IUC follows Dealer paperwork, first IUC month, and what is already included Buying a used car already registered in Portugal Usually no new ISV event, but future IUC applies once the record changes Ownership transfer, the DUA, and any old tax notices Importing a car from abroad after purchase ISV is usually the main tax step, followed by registration and future IUC The official service for a vehicle purchased abroad, the DAV process, and the entry date Moving to Portugal with your own car ISV may still apply unless you qualify for a residence-transfer exemption Exemption rules, one-vehicle limit, and proof needs

If there are still some euros to be paid as inspection, registration, or tax, a Wise account will help you arrange the euros before paying expenses in Portugal. It is not an official tax procedure, so it should be the payment details that are provided by the authorities; it is advisable to compare providers before transferring money.

ISV exemption may apply for the movers when:

Don’t think that relief is available until you have lined up the basic facts first:

You are more than 18 years old and have been transferred to Portugal. Had resided overseas for a minimum of 6 months before the move. The car was owned/leased for at least 6 months before the transfer. The car has been purchased and registered in the country of origin, or in a country where the car was previously registered. You’re applying for one vehicle, within 12 months, and you can establish residency with daily documents.

Inside Tip: Collect evidence before relocating. When it comes to collecting utility bills, rent receipts, and payslips, it is much easier to get them beforehand than months down the road. The list can be found on the official ISV exemption service page.