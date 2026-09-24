Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

Transportation

Car tax in Portugal: ISV and IUC explained for expats

Expats looking for car tax in Portugal often end up at the two different sets of rules for the tax. One is normally used for registering a vehicle for the first time, and the other is for keeping the car on the Portuguese records each year.

Eduardo Krett
Written by
Last updated

In Portugal, ISV (Imposto Sobre Veículos) is the flat rate tax associated with the registration or, in some cases, importation. Many consider Portugal road tax as the recurring tax, which is actually IUC (Imposto Único de Circulação).

The meaning of the car tax in Portugal

In Portuguese everyday language, the term “car tax” is an umbrella term. This can include a tax for registration, an annual ownership fee, or admin simply walks away. This guide is written specifically for private passenger cars, which is typically the most serious situation for expats.

If your car already has a Portuguese registration, please go to the IUC section. When considering whether to buy locally or import, the paperwork surrounding the purchase, import, and selling a car in Portugal puts context into the taxes,s and the broader tax system in Portugal explains how vehicle taxes fit into all of this.

ISV: One-off Tax on registration

In these instances, if the question is whether the tax is an import bill or the first registration fee, then the answer will be ISV. This is a one-time Portuguese vehicle tax which can vary in terms of the vehicle class, emissions, engine size, fuel type and actual vehicle registration route.

IUC: tax on ownership (annual tax)

In Portugal, the car tax is known as Imposto Único de Circulação (IUC), which is an annual tax on cars registered to your name. It is the cost that many people refer to as annual car tax Portugal, which is dependent on the car’s classification and registration history.

Car tax is collected by the buyer, importer, or new resident when the following applies:

AT, Autoridade Tributaria e Aduaneira, is responsible for tax and customs procedures. The technical approvals are given by IMT, Instituto da Mobilidade e dos Transportes. The registration record and ownership changes are managed by IRN (Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado) or Automóvel Online.

Not all foreign cars go in the same direction. The registration of a fresh import, a car owned before moving, and a used car already registered in Portugal can result in different tax steps. 

SituationLikely tax triggerWhat to confirm next
Buying a new car in PortugalISV is usually dealt with as part of first registration, then IUC followsDealer paperwork, first IUC month, and what is already included
Buying a used car already registered in PortugalUsually no new ISV event, but future IUC applies once the record changesOwnership transfer, the DUA, and any old tax notices
Importing a car from abroad after purchaseISV is usually the main tax step, followed by registration and future IUCThe official service for a vehicle purchased abroad, the DAV process, and the entry date
Moving to Portugal with your own carISV may still apply unless you qualify for a residence-transfer exemptionExemption rules, one-vehicle limit, and proof needs

If there are still some euros to be paid as inspection, registration, or tax, a Wise account will help you arrange the euros before paying expenses in Portugal. It is not an official tax procedure, so it should be the payment details that are provided by the authorities; it is advisable to compare providers before transferring money.

ISV exemption may apply for the movers when:

Don’t think that relief is available until you have lined up the basic facts first:

  1. You are more than 18 years old and have been transferred to Portugal.
  2. Had resided overseas for a minimum of 6 months before the move.
  3. The car was owned/leased for at least 6 months before the transfer.
  4. The car has been purchased and registered in the country of origin, or in a country where the car was previously registered.
  5. You’re applying for one vehicle, within 12 months, and you can establish residency with daily documents.

Inside Tip: Collect evidence before relocating. When it comes to collecting utility bills, rent receipts, and payslips, it is much easier to get them beforehand than months down the road. The list can be found on the official ISV exemption service page.

How to estimate what your bill may be

The national price for car tax in Portugal is not flat, as the ISV and IUC use different triggers. In ISV cases, what is really being registered is the type of registration event taking place. The major problem in IUC cases is the classification of the car and what its initial registration history is.

When buying an old diesel, never take the seller’s word for his estimate. In many cases, the DUA, Documento Único Automóvel, will not reflect the sales presentation, particularly if the vehicle’s been moved across borders or reclassified. Use calculators only to get a rough idea and check on the current official pages. 

FactorAffects ISVAffects IUCWhat to verify
First registration dateSometimesYesThe date shown on the DUA and any earlier EU registration record
Vehicle category or classYesYesWhether the car sits in the private passenger category you think it does
CO2, engine size, and fuel typeYesOftenThe figures on the vehicle documents, not just the sales ad
Already registered in Portugal or being importedStronglyYesWhether this is a new Portuguese registration event or only an ownership change

How and when to pay IUC in Portugal

Once the car is on Portuguese records, IUC payment in Portugal is usually handled through Portal das Finanças, the tax portal. Official guidance says the tax is annual and is generally due in the month of the vehicle’s registration, although the first year can follow a different timetable.

  1. Get your access ready. You will usually need your NIF and a sign-in method such as your NIF password, Citizen Card, or Digital Mobile Key.
  2. Find the IUC payment document. The official IUC service page explains that the document can be issued online, and some owners also receive payment data by email if they have a registered email address with AT.
  3. Check the record before you pay. Confirm the license plate, ownership record, amount due, and deadline, especially if the car was recently imported or transferred.
  4. Use the references shown on the document. Keep the payment document and proof of payment in case you need to fix a later record issue.
  5. Pause if the record looks wrong. If the DUA, ownership history, or due month does not match the car, contact AT through the portal or a Finanças office before paying.

If you have not set up your tax login yet, do that before the due month arrives. The delay often comes from missing access, not from the IUC bill itself.

What you need before you log in

  • Your NIF number in Portugal and a Portal das Finanças login method
  • Your DUA or other vehicle registration record
  • The license plate and first registration details
  • Any IUC notice or payment reference already issued
  • A local payment setup, which may include opening a bank account in Portugal if you have just moved

For people who keep part of their budget overseas, a Wise account is one way to hold euros for IUC, insurance, and other car costs while comparing routine payment options with Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Millennium BCP, or Novo Banco.

Common expat mistakes and how to avoid them

  • Confusing ISV with IUC: Write down whether your issue is first registration or yearly ownership before you start.
  • Assuming an EU purchase is automatically tax-free: An EU plate does not settle the Portuguese tax question, so look at the import route and any residence-transfer claim first.
  • Relying on outdated imported-car advice: Use current official pages, not old forum answers, before acting on a deadline or exemption claim.
  • Ignoring the first registration history: The DUA often matters more than the sales pitch because the official dates and category can change the yearly result.
  • Missing the tax or registration clock: Put reminders in place for import, registration, and annual payment steps as soon as the car enters your plans.

Tax is only one part of staying compliant. You should also keep your Portuguese driving license, driving in Portugal, and car insurance in Portugal admin in order.

Wise account

Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.

This guide has been updated against official Portuguese sources in August 2026; however, this is a general guide only and does not provide personal tax or legal advice. Rules are subject to change. It breezes through some of the most frequently encountered situations for an expat, such as buying locally, importing a car, and determining if an ISV exemption might be available.

Frequently asked questions

How to estimate what your bill may be

It depends on whether you mean ISV or IUC, and both use vehicle-specific factors. The estimate section above shows what changes the result and where to verify it officially.

Do electric cars pay car tax in Portugal?

Treatment can differ by tax type and vehicle classification. Official Portuguese guidance says some exclusively electric vehicles are exempt from IUC, but you should still confirm the current rule for your exact vehicle.

Can I bring my car to Portugal without paying ISV?

Some movers may qualify for an ISV exemption, but the conditions are strict and must be proven properly. Go back to the exemption checklist and the official gov.pt guidance before assuming the answer is yes.

How do I pay IUC online in Portugal?

You usually do it through Portal das Finanças by logging in, finding the payment document, and checking the reference and deadline before payment. If the record looks wrong, resolve that with AT first.

What happens if I miss a car tax deadline in Portugal?

Missing a deadline can lead to penalties, interest, or other complications, depending on the step you missed. Check the official notice or portal record quickly and deal with the relevant authority as soon as possible.

Eduardo Krett

About the author

Over the years, Eduardo has developed a reputation for his ability to connect economic, cultural, and technological trends with their broader impact on businesses and society. His work combines accuracy, accessibility, and regional expertise, offering readers a well-rounded perspective on a rapidly changing landscape.

More articles by Eduardo Krett
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Did you find this guide helpful?