Car tax in Portugal: ISV and IUC explained for expats

Transportation
Expats looking for car tax in Portugal often end up at the two different sets of rules for the tax. One is normally used for registering a vehicle for the first time, and the other is for keeping the car on the Portuguese records each year.
In Portugal, ISV (Imposto Sobre Veículos) is the flat rate tax associated with the registration or, in some cases, importation. Many consider Portugal road tax as the recurring tax, which is actually IUC (Imposto Único de Circulação).
In Portuguese everyday language, the term “car tax” is an umbrella term. This can include a tax for registration, an annual ownership fee, or admin simply walks away. This guide is written specifically for private passenger cars, which is typically the most serious situation for expats.
If your car already has a Portuguese registration, please go to the IUC section. When considering whether to buy locally or import, the paperwork surrounding the purchase, import, and selling a car in Portugal puts context into the taxes,s and the broader tax system in Portugal explains how vehicle taxes fit into all of this.
In these instances, if the question is whether the tax is an import bill or the first registration fee, then the answer will be ISV. This is a one-time Portuguese vehicle tax which can vary in terms of the vehicle class, emissions, engine size, fuel type and actual vehicle registration route.
In Portugal, the car tax is known as Imposto Único de Circulação (IUC), which is an annual tax on cars registered to your name. It is the cost that many people refer to as annual car tax Portugal, which is dependent on the car’s classification and registration history.
Car tax is collected by the buyer, importer, or new resident when the following applies:
AT, Autoridade Tributaria e Aduaneira, is responsible for tax and customs procedures. The technical approvals are given by IMT, Instituto da Mobilidade e dos Transportes. The registration record and ownership changes are managed by IRN (Instituto dos Registos e do Notariado) or Automóvel Online.
Not all foreign cars go in the same direction. The registration of a fresh import, a car owned before moving, and a used car already registered in Portugal can result in different tax steps.
|Situation
|Likely tax trigger
|What to confirm next
|Buying a new car in Portugal
|ISV is usually dealt with as part of first registration, then IUC follows
|Dealer paperwork, first IUC month, and what is already included
|Buying a used car already registered in Portugal
|Usually no new ISV event, but future IUC applies once the record changes
|Ownership transfer, the DUA, and any old tax notices
|Importing a car from abroad after purchase
|ISV is usually the main tax step, followed by registration and future IUC
|The official service for a vehicle purchased abroad, the DAV process, and the entry date
|Moving to Portugal with your own car
|ISV may still apply unless you qualify for a residence-transfer exemption
|Exemption rules, one-vehicle limit, and proof needs
If there are still some euros to be paid as inspection, registration, or tax, a Wise account will help you arrange the euros before paying expenses in Portugal. It is not an official tax procedure, so it should be the payment details that are provided by the authorities; it is advisable to compare providers before transferring money.
ISV exemption may apply for the movers when:
Don’t think that relief is available until you have lined up the basic facts first:
Inside Tip: Collect evidence before relocating. When it comes to collecting utility bills, rent receipts, and payslips, it is much easier to get them beforehand than months down the road. The list can be found on the official ISV exemption service page.
The national price for car tax in Portugal is not flat, as the ISV and IUC use different triggers. In ISV cases, what is really being registered is the type of registration event taking place. The major problem in IUC cases is the classification of the car and what its initial registration history is.
When buying an old diesel, never take the seller’s word for his estimate. In many cases, the DUA, Documento Único Automóvel, will not reflect the sales presentation, particularly if the vehicle’s been moved across borders or reclassified. Use calculators only to get a rough idea and check on the current official pages.
|Factor
|Affects ISV
|Affects IUC
|What to verify
|First registration date
|Sometimes
|Yes
|The date shown on the DUA and any earlier EU registration record
|Vehicle category or class
|Yes
|Yes
|Whether the car sits in the private passenger category you think it does
|CO2, engine size, and fuel type
|Yes
|Often
|The figures on the vehicle documents, not just the sales ad
|Already registered in Portugal or being imported
|Strongly
|Yes
|Whether this is a new Portuguese registration event or only an ownership change
Once the car is on Portuguese records, IUC payment in Portugal is usually handled through Portal das Finanças, the tax portal. Official guidance says the tax is annual and is generally due in the month of the vehicle’s registration, although the first year can follow a different timetable.
If you have not set up your tax login yet, do that before the due month arrives. The delay often comes from missing access, not from the IUC bill itself.
For people who keep part of their budget overseas, a Wise account is one way to hold euros for IUC, insurance, and other car costs while comparing routine payment options with Caixa Geral de Depósitos, Millennium BCP, or Novo Banco.
Tax is only one part of staying compliant. You should also keep your Portuguese driving license, driving in Portugal, and car insurance in Portugal admin in order.
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you’re using spending abroad, receiving or sending money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
This guide has been updated against official Portuguese sources in August 2026; however, this is a general guide only and does not provide personal tax or legal advice. Rules are subject to change. It breezes through some of the most frequently encountered situations for an expat, such as buying locally, importing a car, and determining if an ISV exemption might be available.
It depends on whether you mean ISV or IUC, and both use vehicle-specific factors. The estimate section above shows what changes the result and where to verify it officially.
Treatment can differ by tax type and vehicle classification. Official Portuguese guidance says some exclusively electric vehicles are exempt from IUC, but you should still confirm the current rule for your exact vehicle.
Some movers may qualify for an ISV exemption, but the conditions are strict and must be proven properly. Go back to the exemption checklist and the official gov.pt guidance before assuming the answer is yes.
You usually do it through Portal das Finanças by logging in, finding the payment document, and checking the reference and deadline before payment. If the record looks wrong, resolve that with AT first.
Missing a deadline can lead to penalties, interest, or other complications, depending on the step you missed. Check the official notice or portal record quickly and deal with the relevant authority as soon as possible.
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