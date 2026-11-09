Online doctor in Portugal: a guide for expats

Key takeaways A minor illness often starts with a pharmacy, or SNS 24 if you are unsure which route fits.

Stable but urgent symptoms may be quickest through a private online doctor, especially for same-day advice.

If you already have active regular medication in the SNS, renewal through SNS 24 can be easier than a new consult.

Tourists and new arrivals often find private telemedicine simpler while public registration is still incomplete.

For chest pain, severe breathing trouble, heavy bleeding, stroke signs, or loss of consciousness, skip telemedicine and call 112 or go to urgências.

How online doctor services work in Portugal In Portugal, telemedicine sits beside public primary care, private clinics, and hospital-group apps. What you need to decide is which route matches your symptoms and status – the table below might help with that. Route Best for Main trade-off SNS 24 or a centro de saúde teleconsultation Registered users who want public triage, follow-up, or lower-cost care More admin, and speed depends on local capacity Private online doctor or private hospital app Same-day advice, clearer fees, or English support Faster access, but more likely to mean out-of-pocket costs Public telehealth through SNS 24 and local health centers SNS 24 is Portugal’s public health line and digital access point, not a private clinic. It supports triage, booking, teleconsultation access, prescriptions, and renewal requests through the app or portal when you are eligible. The official Número de Utente guidance is an important catch: the number helps identify you in the SNS, but it does not automatically mean the SNS will cover every cost. Full public coverage depends on the wider registration details linked to your record. Registered users can book a consultation through a local centro de saúde, or public health center, online, by phone, or in person. Some of these centros de saúde might offer same-day consultations for acute illness, where there is capacity. Insider tip: Already have a Número de Utente but no assigned médico de família, or family doctor? SNS 24 or an open acute consultation may still be the quickest public starting point. Private telemedicine platforms and hospital apps Private telemedicine is often the simpler route when speed, language, or paperwork is the main problem. That is why many expats search for an online GP in Portugal or an English-speaking doctor in Portugal rather than starting with a local health center. Cigma Healthcare Enjoy peace of mind while living in Portugal with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Get a free quote in 2 min

Who can use an online doctor in Portugal? Generally, everybody with valid documents can use an online doctor, but your best route depends on how settled you are in Portugal and whether your public registration is active. Residents with an SNS number Residents with a Número de Utente can usually use both public and private routes. In practice, the number helps with identity, records, app access, booking, and prescription history in the SNS. Still, private telemedicine may be useful if you need faster advice or clearer English communication. If you are comparing online care with in-person follow-up, Expatica’s doctors and GPs in Portugal explains the wider setup. New arrivals, expats, and tourists New arrivals, short-stay visitors, and expats still waiting on paperwork often find private telemedicine the cleanest route. It asks for less local setup and can spare you the friction of figuring out a centro de saúde while sick. EHIC (European Health Insurance Card) or GHIC (Global Health Insurance Card) may help with medically necessary public care for eligible visitors, but that is not the same as private telemedicine access or automatic reimbursement.

What online doctors in Portugal can and cannot help with Telemedicine is useful for many non-emergency problems, but it is not the right fit for every symptom. When telemedicine is usually suitable Telemedicine often works well for: mild skin or eye issues

allergies, sore throats, or mild stomach bugs

medication questions or some renewal requests

follow-up questions after an earlier diagnosis A mild rash or seasonal allergy flare is often a good example. The goal is advice, a treatment discussion, or help deciding whether you need to escalate. When you need a clinic, hospital, or 112 instead Do not rely on an online doctor for chest pain, severe breathing trouble, major bleeding, stroke signs, loss of consciousness, or severe allergic reactions. In those cases, call 112 or go straight to urgências (the emergency room – all major hospitals have one). You may also need in-person care when a doctor is likely to need a physical exam, wound care, scans, lab tests, or hands-on monitoring. Even after a video consult, a clinician may still direct you to urgent in-person care.

How to book, prepare, and get prescriptions You should start by deciding what the best health route for you is. Then gather your details, complete the consult, and confirm how medication or follow-up will work. Example: A newcomer with a sore throat and no family doctor can start with SNS 24 for triage. If that does not lead to a practical public slot, a private video consultation may be the fastest way to confirm the next step. What to have ready before your appointment Bring the details that make the consultation useful right away: Passport or other photo ID

Symptoms and how long they have lasted

Current medicines, allergies, and doses

Insurance details, if you may claim later

SNS information, if you already use the public system A common snag for expats is using only a brand name from home when describing current medicines. If you can, note the active ingredient as well. How e-prescriptions and pharmacies work In Portugal, prescriptions are commonly issued as a receita eletrónica, a digital prescription. The provider should explain how it is issued, what format you will receive, and how you can collect the medicine locally. A farmácia, or pharmacy, can help with many minor issues and explain how to take medicine safely. But pharmacists do not replace a doctor for prescription-only medicines unless Portuguese law allows a specific exception. For the wider public and private process, see Expatica’s prescriptions in Portugal. How to renew regular medication The official SNS 24 medication-renewal page says eligible users can request renewal through the portal, app, phone line, or an SNS 24 desk. This is usually for people who already have active regular medication on record. This is different from getting a brand-new diagnosis or asking for a medicine you have never had in Portugal before. When the medicine is not already active in your SNS record, you may still need a new consultation.

How much does an online doctor cost in Portugal? The listed consultation fee is important, but your final cost may also include follow-up care, medication, tests, or an in-person visit if the online route is not enough. Check the table below to get an idea of the initial costs of an online doctor appointment in Portugal: Provider Price from Provider-stated access Doctorsa €20 24/7, English-speaking doctors, prescription if appropriate UrgentDoc €39 24/7, English and Spanish, valid prescriptions stated Costa Medical Services €39 consult, €25 repeat prescription English-speaking phone or video consults for Portugal Mobi Doctor €57 Daily, 7 AM to 11 PM, English-speaking doctors Treat these figures as snapshots, not promises. The cheapest listed consult is not always the lowest total cost if you later need tests or in-person follow-up. What insurance may or may not cover Separate four things before you assume anything is covered, since they do not work the same way: Public SNS eligibility,

EHIC or GHIC (international health cards) for medically necessary public care,

Travel insurance,

Longer-term private or international health insurance. Readers who want broader private access sometimes compare options such as Cigna Global and APRIL International. Check whether your policy includes outpatient care, direct billing, or pay-and-claim reimbursement before you rely on it. Do not assume teleconsultations, prescriptions, or specific provider access are included unless the policy says so. APRIL – International health insurance made simple Easy digital claims

Preventive care included

Lowest rate for digital nomad Go to website Multilingual teams available 24/7 For a broader comparison, read Expatica’s health insurance in Portugal and compare current options on the Portugal health insurance quotes.