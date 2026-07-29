Tourists can get medical care here, but the right route, the paperwork, and the likely cost depend on how urgent the problem is, whether you are an EU or non-EU visitor, and what insurance you carry. This guide gives you an overview so you can get the support you need during your trip.
Table of contents
- Key takeaways
- Do tourists need health insurance in Portugal?
- How public and private healthcare work for visitors
- What to do in a medical emergency in Portugal
- How to see a doctor, use a pharmacy, and replace medication
- What healthcare costs tourists should plan for
- How to choose travel health insurance for Portugal
- Frequently asked questions about healthcare for tourists in Portugal
- Useful resources (Checked 19th July 2026)
Key takeaways
|Situation
|Best first step
|What to have ready
|Coverage note
|Life-threatening emergency
|Call 112
|Your location, symptoms, passport, allergies, medications
|Emergency care comes first, payment questions can wait
|Urgent but not life-threatening issue
|Call SNS24 first
|Phone, symptoms, medicines, insurance details
|SNS24 can guide you to the right service
|Minor illness or simple advice
|Visit a pharmacy
|Symptoms, regular medication list, ID
|A pharmacy may solve the issue without a clinic bill
|EHIC or GHIC visitor
|Use public care when it is medically necessary
|EHIC or GHIC, ID, referral details if given
|Usually applies to public treatment, not private care
|American or other non-EU visitor
|Check travel insurance and private options
|Passport, policy number, insurer helpline
|You may need to pay upfront and claim later
|Lost medication late at night
|Find a pharmacy or on-duty farmácia de serviço
|Prescription copy, drug name, dosage, ID
|Some medicines may still need a Portuguese doctor
Do tourists need health insurance in Portugal?
Usually, yes. Portugal healthcare for tourists may mean ways to access public cover, private cover, or both. The key question is your status: EHIC or GHIC users may access medically necessary public care, while most non-EU visitors should expect to rely on travel or international health insurance.
One thing worth knowing is that EHIC or GHIC is not the same as full travel insurance. It usually helps only with eligible public treatment, not private clinics, medical evacuation, or every follow-up cost, as the UK government notes in its Portugal health guidance.
For American travelers, the U.S. Embassy in Portugal advises buying travel medical insurance before you go abroad. Some visitors who want broader private access, English-language support, or longer stays compare international plans such as Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance, but you should still check trip length, exclusions, waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, and pre-authorization terms.
A good next step is to read Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in Portugal in 2026 and compare options on the health insurance quotes page before you fly.
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How public and private healthcare work for visitors
Portugal uses both public and private care, but they solve different problems for visitors. Public care may work if you are eligible and the treatment is medically necessary, while private care is often the simpler route if you want speed, clear payment terms, or English-speaking support.
Useful Portuguese terms:
- Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS), National Health Service
- centro de saúde, local public health center
- farmácia, pharmacy
- farmácia de serviço, on-duty pharmacy
- urgências, emergency department
- receita, prescription
When tourists can use public care
A common question is whether public care means free care. It doesn’t. Tourists may be seen in the public system, but eligibility, subsidies, and reimbursement vary.
Bring:
- Passport or other photo ID
- EHIC or GHIC if you are eligible
- Insurance card or policy details if you are non-EU
- Any referral, discharge paper, or medication list you already have
- A local address and phone number if the clinic asks for follow-up details
If you are an EU visitor with an EHIC and you sprain an ankle, for example, the card may help with medically necessary public treatment, but you should still expect normal hospital processes and possible paperwork. Verify current rules with gov.pt’s healthcare page for migrants and visitors or by calling SNS24 before you go.
When private care is the better option
Private care is usually the better fit if you are a non-EU traveler, need a same-day doctor, want stronger English-language support, or do not want to wait for the public route. In practice, this often means booking with a clinic or hospital group such as CUF, Hospital da Luz, or Lusíadas.
This is different from the public system, which is designed around eligible medically necessary treatment, not tourist convenience.
If you’re looking to get more in depth information about Portugal healthcare for expats, YouTube seminars like this, hosted by the Brightman Group could be a good start.
In Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve, large private hospital groups often have international patient desks that can help with paperwork and insurer questions faster than a standard front desk.
To give an example – if you’re an American tourist with a painful ear infection, private care may be the fastest way to see a doctor and get a local prescription, especially outside the public referral chain. Call ahead to confirm accepted insurance, upfront payment rules, and whether the clinic can send you to a hospital if needed.
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What to do in a medical emergency in Portugal
If there is immediate danger, call 112 first. For many urgent problems that are not life-threatening, a pharmacy, private clinic, or SNS24 may be a better first stop than the ER.
When to call 112 or SNS24
- Call 112 for chest pain, serious bleeding, breathing trouble, severe allergic reactions, loss of consciousness, major accidents, or any situation where you need an ambulance right away.
- Call SNS24 for urgent but non-life-threatening issues, such as a high fever, worsening infection, stomach illness, or a problem where you need advice on the safest next step. Mainland callers can use the English menu option noted in the GOV.UK Portugal health page.
- Have your exact location, symptoms, medications, allergies, passport, and insurance details ready. Then follow the referral advice you are given, even if that means going to a pharmacy or clinic instead of a hospital.
Some operators or staff can help in English, but simple, clear information will make triage faster.
What to expect at urgent care or the ER
When you arrive, staff usually register you, check your ID, ask about symptoms and medication, and decide how urgently you need to be seen. In a private setting, they may also ask for your insurer’s authorization or payment card before non-emergency treatment moves ahead.
The risk here is assuming every hospital handles tourists the same way. A private hospital may not accept EHIC or GHIC, and a public ER may still feel slow if your problem is minor. Do not delay emergency treatment because of payment worries, though, contact your insurer or assistance line as soon as you are stable.
Bring if you can:
- ID and insurance details
- A list of medicines and allergies
- Any referral, discharge note, or old prescription
- A phone charger and someone who can help translate if needed
How to see a doctor, use a pharmacy, and replace medication
Most tourist health issues in Portugal are not emergencies. If you need medical care in Portugal for tourists with the least friction, the usual choices are a pharmacy, a doctor or clinic, or a hospital outpatient service.
Finding a doctor or clinic as a tourist
For non-emergency care, compare these points before you book:
- Language support, especially outside Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve
- Location and opening hours
- Whether the clinic is in your insurer’s network
- Whether you need to pay first or get pre-approval
You can start with Expatica’s Guide to doctors and GPs in Portugal and then confirm accepted insurance and payment terms before the visit.
Pharmacies and prescription rules
A farmácia can help with many minor problems, from pain relief and stomach bugs to advice on cold symptoms. Prescription medicine is different, though. Some EU prescriptions may be accepted, but foreign prescriptions are not guaranteed to work, and certain medicines may require a Portuguese doctor’s assessment first.
If you lose medication or need a refill:
- Take the box, generic drug name, dosage, and any old prescription to the pharmacy
- Ask whether the pharmacist can supply it, suggest an over-the-counter alternative, or direct you to a doctor
- If the medicine is tightly controlled, expect to see a Portuguese doctor before it can be dispensed
- Use the Farmácias Portuguesas locator to find a nearby pharmacy if you are unsure where to go
- Keep in mind that late-night or holiday access may depend on the local on-duty system
If a local pharmacy is closed, the notice on the door often lists the nearest farmácia de serviço, which can save you time late at night. Portugal Residency Advisors also highlights the option to access a digital pharmacy in Portugal which can be a neat solution to an out of hours non-emergency need.
What healthcare costs tourists should plan for
Cost is one of the biggest worries, especially if you are seeing a doctor in Portugal as a tourist without local coverage. A common question is whether the public route will be cheap and the private route expensive every time. In reality, the final bill depends on eligibility, where you go, what tests you need, and whether you pay first and claim later.
|Type of care
|Public route
|Private route
|What affects the final cost
|Minor illness advice
|Pharmacy or primary care, if eligible
|Pharmacy or private GP
|Consultation, medication, time of day
|Urgent but stable problem
|SNS route, if accepted
|Private clinic or hospital
|Tests, imaging, insurer approval, referral status
|Hospital emergency
|Public ER for emergency care
|Private ER or hospital
|Admission, specialist treatment, follow-up care, reimbursement rules
For example, a private visit may include a consultation fee, lab work, imaging, and medication, all billed separately. Eligible public care can reduce costs, but it may still involve standard rules, admin steps, or later reimbursement paperwork.
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How to choose travel health insurance for Portugal
If you’re not sure whether you need trip insurance or a longer international plan, think first about trip length and how you want to receive care. Travel insurance is usually built for short visits and emergencies, while international health insurance may suit longer stays, repeat travel, or people who want easier private access.
Before you buy, compare:
- Emergency treatment, hospital stays, and outpatient doctor visits
- Private clinic access, direct billing, and pre-authorization rules
- Repatriation, evacuation, and 24-hour assistance helplines
- Pre-existing condition rules, waiting periods, and sports or activity exclusions
- Prescription cover, claim deadlines, and the total trip length allowed
For broader private-care access or expat-friendly support, some travelers compare Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance alongside other plans.
A smart next step is to request quotes, read the exclusions before departure, and compare options on Expatica’s health insurance quotes page.
Frequently asked questions about healthcare for tourists in Portugal
Can American tourists use public healthcare in Portugal?
American tourists can get emergency help in Portugal, but routine access is not the same as it is for residents or EHIC-eligible visitors. Most U.S. travelers should plan around private care, travel insurance, and checking payment terms before treatment.
Can tourists get a prescription refill in Portugal?
Sometimes, but it depends on the medicine. A pharmacy can advise you, yet some foreign prescriptions will not be accepted and controlled medication often requires a Portuguese doctor to assess you and issue a local prescription.
Is EHIC enough for healthcare in Portugal?
EHIC can be enough for some eligible public care during a short trip, but it is not the same as full travel insurance. It usually does not cover private treatment, repatriation, or every non-urgent situation, so many travelers carry extra insurance too.
How much does a doctor visit cost in Portugal for tourists?
There is no single tourist price. The final amount depends on whether you use public or private care, what tests or prescriptions you need, whether you are insured, and whether the provider asks for upfront payment or later reimbursement.
Useful resources (Checked 19th July 2026)
- SNS24, official health line and digital services
- gov.pt healthcare for migrants and visitors, official public care guidance
- Emergency services in Portugal: numbers and helplines, Expatica’s fuller emergency guide