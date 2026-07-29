Healthcare for tourists in Portugal

Key takeaways Situation Best first step What to have ready Coverage note Life-threatening emergency Call 112 Your location, symptoms, passport, allergies, medications Emergency care comes first, payment questions can wait Urgent but not life-threatening issue Call SNS24 first Phone, symptoms, medicines, insurance details SNS24 can guide you to the right service Minor illness or simple advice Visit a pharmacy Symptoms, regular medication list, ID A pharmacy may solve the issue without a clinic bill EHIC or GHIC visitor Use public care when it is medically necessary EHIC or GHIC, ID, referral details if given Usually applies to public treatment, not private care American or other non-EU visitor Check travel insurance and private options Passport, policy number, insurer helpline You may need to pay upfront and claim later Lost medication late at night Find a pharmacy or on-duty farmácia de serviço Prescription copy, drug name, dosage, ID Some medicines may still need a Portuguese doctor

Do tourists need health insurance in Portugal? Usually, yes. Portugal healthcare for tourists may mean ways to access public cover, private cover, or both. The key question is your status: EHIC or GHIC users may access medically necessary public care, while most non-EU visitors should expect to rely on travel or international health insurance. One thing worth knowing is that EHIC or GHIC is not the same as full travel insurance. It usually helps only with eligible public treatment, not private clinics, medical evacuation, or every follow-up cost, as the UK government notes in its Portugal health guidance. For American travelers, the U.S. Embassy in Portugal advises buying travel medical insurance before you go abroad. Some visitors who want broader private access, English-language support, or longer stays compare international plans such as Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance, but you should still check trip length, exclusions, waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, and pre-authorization terms. A good next step is to read Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in Portugal in 2026 and compare options on the health insurance quotes page before you fly. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Portugal with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website

How public and private healthcare work for visitors Portugal uses both public and private care, but they solve different problems for visitors. Public care may work if you are eligible and the treatment is medically necessary, while private care is often the simpler route if you want speed, clear payment terms, or English-speaking support. Useful Portuguese terms: Serviço Nacional de Saúde (SNS), National Health Service

centro de saúde, local public health center

farmácia, pharmacy

farmácia de serviço, on-duty pharmacy

urgências, emergency department

receita, prescription When tourists can use public care A common question is whether public care means free care. It doesn’t. Tourists may be seen in the public system, but eligibility, subsidies, and reimbursement vary. Bring: Passport or other photo ID

EHIC or GHIC if you are eligible

Insurance card or policy details if you are non-EU

Any referral, discharge paper, or medication list you already have

A local address and phone number if the clinic asks for follow-up details If you are an EU visitor with an EHIC and you sprain an ankle, for example, the card may help with medically necessary public treatment, but you should still expect normal hospital processes and possible paperwork. Verify current rules with gov.pt’s healthcare page for migrants and visitors or by calling SNS24 before you go. When private care is the better option Private care is usually the better fit if you are a non-EU traveler, need a same-day doctor, want stronger English-language support, or do not want to wait for the public route. In practice, this often means booking with a clinic or hospital group such as CUF, Hospital da Luz, or Lusíadas. This is different from the public system, which is designed around eligible medically necessary treatment, not tourist convenience. If you’re looking to get more in depth information about Portugal healthcare for expats, YouTube seminars like this, hosted by the Brightman Group could be a good start. In Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve, large private hospital groups often have international patient desks that can help with paperwork and insurer questions faster than a standard front desk. To give an example – if you’re an American tourist with a painful ear infection, private care may be the fastest way to see a doctor and get a local prescription, especially outside the public referral chain. Call ahead to confirm accepted insurance, upfront payment rules, and whether the clinic can send you to a hospital if needed. Allianz Care Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care. Go to website

What to do in a medical emergency in Portugal If there is immediate danger, call 112 first. For many urgent problems that are not life-threatening, a pharmacy, private clinic, or SNS24 may be a better first stop than the ER. When to call 112 or SNS24 Call 112 for chest pain, serious bleeding, breathing trouble, severe allergic reactions, loss of consciousness, major accidents, or any situation where you need an ambulance right away. Call SNS24 for urgent but non-life-threatening issues, such as a high fever, worsening infection, stomach illness, or a problem where you need advice on the safest next step. Mainland callers can use the English menu option noted in the GOV.UK Portugal health page. Have your exact location, symptoms, medications, allergies, passport, and insurance details ready. Then follow the referral advice you are given, even if that means going to a pharmacy or clinic instead of a hospital. Some operators or staff can help in English, but simple, clear information will make triage faster. What to expect at urgent care or the ER When you arrive, staff usually register you, check your ID, ask about symptoms and medication, and decide how urgently you need to be seen. In a private setting, they may also ask for your insurer’s authorization or payment card before non-emergency treatment moves ahead. The risk here is assuming every hospital handles tourists the same way. A private hospital may not accept EHIC or GHIC, and a public ER may still feel slow if your problem is minor. Do not delay emergency treatment because of payment worries, though, contact your insurer or assistance line as soon as you are stable. Bring if you can: ID and insurance details

A list of medicines and allergies

Any referral, discharge note, or old prescription

A phone charger and someone who can help translate if needed

How to see a doctor, use a pharmacy, and replace medication Most tourist health issues in Portugal are not emergencies. If you need medical care in Portugal for tourists with the least friction, the usual choices are a pharmacy, a doctor or clinic, or a hospital outpatient service. Finding a doctor or clinic as a tourist For non-emergency care, compare these points before you book: Language support, especially outside Lisbon, Porto, and the Algarve

Location and opening hours

Whether the clinic is in your insurer’s network

Whether you need to pay first or get pre-approval You can start with Expatica’s Guide to doctors and GPs in Portugal and then confirm accepted insurance and payment terms before the visit. Healthcare Services Hospitals in Portugal Read more Pharmacies and prescription rules A farmácia can help with many minor problems, from pain relief and stomach bugs to advice on cold symptoms. Prescription medicine is different, though. Some EU prescriptions may be accepted, but foreign prescriptions are not guaranteed to work, and certain medicines may require a Portuguese doctor’s assessment first. If you lose medication or need a refill: Take the box, generic drug name, dosage, and any old prescription to the pharmacy

Ask whether the pharmacist can supply it, suggest an over-the-counter alternative, or direct you to a doctor

If the medicine is tightly controlled, expect to see a Portuguese doctor before it can be dispensed

Use the Farmácias Portuguesas locator to find a nearby pharmacy if you are unsure where to go

Keep in mind that late-night or holiday access may depend on the local on-duty system If a local pharmacy is closed, the notice on the door often lists the nearest farmácia de serviço, which can save you time late at night. Portugal Residency Advisors also highlights the option to access a digital pharmacy in Portugal which can be a neat solution to an out of hours non-emergency need.

What healthcare costs tourists should plan for Cost is one of the biggest worries, especially if you are seeing a doctor in Portugal as a tourist without local coverage. A common question is whether the public route will be cheap and the private route expensive every time. In reality, the final bill depends on eligibility, where you go, what tests you need, and whether you pay first and claim later. Type of care Public route Private route What affects the final cost Minor illness advice Pharmacy or primary care, if eligible Pharmacy or private GP Consultation, medication, time of day Urgent but stable problem SNS route, if accepted Private clinic or hospital Tests, imaging, insurer approval, referral status Hospital emergency Public ER for emergency care Private ER or hospital Admission, specialist treatment, follow-up care, reimbursement rules For example, a private visit may include a consultation fee, lab work, imaging, and medication, all billed separately. Eligible public care can reduce costs, but it may still involve standard rules, admin steps, or later reimbursement paperwork. Wise card Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Portugal? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Portugal and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

How to choose travel health insurance for Portugal Marrakesh, Morocco (Photo: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images) If you’re not sure whether you need trip insurance or a longer international plan, think first about trip length and how you want to receive care. Travel insurance is usually built for short visits and emergencies, while international health insurance may suit longer stays, repeat travel, or people who want easier private access. Before you buy, compare: Emergency treatment, hospital stays, and outpatient doctor visits

Private clinic access, direct billing, and pre-authorization rules

Repatriation, evacuation, and 24-hour assistance helplines

Pre-existing condition rules, waiting periods, and sports or activity exclusions

Prescription cover, claim deadlines, and the total trip length allowed For broader private-care access or expat-friendly support, some travelers compare Cigna Health Insurance and Allianz Health Insurance alongside other plans. A smart next step is to request quotes, read the exclusions before departure, and compare options on Expatica’s health insurance quotes page.