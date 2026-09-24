Self-Employment
Finding the best apps to make money in the Netherlands is less about quick cash and more about choosing options that fit Dutch rules, payout methods, and language needs.
Some apps provide paid work or freelance income, while others help you sell unwanted items or save money through cashback. Sign-up requirements and payout methods can vary, with some platforms asking for a BSN or KVK details and offering payments by bank transfer, PayPal, platform wallet, or cashback credit.
This guide compares the main options for gig work, freelancing, resale, surveys, and cashback, including their payout methods and key eligibility checks.
Cashback apps can still be useful, especially for groceries and webshops, but they should not be confused with paid work or freelance income.
Earning income from global freelance platforms like Upwork or Fiverr and managing foreign currencies can quickly eat into your profits through conversion fees and unfair exchange rates. A Wise account lets you hold multiple currencies, receive payouts directly with local account details, and convert money using the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees.
YoungOnes is one of the strongest locally focused options if you want shifts rather than long freelance projects. Its app listing points to hospitality, retail, logistics, and event work, and says freelancers set their own hourly rate and earn €19 an hour on average.
The admin side matters more than the download. YoungOnes says you can do up to three gigs before you need a btw-ID, the Dutch VAT number, and its tax FAQ says many freelancers under 1,225 hours a year report earnings as other income rather than business profit. Payout options are flexible too: you can wait for client payment for free, usually within 14 to 30 days, or pay extra for faster payouts.
Temper is another strong Netherlands-first shift platform, but the work model is the first thing to check. Its English Netherlands site promotes freelance shifts and a separate Temper Staff route with a temporary employment contract, so the same app can lead to different tax and paperwork outcomes.
Public pages highlight hospitality, logistics, commercial, and rider roles, plus average earnings of about €20 an hour. DirectPay can release money within minutes after client approval for a 2.9% fee, or you can wait until the client pays the invoice. That makes approval, not just the fee, the real comparison point.
Upwork suits people with a saleable remote skill, not someone hoping for quick local pocket money. Writing, design, development, admin support, and specialist consulting are common fits, but competition can be steep when you are pricing against a global marketplace.
For Dutch residents, the payout side is fairly flexible. Upwork supports Direct to Local Bank in euros in the Netherlands, usually for a $0.99 withdrawal fee, and says transfers should arrive within four days once the method is active. It also says some digital banks and Wise-supported routes may work for withdrawals, but transfer tracing can be harder if something goes wrong.
If you already have portfolio work and overseas clients in mind, the extra admin can be worth it.
Fiverr works best when you already know the service you want to sell and can package it clearly. For English-speaking expats in the Netherlands, that might mean editing, copywriting, tutoring, virtual assistance, design, or voice work.
Because buyers shop by gig rather than browsing local shifts, presentation and reviews drive results. Fiverr supports PayPal and Payoneer payout routes, with different fees, minimum withdrawals, and transfer times depending on the option you choose. In practice, a narrow offer with a clear price usually performs better than a long menu of vague services.
Marktplaats is often the fastest local way to turn spare goods into cash. It is especially useful for furniture, bikes, electronics, and household items, where buyers may prefer pickup over shipping.
For most people, this is resale rather than earned income. The line gets blurrier if you start sourcing items to flip or operate in a business-like way. Marktplaats payment requests use iDEAL or Wero, common Dutch bank checkout methods, and the help center says sellers are usually paid by the next business day once a bank account is linked. The app and support flow still feel Dutch-first, so quick buyer communication helps.
Vinted is the better resale app if most of what you want to sell is clothing, shoes, or accessories. It is less useful than Marktplaats for bulky home goods, but often better for wardrobe clear-outs because the audience arrives ready to browse fashion.
Vinted says listing and selling are free for sellers, buyers pay shipping, and payment usually moves to available balance within two days after an order is completed. You can then transfer the money from your Vinted wallet to a euro bank account in the EU or EEA, and Vinted says the bank payout can take up to five working days.
That setup suits occasional resale proceeds best, especially if you want simple shipping labels and fewer local pickup messages.
EuroClix is useful when you want low-effort, small-scale rewards rather than a true side job. The platform is active in the Netherlands and Belgium and mixes paid surveys, cashback shopping, gift cards, games, and referral rewards.
The main thing to understand is the payout logic. Survey rewards compensate you for time, while cashback is only a discount returned after spending. EuroClix also uses a points system called Clix, so earnings do not feel as direct as they do on a gig app. Public guidance says you can cash out once you reach 1,000 Clix, equal to €10, and the transfer to your bank account is made within four working days.
Strong Dutch localization helps with local offers, but English-speaking users may find the experience less intuitive.
Scoupy belongs in this list only if it is labeled honestly. It is a cashback and savings app, not a real income app. You use it by buying eligible supermarket products, scanning receipts after purchase, or activating webshop cashback and linked-account rewards.
That still makes it useful in the Netherlands, especially if you shop at major supermarkets and want to cut grocery costs. The English Netherlands site is available, and public guidance says grocery cashback arrives after approval. Use it like a savings tool, not a side hustle.
FAQ
No. Earned income usually means you were paid for labor or a service, resale proceeds mean you sold something you owned, survey rewards pay for time or data, and cashback usually gives part of your spending back. In practice, cashback apps can still be worth using in the Netherlands, but they reduce costs rather than replacing wages or freelance income.
The most common routes are Dutch or EU bank transfer, PayPal, platform balances, and wallet-style payouts. A Dutch IBAN, the International Bank Account Number attached to a Dutch bank account, is often the simplest option if you use a local account with a major bank such as ING, ABN AMRO, or Rabobank. Global freelance platforms may also support foreign-currency or third-party routes, but verify them before relying on them, especially if you want to use a service such as Wise for eligible overseas client payments or conversion. If you need a local account first, see banking in the Netherlands.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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