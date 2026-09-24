Best apps to make money in the Netherlands

Some apps provide paid work or freelance income, while others help you sell unwanted items or save money through cashback. Sign-up requirements and payout methods can vary, with some platforms asking for a BSN or KVK details and offering payments by bank transfer, PayPal, platform wallet, or cashback credit. This guide compares the main options for gig work, freelancing, resale, surveys, and cashback, including their payout methods and key eligibility checks.

Key takeaways Cashback apps can still be useful, especially for groceries and webshops, but they should not be confused with paid work or freelance income. YoungOnes: Best for local flexible shifts, with bank payout after invoicing. This is income; check the VAT ID requirement after starter gigs and your tax filing position.

Best for local flexible shifts, with bank payout after invoicing. This is income; check the VAT ID requirement after starter gigs and your tax filing position. Temper: Best for short-notice shift work, with bank payout after checkout. This is income; check whether you are using the freelancer or staff model.

Best for short-notice shift work, with bank payout after checkout. This is income; check whether you are using the freelancer or staff model. Upwork: Best for remote client work, with local bank, PayPal, or supported third-party payout routes. This is income; consider your skill level, fees, and tax status.

Best for remote client work, with local bank, PayPal, or supported third-party payout routes. This is income; consider your skill level, fees, and tax status. Fiverr: Best for fixed-scope services, with PayPal or Payoneer payout options. This is income; check competition and withdrawal fees.

Best for fixed-scope services, with PayPal or Payoneer payout options. This is income; check competition and withdrawal fees. Marktplaats: Best for local resale, with bank payout or cash depending on the sale method. Treat this as resale and watch for scams or business-like reselling.

Best for local resale, with bank payout or cash depending on the sale method. Treat this as resale and watch for scams or business-like reselling. Vinted: Best for clothing resale, with Vinted wallet payouts to a EUR bank account. Treat this as resale and check that you have an eligible EU or EEA payout account.

Best for clothing resale, with Vinted wallet payouts to a EUR bank account. Treat this as resale and check that you have an eligible EU or EEA payout account. EuroClix: Best for surveys and cashback, with bank payout after the minimum cash-out. Survey rewards are distinct from cashback, and the interface is Dutch-first.

Best for surveys and cashback, with bank payout after the minimum cash-out. Survey rewards are distinct from cashback, and the interface is Dutch-first. Scoupy: Best for grocery and webshop savings, with cashback after approval. This is cashback only, using receipt scans or linked-account rewards. Wise for international app payouts Earning income from global freelance platforms like Upwork or Fiverr and managing foreign currencies can quickly eat into your profits through conversion fees and unfair exchange rates. A Wise account lets you hold multiple currencies, receive payouts directly with local account details, and convert money using the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees. Discover Wise

1. YoungOnes YoungOnes is one of the strongest locally focused options if you want shifts rather than long freelance projects. Its app listing points to hospitality, retail, logistics, and event work, and says freelancers set their own hourly rate and earn €19 an hour on average. The admin side matters more than the download. YoungOnes says you can do up to three gigs before you need a btw-ID, the Dutch VAT number, and its tax FAQ says many freelancers under 1,225 hours a year report earnings as other income rather than business profit. Payout options are flexible too: you can wait for client payment for free, usually within 14 to 30 days, or pay extra for faster payouts.

2. Temper Temper is another strong Netherlands-first shift platform, but the work model is the first thing to check. Its English Netherlands site promotes freelance shifts and a separate Temper Staff route with a temporary employment contract, so the same app can lead to different tax and paperwork outcomes. Public pages highlight hospitality, logistics, commercial, and rider roles, plus average earnings of about €20 an hour. DirectPay can release money within minutes after client approval for a 2.9% fee, or you can wait until the client pays the invoice. That makes approval, not just the fee, the real comparison point. Labor Law Dutch employment law and labor rights Read more

3. Upwork Upwork suits people with a saleable remote skill, not someone hoping for quick local pocket money. Writing, design, development, admin support, and specialist consulting are common fits, but competition can be steep when you are pricing against a global marketplace. For Dutch residents, the payout side is fairly flexible. Upwork supports Direct to Local Bank in euros in the Netherlands, usually for a $0.99 withdrawal fee, and says transfers should arrive within four days once the method is active. It also says some digital banks and Wise-supported routes may work for withdrawals, but transfer tracing can be harder if something goes wrong. If you already have portfolio work and overseas clients in mind, the extra admin can be worth it.

4. Fiverr Fiverr works best when you already know the service you want to sell and can package it clearly. For English-speaking expats in the Netherlands, that might mean editing, copywriting, tutoring, virtual assistance, design, or voice work. Because buyers shop by gig rather than browsing local shifts, presentation and reviews drive results. Fiverr supports PayPal and Payoneer payout routes, with different fees, minimum withdrawals, and transfer times depending on the option you choose. In practice, a narrow offer with a clear price usually performs better than a long menu of vague services. Finding a Job Guide to finding jobs in the Netherlands in 2026 Read more

5. Marktplaats Marktplaats is often the fastest local way to turn spare goods into cash. It is especially useful for furniture, bikes, electronics, and household items, where buyers may prefer pickup over shipping. For most people, this is resale rather than earned income. The line gets blurrier if you start sourcing items to flip or operate in a business-like way. Marktplaats payment requests use iDEAL or Wero, common Dutch bank checkout methods, and the help center says sellers are usually paid by the next business day once a bank account is linked. The app and support flow still feel Dutch-first, so quick buyer communication helps.

6. Vinted Vinted is the better resale app if most of what you want to sell is clothing, shoes, or accessories. It is less useful than Marktplaats for bulky home goods, but often better for wardrobe clear-outs because the audience arrives ready to browse fashion. Vinted says listing and selling are free for sellers, buyers pay shipping, and payment usually moves to available balance within two days after an order is completed. You can then transfer the money from your Vinted wallet to a euro bank account in the EU or EEA, and Vinted says the bank payout can take up to five working days. That setup suits occasional resale proceeds best, especially if you want simple shipping labels and fewer local pickup messages. Banking How to open a Dutch bank account in 2026 Read more