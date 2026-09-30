Virtual credit cards in the Netherlands: best options for expats in 2026

Money Management
If you are looking for a virtual credit card in the Netherlands, the first thing to know is that many virtual cards are actually debit or balance-backed cards rather than true credit cards. They can be useful for online shopping, subscriptions, travel spending, and mobile payments, but they do not replace every Dutch payment method.
Virtual cards live in an app or digital wallet rather than your physical wallet, but their features, fees, and payment protections vary by provider. This guide compares virtual-card options for expats in the Netherlands, explains where each one fits, and looks at when a traditional credit card or local bank account may be more suitable.
Mobile payments are firmly established in the Netherlands. De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) reports that payments by smartphone or smartwatch rose from 2% of point-of-sale transactions in 2019 to 39% in 2025.
Dutch payment authorities also advise households to keep more than one way to pay in case electronic systems fail. For expats, that reflects the wider payment landscape: phone wallets and cards are widely used, while iDEAL remains an important option for online payments.
|Provider
|Card type and account context
|Typical cost structure
|Best for
|Main limitation
|Wise
|Digital card tied to a multi-currency debit setup, with EUR account details
|No monthly fee on the personal account; conversion and card-order costs can apply
|Cross-border spending, transfers, and multiple currencies
|No credit line, and it may not replace iDEAL for every Dutch payment
|bunq
|Digital debit and credit cards linked to a Dutch bank account; its credit card uses available funds rather than a revolving credit line
|Free and paid tiers, with different card entitlements by plan
|Local day-to-day banking and app controls
|Features and card allowances vary between plans
|Revolut
|Virtual debit cards linked to an app account
|Free and paid tiers, with exchange and ATM limits by plan
|Travel, virtual-card controls, and disposable cards
|Fees or fair-use limits may apply depending on plan and usage
|N26
|Virtual Mastercard debit card with a separate euro account
|Free and paid tiers; extra cards and travel perks depend on plan
|Online payments, app-based banking, and travel
|Check whether its account and payment features suit your everyday banking needs in the Netherlands
|Major local bank or specialist issuer
|Credit card with an agreed credit facility or payment arrangement, depending on the issuer
|Monthly or annual card fee, plus FX and cash-withdrawal costs
|Credit facilities and situations where a merchant requires a credit card
|Can be less competitive for cross-border FX spending
For cross-border money management and multiple currencies, Wise can be a strong option. If you want an everyday Dutch bank account with digital card options, bunq is worth considering. Revolut and N26 may also suit people looking for app-based banking, travel features, or a separate spending account.
For many expats, the challenge is not simply finding a card number for online checkout. It is managing salary payments, transfers, and spending across more than one currency, which is where the Wise card can be particularly useful.
Wise provides a multi-currency account with a debit card. The personal account has no monthly subscription fee, Wise is a financial institution rather than a bank, and its virtual cards are debit cards linked to money in your account.
Exchange rates and conversion fees can make a significant difference when spending internationally. Wise lets you hold 40+ currencies and generally uses the relevant currency balance first; if conversion is needed, it uses the mid-market exchange rate and charges a stated conversion fee. One practical limitation is that Wise currently asks you to order the physical card before you create the digital one.
Good fit for:
It may be less suitable when you mainly spend euros locally, rely heavily on Dutch payment methods such as iDEAL, or need a genuine credit facility or a card that a particular hotel or car-rental company will accept for deposits.
If you want one setup for online spending, receiving money from abroad, and sending international transfers, Wise can be a strong specialist option. Its exchange rates, conversion fees, and payment methods also make it relevant when comparing the best ways to spend money abroad when living in the Netherlands.
Need an account for bills, groceries, subscriptions, and everyday Dutch payments? bunq is one of the more locally focused options here, combining bank accounts, cards, budgeting tools, and app-based controls in one setup.
bunq also makes the usual debit-versus-credit distinction less straightforward. It offers digital cards and Mastercard Credit Cards, but its credit cards are funded from money you already hold rather than an open credit line.
Merchants still see them as credit cards, which can be useful for certain bookings and deposits, but they do not let you borrow money in the way a traditional credit facility does.
Revolut stands out for its range of app-based card controls. Virtual cards, single-use virtual cards, instant freeze tools, and spending controls can make it useful for subscriptions, travel, online shopping, and monitored day-to-day spending.
One drawback is that exchange costs vary by plan and usage. In the Netherlands, Standard and Plus customers have monthly exchange allowances, with fair-usage fees applying above them, while additional fees can also apply to weekend exchanges. This means lower-cost plans may become less attractive if you regularly exchange large amounts or convert currencies at weekends.
Some expats may want a separate euro account for online purchases, subscriptions, or everyday spending rather than another Dutch bank account. N26 fits that use case, with a virtual Mastercard debit card on its Standard plan and additional virtual-card options on higher tiers.
The tradeoff is its fit with Dutch payment habits. N26 supports euro payments and SEPA transfers, but expats should check whether its account and payment features cover the Dutch services they use regularly, particularly local payment methods such as iDEAL.
A virtual card is not automatically the right answer. A traditional credit card can be useful if you want access to a credit facility or need a card for hotel deposits, car hire, or another merchant that specifically requires a credit card. However, some hotels and rental companies also accept debit cards for preauthorizations, so check the merchant’s requirements before you book.
Major Dutch banks, along with specialist card issuer ICS, are relevant options here. A merchant may accept Visa or Mastercard generally but still have specific requirements for deposits or preauthorizations, such as accepting only certain card types or requiring a physical card in the cardholder’s name.
Base the decision on how you expect to use the account and card, rather than the brand name alone.
Check whether the product is a debit card, balance-backed card, or genuine credit facility.
Check the provider’s eligibility and verification requirements. You will normally need proof of identity and may also need to provide your address, residence details, tax information, or other information.
Review the current pricing page for monthly plan fees, delivery or replacement costs, FX charges, ATM rules, and whether the virtual card is included in your plan.
If supported, add the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay and make sure it works as expected before relying on it while travelling or for an important purchase.
Keep another way to pay for situations where your virtual card is not accepted, such as an iDEAL-only checkout or a merchant that requires a physical card.
Before you sign up, check the costs that can easily be overlooked: monthly plan charges, card order or replacement fees, foreign-exchange charges, ATM limits and fees, top-up fees or restrictions, and whether a virtual card is included in your plan.
For security, look for features such as instant card freezing, real-time transaction notifications, and biometric or other secure access to the app or wallet. If you want to check whether a provider is authorised or registered, use official regulatory registers such as those maintained by the AFM and DNB, bearing in mind that some providers operating in the Netherlands may be authorised elsewhere in the European Economic Area.
Apply through the provider’s official website or app, and be cautious about payment links, unsolicited offers, or social-media adverts claiming to provide instant cards.
FAQ
In many cases, yes. Eligibility depends on the provider’s supported countries, identity checks, and account-opening rules, and balance-backed or debit-based products are usually easier to get than true credit cards.
Not necessarily. Many virtual cards are debit cards that spend money already held in your account, while some providers also offer virtual credit cards. Check whether the product provides a genuine credit facility or simply uses your existing balance.
Not by entering the virtual card details as you would for a normal card payment. iDEAL is an account-to-account payment method, so access depends on whether your bank or payment provider supports it. A virtual Visa or Mastercard does not by itself give you access to iDEAL.
Sometimes, but check before you book. Hotels and car-rental companies may have specific requirements for deposits and preauthorizations, such as a physical card, a credit card, sufficient available funds, or a card in the guest’s or main driver’s name.
Wise is particularly relevant for multi-currency spending and international transfers. bunq is more focused on Dutch everyday banking, Revolut offers extensive card controls and travel tools, and N26 can work as a secondary euro account.
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
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