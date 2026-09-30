Virtual credit cards in the Netherlands: best options for expats in 2026

Virtual cards live in an app or digital wallet rather than your physical wallet, but their features, fees, and payment protections vary by provider. This guide compares virtual-card options for expats in the Netherlands, explains where each one fits, and looks at when a traditional credit card or local bank account may be more suitable.

Key takeaways Most virtual cards available to expats in the Netherlands are debit-based, not true credit cards.

A virtual card can be useful for online payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, travel, and subscriptions, but some Dutch checkouts still work best with iDEAL or a local current account.

Wise is particularly relevant for international transfers, multiple currencies, and spending abroad.

bunq is a locally focused everyday-account option, while Revolut and N26 can also suit travel or secondary-account use cases.

If you need hotel deposits, car hire, or actual borrowing, a true credit card may still be necessary.

Virtual card use in the Netherlands Mobile payments are firmly established in the Netherlands. De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) reports that payments by smartphone or smartwatch rose from 2% of point-of-sale transactions in 2019 to 39% in 2025. Dutch payment authorities also advise households to keep more than one way to pay in case electronic systems fail. For expats, that reflects the wider payment landscape: phone wallets and cards are widely used, while iDEAL remains an important option for online payments.

Best virtual cards in the Netherlands compared Provider Card type and account context Typical cost structure Best for Main limitation Wise Digital card tied to a multi-currency debit setup, with EUR account details No monthly fee on the personal account; conversion and card-order costs can apply Cross-border spending, transfers, and multiple currencies No credit line, and it may not replace iDEAL for every Dutch payment bunq Digital debit and credit cards linked to a Dutch bank account; its credit card uses available funds rather than a revolving credit line Free and paid tiers, with different card entitlements by plan Local day-to-day banking and app controls Features and card allowances vary between plans Revolut Virtual debit cards linked to an app account Free and paid tiers, with exchange and ATM limits by plan Travel, virtual-card controls, and disposable cards Fees or fair-use limits may apply depending on plan and usage N26 Virtual Mastercard debit card with a separate euro account Free and paid tiers; extra cards and travel perks depend on plan Online payments, app-based banking, and travel Check whether its account and payment features suit your everyday banking needs in the Netherlands Major local bank or specialist issuer Credit card with an agreed credit facility or payment arrangement, depending on the issuer Monthly or annual card fee, plus FX and cash-withdrawal costs Credit facilities and situations where a merchant requires a credit card Can be less competitive for cross-border FX spending Cost structures reflect provider information checked in September 2026. Plans, limits, wallet support, fees, and eligibility can change, so check each provider’s current pricing and terms before applying. For cross-border money management and multiple currencies, Wise can be a strong option. If you want an everyday Dutch bank account with digital card options, bunq is worth considering. Revolut and N26 may also suit people looking for app-based banking, travel features, or a separate spending account. Money Management Best credit cards in the Netherlands: complete guide 2026 Read more

Wise: best for multi-currency spending For many expats, the challenge is not simply finding a card number for online checkout. It is managing salary payments, transfers, and spending across more than one currency, which is where the Wise card can be particularly useful. Wise provides a multi-currency account with a debit card. The personal account has no monthly subscription fee, Wise is a financial institution rather than a bank, and its virtual cards are debit cards linked to money in your account. Exchange rates and conversion fees can make a significant difference when spending internationally. Wise lets you hold 40+ currencies and generally uses the relevant currency balance first; if conversion is needed, it uses the mid-market exchange rate and charges a stated conversion fee. One practical limitation is that Wise currently asks you to order the physical card before you create the digital one. Good fit for: receiving money from abroad or sending money internationally

paying in non-euro currencies regularly

managing spending, transfers, and balances in one app It may be less suitable when you mainly spend euros locally, rely heavily on Dutch payment methods such as iDEAL, or need a genuine credit facility or a card that a particular hotel or car-rental company will accept for deposits. Discover the virtual Wise card Use Wise for cross-border spending and transfers If you want one setup for online spending, receiving money from abroad, and sending international transfers, Wise can be a strong specialist option. Its exchange rates, conversion fees, and payment methods also make it relevant when comparing the best ways to spend money abroad when living in the Netherlands. Money Management How to use the Wise Card in the Netherlands Read more

bunq: best for a Dutch everyday account Need an account for bills, groceries, subscriptions, and everyday Dutch payments? bunq is one of the more locally focused options here, combining bank accounts, cards, budgeting tools, and app-based controls in one setup. bunq also makes the usual debit-versus-credit distinction less straightforward. It offers digital cards and Mastercard Credit Cards, but its credit cards are funded from money you already hold rather than an open credit line. Merchants still see them as credit cards, which can be useful for certain bookings and deposits, but they do not let you borrow money in the way a traditional credit facility does.

Revolut stands out for its range of app-based card controls. Virtual cards, single-use virtual cards, instant freeze tools, and spending controls can make it useful for subscriptions, travel, online shopping, and monitored day-to-day spending. One drawback is that exchange costs vary by plan and usage. In the Netherlands, Standard and Plus customers have monthly exchange allowances, with fair-usage fees applying above them, while additional fees can also apply to weekend exchanges. This means lower-cost plans may become less attractive if you regularly exchange large amounts or convert currencies at weekends.

N26: best for a separate euro account Some expats may want a separate euro account for online purchases, subscriptions, or everyday spending rather than another Dutch bank account. N26 fits that use case, with a virtual Mastercard debit card on its Standard plan and additional virtual-card options on higher tiers. The tradeoff is its fit with Dutch payment habits. N26 supports euro payments and SEPA transfers, but expats should check whether its account and payment features cover the Dutch services they use regularly, particularly local payment methods such as iDEAL. Banking Best multi-currency accounts in the Netherlands 2026 Read more

When a true credit card is the better choice A virtual card is not automatically the right answer. A traditional credit card can be useful if you want access to a credit facility or need a card for hotel deposits, car hire, or another merchant that specifically requires a credit card. However, some hotels and rental companies also accept debit cards for preauthorizations, so check the merchant’s requirements before you book. Major Dutch banks, along with specialist card issuer ICS, are relevant options here. A merchant may accept Visa or Mastercard generally but still have specific requirements for deposits or preauthorizations, such as accepting only certain card types or requiring a physical card in the cardholder’s name.