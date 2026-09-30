Country Flag
Expatica logo
Disclaimers
Disclaimers

Money Management

Virtual credit cards in the Netherlands: best options for expats in 2026

If you are looking for a virtual credit card in the Netherlands, the first thing to know is that many virtual cards are actually debit or balance-backed cards rather than true credit cards. They can be useful for online shopping, subscriptions, travel spending, and mobile payments, but they do not replace every Dutch payment method.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Roy Pallas
Reviewed by
Last updated

Virtual cards live in an app or digital wallet rather than your physical wallet, but their features, fees, and payment protections vary by provider. This guide compares virtual-card options for expats in the Netherlands, explains where each one fits, and looks at when a traditional credit card or local bank account may be more suitable.

Key takeaways

  • Most virtual cards available to expats in the Netherlands are debit-based, not true credit cards.
  • A virtual card can be useful for online payments, Apple Pay, Google Pay, travel, and subscriptions, but some Dutch checkouts still work best with iDEAL or a local current account.
  • Wise is particularly relevant for international transfers, multiple currencies, and spending abroad.
  • bunq is a locally focused everyday-account option, while Revolut and N26 can also suit travel or secondary-account use cases.
  • If you need hotel deposits, car hire, or actual borrowing, a true credit card may still be necessary.

Virtual card use in the Netherlands

Mobile payments are firmly established in the Netherlands. De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) reports that payments by smartphone or smartwatch rose from 2% of point-of-sale transactions in 2019 to 39% in 2025.

Dutch payment authorities also advise households to keep more than one way to pay in case electronic systems fail. For expats, that reflects the wider payment landscape: phone wallets and cards are widely used, while iDEAL remains an important option for online payments.

Best virtual cards in the Netherlands compared

ProviderCard type and account contextTypical cost structureBest forMain limitation
WiseDigital card tied to a multi-currency debit setup, with EUR account detailsNo monthly fee on the personal account; conversion and card-order costs can applyCross-border spending, transfers, and multiple currenciesNo credit line, and it may not replace iDEAL for every Dutch payment
bunqDigital debit and credit cards linked to a Dutch bank account; its credit card uses available funds rather than a revolving credit lineFree and paid tiers, with different card entitlements by planLocal day-to-day banking and app controlsFeatures and card allowances vary between plans
RevolutVirtual debit cards linked to an app accountFree and paid tiers, with exchange and ATM limits by planTravel, virtual-card controls, and disposable cardsFees or fair-use limits may apply depending on plan and usage
N26Virtual Mastercard debit card with a separate euro accountFree and paid tiers; extra cards and travel perks depend on planOnline payments, app-based banking, and travelCheck whether its account and payment features suit your everyday banking needs in the Netherlands
Major local bank or specialist issuerCredit card with an agreed credit facility or payment arrangement, depending on the issuerMonthly or annual card fee, plus FX and cash-withdrawal costsCredit facilities and situations where a merchant requires a credit cardCan be less competitive for cross-border FX spending
Cost structures reflect provider information checked in September 2026. Plans, limits, wallet support, fees, and eligibility can change, so check each provider’s current pricing and terms before applying.

For cross-border money management and multiple currencies, Wise can be a strong option. If you want an everyday Dutch bank account with digital card options, bunq is worth considering. Revolut and N26 may also suit people looking for app-based banking, travel features, or a separate spending account.

#

Money Management

Best credit cards in the Netherlands: complete guide 2026

Read more

Wise: best for multi-currency spending

For many expats, the challenge is not simply finding a card number for online checkout. It is managing salary payments, transfers, and spending across more than one currency, which is where the Wise card can be particularly useful.

Wise provides a multi-currency account with a debit card. The personal account has no monthly subscription fee, Wise is a financial institution rather than a bank, and its virtual cards are debit cards linked to money in your account.

Exchange rates and conversion fees can make a significant difference when spending internationally. Wise lets you hold 40+ currencies and generally uses the relevant currency balance first; if conversion is needed, it uses the mid-market exchange rate and charges a stated conversion fee. One practical limitation is that Wise currently asks you to order the physical card before you create the digital one.

Good fit for:

  • receiving money from abroad or sending money internationally
  • paying in non-euro currencies regularly
  • managing spending, transfers, and balances in one app

It may be less suitable when you mainly spend euros locally, rely heavily on Dutch payment methods such as iDEAL, or need a genuine credit facility or a card that a particular hotel or car-rental company will accept for deposits.

Discover the virtual Wise card

Use Wise for cross-border spending and transfers

If you want one setup for online spending, receiving money from abroad, and sending international transfers, Wise can be a strong specialist option. Its exchange rates, conversion fees, and payment methods also make it relevant when comparing the best ways to spend money abroad when living in the Netherlands.

#

Money Management

How to use the Wise Card in the Netherlands

Read more

bunq: best for a Dutch everyday account

Need an account for bills, groceries, subscriptions, and everyday Dutch payments? bunq is one of the more locally focused options here, combining bank accounts, cards, budgeting tools, and app-based controls in one setup.

bunq also makes the usual debit-versus-credit distinction less straightforward. It offers digital cards and Mastercard Credit Cards, but its credit cards are funded from money you already hold rather than an open credit line.

Merchants still see them as credit cards, which can be useful for certain bookings and deposits, but they do not let you borrow money in the way a traditional credit facility does.

Smiling woman with shaved head paying via tap to pay while shopping at flea market

Revolut: best for card controls and travel tools

Revolut stands out for its range of app-based card controls. Virtual cards, single-use virtual cards, instant freeze tools, and spending controls can make it useful for subscriptions, travel, online shopping, and monitored day-to-day spending.

One drawback is that exchange costs vary by plan and usage. In the Netherlands, Standard and Plus customers have monthly exchange allowances, with fair-usage fees applying above them, while additional fees can also apply to weekend exchanges. This means lower-cost plans may become less attractive if you regularly exchange large amounts or convert currencies at weekends.

N26: best for a separate euro account

Some expats may want a separate euro account for online purchases, subscriptions, or everyday spending rather than another Dutch bank account. N26 fits that use case, with a virtual Mastercard debit card on its Standard plan and additional virtual-card options on higher tiers.

The tradeoff is its fit with Dutch payment habits. N26 supports euro payments and SEPA transfers, but expats should check whether its account and payment features cover the Dutch services they use regularly, particularly local payment methods such as iDEAL.

#

Banking

Best multi-currency accounts in the Netherlands 2026

Read more

When a true credit card is the better choice

A virtual card is not automatically the right answer. A traditional credit card can be useful if you want access to a credit facility or need a card for hotel deposits, car hire, or another merchant that specifically requires a credit card. However, some hotels and rental companies also accept debit cards for preauthorizations, so check the merchant’s requirements before you book.

Major Dutch banks, along with specialist card issuer ICS, are relevant options here. A merchant may accept Visa or Mastercard generally but still have specific requirements for deposits or preauthorizations, such as accepting only certain card types or requiring a physical card in the cardholder’s name.

How to choose a card and apply

Base the decision on how you expect to use the account and card, rather than the brand name alone.

  • Local Dutch spending: bunq or another Dutch current account with card access.
  • International transfers and multi-currency spending: Wise.
  • Travel tools and disposable cards: Revolut.
  • Simple secondary euro account: N26.
  • Borrowing or merchants that specifically require a credit card: a traditional credit card.
1

Check whether the product is a debit card, balance-backed card, or genuine credit facility.

2

Check the provider’s eligibility and verification requirements. You will normally need proof of identity and may also need to provide your address, residence details, tax information, or other information.

3

Review the current pricing page for monthly plan fees, delivery or replacement costs, FX charges, ATM rules, and whether the virtual card is included in your plan.

4

If supported, add the card to Apple Pay or Google Pay and make sure it works as expected before relying on it while travelling or for an important purchase.

5

Keep another way to pay for situations where your virtual card is not accepted, such as an iDEAL-only checkout or a merchant that requires a physical card.

#

Banking

How to open a Dutch bank account in 2026

Read more

Fees and safety checks

Before you sign up, check the costs that can easily be overlooked: monthly plan charges, card order or replacement fees, foreign-exchange charges, ATM limits and fees, top-up fees or restrictions, and whether a virtual card is included in your plan.

For security, look for features such as instant card freezing, real-time transaction notifications, and biometric or other secure access to the app or wallet. If you want to check whether a provider is authorised or registered, use official regulatory registers such as those maintained by the AFM and DNB, bearing in mind that some providers operating in the Netherlands may be authorised elsewhere in the European Economic Area.

Apply through the provider’s official website or app, and be cautious about payment links, unsolicited offers, or social-media adverts claiming to provide instant cards.

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about virtual cards in the Netherlands

Can foreigners get a virtual card in the Netherlands?

In many cases, yes. Eligibility depends on the provider’s supported countries, identity checks, and account-opening rules, and balance-backed or debit-based products are usually easier to get than true credit cards.

Is a virtual card the same as a credit card?

Not necessarily. Many virtual cards are debit cards that spend money already held in your account, while some providers also offer virtual credit cards. Check whether the product provides a genuine credit facility or simply uses your existing balance.

Can I use a virtual card for iDEAL payments?

Not by entering the virtual card details as you would for a normal card payment. iDEAL is an account-to-account payment method, so access depends on whether your bank or payment provider supports it. A virtual Visa or Mastercard does not by itself give you access to iDEAL.

Can I use a virtual card for hotels and car hire?

Sometimes, but check before you book. Hotels and car-rental companies may have specific requirements for deposits and preauthorizations, such as a physical card, a credit card, sufficient available funds, or a card in the guest’s or main driver’s name.

Which virtual card should an expat shortlist first?

Wise is particularly relevant for multi-currency spending and international transfers. bunq is more focused on Dutch everyday banking, Revolut offers extensive card controls and travel tools, and N26 can work as a secondary euro account.

Sources

Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.

  1. Overview of debit cards, smartphones, iDEAL, and account-to-account payments in the Netherlands, De Nederlandsche Bank — How do payments work?
  2. Dutch payments strategy, mobile-payment trends, and payment resilience, De Nederlandsche Bank — Payments strategy 2026–2028
  3. Consumer checks for financial providers, licences, and warnings, AFM — Check your provider
  4. Virtual debit card availability and digital-card features, Wise — Virtual Card
  5. Current Wise card fees and cost structure, Wise — Card fees
  6. bunq debit, credit, digital, and metal card options, bunq — Cards
  7. Terms governing bunq account and card products, bunq — Business Account Terms & Conditions
  8. Netherlands account plans, exchange allowances, and plan-dependent limits, Revolut Netherlands — Compare plans
  9. N26 Mastercard debit-card and virtual-card information, N26 — Secure and easy shopping with Mastercard
  10. Account-opening information for customers using N26 in the Netherlands, N26 — How to open a bank account in the Netherlands
Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
Newsletter

Moving abroad?

Sign-up for the latest guides and expat news

By joining us, you confirm that you're over 16 years old and have read our Privacy Policy.

Related Articles

Editor's picks

Did you find this guide helpful?