Getting a health check in Japan is often straightforward once you know which program applies to you. Employers arrange mandatory checks for eligible staff, while freelancers, dependents, and visitors may use insurer, municipal, or private services.
This guide explains health checks in Japan for foreigners, including who pays, what to expect, how to book in English, and how to understand your results.
Key takeaways
- Employers must arrange and pay for mandatory health checks for eligible workers, including foreign staff.
- The standard examination includes measurements, vision, hearing, blood pressure, blood and urine tests, and other checks. Some items may be omitted under specific rules.
- Private health check prices vary. Costs for residents may not be the same as those for visitors to Japan.
- Ningen dock is an optional, comprehensive health check that is usually self-funded, sometimes with subsidies.
- Request English consultations, results, and any interpreting support when booking.
- Confirm the clinic’s payment methods and any reimbursement arrangements before attending.
Wise Account for health check expenses in Japan
- Convert money into Japanese yen when needed
- See conversion fees before confirming
- Use your Wise card where accepted
What is a health check in Japan?
A Japanese health check, or 健康診断 (kenko shindan), is a preventive examination. Several programs operate within the Japanese healthcare system, depending on your employment, age, and insurance.
The following table compares the main types of health checks available in Japan.
|Type of health check
|Who arranges it?
|Main purpose
|Employer annual check (定期健康診断, teiki kenko shindan)
|Your employer
|Meets workplace health examination requirements
|Specific health check (特定健診, tokutei kenshin)
|Your insurer or municipality
|Screens eligible people aged 40–74 for metabolic health risks
|Private health check
|You book directly
|Provides a self-funded examination
|Ningen dock (人間ドック)
|You, sometimes with employer or insurer support
|Offers a more comprehensive screening package
The standard workplace examination covers medical and work history, symptoms, body measurements, vision, hearing, blood pressure, blood and urine tests, chest imaging, and an electrocardiogram. Some tests can be omitted when the applicable criteria and a doctor’s assessment allow it.
Japanese health check terms to recognize
Knowing a few terms makes appointment letters and results easier to navigate.
|Japanese
|Reading
|Meaning
|健診
|Kenshin
|Common shorthand for a health check
|健診予約
|Kenshin yoyaku
|Health check booking
|健診結果
|Kenshin kekka
|Health check results
|要精密検査
|Yo seimitsu kensa
|Further examination needed
|健康保険
|Kenko hoken
|Health insurance
A translation app can help with administrative wording. Ask a clinician to explain medical findings rather than relying on an automated translation.
Who qualifies for an annual health check in Japan?
Employers must arrange and pay for mandatory health checks for eligible workers, including foreign staff, at hiring and generally at least every 12 months.
The table below summarizes the arrangements for different residents and visitors.
|Your situation
|Health check arrangements
|Regular employee
|Your employer arranges and pays
|Part-time or fixed-term worker
|Generally covered if you work at least three-quarters of full-time hours and meet employment-duration rules, usually 1 year
|Freelancer or National Health Insurance member
|Check municipal screening programs
|Dependent
|Ask your insurer or municipality
|Short-stay visitor
|Usually book and pay privately
Your health insurance in Japan affects access to subsidized programs.
Employers must retain statutory examination results. Ask who can access them and how they are shared.
If no annual health check has been arranged, ask your human resources (HR) department in writing and keep the response.
When should you book a Japanese health check?
Workplace examinations generally take place at least once every 12 months, but there is no single nationwide appointment month. Many companies schedule staff checks together, often in spring or autumn.
Municipal programs have their own booking periods, while private clinics offer appointments according to availability. Popular ningen dock services may require advance planning: Kameda Kyobashi Clinic asks patients to book at least 3 weeks ahead.
Check your employer’s invitation or municipal voucher before choosing a date or clinic.
What is ningen dock?
Ningen dock is Japan’s comprehensive preventive health check, designed to look for signs of disease in people who may have no symptoms. It is more extensive than the standard workplace examination.
Depending on the package, additional examinations may include:
- Stomach or bowel endoscopy
- Computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans
- Abdominal ultrasound
- Selected cancer screening tests
Some clinics provide English-language ningen dock services. Kameda Kyobashi Clinic, for example, advertises English instructions, results, and interpreting support.
Additional screening can also produce false positives and lead to unnecessary follow-up tests. Discuss the benefits and limitations with a doctor before choosing a package.
Where can foreigners get a health check in Japan?
Foreign residents can use company-designated clinics, municipal programs, private screening centers, and hospital check-up departments. International clinics may offer more language support, but their prices and booking arrangements vary.
Before booking, ask whether the service includes:
- An English-speaking clinician or interpreter
- Preparation instructions and results in English
- Any medical certificate you need
- Extra charges for translation or documentation
Japan International Clinic ASAKUSA and Tokyo Midtown Clinic are examples of providers serving international patients, and may be a good place to start your own research to find the right provider for your needs.
Tokyo Midtown Clinic’s foreign-visitor service uses reservation agents and requires interpreting and advance payment arrangements through the agent. Confirm that you’re contacting the right service for your circumstances.
Check whether your employer or insurer accepts the clinic before paying for an appointment.
How to book a health check in Japan
A little preparation helps avoid unexpected costs or repeat visits, particularly when booking a Japanese health check in English.
Confirm whether your employer, insurer, municipality, or you will arrange and pay for the examination.
Choose a clinic and confirm its language support. Expatica’s guide to doctors in Japan explains how to find medical care.
Book the appointment and request a written price, including optional tests and English documents.
Follow the clinic’s preparation instructions. Some blood tests require fasting; ask about drinking water and taking regular medication.
Bring photo ID, your invitation or voucher, and any requested insurance evidence.
Allow enough time for the chosen package. A standard check may take 1 to 2 hours, while ningen dock programs usually take longer.
If insurance evidence is requested, bring your registered My Number health insurance card or a valid eligibility confirmation certificate, as appropriate. Old health insurance cards are no longer valid.
Why do Japanese health checks measure your waist?
Waist measurement forms part of metabolic health screening and appears among the statutory workplace examination items. Staff measure it in centimeters.
Whether it is required at your appointment depends on the applicable rules and medical assessment. Ask the clinic which tests your examination includes.
Understanding your health check results
Japanese health check results usually arrive by post or online within 1 to several weeks. Timing depends on the facility and tests; Kameda Kyobashi Clinic sends ningen dock results approximately 1 month after the examination.
Your report normally shows each test, your result, a reference range, and sometimes a letter grade. A result outside the reference range is a finding to discuss, rather than a diagnosis by itself.
The phrase 要精密検査 (yo seimitsu kensa) means further examination is recommended. Arrange a follow-up with a doctor and confirm how insurance applies.
Request English results when booking. If you need a separate certificate for an insurer or visa application, explain the required format in advance and ask about additional fees.
How much does a health check cost in Japan?
The cost of a Japanese health check depends on the program and tests. Employer-funded examinations, municipal screenings, and private packages follow different payment arrangements.
The following table compares the payment arrangements for the main types of health checks.
|Health check
|What you should expect to pay
|Mandatory employer examination
|The employer covers the required examination
|Municipal or insurer program
|Free or subsidized in some cases; check your invitation
|Private health check
|Clinic-specific fees which can vary
|Ningen dock
|Package-specific fees, potentially reduced by an employer or insurer subsidy
Ask for a written quote showing the tests, documents, and interpreting services included. Optional examinations and English certificates may cost extra.
How much does ningen dock cost?
Ningen dock prices vary with the facility and package, especially when endoscopy, CT, or MRI is included. There is no single national price.
Patients generally bear the cost, although some employers, insurers, and local authorities offer subsidies. Compare clinic packages and confirm any subsidy before booking. More tests don’t automatically mean more useful care, so discuss suitable screening with a doctor.
Paying for a health check in Japan
Your employer should cover the mandatory workplace examination, but private checks and optional tests may require payment. If reimbursement is offered, confirm approval beforehand and keep the receipt.
Clinics set their own payment methods. Some accept cash or selected cards, while others require advance payment.
If you already have a Japanese bank account, check whether the clinic accepts a bank transfer or your debit card. Cash may be another option where accepted.
For funds held abroad, a Wise Account can help you convert money into yen before paying. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows the conversion fee upfront. You can use the Wise debit card where the clinic accepts it, subject to the card’s terms and limits.
Before your health check in Japan
Before your Japanese health check, confirm who pays, which clinic you can use, and which tests are included. If you need an English-speaking clinic in Japan, English results, or a medical certificate, request these when booking.
Keep your health check results for follow-up care and relevant insurance or administrative needs. For a private health check in Japan, confirm the total cost and accepted payment methods before converting money into yen or paying. If you’re using money held abroad, the Wise Account may help you manage the currency conversion before paying the clinic.
FAQ
Health checks in Japan for foreigners
Can I refuse my employer's annual health check?
Eligible employees generally have a legal duty to undergo the required examination. In some circumstances, an equivalent check by another doctor can satisfy the requirement if you submit the necessary results. Discuss alternatives with HR before refusing, and ask how your employer will handle your examination records.
Do I need a health check for a Japanese visa?
Some applications may require a medical certificate, but requirements depend on the immigration route and circumstances. Check with the immigration authority or sponsor before booking, and give the clinic the required form.
Does Japanese health insurance cover health checks?
Routine preventive checks are generally funded separately from insured treatment, through employers, screening programs, or private payment. Medically necessary follow-up examinations and treatment may qualify for insurance coverage, subject to the usual rules.
What happens if my health check finds a problem?
A recommendation for further examination is not a confirmed diagnosis. Book a follow-up with a doctor, bring your results, and ask what the finding means. Your employer may also offer support with follow-up arrangements.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Mandatory health checkups for foreign workers in Japan, Japan International Clinic ASAKUSA
- Ningen Dock: Japan's unique comprehensive health checkup system for early detection of disease, Global Health and Medicine via PubMed Central
- Ningen Dock health checkup, Kameda Kyobashi Clinic
- Services for foreign visitors to Japan, Tokyo Midtown Clinic
- Wise fees and pricing, Wise Japan
- 特定健診・特定保健指導について, Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare