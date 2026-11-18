Key takeaways Employers must arrange and pay for mandatory health checks for eligible workers, including foreign staff.

The standard examination includes measurements, vision, hearing, blood pressure, blood and urine tests, and other checks. Some items may be omitted under specific rules.

Private health check prices vary. Costs for residents may not be the same as those for visitors to Japan.

Ningen dock is an optional, comprehensive health check that is usually self-funded, sometimes with subsidies.

Request English consultations, results, and any interpreting support when booking.

Confirm the clinic’s payment methods and any reimbursement arrangements before attending. Wise Account for health check expenses in Japan Convert money into Japanese yen when needed

See conversion fees before confirming

Use your Wise card where accepted Explore the Wise Account

What is a health check in Japan? A Japanese health check, or 健康診断 (kenko shindan), is a preventive examination. Several programs operate within the Japanese healthcare system, depending on your employment, age, and insurance. The following table compares the main types of health checks available in Japan. Type of health check Who arranges it? Main purpose Employer annual check (定期健康診断, teiki kenko shindan) Your employer Meets workplace health examination requirements Specific health check (特定健診, tokutei kenshin) Your insurer or municipality Screens eligible people aged 40–74 for metabolic health risks Private health check You book directly Provides a self-funded examination Ningen dock (人間ドック) You, sometimes with employer or insurer support Offers a more comprehensive screening package The standard workplace examination covers medical and work history, symptoms, body measurements, vision, hearing, blood pressure, blood and urine tests, chest imaging, and an electrocardiogram. Some tests can be omitted when the applicable criteria and a doctor’s assessment allow it. Japanese health check terms to recognize Knowing a few terms makes appointment letters and results easier to navigate. Japanese Reading Meaning 健診 Kenshin Common shorthand for a health check 健診予約 Kenshin yoyaku Health check booking 健診結果 Kenshin kekka Health check results 要精密検査 Yo seimitsu kensa Further examination needed 健康保険 Kenko hoken Health insurance A translation app can help with administrative wording. Ask a clinician to explain medical findings rather than relying on an automated translation.

Who qualifies for an annual health check in Japan? Employers must arrange and pay for mandatory health checks for eligible workers, including foreign staff, at hiring and generally at least every 12 months. The table below summarizes the arrangements for different residents and visitors. Your situation Health check arrangements Regular employee Your employer arranges and pays Part-time or fixed-term worker Generally covered if you work at least three-quarters of full-time hours and meet employment-duration rules, usually 1 year Freelancer or National Health Insurance member Check municipal screening programs Dependent Ask your insurer or municipality Short-stay visitor Usually book and pay privately Your health insurance in Japan affects access to subsidized programs. Employers must retain statutory examination results. Ask who can access them and how they are shared. If no annual health check has been arranged, ask your human resources (HR) department in writing and keep the response. Healthcare Guide to getting health insurance in Japan in 2026 Read more

When should you book a Japanese health check? Workplace examinations generally take place at least once every 12 months, but there is no single nationwide appointment month. Many companies schedule staff checks together, often in spring or autumn. Municipal programs have their own booking periods, while private clinics offer appointments according to availability. Popular ningen dock services may require advance planning: Kameda Kyobashi Clinic asks patients to book at least 3 weeks ahead. Check your employer’s invitation or municipal voucher before choosing a date or clinic.

What is ningen dock? Ningen dock is Japan’s comprehensive preventive health check, designed to look for signs of disease in people who may have no symptoms. It is more extensive than the standard workplace examination. Depending on the package, additional examinations may include: Stomach or bowel endoscopy

Computed tomography (CT) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans

Abdominal ultrasound

Selected cancer screening tests Some clinics provide English-language ningen dock services. Kameda Kyobashi Clinic, for example, advertises English instructions, results, and interpreting support. Additional screening can also produce false positives and lead to unnecessary follow-up tests. Discuss the benefits and limitations with a doctor before choosing a package.

Where can foreigners get a health check in Japan? Foreign residents can use company-designated clinics, municipal programs, private screening centers, and hospital check-up departments. International clinics may offer more language support, but their prices and booking arrangements vary. Before booking, ask whether the service includes: An English-speaking clinician or interpreter

Preparation instructions and results in English

Any medical certificate you need

Extra charges for translation or documentation Japan International Clinic ASAKUSA and Tokyo Midtown Clinic are examples of providers serving international patients, and may be a good place to start your own research to find the right provider for your needs. Tokyo Midtown Clinic’s foreign-visitor service uses reservation agents and requires interpreting and advance payment arrangements through the agent. Confirm that you’re contacting the right service for your circumstances. Check whether your employer or insurer accepts the clinic before paying for an appointment.

How to book a health check in Japan A little preparation helps avoid unexpected costs or repeat visits, particularly when booking a Japanese health check in English. 1 Confirm whether your employer, insurer, municipality, or you will arrange and pay for the examination. 2 Choose a clinic and confirm its language support. Expatica’s guide to doctors in Japan explains how to find medical care. 3 Book the appointment and request a written price, including optional tests and English documents. 4 Follow the clinic’s preparation instructions. Some blood tests require fasting; ask about drinking water and taking regular medication. 5 Bring photo ID, your invitation or voucher, and any requested insurance evidence. 6 Allow enough time for the chosen package. A standard check may take 1 to 2 hours, while ningen dock programs usually take longer. If insurance evidence is requested, bring your registered My Number health insurance card or a valid eligibility confirmation certificate, as appropriate. Old health insurance cards are no longer valid. Why do Japanese health checks measure your waist? Waist measurement forms part of metabolic health screening and appears among the statutory workplace examination items. Staff measure it in centimeters. Whether it is required at your appointment depends on the applicable rules and medical assessment. Ask the clinic which tests your examination includes. Primary Care Guide to Japanese doctors and GPs Read more

Understanding your health check results Japanese health check results usually arrive by post or online within 1 to several weeks. Timing depends on the facility and tests; Kameda Kyobashi Clinic sends ningen dock results approximately 1 month after the examination. Your report normally shows each test, your result, a reference range, and sometimes a letter grade. A result outside the reference range is a finding to discuss, rather than a diagnosis by itself. The phrase 要精密検査 (yo seimitsu kensa) means further examination is recommended. Arrange a follow-up with a doctor and confirm how insurance applies. Request English results when booking. If you need a separate certificate for an insurer or visa application, explain the required format in advance and ask about additional fees.

How much does a health check cost in Japan? The cost of a Japanese health check depends on the program and tests. Employer-funded examinations, municipal screenings, and private packages follow different payment arrangements. The following table compares the payment arrangements for the main types of health checks. Health check What you should expect to pay Mandatory employer examination The employer covers the required examination Municipal or insurer program Free or subsidized in some cases; check your invitation Private health check Clinic-specific fees which can vary Ningen dock Package-specific fees, potentially reduced by an employer or insurer subsidy Ask for a written quote showing the tests, documents, and interpreting services included. Optional examinations and English certificates may cost extra.

How much does ningen dock cost? Ningen dock prices vary with the facility and package, especially when endoscopy, CT, or MRI is included. There is no single national price. Patients generally bear the cost, although some employers, insurers, and local authorities offer subsidies. Compare clinic packages and confirm any subsidy before booking. More tests don’t automatically mean more useful care, so discuss suitable screening with a doctor.

Paying for a health check in Japan Your employer should cover the mandatory workplace examination, but private checks and optional tests may require payment. If reimbursement is offered, confirm approval beforehand and keep the receipt. Clinics set their own payment methods. Some accept cash or selected cards, while others require advance payment. If you already have a Japanese bank account, check whether the clinic accepts a bank transfer or your debit card. Cash may be another option where accepted. For funds held abroad, a Wise Account can help you convert money into yen before paying. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate and shows the conversion fee upfront. You can use the Wise debit card where the clinic accepts it, subject to the card’s terms and limits. Banking How to open a bank account in Japan in 2026 Read more