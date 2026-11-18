Key takeaways Many foreign residents covered by Japan’s public pension system can join iDeCo.

Contributions start at ¥5,000 a month in ¥1,000 increments.

Eligible contributions reduce taxable income for Japanese income tax and resident tax.

Withdrawals generally begin at 60 or later.

Higher contribution limits and expanded eligibility are scheduled for 1 December 2026.

Leaving Japan does not automatically unlock your savings. Wise Account for money held abroad Hold supported currencies in one place

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What is the iDeCo pension in Japan? iDeCo means individual-type defined contribution pension (個人型確定拠出年金). This voluntary private pension supplements the Japanese public pension system. You choose your contribution and investments from the provider’s range, usually mutual funds, deposits, and insurance products. Some investments can lose value. So how does this compare to NISA (Nippon Individual Savings Account) – Japan’s tax-free investment account? Unlike NISA, iDeCo offers a deduction on contributions but restricts withdrawals until retirement age. NISA generally allows access at any time, without a contribution deduction.

How does iDeCo work? Saving through iDeCo involves choosing a provider, setting your contribution, and investing within the scheme: 1 Open an iDeCo account. 2 Set a contribution within your permitted limit. 3 Choose products from the provider’s investment list. 4 Claim benefits at the permitted age as a lump sum, pension payments or a combination. You can change investments, switch providers, or stop contributing without withdrawing your savings. Account fees may continue during a pause. Tip: Compare annual fund charges (信託報酬, shintaku hoshu), which accumulate over your investment period.

Can foreigners join iDeCo in Japan? Foreign residents can join iDeCo if their age, public pension coverage, and other pension arrangements meet the rules. Nationality is not a barrier. Eligible National Pension (国民年金) and Employees’ Pension (厚生年金) members can participate, including qualifying dependent spouses who do not pay premiums directly. Before applying, confirm that you have: Eligible pension coverage without a disqualifying exemption or arrangement.

An age that meets your pension category’s requirements.

Your My Number and basic pension number.

An eligible Japanese bank account. Check the official iDeCo eligibility rules, especially if you expect a short stay. Moving abroad does not guarantee an early withdrawal.

What are the iDeCo tax benefits? The iDeCo pension offers Japanese tax advantages when you contribute, invest, and receive benefits. Your income and payout arrangements determine the actual saving. Stage Tax treatment Contributions Eligible payments are fully deductible for income tax and resident tax Investment growth Returns are reinvested without the usual Japanese investment income tax Retirement payout Lump sums qualify for the retirement income deduction; pension payments qualify for the public pension deduction Tax details were checked on 20 November 2026. Tax rules can change, so confirm current tax treatment with reputable sources before investing. Payout deductions do not guarantee a tax-free withdrawal. Other retirement benefits and payment timing affect the calculation. For example, contributing ¥20,000 a month means ¥240,000 a year. At an assumed combined marginal income and resident tax rate of 30%, the annual saving would be approximately ¥72,000. Employees generally claim through year-end adjustment (年末調整); freelancers use their tax return (確定申告). Without taxable income, the contribution deduction provides no immediate saving. Check how the Japanese tax rules apply to you with the tax office or a tax advisor (税理士). Expatica’s guide to Japanese taxes: Understanding the tax system in Japan Read more

What changes for iDeCo in 2026? Japan’s iDeCo reforms are scheduled to increase retirement-saving limits and expand eligibility. Check the effective date before changing your contributions. The table below outlines the changes already introduced and those scheduled for 1 December 2026. Effective date Main change December 2024 Rules expanded for certain corporate pension members; standard employer certification for applications was removed April 2026 Corporate DC matching contributions can exceed employer contributions, within applicable limits 1 December 2026 Employees’ combined iDeCo and corporate pension ceiling is scheduled to rise to ¥62,000 a month 1 December 2026 Eligible self-employed savers’ combined iDeCo and National Pension Fund ceiling is scheduled to rise to ¥75,000 a month 1 December 2026 Eligibility is scheduled to expand to qualifying people under 70, with conditions for older participants Employees without a corporate pension are scheduled to see their ceiling rise from ¥23,000 to ¥62,000. Those with workplace pensions must account for contributions counted towards the combined ceiling.

iDeCo contribution limits and fees Your iDeCo contribution limit depends on your public pension category and workplace benefits. Payments start at ¥5,000 a month in ¥1,000 increments. These monthly ceilings apply before 1 December 2026: Pension category Monthly ceiling Self-employed and other eligible Category 1 members ¥68,000, shared with National Pension Fund contributions and applicable additional premiums Employees without a corporate pension ¥23,000 Employees with a corporate pension, including public employees Up to ¥20,000, subject to the combined contribution calculation Eligible dependent spouses ¥23,000 Workplace pension contributions can reduce your available iDeCo allowance. Confirm the calculation with your provider. How much does an iDeCo account cost? iDeCo fees include a standard ¥2,829 enrollment charge, ongoing account fees, and any investment charges. Rakuten Securities as an example lists ¥171 a month while contributing. Its custody charge when only managing existing assets is ¥66 a month. You can view and compare iDeCo provider costs here. Transfer and payout fees may also apply. Compare the total cost rather than the provider’s management fee alone.

How to choose an iDeCo provider and open an account When opening an iDeCo account in Japan, compare costs alongside investment choice and language support. Providers include SBI Securities, Rakuten Securities, Monex, and major banking groups. What to compare What to check Fees Enrollment, monthly, transfer, and payout charges Investments Funds, deposit options, and annual charges Support English guidance and customer service Access Online management and procedures after moving abroad Apply online or request an application pack, submit your identity and pension information, and register your contribution bank account. Approval often takes 1 to 2 months. Tip: Open your Japanese bank account first and check that your details match across documents. Expatica’s guide to How to open a Japanese bank account in 2026 Read more

Funding your iDeCo contributions from abroad with Wise If your savings are overseas, you need to move yen into the Japanese bank account used for your iDeCo payments. Wise converts supported currencies at the mid-market exchange rate and shows its fee upfront. Send the yen to your own Japanese bank account, leaving enough for the scheduled pension debit. You can also receive supported payments using account details for currencies such as USD, EUR, and GBP. Availability and charges vary.

When can you withdraw your iDeCo pension? You can generally access iDeCo savings from age 60, but shorter participation can delay your first withdrawal. Qualifying period assessed at age 60 Earliest claim age 10 years or more 60 8 to under 10 years 61 6 to under 8 years 62 4 to under 6 years 63 2 to under 4 years 64 At least one month but under 2 years 65 People first joining at 60 or older can generally claim after 5 years. Benefits must be claimed before 75. Leaving Japan does not automatically bring your claim age forward.

How are iDeCo benefits paid? When claiming your iDeCo pension, you can choose from the options your provider offers. Your choice affects payment timing and tax deductions. Payment option How it works Relevant deduction Lump sum Receive the balance at once Retirement income deduction Pension payments Receive payments over a period, commonly 5 to 20 years Public pension deduction Combination Split between both, where offered Depends on each portion Your participation period, other retirement benefits, and payout timing affect the tax calculation. Confirm these before choosing.

What happens to your iDeCo if you leave Japan? Leaving Japan usually stops iDeCo contributions if you lose eligibility. Your savings generally remain invested until claim age unless you meet the narrow early-withdrawal rules. Some foreign nationals overseas may qualify for a lump-sum withdrawal payment (脱退一時金). Conditions include: Being under 60 and no longer eligible for iDeCo.

Not belonging to a corporate DC plan or holding entitlement to DC disability benefits.

Having contributed for 5 years or less or holding assets of ¥250,000 or less.

Applying within 2 years of the last loss of corporate DC or iDeCo participant eligibility. A further nationality and overseas-residence condition applies. Ask your provider to check the full withdrawal requirements. Contributing for more than 5 years and holding more than ¥250,000 generally rules out this route. Without another applicable withdrawal provision, savings stay in the pension arrangement and fees may continue. Expatica’s guide to Japan pension and Nenkin refund guide for expats (2026) Read more

Before joining iDeCo in Japan Before opening an iDeCo pension account: Check that you can leave the money untouched until claim age.

Confirm your eligibility and contribution limit.

Estimate the tax benefit with the official iDeCo simulator.

Compare account and investment charges.

Keep an accessible emergency fund outside the pension.