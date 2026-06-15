Becoming an Au Pair in Italy

What is an au pair in Italy? An au pair is a young person living with a host family overseas, and receiving accommodation, meals, and pocket money in exchange for light childcare and household duties. Au pairs usually stay with a family for anything from one month to one year, and may require an appropriate visa to allow them to enter and remain in the country. It’s helpful to know that for an au pair experience, the primary purpose is cultural immersion, not formal employment. That means an au pair would be expected to take an active part in family life, and use the opportunity to learn more about the country and language. For some candidates, you may find that you’re obliged to take Italian language classes as part of the agreement with the au pair agency, or to secure your visa.

Who can become an au pair in Italy? Italy does not have a dedicated au pair visa. Au pair arrangements are usually agreed using an agency which acts as a middleman, matching families who are looking for support, and young people who want to become an au pair. This means that the agency may be the one to set any specific requirements which you must fulfil to be eligible to be an au pair in Italy. The common requirements are as follows: 17 – 30 years old for EU citizens, or 18 – 30 for non-EU citizens

Command of basic Italian or English

Not married, with no children of your own

Some demonstrable experience with children

Clear criminal record

Good physical and mental health

Willing to register for an Italian language program as part of the experience Generally agencies can work with both EU nationals and non-EU nationals, although getting a visa may work differently depending on the country you’re from.

Au pair Italy requirements If you’d like to become an au pair in Italy, there are a few basic requirements you’ll need to consider. Let’s take a look. Passport and visa considerations As we mentioned, Italy does not have a dedicated au pair visa. The exact route to work as an au pair in Italy depends on your nationality and the length of your stay. If you’re a EU citizen you can work in Italy freely, including as an au pair, but you may need to register your residency depending on your length of stay. Your host family must also make a formal declaration to the authorities to confirm you’ll be living with them, when you arrive. People from outside the EU who intend to be an au pair in Italy for under 90 days may not need a specific visa if their nationality already grants them visa free entry to Italy or the Schengen area. For longer stays you may need a visa which could be a tourist visa or a student visa. If you use a student visa you must take an eligible course (such as an Italian language class) for 20 hours a week in most cases. Another option for some people from Australia, Canada or New Zealand is to apply for a working holiday visa. You’ll usually need to apply to the closest Italian embassy to your home residence, and follow the terms of the visa you’re issued which may limit the number of months you can work for one employer. Check the official government or local consulate websites for Italy for the most up-to-date information, as rules can change, and whether or not you can be a short term au pair in Italy under a basic visa or using visa free entry may depend on your nationality. You’ll also need to check the standard entry requirements based on your citizenship which usually include having a passport with at least 3 months validity, and several blank pages. Language skills for au pairs in Italy Some agencies and host families will impose specific language requirements for being an au pair in Italy. In most cases, fluency in the local language is not necessary, but a basic understanding can allow you to connect with more families and settle into the country more easily. Learning the local language is important for successful integration – but having a good grasp of English or other European languages can often be enough for host families. Financial ability to afford the trip To get a visa to allow you to work as an au pair in Italy you’ll usually have to show proof of sufficient funds to cover your initial travel costs and personal expenses before receiving pocket money. Au pair agencies and host families may also ask for details of how you’ll support yourself so they know you’ve planned ahead. The amount of money you need to have on hand depends on the visa you’re applying for, and the country you’re in. To give an example, if you’re applying for a working holiday visa from New Zealand you need to prove you have 5,500 NZD available, or more if you only book a one way flight to Italy. Check the financial requirements based on the visa type you intend to apply for, with your local Italian consulate. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Italy? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website

Finding au pair jobs in Italy Once you’ve navigated the visa requirements, you need to decide how to find au pair positions in Italy. Here are some of the most common and effective methods for connecting with host families. Using au pair agencies in Italy Getting matched to a host family using a dedicated au pair agency can make the process of arranging contracts and sorting any required visa paperwork as simple as possible. Agencies may also offer ongoing support if you run into any issues. Some Italian au pair agencies to consider include: International Au Pair Association – au pair industry body, with useful information and links to agencies by country

International Au Pair Italy – au pair agency in Italy

Celtic Childcare – Turin based au pair agency (charges au pair placement fees) Online platforms for finding au pair programs in Italy Using reputable international online platforms to find au pair opportunities in Italy can be an excellent way to learn more about the opportunities out there and to get connected with host families. Some options which work worldwide and also have postings in Italy include: Au Pair – website supporting au pair matching worldwide

AuPairWorld – website supporting au pair matching worldwide Direct applications to host families Another approach is to apply directly to host families, for example through social media groups or personal networks. You’ll need to create a resume which explains why you’d be a good fit as an au pair, and be prepared for families to arrange digital interviews and meetings so you can see if you’d work well together. If you’re following this route, bear in mind that you’ll need to tackle visa paperwork as needed independently and with no agency to help you out. Banking Best way to receive money from abroad in Italy Read more

The au pair contract Italy essentials Before you start work, you need to agree to an au pair contract to ensure a clear and fair arrangement. A written contract is essential for protecting both the au pair and the host family. An au pair contract is agreed between the au pair and family, usually with the agency supporting. There’s not a legally required template for this contract but generally it should include: Duration of the placement and duties agreed

Working hours and time off – at least one full day off per week

Time agreed to attend language courses.

Monthly money pocket amount Agencies may also publish their own requirements for a contract and working arrangements – for example, AuPair World has detailed guidance on working hours, pocket money and rest times. There’s also a helpful au pair contract template in English, provided by Au Pair world which covers the key information and which may be helpful when making visa applications. Pocket money and working hours Pocket money and working hours will be agreed in your au pair contract. Usually, working hours for an au pair in Italy are no more than 30 hours/week, with variable au pair pocket money based on the family’s location and the au pair’s duties. Working hours should be a maximum of 5 hours per day, with at least one day off weekly – at least once a month this day must fall on a Sunday. Au pairs usually also get at least 4 weeks’ holidays yearly. Pocket money for an au pair in Italy is often in the range of 250 EUR – 300 EUR monthly, although individual families may offer more or less depending on their requirements and preferences. Duties and responsibilities of an au pair The common tasks expected of an au pair focus on childcare and light household duties related to the children. This might include taking the children to school or preparing their food, playing with them, baby sitting or helping with homework or language acquisition for example. Au pairs are not usually expected to take on heavy cleaning tasks or cook for adults in the household. Accommodation and board Your au pair host family provides accommodation – a private room – and meals as a standard part of the au pair agreement. The exact arrangements can vary, but as an example, AuPairWorld states that the room should be 9 metres square or more, with a window and lock, furnishings and heating.

Preparing for your au pair journey Found a host family? Here are some key things to do before departing to ensure a smooth arrival and transition in Italy. Travel insurance and healthcare Before you travel, make sure you have comprehensive travel and health insurance. If you’re from within the EU you may find you can access medically necessary emergency healthcare using an EHIC card. However, this is not an alternative to travel insurance and does not guarantee free access to Italian state health care. Most au pairs in Italy will have their own private health and travel insurance – this may also be needed for your visa. This covers you in the event of a medical emergency, or if you have items stolen for example. The state healthcare system – the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN) – supports healthcare in Italy. You may be eligible for support including subsidized healthcare, if you’re a legal resident of Italy. Eligibility depends on the length and type of your visa, so check if this is possible before you apply. Bear in mind that you’ll also usually need to get a Codice Fiscale (Italian Tax Code) if you’re an Italian resident, which is used for setting up a bank account, registering for health services and communicating with the authorities. Healthcare Basics The healthcare system in Italy Read more Setting up your finances for Italy The easiest way to receive pocket money from your host family – and manage your personal expenses in Italy – may be to open a multi-currency account from a provider like Wise. Wise lets you hold money in different currencies, avoid high bank fees, and easily transfer money internationally. You can receive bank transfers from your host family in EUR and spend conveniently with a Wise card. And whenever you need currency conversion you get the mid-market exchange rate with transparent, low fees. Open a Wise account Packing essentials for Italy Packing carefully is a must as you’re unlikely to have huge storage space – so think ahead to make the most of your luggage allowance: Comfortable clothing – Italy has distinct seasons and regional variances in temperature, so research the likely weather for your location and the timing of your stay

– Italy has distinct seasons and regional variances in temperature, so research the likely weather for your location and the timing of your stay More formal clothes – you may well be invited to more formal occasions at restaurants with your host family, so take along one or two more formal items

– you may well be invited to more formal occasions at restaurants with your host family, so take along one or two more formal items Sports, walking and workout gear – Italy is a great place to hike, swim and get outdoors if that’s your thing

– Italy is a great place to hike, swim and get outdoors if that’s your thing Essential documents – your passport and any visa required, vaccination records, emergency numbers

– your passport and any visa required, vaccination records, emergency numbers Chargers and adaptors – a universal adapter and multi-use charging cable are always handy in case of unexpected travel

– a universal adapter and multi-use charging cable are always handy in case of unexpected travel Small gifts for your host family – taking along something from your home country – such as chocolates or local foods – can help break the ice

Life as an au pair in Italy Day-to-day life as an au pair in Italy depends very much on the family you’re living with and the needs of their children – but in all cases you’ll find wonderful opportunities for personal growth and cultural immersion. During your time in Italy you can enjoy learning the language, trying local foods, understanding customs, and participating in family and community life. To hit the ground running, consider joining local au pair groups, taking language classes, and building a social network around your hobbies. You can also travel within Italy on days off to expand your horizons even further.